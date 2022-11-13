Main picView gallery

Zero Market and Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

790 Tri County Lane, Suite 101

Belle Vernon, PA 15012

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel
Large Latte
BLT

Coffee

Large Hot

$3.00

Small Hot

$2.25

Small Iced

$2.75

Large Iced

$3.50

Travel Mug

$2.25

Cold Foam

$1.00

Large Latte - Iced

$5.00

Small Latte - Iced

$4.25

Large Latte

$4.50

Small Latte

$3.75

Tea

Large Iced

$3.25

Small Iced

$2.50

Large Hot

$2.75

Small Hot

$2.00

Coolers

Blackberry Mint

$3.25+

Strawberry Kiwi

$3.25+

Mango

$3.00+

Other

Water

$1.00

Rowdy Energy - Cherry Limeade

$2.75

16oz natural energy drink with 160mg caffeine from green tea. Contains electrolytes, great for endurance and focus. 60% less sugar than typical energy drinks.

Rowdy Energy - Peach Mango

$2.75

16oz natural energy drink with 160mg caffeine from green tea. Contains electrolytes, great for endurance and focus. Zero sugar, keto diet approved.

Rowdy Energy - Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

16oz natural energy drink with 160mg caffeine from green tea. Contains electrolytes, great for endurance and focus. Zero sugar, keto diet approved.

Rowdy Energy - Power Burn - Mango Dragonfruit

$2.75

16oz natural energy drink with 160mg caffeine from green tea and green coffee bean. Contains electrolytes, great for endurance and focus. Thermogenic ingredients can help burn up to 135 calories per can. 3000mg amino acids. Zero sugar.

Polar Sparkling Water - Lime

$2.00

Naturally flavored sparking water. Zero sugar.

Polar Seltzer- Tart Cherry Limeade

$2.00

All natural with no juice, sweeteners or sugar.

Polar Seltzer - Raspberry Pink Lemonade

$2.00

All natural with no juice, sweeteners or sugar.

HIBO Pineapple Energy

$2.00

HIBO Fuel is for energy drink lovers that want a healthy, natural option that gives real, long-lasting energy. Fuel packs all the nutrition of superfood hibiscus and as much caffeine as an espresso. They are organically flavored, and use our natural zero-sugar sweetener blend. Our fully-recyclable clear can shows off the deep red color of hibiscus, and this is a tropical combination of sweet pineapple with tangy hibiscus! -NO SUGAR -PLANT BASED -SUPERFOOD BASED -FULLY-RECYCLABLE PACKAGING -RESPONSIBLY CAFFEINEATED Made in United States

HIBO Lime

$2.00

Our Classic Superdrinks are non-caffeinated, but pack all the superfood nutrition from Hibiscus. They are organically flavored, and use our natural zero-sugar sweetener blend. Our fully-recyclable clear can shows off the deep red color of hibiscus, and this one takes your taste buds on a tropical adventure pairing sweet Key Lime with tangy hibiscus! -NO SUGAR -PLANT BASED -SUPERFOOD BASED -FULLY-RECYCLABLE PACKAGING -NO CAFFEINE Made in United States

Asarasi Sparkling Tree Water

$2.75+

100% natural, organic sparkling water harvested from maple trees.

Heart Water

$2.50

PURE & DELICIOUS: Cloud-harvested, nature-purified, & micro-filtered with our 7-step purification process, this is the purest alkaline water on the planet. Crisp & delicious, our water has placed top 5 in international water tasting contests. SUSTAINABLE: We responsibly & efficiently harvest rainwater, saving the depleting water resources our cities depend on. We fight plastic waste with a commitment to using recyclable containers. FULL OF HEART: We're uniting communities around the globe to ignite a ripple effect of authenticity & empathy for all people. 23% of profits go to the Heart Water Foundation whose mission is to put our rainwater technology on schools, shelters, community centers & more across the country, bringing clean drinking water to water impoverished areas.

Fall Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Organic espresso, house made organic pumpkin syrup, and creamy steamed milk from Harmony Acres. *available with oat milk*

Pumpkin-y Matcha

$4.25+

A traditional Matcha latte made with organic Matcha, topped with organic pumpkin cold foam. *available with oat milk*

Lunch

Mediterranean

$10.00

Citrus basmati rice topped with artichokes, olives, chickpeas, and cucumbers. Drizzled with citrus vinaigrette

Green Goddess

$10.00

Basmati rice, topped with edemame, Pepitas, zucchini, broccoli, and toasted kale. Drizzled with tahini.

Taco

$10.00

Seasoned basmati rice topped with black beans, corn, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and salsa

Lunch

Apple Almond

$9.00

Roasted Veggie

$9.00

Caesar

$9.00

Build Your Own

Bagel

$7.00

Toast

$7.00

GF Bagel

$8.00

Egg Wrap

$8.50

Scrambled egg, with your choice of meat and cheese wrapped in a tortilla.

Sandwiches

Sweet and Savory Sammie

$8.00

Scrambled egg, American cheese, and bacon on a "French toasted" cinnamon bagel with Maple syrup cream cheese

Fiesta Burrito

$8.00

Seasoned rice, black beans, impossible sausage, home fries, and salsa wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Flatbread

$8.00

Toasted flatbread topped with scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, home fries, and impossible sausage

Bagels

Plain

$2.50

Everything

$2.50

Cinnamon Rasin

$2.50

Oatmeal & Cereal

N'Oats - Cranberry Pecan

$3.50

Our best selling Cranberry Pecan N'Oats are a nourishing and intensely satisfying grain-free, paleo alternative to oatmeal. Crafted from a perfectly-milled blend of hearty superfoods and packed with 3x the fiber and 2x the protein of oatmeal. Just add water or your favorite milk. Enjoy hot or cold, instant or overnight! USDA Certified Organic

N'Oats - Apple Cinnamon

$3.50

Our Apple Cinnamon is like your favorite oatmeal, but without the oats! Nourishing and satisfying, our grain-free, gluten-free alternative to oatmeal will be your new breakfast favorite. Made with nuts & seeds with no added sugar, N'Oats has 3x the fiber and 2x the protein of oatmeal and about 2/3 fewer net carbs. Just add water or your favorite milk. Enjoy hot or cold, instant or overnight! USDA Certified Organic

N'Oats - Snickerdoodle

$3.50

You can't have cookies for breakfast, but you can have our Snickerdoodle N'Oats! N'Oats is like oatmeal but without the oats. Nourishing and satisfying, our grain-free, gluten-free alternative to oatmeal will be your new breakfast favorite. Made with nuts & seeds with no added sugar, N'Oats has 3x the fiber and 2x the protein of oatmeal and about 2/3 fewer net carbs. Just add water or your favorite milk. Enjoy hot or cold, instant or overnight! USDA Certified Organic

Apple Cinnamon Rasin Oatmeal

$4.00

Strawberry Lemon Oatmeal

$4.00

Lunch

Mediterranean Pita

$9.00

Pita pocket stuffed with house made hummus, cucumber, kalamata olives, red peppers, red onion, mushrooms, spinach, and feta cheese

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Roasted broccoli, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, and zucchini wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla with pesto rice and feta cheese

5 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar, provolone, pepperjack, fresh mozzarella, and feta cheese toasted between sourdough bread

BLT

$6.00

BLT on Bagel

$7.00

Italiano

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Sweets

Cookie

$2.00

GF Cookie

$2.50

Gourmet Cookie

$4.25

Gourmet GF Cookie

$4.50

Pumpkin pistachio

$3.00

Sides

Pasta Salad (gf)

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Fruit

Banana

$0.50

Apple

$0.50

Orange

$1.00

Candy & Gum

Simply Gum

$2.99+

Most chewing gum contains an ingredient called "GUM BASE," which can hide 40+ ingredients, including PLASTIC. Not us. We use a biodegradable tree sap called CHICLE to get our chew. Each of our packs is crafted with love and care at our factory in Brooklyn, where our gum chefs make the highest quality gum available.

Simply Mints

$2.99+

Not all mints are, well, mint. Made with only 3-4 ingredients, our mints provide the perfect after meal freshness without the sugary aftertaste.

Plain

Strawberry mango

$4.50+

Mixed Berry

$4.50+

Berry Banana

$4.50+

Chia Seeds

$0.50

PB Banana

$4.50+

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Bowls

Fruit Salad

$9.00

Apples, peaches, strawberry, kiwi blended with oat milk topped with strawberries, kiwi, and chia seeds

Mixed Berry Banana

$9.00

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries blended with oat milk. Topped with blueberries, banana, and coconut

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

790 Tri County Lane, Suite 101, Belle Vernon, PA 15012

