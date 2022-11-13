- Home
Zero Market and Cafe
790 Tri County Lane, Suite 101
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
Popular Items
Coffee
Other
Water
Rowdy Energy - Cherry Limeade
16oz natural energy drink with 160mg caffeine from green tea. Contains electrolytes, great for endurance and focus. 60% less sugar than typical energy drinks.
Rowdy Energy - Peach Mango
16oz natural energy drink with 160mg caffeine from green tea. Contains electrolytes, great for endurance and focus. Zero sugar, keto diet approved.
Rowdy Energy - Strawberry Lemonade
16oz natural energy drink with 160mg caffeine from green tea. Contains electrolytes, great for endurance and focus. Zero sugar, keto diet approved.
Rowdy Energy - Power Burn - Mango Dragonfruit
16oz natural energy drink with 160mg caffeine from green tea and green coffee bean. Contains electrolytes, great for endurance and focus. Thermogenic ingredients can help burn up to 135 calories per can. 3000mg amino acids. Zero sugar.
Polar Sparkling Water - Lime
Naturally flavored sparking water. Zero sugar.
Polar Seltzer- Tart Cherry Limeade
All natural with no juice, sweeteners or sugar.
Polar Seltzer - Raspberry Pink Lemonade
All natural with no juice, sweeteners or sugar.
HIBO Pineapple Energy
HIBO Fuel is for energy drink lovers that want a healthy, natural option that gives real, long-lasting energy. Fuel packs all the nutrition of superfood hibiscus and as much caffeine as an espresso. They are organically flavored, and use our natural zero-sugar sweetener blend. Our fully-recyclable clear can shows off the deep red color of hibiscus, and this is a tropical combination of sweet pineapple with tangy hibiscus! -NO SUGAR -PLANT BASED -SUPERFOOD BASED -FULLY-RECYCLABLE PACKAGING -RESPONSIBLY CAFFEINEATED Made in United States
HIBO Lime
Our Classic Superdrinks are non-caffeinated, but pack all the superfood nutrition from Hibiscus. They are organically flavored, and use our natural zero-sugar sweetener blend. Our fully-recyclable clear can shows off the deep red color of hibiscus, and this one takes your taste buds on a tropical adventure pairing sweet Key Lime with tangy hibiscus! -NO SUGAR -PLANT BASED -SUPERFOOD BASED -FULLY-RECYCLABLE PACKAGING -NO CAFFEINE Made in United States
Asarasi Sparkling Tree Water
100% natural, organic sparkling water harvested from maple trees.
Heart Water
PURE & DELICIOUS: Cloud-harvested, nature-purified, & micro-filtered with our 7-step purification process, this is the purest alkaline water on the planet. Crisp & delicious, our water has placed top 5 in international water tasting contests. SUSTAINABLE: We responsibly & efficiently harvest rainwater, saving the depleting water resources our cities depend on. We fight plastic waste with a commitment to using recyclable containers. FULL OF HEART: We're uniting communities around the globe to ignite a ripple effect of authenticity & empathy for all people. 23% of profits go to the Heart Water Foundation whose mission is to put our rainwater technology on schools, shelters, community centers & more across the country, bringing clean drinking water to water impoverished areas.
Fall Drinks
Lunch
Mediterranean
Citrus basmati rice topped with artichokes, olives, chickpeas, and cucumbers. Drizzled with citrus vinaigrette
Green Goddess
Basmati rice, topped with edemame, Pepitas, zucchini, broccoli, and toasted kale. Drizzled with tahini.
Taco
Seasoned basmati rice topped with black beans, corn, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and salsa
Build Your Own
Sandwiches
Sweet and Savory Sammie
Scrambled egg, American cheese, and bacon on a "French toasted" cinnamon bagel with Maple syrup cream cheese
Fiesta Burrito
Seasoned rice, black beans, impossible sausage, home fries, and salsa wrapped in a warm flour tortilla
Avocado Toast
Flatbread
Toasted flatbread topped with scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, home fries, and impossible sausage
Oatmeal & Cereal
N'Oats - Cranberry Pecan
Our best selling Cranberry Pecan N'Oats are a nourishing and intensely satisfying grain-free, paleo alternative to oatmeal. Crafted from a perfectly-milled blend of hearty superfoods and packed with 3x the fiber and 2x the protein of oatmeal. Just add water or your favorite milk. Enjoy hot or cold, instant or overnight! USDA Certified Organic
N'Oats - Apple Cinnamon
Our Apple Cinnamon is like your favorite oatmeal, but without the oats! Nourishing and satisfying, our grain-free, gluten-free alternative to oatmeal will be your new breakfast favorite. Made with nuts & seeds with no added sugar, N'Oats has 3x the fiber and 2x the protein of oatmeal and about 2/3 fewer net carbs. Just add water or your favorite milk. Enjoy hot or cold, instant or overnight! USDA Certified Organic
N'Oats - Snickerdoodle
You can't have cookies for breakfast, but you can have our Snickerdoodle N'Oats! N'Oats is like oatmeal but without the oats. Nourishing and satisfying, our grain-free, gluten-free alternative to oatmeal will be your new breakfast favorite. Made with nuts & seeds with no added sugar, N'Oats has 3x the fiber and 2x the protein of oatmeal and about 2/3 fewer net carbs. Just add water or your favorite milk. Enjoy hot or cold, instant or overnight! USDA Certified Organic
Apple Cinnamon Rasin Oatmeal
Strawberry Lemon Oatmeal
Lunch
Mediterranean Pita
Pita pocket stuffed with house made hummus, cucumber, kalamata olives, red peppers, red onion, mushrooms, spinach, and feta cheese
Roasted Veggie Wrap
Roasted broccoli, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, onions, red peppers, and zucchini wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla with pesto rice and feta cheese
5 Cheese Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, provolone, pepperjack, fresh mozzarella, and feta cheese toasted between sourdough bread
BLT
BLT on Bagel
Italiano
Chicken Sandwich
Candy & Gum
Simply Gum
Most chewing gum contains an ingredient called "GUM BASE," which can hide 40+ ingredients, including PLASTIC. Not us. We use a biodegradable tree sap called CHICLE to get our chew. Each of our packs is crafted with love and care at our factory in Brooklyn, where our gum chefs make the highest quality gum available.
Simply Mints
Not all mints are, well, mint. Made with only 3-4 ingredients, our mints provide the perfect after meal freshness without the sugary aftertaste.
Plain
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
790 Tri County Lane, Suite 101, Belle Vernon, PA 15012