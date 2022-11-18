Zest at Valencia Bonita imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean

Zest at Valencia Bonita

No reviews yet

16701 Valencia Bonita Blvd.

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Popular Items

Chicken Salad Wrap

Lunch Menu (11AM - 3:30 PM Only)

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Burrata

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Chili

$5.00+

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Celery Salad, Zesty Mango Sauce

Giant Pretzel

$10.00

Spicy Mustard Dipping Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Salmon Cakes

$12.00

Shrimp/Crab Spring Rolls

$13.00

served with sweet and Spicy Sauces

Soup To Go 32oz

$14.00

Burrata

$12.00

Chopped Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Crouton, Classic Caesar Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Romaine & Baby lettuces, Blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, cherry tomato, Avocado, herbed croutons, Green Goddess Dressing

Crunchy Asian Noodle Salad

$11.00

Kale, Romaine, Red Cabbage, Rice Noodle, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Scallion, Edamame, Snow Peas, Peanuts, Crispy Wonton, Ginger & Soy Dressing

Zest House Salad

$9.00

Baby Greens, Grape Tomato, Hearts of Palm, Cucumber, Watermelon Radish, Orange Segments, Garlic Croutons, Orange Shallot Vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$14.00

B.L.A.T.T.

$15.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Turkey, Tomato, Lemon Basil Aioli, Toasted Sourdough

Backyard Burger

$16.50

Brisket Blend Angus Patty, Balsamic Onion Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Remoulade, Brioche Bun

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Zesty Tartar Sauce, Frisee, Raw Red Onion, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Marinated Breast, Romaine, Parmesan, Classic Caesar Dressing, Flour Wrap

Chicken Strip Basket

$15.00

Egg Salad Croissant

$11.50

Pastrami Melt

$16.00

Swiss Cheese, Cumin-Spiced Apple & Cabbage Slaw, Dijonnaise, Toasted Marble Rye

Pepperoni Flatbread

$9.00

Salmon BLT

$16.50

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Heirloom tomato, romaine lettuce, sprouts, shaved onion on multigrain toast.

Valencia Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon & Basil Aioli, Brioche Bun

Vegan Flatbread

$12.00

Ham & Cheese

$14.00

Beefsteak tomato, shredded romaine, log-smoked bacon, lemon-basil aioli, Sourdough Toast

Vegan Wrap

$14.50

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Served with Choice of Steamed Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Asparagus. Choice of Sauce: Mango Butter, Lemon Vin, Brown Butter or Red Wine Demi

Mediterranean Chicken

$18.00

Grilled Breasts, Roasted Asparagus, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Balsamic-Marinated Heirloom Tomato and Red Onion Salad

Steak Frites

$26.00

KID'S MENU

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Child Cheeseburger with American Cheese. Cheese may be omitted. Served with Fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Child's Grilled Cheese served with Fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Child's Chicken Tenders served with Fries

Kid's Kraft Mac-N-Cheese

$4.00

Kraft Mac-N-Cheese Child Approved!

Kid's Chopped Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chopped Romaine served as Traditional Caesar or with Ranch dressing

Kid's Marinara Flatbread

$6.00

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella

Kid's Fruit Cup

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Zest is the Flavor of Life for Valencia Bonita! Enjoy Chef Debra’s seasonally inspired cuisine and daily creative features! Our charming team delivers a fresh and zestful experience driven by enthusiasm, passion and joyful hospitality! We purchase our meat and seafood daily and prices are based on today’s market. Ask about our daily features!

