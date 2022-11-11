Zest Grill House imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Sandwiches

Zest Grill House

510 Reviews

$$

8823 Sunland Blvd

Sun Valley, CA 91352

Popular Items

# 11 Combo Kabob
# 8 Grilled Chicken Kabab
# 14 Falafel Wrap

Plates/Wraps/Kabobs

# 3 Rotisserie 1/2 Chicken

# 3 Rotisserie 1/2 Chicken

$14.99

One half rotisserie chicken served with hummus, tomatoes, garlic sauce, pickled turnips, pita bread.

# 4 Rot 1/4 Chicken

# 4 Rot 1/4 Chicken

$11.49

Rotisserie chicken thigh and leg or breast and wing served with hummus, tomatoes, garlic sauce, pickled turnips, pita bread.

# 5 Lamb Chops

# 5 Lamb Chops

$21.99

Marinated lamb chops, rice tomatoes, spiced onions, hummus, pickled turnops

#6 Falafel

#6 Falafel

$11.99

Six falafels, hummus, tahini, lettuce, tomatoes, pickled turnips, pita bread.

# 7 Beef Shawarma

# 7 Beef Shawarma

$14.99

Slow roasted & thinly shaved marinated Black Angus beef with our house spices, hummus, tahini, onions, tomatoes, pickled turnips, pita bread.

# 8 Grilled Chicken Kabab

# 8 Grilled Chicken Kabab

$16.99

Marinated chicken, rice, tomatoes, spiced onions, hummus, pickled turnips.

# 9 Shish Kabob

# 9 Shish Kabob

$19.99

Marinated steak, rice, tomatoes, spiced onions, hummus, pickled turnips.

# 10 Lule Kabob

# 10 Lule Kabob

$16.99

Ground steak, rice, tomatoes, spiced onions, hummus, pickled turnips.

# 11 Combo Kabob

# 11 Combo Kabob

$16.99

Marinated chicken, Ground steak, rice, tomatoes, spiced onions, hummus, pickled turnips.

# 12 Pork Kabob

# 12 Pork Kabob

$14.99

Marinated pork ribs, rice, tomatoes, spiced onions, hummus, pickled turnips.

# 13 Roasted Chicken Wrap

# 13 Roasted Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Marinated chicken, tomatoes, garlic sauce wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.

# 14 Falafel Wrap

# 14 Falafel Wrap

$8.99

Three falafels, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, tahini wrapped in freshly baked pita bread.

#15 Beef Shawarma Wrap

#15 Beef Shawarma Wrap

$9.99

Ground steak, tomatoes, spiced onions, wrapped in a freshly baked pita bread.

# 16 Chicken Kabob Wrap

# 16 Chicken Kabob Wrap

$9.99

Marinated thigh meat with Mediterranean spices,lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, garlic sauce.

#17 Lule Kabob Wrap

#17 Lule Kabob Wrap

$9.99

Ground lean beef with Mediterranean spices, lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, garlic sauce.

# 18 Steak Shish Wrap

$13.99

# 19 Steak Chic Combo

$18.99

# 20 Lule Steak Combo

$18.99

Salads & Soup

Tahini Caesar Salad

Tahini Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Romaine lettuce, vegan feta, garlic, roasted chick peas.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.49+

Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, turnips, onions, tomatoes, chilly peppers lemon juice, garlic, olive oil.

Mediterranean Kale & Quinoa Salad

Mediterranean Kale & Quinoa Salad

$4.49+

Tomatoes, cucumber, vegan feta, mint, raddish, zaatar vinaigrette.

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$4.49+

Wheat bulgur, tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, vegan feta, green onion, mint, lemon vinaigrette.

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$3.99

Sides

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$3.99+

Steamed rice prepared fresh daily.

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99+

Our fries are cooked to golden perfection in a vegetable oil blend

Hummus

Hummus

$4.49+

Garbanzo beans, fresh garlic and tahini blended together and topped with olive oil and paprika.

Mutabal

Mutabal

$4.49+

Grilled organic eggplant, fresh garlic and tahini blended together, topped with olive oil and paprika.

Dolma

$3.99+

Garlic Sauce

$5.49+

Pickled Turnips

$1.49+

Chicken Skewer (1)

$9.50

Beef Kabob (Filet) (1)

$10.00

Lule Kabob (1)

$6.50

Shawarma (Extra)

$7.50

Pork Rib (3 Pc)

$9.00

Lamb (3pc)

$15.00

Rotisserie Chicken

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$14.99
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$9.99

Specials

Value Pack

Value Pack

$24.99

One Whole Chicken, Rice, Hummus, Garden Salad, 3 pc. Pita, 2 sauce

Family Pack

Family Pack

$45.99

Two Whole Chicken, Large Rice, Large Garden Salad, 6 pc. Pita, Four Sauce

Falafel Special (2pc for 1$)

Falafel Special (2pc for 1$)

$1.99

Two Piece Falafel

Quarter chicken special (2 Plates)

Quarter chicken special (2 Plates)

$10.99

Rotisserie chicken served with hummus, tomatoes, garlic sauce, pickled turnips, pita bread

Chicken Bowl Special

$4.99

BBQ Special

$99.99

10 Skewers: 6 Roasted Tomatoes, 1 Large Onions, 3 Pita Packs & 1 Large Pickled Turnips

Party Special

$250.00

2 whole Chicken, 12 Skewers, 1 Tray hummus, 1 Tray Mutabbal, 1 Tray Rice, 20 pc Falafel, 1 Tray Turnips, & 6 Pita Packs

Desserts

Baklava 2pc

$5.99

Vegan Cookies (Original)

$6.50

Flavored Vegan Cookies

$5.50

Vegan Cookies

$5.50Out of stock

Trays

Hammus

$32.99+

Mutabbl

$32.99+

Kale salad

$15.99+

Tabbouleh salad

$22.99+

Cucumber Salad

$22.99+

Tahini ceasar salad

$15.99+

Fries

$14.99+

Rice

$14.99+

Zesty Garden

$26.99

Sm Tray Zesty Garden

$14.99

Lg Tray Zesty Garden

$26.99

Specials.

quarter chicken, hummus, tomatoes, garlic sauce, turnips, pitta bread

2 QUARTER CHICKEN PLATE SPECIAL

$10.99

Extra

Pickeled Turnips

$4.50+

Pita bread

$0.75+

Garlic sauce (2 oz cups)

$0.75

Sauce

$0.75

Drinks

Canned Drinks

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

$1.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.89

Snapple

$2.99

Walnut Soda

$2.99

Tarragon Soda

$2.99

Yogurt Drink Mint

$2.99

Yogurt Drink

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Zest Grill House. a little corner of goodness right in your neighborhood. We’re proud to provide you with the most authentic homemade Mediterranean cuisine.

Location

8823 Sunland Blvd, Sun Valley, CA 91352

Directions

Gallery
Zest Grill House image
Zest Grill House image

