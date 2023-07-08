Zest Juice Co imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Zest Juice Co Dublin

review star

No reviews yet

6704 Perimeter Loop Rd.

Dublin, OH 43017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Bowls ALC

Bliss (ALC)

$10.00

Cacao Almond (ALC)

$10.00

Dragon Fruit (ALC)

$10.00

Green (ALC)

$10.00

Original (ALC)

$10.00

Tropical Blue ALC

$10.00

Bowls Reg.

Bliss

$9.00

Cacao Almond

$9.00

Dragon Fruit

$9.00

Green

$9.00

Original

$9.00

Tropical Blue

$9.00

Toast

Avocado Parmesan

$4.00

Chipotle Avocado

$4.00

Classic

$4.00

Fluffernutter

$4.00

Loaded Toast

$6.00

Seasonal Veg

$4.00

Oatmeal

Blueberry Oatmeal

$6.00

Maple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$6.00

Apple Oatmeal

$6.00

Pumpkin Oatmeal

$6.00

Other Zest Food Items

Dog Treats

$0.50

Protein Bites

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Bites

$6.00

Wraps

Buffalo Tofu

$7.00

Pesto

$7.00

Smoky Hummus

$7.00

Vendor Food

Alyssa's Donuts

$3.50

Cookie Dough

Emmy's Cookies

$2.50+

Hippeas

$3.50

Kale Chips

$4.75

Kate's Bars

$2.50

Perfect Bars

$3.50

Sahale Berry Trail Mix

$3.50

Sow Strong Cashew Cookie

$2.99

Thai Cashews

$5.00

Custom Item

B+ Choc Protein

$0.50

B+ Green Protein

$0.50

B+ Van Protein

$0.50

T+ AB

$1.25

T+ Ban

$0.50

T+ BB

$1.25

T+ BWC

$0.75

T+ CF

$1.00

T+ Chia

$0.50

T+ Gran

$0.75

T+ HH

$0.75

T+ Nibs

$1.00

T+ PB

$0.50

T+ SB

$1.00

T+Bee

$1.00

DRINKS

Smoothies

Berry Banana

$8.00

Blue Almond

$8.00

Blue Power

$8.00

Happy Almond

$8.00

Love Dragon

$8.00

PB Split

$8.00

PB&J

$8.00

Peppermint Express

$8.00

Pink

$8.00

Shamrock

$8.00

Spicy Pineapple

$8.00

Strawberry Acai

$8.00

Sunrise

$8.00

Super Spirulina

$8.00

Sweet Green

$8.00

The Fix

$8.00

Cinnamon Sugar Donut

$8.00

Pistachio Oatmeal

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

10oz Juice

Cashew Milk

$6.00

Juice for the People

$6.00

Paradise Punch

$6.00

The Lush

$6.00

Vitamin Cbus

$6.00

16oz Juice

Beets By Zest

$9.00

Cashew Milk

$9.00

Celery

$6.00

Coffee Cashew Milk

$9.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Crave

$9.00

Fresh Green

$9.00

Habanero Heat

$9.00

Juice For The People

$9.00

Kaleidoscope

$9.00

Sherlock

$9.00

The Detox

$9.00

The Lush

$9.00

Variety Cashew Milk

$9.00

Vitamin Cbus

$9.00

4 for $32 JUICE

Beets By Zest

$8.00

Cashew Milk

$8.00

Celery Juice

$8.00

Charcoal Lemonade

$8.00

Coffee Cashew Milk

$8.00

Crave

$8.00

Fresh Green

$8.00

Habanero Heat

$8.00

Juice For The People

$8.00

Kaleidoscope

$8.00

Sherlock

$8.00

Strawberry Limeade

$8.00

Sweet Potato Cider

$8.00

The Detox

$8.00

The Lush

$8.00

Vitamin CBus

$8.00

Tonics

2 oz Restore

$4.00

Green Power

$4.00

Liquid Gold

$3.50

Watermelon Aloe

$3.50

Wheatgrass

$3.50

Bulk Celery Juice

1/2 Gallon

$18.00

1 Gallon

$32.00

Cleanses

Basic

$48.00

Intermediate

$48.00

Advanced

$48.00

Donation Juice

Charcoal Lemonade

$9.00

Donation Smoothie

Give Back

$8.00

Pelotonia

$8.00

Vendor Drink

Boxed Water

$2.00+

CENTR CBD

$4.99

Collagen Shot

$3.75

Collagen Water

$3.00

Grapefruit HiBall

$3.00

Lemon-Lime HiBall

$3.00

Peach HiBall

$3.00

Mad Tasty

$4.99

Vanilla HiBall

$3.00

LITT Kombucha

$3.99

COFFEE

ICED

Iced Cold Brew

$2.85

Iced Latte

$3.55

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.05

Iced Matcha

$4.05

Iced Chai

$3.55

Iced Mocha

$4.25

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.25

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.05

Iced Pumpkin Chai

$4.25

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$4.25

Iced S'mores Macchiato

$4.25

Iced Golden Milk

$4.05

HOT

HOT Americano

$2.20

HOT Brown Sugar Latte

$3.80

HOT Cappuccino

$3.30

HOT Chai Latte

$3.55

HOT Drip Coffee

$1.85

HOT Espresso

$1.60

HOT Latte

$3.30

HOT Mocha

$3.80

HOT Peppermint Mocha

$3.80

HOT Pumpkin Chai

$3.80

HOT Pumpkin Latte

$3.45

HOT Vanilla Latte

$3.45

HOT S'mores Macchiato

$3.80

RETAIL

Team Member Uniform

T-Shirt

$12.00

Hat

$10.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$30.00

Zip-Up Sweatshirt

$42.00

Misc Retail Items

Epic Protein Powder- 1lb

$29.95

Mongo Lip Balm

$2.50

Single Stainless Straw

$2.00

3 Stainless Straws

$5.00

Zest Black Cooler Bag

$5.00

Zest Metal Bottle

$16.95

Zest Pelotonia Bag

$6.00

Zest Plastic Water Bottle

$14.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6704 Perimeter Loop Rd., Dublin, OH 43017

Directions

Gallery
Zest Juice Co image
Zest Juice Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rebol - Dublin CATERING
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Saucy Brew Works - Columbus
orange star4.1 • 335
443 W 3rd Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st
orange starNo Reviews
982 North high st Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
One Line Coffee - Short North
orange star4.5 • 320
745 N High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
JAVA CENTRAL CAFE AND ROASTER
orange starNo Reviews
20 South State Street Suite B Westerville, OH 43081
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dublin

Condado Tacos - Dublin, OH
orange star4.7 • 9,813
102 North High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin CATERING
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Urban Meyer's Pint House
orange star4.3 • 1,250
6632 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Yogi's Bar & Grill - Tuttle CHURNED
orange star4.4 • 1,030
5857 Karric Square Drive Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Dublin
orange star4.2 • 878
7509 Sawmill Rd Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dublin
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston