Zest Juice Co imageView gallery

Zest Juice Co Grandview

295 Reviews

$

980 W 5th Avenue

Columbus, OH 43212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

10oz Juice

Cashew Milk

$6.00

Paradise Punch

$6.00

The Lush

$6.00

Vitamin Cbus

$6.00

Juice for the People

$6.00

16oz Juice

Beets By Zest

$9.00

Cashew Milk

$9.00

Celery

$6.00

Coffee Cashew Milk

$9.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50

Crave

$9.00

Fresh Green

$9.00

Habanero Heat

$9.00

Juice For The People

$9.00

Kaleidoscope

$9.00

Sherlock

$9.00

The Detox

$9.00

The Lush

$9.00

Variety Cashew Milk

$9.00

Vitamin Cbus

$9.00

4 for $32 JUICE

Beets By Zest

$8.00

Cashew Milk

$8.00

Crave

$8.00

Celery Juice

$8.00

Charcoal Lemonade

$8.00

Coffee Cashew Milk

$8.00

Fresh Green

$8.00

Habanero Heat

$8.00

Juice For The People

$8.00

Kaleidoscope

$8.00

Sherlock

$8.00

Strawberry Limeade

$8.00

Sweet Potato Cider

$8.00

The Detox

$8.00

The Lush

$8.00

Vitamin CBus

$8.00

Bulk Celery Juice

1/2 Gallon

$18.00

1 Gallon

$32.00

Cleanses

Basic

$48.00

Intermediate

$48.00

Advanced

$48.00

Donation Juice

Charcoal Lemonade

$9.00

Donation Smoothie

Give Back

$8.00

Pelotonia

$8.00

Smoothies

Berry Banana

$8.00

Blue Almond

$8.00

Blue Power

$8.00

Buckeye

$8.00

Happy Almond

$8.00

Love Dragon

$8.00

PB Split

$8.00

PB&J

$8.00

Pink

$8.00

Shamrock

$8.00

Spicy Pineapple

$8.00

Strawberry Acai

$8.00

Sunrise

$8.00

Super Spirulina

$8.00

Sweet Green

$8.00

The Fix

$8.00

Pistachio Oatmeal

$8.00

Cinnamon Sugar

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

Tonics

2 oz Restore

$4.00

Green Power

$4.00

Liquid Gold

$3.50

Watermelon Aloe

$3.50

Wheatgrass

$3.50

Retail Drink

Boxed Water

Centr CBD

$4.99

Collagen Shot

$3.75

Collagen Water

$3.00

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

$3.99

HiBall

$3.00

Mad Tasty

$4.99

LITT Kombucha

$3.99

Bowls ALC

Bliss (ALC)

$10.00

Cacao Almond (ALC)

$10.00

Dragon Fruit (ALC)

$10.00

Green (ALC)

$10.00

Original (ALC)

$10.00

Tropical Blue (ALC)

$10.00

Bowls Reg.

Bliss

$9.00

Cacao Almond

$9.00

Dragon Fruit

$9.00

Green

$9.00

Original

$9.00

Tropical Blue

$9.00

4 for $32 BOWLS

Original

$8.00

Bliss

$8.00

Dragon Fruit

$8.00

Cacao Almond

$8.00

Tropical Blue

$8.00

Custom Item

B+ Choc Protein

$0.50

B+ Green Protein

$0.50

B+ Van Protein

$0.50

T+ AB

$1.25

T+ Ban

$0.50

T+ BB

$1.25

T+ Bee

$1.00

T+ BWC

$0.75

T+ CF

$1.00

T+ Chia

$0.50

T+ Granola

$0.75

T+ HH

$0.75

T+ Nibs

$1.00

T+ PB

$0.50

T+ SB

$1.00

Fresh Fruit

Banana

$0.75

Oatmeal

BB Oatmeal

$6.00

Maple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$6.00

Apple Oatmeal

$6.00

Other Zest Food Items

Protein Bites

$6.00

Dog Treats

$0.50

Pumpkin Spice Bites

$6.00

Toast

Avocado Parmesan

$4.00

Chipotle Avocado

$4.00

Classic

$4.00

Fluffernutter

$4.00

Loaded Toast

$6.00

Seasonal Veg

$4.00

Vendor Food

Alyssa's Donuts

$3.50

Hippeas Puffs

$3.00+

Cheddar Kale Chips

$4.75

Cookie Dough

Emmy's Cookies

$2.50+

Kate's Bars

Perfect Bars

$3.50

Ranch Kale Chips

$4.75

Sahale Berry Trail Mix

$3.50

Shar Trail Mix

$3.99+

Sow Strong

$2.99

Thai Cashews

$5.00

Wraps

Buffalo Tofu

$7.00

Pesto

$7.00

Smoky Hummus

$7.00

ICED

Iced Cold Brew

$2.85

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.05

Iced Latte

$3.55

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.25

Iced Chai Latte

$3.55

Iced Matcha

$4.05

Iced Mocha

$4.25

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.05

Iced Pumpkin Chai

$4.25

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$4.25

Iced S'mores Macchiato

$4.25

Iced Golden Milk

$4.05

HOT

HOT Americano

$2.20

HOT Brown Sugar Latte

$3.80

HOT Cappucino

$3.30

HOT Chai Latte

$3.55

HOT Drip Coffee

$1.85

HOT Espresso

$1.60

HOT Latte

$3.30

HOT Mocha

$3.80

HOT Peppermint Mocha

$3.80

HOT Pumpkin Chai

$3.80

HOT Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.45

HOT Vanilla Latte

$3.45

HOT S'mores Macchiato

$3.80

Team Member Uniform

T-Shirt

$12.00

Hat

$10.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$30.00

Zip-Up Sweatshirt

$42.00

Misc Retail Items

Single Stainless Straw

$2.00

3 Stainless Straws

$5.00

Epic Protein Powder

$29.95

Mongo Lip Balm

$2.50

Zest Black Cooler Bag

$5.00

Zest Metal Bottle

$16.95

Zest Pelotonia Bag

$6.00

Zest Plastic Bottle

$14.99

ZEST GLASS CUP W/ LID

$10.00

Catering

Farmer's Market 10 oz Juice

$6.00

Farmer's Marker Protein Bites

$6.00

Farmer's Marker Superfood Bites

$6.00

Farmer's Market Granola Bars

$3.25

Farmer's Market Wraps

$6.00

Farmer's Market- KSCOPE

$9.00

Farmer's Market- CHARCOAL

$9.00

Farmer's Market- LUSH

$9.00

Farmer's Market- FRESH GREEN

$9.00

Farmer's Market- CBUS

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

980 W 5th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43212

Directions

Gallery
Zest Juice Co image
Zest Juice Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Natalie's - Grandview
orange star4.1 • 17
945 King Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Rudy's
orange star4.6 • 154
1021 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
orange star4.5 • 737
1453 Grandview Avenue Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Dragon Donuts - Grandview
orange star5.0 • 7
1288 West 5th Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
The Crispy Coop
orange star4.7 • 1,861
1717 Northwest Blvd Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Texas Steele BBQ
orange star5.0 • 29
1060 King Avenue Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston