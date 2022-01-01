- Home
Zest Juice Co Westerville
50 Reviews
$$
5807 Maxtown Rd
Westerville, OH 43082
Bowls - Build Your Own (BYO)
Bliss - Build Your Own
banana, strawberry, mango, acai, local honey, & cold-pressed apple juice. Toppings of your choice.
Cacao Almond - Build Your Own
banana, coconut meat, almond butter, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla extract, maple syrup, & house-made cashew milk. Toppings of your choice. *contains nuts
Dragon Fruit - Build Your Own
banana, strawberry, mango, raspberry, dragon fruit, & cold-pressed orange juice. Toppings of your choice.
Green - Build Your Own
banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, spirulina, & coconut milk Toppings of your choice. *contains nuts
Original - Build Your Own
banana, blueberry, raspberry, acai, & coconut milk. Toppings of your choice. *contains nuts
Tropical Blue - Build Your Own
banana, coconut meat, mango, Blue Majik, maple syrup, vanilla extract, & house-made cashew milk Toppings of your choice. *contains nuts
Bowls - Standard Toppings
Bliss - Standard
banana, strawberry, mango, acai, local honey, & cold-pressed apple juice. topped with fresh strawberries, coconut flakes, & banana.
Cacao Almond - Standard
banana, coconut meat, almond butter, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla extract, maple syrup, & house-made cashew milk. Topped with fresh banana, almond butter, & cacao nibs. *contains nuts
Dragon Fruit - Standard
banana, strawberry, mango, raspberry, dragon fruit, & cold-pressed orange juice. Topped with peanut butter, chia seeds, granola, & honey.
Green - Standard
banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, spirulina, & coconut milk Topped with fresh blueberries, almond butter, & coconut flakes. *contains nuts
Original - Standard
banana, blueberry, raspberry, acai, & coconut milk. Topped with fresh banana, peanut butter, & granola. *contains nuts
Tropical Blue - Standard
banana, mango, coconut meat, blue majik, maple syrup, vanilla extract, & house-made cashew milk. Topped with buckwheat cereal, coconut flakes & hemp hearts. *contains nuts
Toast
Avocado Parmesan
whole wheat bread layered with house-made avocado spread, vegan parmesan*, & alfalfa sprouts. *contains nuts
Chipotle Avocado
whole wheat bread layered with house-made avocado spread, drizzled with chipotle aioli, & sprinkled with red pepper flakes.
Classic
whole wheat bread layered with your choice of either almond butter or peanut butter and fresh strawberries or bananas.
Oatmeal
Blueberry Oatmeal
gluten-free oats, filtered water, chia seeds, peanut butter, Himalayan pink sea salt, coconut oil, maple syrup, & vanilla extract. Topped with fresh banana & house-made blueberry jam. *contains nuts
Maple Cinnamon Oatmeal
gluten-free oats, filtered water, Himalayan pink sea salt, coconut oil, maca, cinnamon, maple syrup, & vanilla extract. Topped with fresh banana & granola.
Apple Cinnamon
gluten-free oats, filtered water, apples, cinnamon, Himalayan pink sea salt, vanilla extract, & maple syrup. Topped with fresh banana and granola.
Other Zest Bites
Wraps
Buffalo Tofu
baked tofu tossed in house-made buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, celery, & house-made vegan ranch dressing wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. *contains: cashews, wheat & soy.
Pesto Vegetable
house-made pesto layered with freshly sliced bell pepper, tomato, spinach, arugula, cucumber, & carrots wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. *contains: cashews & wheat
Other Snacks
Alyssa's Donuts
locally-made & gluten-free. Made by Alyssa's Healthy Donuts. *contains: almonds, eggs, milk, soy, & nuts
Emmy's Cookies
Hippeas Puffs
organic, vegan, chickpea puffs
Organic Kale Chips
Rhythm Kale Chips available in Zesty Nacho or Kool Ranch.
Kate's Bars
granola superfood bars. all flavors are soy-free, gluten-free, & non-GMO. *contains nuts
Perfect Bars
refrigerated protein bar containing peanut butter, honey, superfoods, & other organic ingredients. *contains nuts
Sow Strong - Granola Bar
locally made granola bar. contains dates, coconut oil, pumpkin seeds, brown rice syrup, cashew butter, vanilla extract, & salt. *contains nuts
Custom Item
Smoothies
Berry Banana
banana, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, chia seeds & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts
Blue Almond
blueberry, almond butter, chia seeds, plant-based protein (chocolate, vanilla or green) & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts
Blue Power
banana, blueberry, peanut butter, spinach, cacao nibs & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts.
Happy Almond
banana, almond butter, cacao nibs, local maple syrup, coconut milk, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts
Peanut Butter Split
banana, peanut butter, plant-based protein (chocolate, vanilla or green), coconut milk, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts
PB&J
banana, strawberry, peanut butter, local maple syrup, flaxseed, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts
Pink
banana, strawberry, pineapple, & cold pressed orange juice.
Spicy Pineapple
banana, pineapple, blue majik, chia seeds, cayenne, coconut nectar, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts
Strawberry Acai
banana, strawberry, acai, chia seeds, maple syrup & cold pressed apple juice.
Sunrise
banana, pineapple, mango, coconut oil, turmeric, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts
Super Spirulina
banana, strawberry, spirulina, green plant-based protein, hemp hearts, spinach,& house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts
Sweet Green
banana, strawberry, mango, spinach, kale, avocado & cold pressed orange juice.
The Fix
banana, almond butter, coconut nectar, vanilla extract, coconut milk, cold brew, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts
Pistachio Oatmeal
banana, pistachios, GF oats, cinnamon, local maple syrup, coconut milk & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts
Give Back
banana, coconut meat, peanut butter, spinach, maple syrup, vanilla protein, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts
Pumpkin Pie
banana, almond butter, cacao nibs, local maple syrup, coconut milk, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts
16oz Juice
Beets By Zest
beet, carrot, red apple, celery, & lime.
Cashew Milk
filtered water, cashews, coconut oil, vanilla, Himalayan sea salt, & dates. *contains nuts
Charcoal Lemonade
filtered water, lemon, pineapple, cucumber, activated charcoal & rosemary extract. $1 from every purchase goes directly to Thirst Relief International.
Coffee Cashew Milk
filtered water, cashews, coconut oil, vanilla, Himalayan sea salt, dates, cold brew coffee, & maple syrup. *contains nuts.
Crave
carrot, grapefruit, pineapple, turmeric, & ginger.
Fresh Green
green apple, cucumber, parsley, spinach, celery, pineapple & lemon.
Sherlock
cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, Swiss chard, parsley, lemon & ginger.
The Detox
filtered water, lemon, maple syrup & cayenne.
The Lush
pear, green apple, kale, & lemon.
Vitamin CBUS
grapefruit, orange & lemon.
Tonics
Cleanses
Basic
1 Day Juice Cleanse: The Lush, Vitamin CBUS, Fresh Green, The Detox, Beets By Zest, & Cashew Milk. WE REQUIRE A 48-HOUR NOTICE FOR ALL CLEANSE ORDERS. We make each cleanse specifically for you and want to prepare fresh juice for your order. Once your order is received, we will call you to confirm your pick-up date/time. Please call your nearest Zest store for availability information for same-day or next day-orders before placing your order.
Intermediate
1 Day Juice Cleanse: Fresh Green, Vitamin CBUS, Beets By Zest, The Detox, Sherlock, & Cashew Milk. WE REQUIRE A 48-HOUR NOTICE FOR ALL CLEANSE ORDERS. We make each cleanse specifically for you and want to prepare fresh juice for your order. Once your order is received, we will call you to confirm your pick-up date/time. Please call your nearest Zest store for availability information for same-day or next day-orders before placing your order.
Advanced
1 Day Juice Cleanse: Fresh Green, Sherlock, The Detox, Sherlock, Beets By Zest, & Cashew Milk. WE REQUIRE A 48-HOUR NOTICE FOR ALL CLEANSE ORDERS. We make each cleanse specifically for you and want to prepare fresh juice for your order. Once your order is received, we will call you to confirm your pick-up date/time. Please call your nearest Zest store for availability information for same-day or next day-orders before placing your order.
Other Retail Drinks
Boxed Water
16oz carton of purified water in 92% plant-based packaging from Boxed Water.
CENTR CBD
Ingredients: Carbonated water, cane sugar, natural citrus flavor, lemon juice, & cannabidiol (CBD) Each 12 oz can contains 30mg CBD
Collagen Tonic
2 oz Vital Proteins Energy Collagen Tonic - Pink Grapefruit flavor.
Collagen Water
Vital Proteins -- Blackberry Hibiscus Collagen Water.
LITT Kombucha
locally-made, small batch, craft kombucha.
HiBall Energy Seltzer
Hi-ball’s sparkling energy waters are naturally zero calories, zero sugar, zero carbs, unsweetened, naturally flavored, and contain no preservatives or artificial flavors.
Mad Tasty - Hemp Seltzer
Mad Tasty - sparkling hemp water. Each 12 oz can contains 20mg hemp extract.
Collagen To-Go Stick
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
5807 Maxtown Rd, Westerville, OH 43082