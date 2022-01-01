Zest Juice Co imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Zest Juice Co Westerville

50 Reviews

$$

5807 Maxtown Rd

Westerville, OH 43082

Bowls - Build Your Own (BYO)

Bliss - Build Your Own

$10.00

banana, strawberry, mango, acai, local honey, & cold-pressed apple juice. Toppings of your choice.

Cacao Almond - Build Your Own

$10.00

banana, coconut meat, almond butter, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla extract, maple syrup, & house-made cashew milk. Toppings of your choice. *contains nuts

Dragon Fruit - Build Your Own

$10.00

banana, strawberry, mango, raspberry, dragon fruit, & cold-pressed orange juice. Toppings of your choice.

Green - Build Your Own

$10.00

banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, spirulina, & coconut milk Toppings of your choice. *contains nuts

Original - Build Your Own

$10.00

banana, blueberry, raspberry, acai, & coconut milk. Toppings of your choice. *contains nuts

Tropical Blue - Build Your Own

$10.00

banana, coconut meat, mango, Blue Majik, maple syrup, vanilla extract, & house-made cashew milk Toppings of your choice. *contains nuts

Bowls - Standard Toppings

Bliss - Standard

$9.00

banana, strawberry, mango, acai, local honey, & cold-pressed apple juice. topped with fresh strawberries, coconut flakes, & banana.

Cacao Almond - Standard

$9.00

banana, coconut meat, almond butter, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla extract, maple syrup, & house-made cashew milk. Topped with fresh banana, almond butter, & cacao nibs. *contains nuts

Dragon Fruit - Standard

$9.00

banana, strawberry, mango, raspberry, dragon fruit, & cold-pressed orange juice. Topped with peanut butter, chia seeds, granola, & honey.

Green - Standard

$9.00

banana, pineapple, kale, avocado, spirulina, & coconut milk Topped with fresh blueberries, almond butter, & coconut flakes. *contains nuts

Original - Standard

$9.00

banana, blueberry, raspberry, acai, & coconut milk. Topped with fresh banana, peanut butter, & granola. *contains nuts

Tropical Blue - Standard

$9.00

banana, mango, coconut meat, blue majik, maple syrup, vanilla extract, & house-made cashew milk. Topped with buckwheat cereal, coconut flakes & hemp hearts. *contains nuts

Toast

Avocado Parmesan

$4.00

whole wheat bread layered with house-made avocado spread, vegan parmesan*, & alfalfa sprouts. *contains nuts

Chipotle Avocado

$4.00

whole wheat bread layered with house-made avocado spread, drizzled with chipotle aioli, & sprinkled with red pepper flakes.

Classic

$4.00

whole wheat bread layered with your choice of either almond butter or peanut butter and fresh strawberries or bananas.

Oatmeal

Blueberry Oatmeal

$6.00

gluten-free oats, filtered water, chia seeds, peanut butter, Himalayan pink sea salt, coconut oil, maple syrup, & vanilla extract. Topped with fresh banana & house-made blueberry jam. *contains nuts

Maple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$6.00

gluten-free oats, filtered water, Himalayan pink sea salt, coconut oil, maca, cinnamon, maple syrup, & vanilla extract. Topped with fresh banana & granola.

Apple Cinnamon

$6.00

gluten-free oats, filtered water, apples, cinnamon, Himalayan pink sea salt, vanilla extract, & maple syrup. Topped with fresh banana and granola.

Other Zest Bites

Protein Bites

$6.00

each package contains nutrient-dense bites in 3 flavors: cacao, carrot cake, & cranberry orange. *contains nuts

Dog Treats

$0.50

Wraps

Buffalo Tofu

$7.00

baked tofu tossed in house-made buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, celery, & house-made vegan ranch dressing wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. *contains: cashews, wheat & soy.

Pesto Vegetable

$7.00

house-made pesto layered with freshly sliced bell pepper, tomato, spinach, arugula, cucumber, & carrots wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. *contains: cashews & wheat

Other Snacks

Alyssa's Donuts

$3.50

locally-made & gluten-free. Made by Alyssa's Healthy Donuts. *contains: almonds, eggs, milk, soy, & nuts

Emmy's Cookies

$2.50+

Hippeas Puffs

$3.50

organic, vegan, chickpea puffs

Organic Kale Chips

$4.75

Rhythm Kale Chips available in Zesty Nacho or Kool Ranch.

Kate's Bars

$2.50

granola superfood bars. all flavors are soy-free, gluten-free, & non-GMO. *contains nuts

Perfect Bars

$3.50

refrigerated protein bar containing peanut butter, honey, superfoods, & other organic ingredients. *contains nuts

Sow Strong - Granola Bar

$2.99

locally made granola bar. contains dates, coconut oil, pumpkin seeds, brown rice syrup, cashew butter, vanilla extract, & salt. *contains nuts

Custom Item

B+ PB

$0.50

B+ Protein (choc)

$0.50

B+ Protein (green)

$0.50

B+ Protein (van)

$0.50

T+ AB

$1.25

T+ Ban

$0.50

T+ BB

$1.25

T+ Bee

$1.00

T+ BWC

$0.75

T+ CF

$1.00

T+ Chia

$0.50

T+ Granola

$0.75

T+ Hemp Hearts

$0.75

T+ Hon

$0.50

T+ Nibs

$1.00

T+ PB

$0.50

T+ SB

$1.00

Smoothies

Berry Banana

$8.00

banana, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, chia seeds & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts

Blue Almond

$8.00

blueberry, almond butter, chia seeds, plant-based protein (chocolate, vanilla or green) & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts

Blue Power

$8.00

banana, blueberry, peanut butter, spinach, cacao nibs & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts.

Happy Almond

$8.00

banana, almond butter, cacao nibs, local maple syrup, coconut milk, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts

Peanut Butter Split

$8.00

banana, peanut butter, plant-based protein (chocolate, vanilla or green), coconut milk, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts

PB&J

$8.00

banana, strawberry, peanut butter, local maple syrup, flaxseed, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts

Pink

$8.00

banana, strawberry, pineapple, & cold pressed orange juice.

Spicy Pineapple

$8.00

banana, pineapple, blue majik, chia seeds, cayenne, coconut nectar, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts

Strawberry Acai

$8.00

banana, strawberry, acai, chia seeds, maple syrup & cold pressed apple juice.

Sunrise

$8.00

banana, pineapple, mango, coconut oil, turmeric, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts

Super Spirulina

$8.00

banana, strawberry, spirulina, green plant-based protein, hemp hearts, spinach,& house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts

Sweet Green

$8.00

banana, strawberry, mango, spinach, kale, avocado & cold pressed orange juice.

The Fix

$8.00

banana, almond butter, coconut nectar, vanilla extract, coconut milk, cold brew, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts

Pistachio Oatmeal

$8.00

banana, pistachios, GF oats, cinnamon, local maple syrup, coconut milk & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts

Give Back

$8.00

banana, coconut meat, peanut butter, spinach, maple syrup, vanilla protein, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

banana, almond butter, cacao nibs, local maple syrup, coconut milk, & house-made cashew milk. *contains nuts

4 for $32 Juices

Beets By Zest

$8.00

beet, carrot, red apple, celery, & lime.

Cashew Milk

$8.00

filtered water, cashews, coconut oil, vanilla, Himalayan sea salt, & dates. *contains nuts

Charcoal Lemonade

$8.00

filtered water, lemon, pineapple, cucumber, activated charcoal & rosemary extract. $1 from every purchase goes directly to Thirst Relief International.

Coffee Cashew Milk

$8.00

filtered water, cashews, coconut oil, vanilla, Himalayan sea salt, dates, cold brew coffee, & maple syrup. *contains nuts.

Crave

$8.00

carrot, grapefruit, pineapple, turmeric, & ginger.

Fresh Green

$8.00

green apple, cucumber, parsley, spinach, celery, pineapple & lemon.

Sherlock

$8.00

cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, Swiss chard, parsley, lemon & ginger.

The Detox

$8.00

filtered water, lemon, maple syrup & cayenne.

The Lush

$8.00

pear, green apple, kale, & lemon.

Vitamin CBUS

$8.00

grapefruit, orange & lemon.

16oz Juice

Beets By Zest

$9.00

beet, carrot, red apple, celery, & lime.

Cashew Milk

$9.00

filtered water, cashews, coconut oil, vanilla, Himalayan sea salt, & dates. *contains nuts

Charcoal Lemonade

$9.00

filtered water, lemon, pineapple, cucumber, activated charcoal & rosemary extract. $1 from every purchase goes directly to Thirst Relief International.

Coffee Cashew Milk

$9.00

filtered water, cashews, coconut oil, vanilla, Himalayan sea salt, dates, cold brew coffee, & maple syrup. *contains nuts.

Crave

$9.00

carrot, grapefruit, pineapple, turmeric, & ginger.

Fresh Green

$9.00

green apple, cucumber, parsley, spinach, celery, pineapple & lemon.

Sherlock

$9.00

cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, Swiss chard, parsley, lemon & ginger.

The Detox

$9.00

filtered water, lemon, maple syrup & cayenne.

The Lush

$9.00

pear, green apple, kale, & lemon.

Vitamin CBUS

$9.00

grapefruit, orange & lemon.

10oz Juice

Paradise Punch

$6.00

The Lush

$6.00

Vitamin Cbus

$6.00

Tonics

Restore

$4.00

4 oz shot of turmeric, red apple, ginger, vegan probiotics, apple cider vinegar, & chamomile.

Liquid Gold

$3.50

4 oz shot of lemon, ginger, oil of oregano, & cayenne.

Cleanses

Basic

$48.00

1 Day Juice Cleanse: The Lush, Vitamin CBUS, Fresh Green, The Detox, Beets By Zest, & Cashew Milk. WE REQUIRE A 48-HOUR NOTICE FOR ALL CLEANSE ORDERS. We make each cleanse specifically for you and want to prepare fresh juice for your order. Once your order is received, we will call you to confirm your pick-up date/time. Please call your nearest Zest store for availability information for same-day or next day-orders before placing your order.

Intermediate

$48.00

1 Day Juice Cleanse: Fresh Green, Vitamin CBUS, Beets By Zest, The Detox, Sherlock, & Cashew Milk. WE REQUIRE A 48-HOUR NOTICE FOR ALL CLEANSE ORDERS. We make each cleanse specifically for you and want to prepare fresh juice for your order. Once your order is received, we will call you to confirm your pick-up date/time. Please call your nearest Zest store for availability information for same-day or next day-orders before placing your order.

Advanced

$48.00

1 Day Juice Cleanse: Fresh Green, Sherlock, The Detox, Sherlock, Beets By Zest, & Cashew Milk. WE REQUIRE A 48-HOUR NOTICE FOR ALL CLEANSE ORDERS. We make each cleanse specifically for you and want to prepare fresh juice for your order. Once your order is received, we will call you to confirm your pick-up date/time. Please call your nearest Zest store for availability information for same-day or next day-orders before placing your order.

Other Retail Drinks

Boxed Water

$2.00+

16oz carton of purified water in 92% plant-based packaging from Boxed Water.

CENTR CBD

$4.99

Ingredients: Carbonated water, cane sugar, natural citrus flavor, lemon juice, & cannabidiol (CBD) Each 12 oz can contains 30mg CBD

Collagen Tonic

$3.75

2 oz Vital Proteins Energy Collagen Tonic - Pink Grapefruit flavor.

Collagen Water

$3.00

Vital Proteins -- Blackberry Hibiscus Collagen Water.

LITT Kombucha

$3.99

locally-made, small batch, craft kombucha.

HiBall Energy Seltzer

$3.00

Hi-ball’s sparkling energy waters are naturally zero calories, zero sugar, zero carbs, unsweetened, naturally flavored, and contain no preservatives or artificial flavors.

Mad Tasty - Hemp Seltzer

$3.99

Mad Tasty - sparkling hemp water. Each 12 oz can contains 20mg hemp extract.

Collagen To-Go Stick

$2.50

ICED

Iced Cold Brew

$2.85

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.05

Iced Latte

$3.55

Iced Chai

$3.55

Iced Matcha

$4.05

Iced Mocha

$4.25

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.25

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.55

Iced Pumpkin Chai

$4.25

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$4.25

Iced S'mores Macchiato

$4.25

Iced Golden Milk

$4.05

HOT

HOT Vanilla Latte

$3.45

HOT Latte

$3.30

HOT Chai Latte

$3.55

HOT Matcha Latte

$4.05

HOT Mocha

$3.80

HOT Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.80

HOT Peppermint Mocha

$3.80

HOT Drip Coffee

$1.85

HOT Cappuccino

$3.30

HOT Americano

$2.20

Zest Juice Co image
Zest Juice Co image

