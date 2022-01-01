Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Zest Bar + Grille - South Side

2,098 Reviews

$

306 S New St

Bethlehem, PA 18015

Popular Items

Crab & Mango Spring Rolls
Crispy Chicken Dumplings
Filet Mignon

Appetizers

Crab & Mango Spring Rolls

Crab & Mango Spring Rolls

$13.00

coconut curry remoulade

Add (1) Spring Roll

$4.00
Shrimp & Scallop Agnolotti

Shrimp & Scallop Agnolotti

$14.00

avocado crema, cilantro, black garlic aioli, pickled tomato

Add (1) Agnolotti

$4.00
Crispy Chicken Dumplings

Crispy Chicken Dumplings

$13.00

cucumber jicama slaw, soy yuzu sauce

Add (1) Chicken Dumpling

$3.00

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Braised Octopus

$15.00

White Bean Rosemary Falafel

$9.00

Add (1) Falafel

$3.00

Fried Green Tomato

$16.00

Roasted Bone Marrow

$15.00

pickled vegetables, grilled bread, sea salt, truffle

Griddled Corn Cakes

$11.00

Crispy Chickpeas

$9.00

sea salt, lemon, herbs, ricotta

Mussels & Clams

$18.00
Short Rib Buns

Short Rib Buns

$13.00

short rib, crispy buns, pickled peppers, black garlic aioli

Add (1) Short Rib Bun

$4.00

Shishito Pepper

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$21.00

Side Extra Crostini

$2.00

Soup

Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Salads

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$9.00

heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette

Pear & Fig

$11.00

Spiced Pecan & Goat Cheese

$12.00
Zest Caesar

Zest Caesar

$11.00

black garlic caesar dressing, parmesan, garlic crouton

Extra Side Dressing

$1.00

Entrees

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$34.00

crispy garlic potato cake, mushrooms, pearl onion, roasted baby carrot, natural reduction

Duck Breast

$34.00

King Salmon

$33.00

Lobster Curry

$46.00

Pretzel Crusted Bronzino

$36.00

Pork Chop

$32.00

Frenched Chicken Breast

$28.00
Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$44.00

roasted garlic mash, asparagus, red onion confit, noir reduction

Veggie Bowl

$24.00

Pasta

$28.00

Washugyu Flat Iron

$50.00

Add Lobster Tail

$24.00

Side Extra Sauce

$2.00

Side Shaved Parmesan

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American restaurant located at the rooftop at 306 South New Street in Bethlehem, PA. Sister restaurant to Grille 3501 in West End Allentown, PA.

Website

Location

306 S New St, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Directions

