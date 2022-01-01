American
Bars & Lounges
Zest Bar + Grille - South Side
2,098 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
New American restaurant located at the rooftop at 306 South New Street in Bethlehem, PA. Sister restaurant to Grille 3501 in West End Allentown, PA.
Location
306 S New St, Bethlehem, PA 18015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Molly’s Irish Grille and Sports Pub - 8 E 4th St
No Reviews
8 E 4th St Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurant
Urbano Mexican Kitchen & Bar - 526 Main Street
3.9 • 406
526 Main Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bethlehem
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurant
More near Bethlehem