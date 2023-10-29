Zest Café
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Healthy, Simple & Fresh. Breakfast | Lunch | Brunch | Dinner | Coffee | Cocktails
Location
6730 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205
