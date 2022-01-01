A map showing the location of Zest Wine BistroView gallery
Zest Wine Bistro

8129 Broadway

Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Popular Items

Ravioli Making Class | Nov. 16 at 6pm

Upcoming Events

Ravioli Making Class | Nov. 16 at 6pm

$35.00

Learn how to make ravioli from scratch in this led class by guest chef Michelle Sabin. Enjoy your finished product after the class, or at home.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
8129 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945

