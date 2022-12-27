Zeta Coffee - Rivian location 100 North Rivian Motorway Normal IL 61761
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Restaurant info
Our mobile unit allows us to serve our friends at Rivian! Tuesday to Friday 7pm to Midnight we will be traveling to tam rooms, offsite locations and more!
Location
100 Rivian Motorway, Normal, IL 61761
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Medici in Normal - 120 West North Street
No Reviews
120 West North Street Normal, IL 61761
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Normal
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Normal
4.4 • 1,809
318 S. Towanda Ave. Normal, IL 61761
View restaurant