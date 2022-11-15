Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zeta Coffee - E Free location 2910 East Lincoln Street

review star

No reviews yet

2910 East Lincoln Street

Bloomington, IL 61704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shots

Single/Single

$2.00

Single/Doubble

$2.75

Latte

Regular milk Latte

$3.75+

Oat milk Latte

$4.25+

Almond Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

Regular Capp

$3.00

Oat Capp

$3.00

Almond Capp

$3.00

Americano

Regular Americano

$3.00

Coffee

Drip regular

$2.50+

Drip Decaf

$2.50+

Cold brew

$4.00

Pour over

$3.50+

Iced coffee

$3.00

Tea

Earl Grey

$2.50+

Green

$2.50+

Wild Berry

$2.50+

Decaf Green

$2.50+

Morning Thunder

$2.50+

India Chai

$2.50+

Craft Soda

Tahiti Lime and mint

$3.00

Tripple Peach

$3.00

Flamed orange

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

Regular

$3.00

Pies

Banana

$4.00Out of stock
Cookies n Creeme

Cookies n Creeme

$4.00

Our house classic. The cookies n creme pie is a lovely little snack you can finish in just a few bites!

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$4.00

Croissant

reg

$1.50

Stickers

1 sticker

$2.50

3 pac

$6.38

5 pac

$9.38

Syrup Bottle

Vanilla

$15.00

Hazelnut

$15.00

Salted Carmel

$15.00

Vanilla

$15.00

Flamed Orange

$17.00

Tahiti Lime and Mint

$17.00

Tripple Peach

$17.00

Coffee Bags

12oz bag (small)

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our kiosk is set up inside E-Free church.

Website

Location

2910 East Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IL 61704

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tony's Taco's - Bloomington - 2303 East Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
2303 East Washington Street Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Dop's Jerk House
orange starNo Reviews
2303 East Washington Street Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
The Original Pinsaria
orange star5.0 • 2
211 North Veterans Pkway Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
The Pop Up Chicken Shop
orange starNo Reviews
409 N Hershey Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Bar @ Pop Up - 409 North Hershey Road
orange starNo Reviews
409 North Hershey Road Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Pizza - Bloomington 319-7153
orange star4.6 • 98
1601 Morrissey Drive Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bloomington

Baxters American Grille - Bloomington
orange star4.5 • 2,676
3212 E Empire St Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Western Tap
orange star4.5 • 448
1301 N Western Ave Bloomington, IL 61701
View restaurantnext
Grove Street Bakery
orange star4.8 • 153
812 E Grove Street Bloomington, IL 61701
View restaurantnext
Joe’s Pub
orange star4.7 • 114
3907 General Electric Road Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Pizza - Bloomington 319-7153
orange star4.6 • 98
1601 Morrissey Drive Bloomington, IL 61704
View restaurantnext
Mulligans - Bloomington
orange star4.1 • 82
531 N Main st Bloomington, IL 61701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomington
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston