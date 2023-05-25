Main picView gallery

Zeta Coffee Zeta in Downs

2401 Airport Road

Bloomington, IL 61704

Popular Items

Latte

$4.07+

Coffee

Drip

Drip

$2.48+

Box Coffee

$2.48+

Latte

Latte

$4.07+

Mocha

Mocha

$4.74+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.16+

Americano

Americano

$3.16+

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.83+

Breve

Breve

$4.97+

Shots

Single

$2.48

Double

$2.94

Not Coffee

Frappe

Frappe

$4.97+

Chai

Chai

$3.61+

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.03

Hot Tea

Tea

$2.03+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Cocoa

$3.61+

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.50

Magic Milk

16oz

$2.94

Steamer

Magic Milk

$2.94

Food

Flatbread

Flatbread

$3.95

Biscuits n Gravy

Single BnG

$4.45

Double BnG

$6.45

S,E,C croissant

S,E,C croissant

$4.25

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.07

Burrito

Sausage

$4.97

Bacon

$4.97

Chorizo

$4.97

Display Foods

Cinnamon Roll

Regular Cinn Roll

$3.61

Day Old

$2.03

Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$1.36

Chocolate Chip

$1.36

Muffin

BB Muffin

$3.61

Specialty

$3.61

Scone

Blueberry Scone

$2.71

Specialty

$2.71

Merch

Stickers

1 sticker

$2.50

3 pac

$6.38

5 pac

$9.38

Syrup Bottle

Vanilla

$15.00

Hazelnut

$15.00

Salted Carmel

$15.00

Butterscotch

$15.00

Flamed Orange

$17.00

Tahitian Lime and Mint

$17.00

Tripple Peach

$17.00

Coffee Bags

12oz bag (small)

In the Fridge

Mountain Dew

$0.90

Pepsi

$0.90

LaCroix

$0.90

Bodyarmor

$2.48

A&W

$0.90

Bottled Water

$0.90

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.48

Snapple

$2.48

Sparkling Ice

$2.48

Oat Milk

$4.07

Natalies

$3.61

Phocus

$2.03

Natalies

$3.61

Soda

$0.90

Misc Merch

Protein Bar

$1.50

Tshirt

$10.00

Smoothies

Mixed Berry

Mango

Ice Cream

Dish

Chocolate

$3.61+

Vanilla

$3.61+

Strawberry

$3.61+

Amaretto Mackinac Island Fudge

$3.61+

Amaretto flavored ice cream with a thick fudge ribbon and old fashioned fudge pieces

Banana

$3.61+

Birthday Cake

$3.61+

Blue Moon

$3.61+

Blue ice cream with an almond flavor

Blueberry Waffle Cone

$3.61+

Chocolate covered waffle cone pieces in blueberry flavored ice cream with a blueberry swirl

Butter Pecan

$3.61+

Butter pecan flavored ice cream with pecans

Caramel Collision

$3.61+

Caramel ice cream with a caramel swirl and chocolate coated caramel mini cups

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$3.61+

Cookie dough pieces and chocolate chips blended in cookie dough flavored ice cream

Cookie Monster

$3.61+

Cookie dough pieces and chocolate sandwich cookie pieces blended in cookie dough flavored ice cream

Cookies n Cream

$3.61+

Daily Grind

$3.61+

Coffee flavored ice cream with a caramel ribbon and chocolate covered espresso pieces

Elephant Tracks

$3.61+

Pieces of peanut butter cups and chocolate fudge swirled in chocolate ice cream

Peanut Butter Cup

$3.61+

Peanut butter and chocolate Fudge swirled in peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter cups

Pirates Bounty

$3.61+

M&M's chocolate candies and chocolate sandwich cookies in caramel flavored ice cream

Superman

$3.61+

Blue raspberry, cherry, and vanilla flavored ice cream.

Cake Cone

Chocolate

$3.61+

Vanilla

$3.61+

Strawberry

$3.61+

Amaretto Mackinac Island Fudge

$3.61+

Banana Cream Pie

$3.61+

Birthday Cake

$3.61+

Blue Moon

$3.61+

Blueberry Waffle Cone

$3.61+

Butter Pecan

$3.61+

Caramel Collision

$3.61+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$3.61+

Cookie Monster

$3.61+

Cookies n Cream

$3.61+

Daily Grind

$3.61+

Elephant Tracks

$3.61+

Peanut Butter Cup

$3.61+

Pirates Bounty

$3.61+

Superman

$3.61+

Waffle

Chocolate

$5.00+

Vanilla

$5.00+

Strawberry

$5.00+

Mackinack Amaretto Fudge

$5.00+

Banana Cream Pie

$5.00+

Birthday Cake

$5.00+

Blue Moon

$5.00+

Blueberry Waffle Cone

$5.00+

Butter Pecan

$5.00+

Caramel Collision

$5.00+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$5.00+

Cookie Monster

$5.00+

Cookies N Cream

$5.00+

Daily Grind

$5.00+

Elephant Tracks

$5.00+

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$5.00+

Pirates Bounty

$5.00+

Superman

$5.00+

IC Specialty

Milkshake

Chocolate Shake

$5.41

Other Shake

$5.41

Vanilla Shake

$5.41

Dark and Tan Shake

$6.50+

Black and White Shake

$6.32

Float

Float

$5.41

Sandwich

Cookie sandwich

$5.41

Pints

Pint

$6.00

Quart

$10.00

IC Sundaes

Viking

Classic Viking

$14.00

Sub ice cream

$15.00

Merch

Stickers

1 Sticker

$2.50

3 Pack

$6.38

5 Pack

$9.38

Syrup Bottle

Vanilla

$15.00

Hazelnut

$15.00

Salted Carmel

$15.00

Butterscotch

$15.00

Flamed Orange

$17.00

Tahitian Lime and Mint

$17.00

Tripple Peach

$17.00

Coffee Bags

12 oz Bag Columbia

$16.50

12 oz Bag Brazil (Reg.)

$16.50

12 oz Bag Brazil (Decaf)

$16.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
The best ice cream around! come in for a diverse selection of 16 flavors of ice cream and a intricate coffee selection!

2401 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL 61704

