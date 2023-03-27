  • Home
Zeta Coffee @ Four Seasons II 2401 Airport Rd. Bloomington IL

No reviews yet

2401 Airport Road

Bloomington, IL 61704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

16 oz Latte
Iced Macchiato
Cold Brew

Espresso

Shots

Single

$2.26

Double

$2.71

Latte

12 oz Latte

$4.00

16 oz Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

12 oz Cappuccino

$3.50

16 oz Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

12 oz Americano

$4.00

16 oz Americano

$5.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

12 oz Macchiato

$4.00

16 oz Macchiato

$5.00

Iced Macchiato

$4.00

Drinks

Coffee

Drip Brazil

$2.50+

Decaf Brazil Drip

$3.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

$4.00

Pour over

$3.50+

Iced coffee

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

A house classic.

Tea

Morning Thunder Tea

$2.00+

Earl Grey Tea

$2.00+

Authentic Green Tea

$2.00+

Decaf Green Tea

$2.00+

India Chai Tea

$2.00+

Wild Berry Tea

$2.00+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Strawberry Shake

$5.00

Tripple Peach Shake

$5.00

Smoothies

Pina Colada

$5.86

Tropical Twist

$5.86

PB and J

$5.86

Go Green

$5.86

Strawberry Splat

$5.86

Triple Berry

$5.86

Food

Pies

Banana

$4.00

Made from scratch with mamas recipe. Made fresh each morning.

Peanut Butter

$4.00

Cookies n Crème

$4.00

Acai Bowls

Original Bowl

$10.00

Hawaiian Bowl

$10.00

Fruit

Banana

$1.00

Apple

$0.90

Merch

Stickers

1 Sticker

$2.50

3 Pack

$6.38

5 Pack

$9.38

Syrup Bottle

Vanilla

$15.00

Hazelnut

$15.00

Salted Carmel

$15.00

Butterscotch

$15.00

Flamed Orange

$17.00

Tahitian Lime and Mint

$17.00

Tripple Peach

$17.00

Coffee Bags

12 oz Bag Columbia

$16.50

12 oz Bag Brazil (Reg.)

$16.50

12 oz Bag Brazil (Decaf)

$16.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are located inside Four Seasons II. You do not need a membership to order or come in and say hi

Website

Location

2401 Airport Road, Bloomington, IL 61704

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

