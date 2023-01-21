Zeta Coffe @ Rivian

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Regular Macchiato
Regular milk Latte
Iced coffee

Shots

Single

$2.00

double

$2.75

Latte

Regular milk Latte

$3.75+

Oat milk Latte

$4.25+

Almond Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

Regular Capp

$3.00+

Oat Capp

$3.50+

Almond Capp

$3.75+

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Macchiato

Regular Macchiato

$3.50+

Oat Macci

$4.27+

almond macchi

$4.23+

Coffee

Drip Brazil

$2.50+

Decaf Brazil Drip

$3.00Out of stock

Cold Brew

$4.00

Pour over

$3.50+

Iced coffee

$2.75+

Hot Coco

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

A house classic.

Soda

Orange

$3.00+

Lime and mint

$3.00+

Peach

$3.00+

Strawberry

$3.00+

Tea

Morning Thunder Tea

$2.00+

Earl Grey Tea

$2.00+

Authentic Green Tea

$2.00+

Decaf Green Tea

$2.00+

India Chai Tea

$2.00+

Wild Berry Tea

$2.00+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$5.00

Chocolate

$5.00

Pies

Banana

$1.50

Made from scratch with mamas recipe. Made fresh each morning.

Peanut Butter

$1.50

Cookies n Crème

$1.50

B2G1 Deal

$3.00

Feeling extra hungry? If you. buy two pies, you get the third one for free!

Puppy Chow

Regular Puppy Chow

$3.00

Stickers

1 Sticker

$2.50

3 Pack

$6.38

5 Pack

$9.38

Syrup Bottle

Vanilla

$15.00

Hazelnut

$15.00

Salted Carmel

$15.00

Butterscotch

$15.00

Flamed Orange

$17.00

Tahitian Lime and Mint

$17.00

Trippel Peach

$17.00

Coffee Bags

12 oz Bag Columbia

$16.50

12 oz Bag Brazil (Reg.)

$16.50

12 oz Bag Brazil (Decaf)

$16.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Restaurant info

FOR PICKUP- We are located in mangrove station. FOR DELIVERY- please put your delivery point. We deliver to paint, stamping, or EOL.

Location

100 Rivian Motorway, Normal, IL 61761

Directions

