ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING Lansing
6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue
Lansing, MI 48911
Carry Out Necessities
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler Platter
Mozerella cheese stix, cream cheese-stuffed jalepeños, and golden chicken fingers.
Saganaki
Imported Kasseri cheese melted to gooey perfection. Served with grilled pita.
Hummus
A Middle Eastern delight! Ground chic peas with tahini and select spices served with griled pita.
Tzatziki
A traditional blend of cucumber, garlic, and yogurt served with grilled pita for dipping.
Chicken Fingers
Five tender breaded chicken breast strips.
Mozzerella Cheese Stix
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Zucchini
Wing Dings
Meaty lightly breaded wings.
Stuffed Jalepeño Peppers
Spinach Pie
A Greek specialty! Thin layers of filo pastry filled with garden fresh spinach, feta cheese, and special seasonings.
Salads
Small Greek Salad
Crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, beets, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.
Medium Greek Salad
Crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, beets, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.
Large Greek Salad
Crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, beets, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad
Fresh marinated chicken breast carefully grilled and sliced atop crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.
Maurice Salad
Turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, tomato, egg slices, stuffed green olives, and Gherkin pickles atop shredded lettuce sided with Hudson's Maurice dressing.
Small Maurice Salad
Turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, tomato, egg slices, stuffed green olives, and Gherkin pickles atop shredded lettuce sided with Hudson's Maurice dressing.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, red onions, dried cranberries, cucumbers, and walnuts. Sided with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Small Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, red onions, dried cranberries, cucumbers, and walnuts. Sided with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Sliced crispy chicken tenders on top of a bed of crisp salad greens with sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with your choice of dressing.
Garden Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumber, and croutons. Sided with your choice of dressing.
Tuna Salad Plate
Fresh made tuna salad served with a hard-boiled egg, tomato, Swiss and American cheeses, and coleslaw on a lettuce leaf.
Chicken Salad Plate
Fresh made chicken salad served with a hard-boiled egg, tomato, Swiss and American cheeses, and coleslaw on a lettuce leaf.
Sides
Onion Rings
Thick cut, hand-battered.
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Baked Potato
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Veggie of the Day
Rice Pilaf
Cottage Cheese
Coleslaw
Pita Bread
Greek Bread
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries with Coney chili and cheese.
Chili Fries
Cheese Fries
Sandwich
Chicken Breast Sandwich
5 oz. of fresh marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and served on a onion roll with lettucce, tomato, and mayo on the side.
Fish Sandwich
You're sure to enjoy this great catch! Hand-battered Atlantic cod served on a brioche bun.
B.L.T.
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Grilled Cheese
on Texas toast.
Club
This triple decker sandwich is stacked with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Mouthwatering crispy chicken seasoned to perfection, served with a spicy sauce spread on a brioche bun with pickle chips.
Greek Dinners
Chicken Kebob
Chunks of fresh marinated chicken breast skewered with green peppers and onions, grilled to perfecton.
Chicken Breast Dinner
Tender and juicy marinated chicken breast grilled Greek-style with lemon and oregano seasonings.
Greek Combo Platter
It's a tour of Athens! Enjoy moussaka, spinach pie, a stuffed grape leaf, and your choice of sliced Gyro meat or sliced chicken breast.
Chicken with Hummus Dinner
Our grilled chicken breast sliced and served on a bed of hummus topped with tomatoes, onions, and sided with our housemade gyros sauce and pita bread.
Gyro Plate
Our traditional gyro meat of seasoned lamb and beef sliced thin and topped with tomatoes, onions, and sided with our housemade gyros sauce. Served with fresh pita bread.
Spinach Pie Dinner
We make it ourselves! Fresh spinach and feta cheese with a touch of onion and our own blend of spices, all layered between flaky Greek filo pastry. Served piping hot.
Moussaka
Sliced eggplant layered with specially seasoned ground beef, baked to perfection.
Lamb Shank
A tender savory choice carefully baked in tomato sauce.
Seafood Dinners
Walleye
Delicate, delicious walleye fillet lightly breaded with pretzel crumbs, served with a side of honey-mustard.
Alaskan Salmon
A great choice for mild flavor and mild taste, marinated with teriyaki glaze.
Fish and Chips
Flaky Atlantic cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried golden. Served with fries and one additional side.
Jumbo Shrimp
Enjoy eight shrimp, freshly battered.
Lake Perch
Our batter-dipped perch is delicious!
Broiled Cod
North Atlantic cod loin lightly seasoned and broiled.
Dinners
Orange Chicken
Asian-style crispy chicken tossed in orange sauce served over rice, garnished with sesame seeds and scallions. Served with one side.
Garlic Butter Chicken
Crispy chicken bites in garlic butter sauce. Served with your choice of penne or spaghetti pasta and one side.
Fried Chicken Dinner
Golden and crispy outside, moist and juicy inside.
Chicken Finger Dinner
Five chicken fngers.
Wing Ding Dinner
Eight meaty wings fried to perfection. Served plain or with buffalo or BBQ or garlic butter sauce.
New York Strip Steak
Get ready to savor ten ounces of tender New York strip steak cooked to order.
Chopped Sirloin
Chopped sirloin cooked to order. Served with plenty of sautéed mushroms and onions.
Pork Chop Dinner
Two grilled center-cut pork chops served with a side of apple sauce.
Meatloaf
Made with a blend of Greek herbs and spices.
Stir-Fry
Veggie Stir-Fry
A garden fresh assortment of vegetables, seasoned with teriyaki and soy sauce. Served steaming over rice pilaf.
Steak Stir-Fry
A garden fresh assortment of vegetables and strips of steak, seasoned with teriyaki and soy sauce. Served steaming over rice pilaf.
Shrimp Stir-Fry
A garden fresh assortment of vegetables and succulent shrimp, seasoned with teriyaki and soy sauce. Served steaming over rice pilaf.
Chicken Stir-Fry
A garden fresh assortment of vegetables and sliced marinated chicken breast, seasoned with teriyaki and soy sauce. Served steaming over rice pilaf.
Gyros
Gyro
Slices of seasoned lamb and beef rolled in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato, and housemade gyros sauce.
Gyro Supreme
Slices of seasoned lamb and beef rolled in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato, feta cheese, shredded lettuce, and housemade gyros sauce.
Chicken Gyro
Seasoned sliced chicken breast in fresh pita bread with onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, and housemade gyros sauce.
Chicken Gyro Supreme
Seasoned sliced chicken breast in fresh pita bread with onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and housemade gyros sauce.
Ham and Cheese Gyro
Lean ham, Swiss cheese, onions, shredded lettuce, and tomato sided with housemde gyros sauce rolled in a fresh pita.
Turkey and Swiss Gyro
Hot roast turkey, Swiss cheese, onions, shredded lettuce, and tomato sided with housemde gyros sauce rolled in a fresh pita.
Hani Gyro
Sliced chicken tenders fried to a golden crisp and topped with Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and your choice of sauce.
California Gyro
Grilled portabella mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, and onion wih melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and our housemade gyros sauce in fresh pita bread.
Veggie Gyro
Loaded with feta cheese, tomato, letuce, and onions with housemade gyros sauce, all rolled up in fresh pita bread.
Chicken Kebob on Pita
Chunks of fresh marinated chicken breast skewered with green peppers and onions, grilled to perfecton. Served on fresh pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and sided with gyros sauce.
Deli Sandwiches
Reuben
Our house-cooked corned beef with Swiss cheese and tangy sauerkraut on grilled rye, with a side of 1,000 Island.
Turkey Reuben
Roast turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese and coleslaw on grilled rye. Sided with 1,000 Island.
Corned Beef on Rye
We cook our own corned beef in house for the best tasting corned beef in town!
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Deli turkey with lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a panini sub bun.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Creamy and delicious! Served on toasted white bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Creamy and delicious! Served on toasted white bread.
Super Sandwiches
Philly Steak
6oz. of choice steak sliced thin, sautéed with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with melted Swiss cheese.
The Maggie
Our marinated sliced chicken breast, sautéed with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with a blanket of melted Swiss cheese.
French Dip
Thin slices of roast sirloin of beef with melted Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.
Slim Betty
Thinly sliced turkey grilled and topped wih Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Slim Jim
Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
The Italiano
Crispy chicken smothered with zesty marinara sauce and baked mozzerella on a grilled panini.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilld chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with red onions, bacon, and baked mozzerella cheese on panini bread.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken tenders in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes on panini bread. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Meatball Sub
Three housemade meatballs (9 ounces total) topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a panini sub bun.
Melts
Burgers
Zeus' Burger
Two all-beef patties, two slices of melted cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, pickle, and tomato piled on a fresh grilled bun.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Two 1/4 pound all beef patties topped with bacon, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Our beefy burger topped with crisp bacon, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickle.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
With melted cheese, sautéed sliced mushrooms, pickle, tomato, and lettuce.
Cheeseburger
Topped with melted cheese, letuce, tomato, and pickle.
Hamburger
Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Olive Burger
Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and olive mayo sauce.
Coneys
Drinks
Coffee
Regular or Decaf.
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Soft Drinks
Pepsi products. Large (24 oz.) Small (16 oz.)
Iced Tea
Freshly brewed every morning! Large (24 oz.) Small (16 oz.) Garnished with lemon.
Lemonade
Large (24 oz.) Small (16 oz.)
Milk
Chilled Juice
Milk Shake
Made creamy, rich, and thick.
Root Beer Float
A scoop of vanilla ice cream and IBC root beer.
IBC Root Beer
Comes in a glass bottle