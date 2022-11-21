Restaurant header imageView gallery

ZEUS' Coney Island - LANSING Lansing

6525 South Pennsylvania Avenue

Lansing, MI 48911

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad
Coney Island Hot Dog
French Fries

Carry Out Necessities

Fork and Knife

Spoon

Set of Napkins

2 Salt Packets

2 Pepper Packets

A Packet of Ketchup

A Packet of Mustard

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler Platter

$11.89

Mozerella cheese stix, cream cheese-stuffed jalepeños, and golden chicken fingers.

Saganaki

$8.99

Imported Kasseri cheese melted to gooey perfection. Served with grilled pita.

Hummus

$7.39

A Middle Eastern delight! Ground chic peas with tahini and select spices served with griled pita.

Tzatziki

$7.39

A traditional blend of cucumber, garlic, and yogurt served with grilled pita for dipping.

Chicken Fingers

$7.89

Five tender breaded chicken breast strips.

Mozzerella Cheese Stix

$6.89
Fried Mushrooms

$6.79
Fried Zucchini

$6.79Out of stock
Wing Dings

Meaty lightly breaded wings.

Stuffed Jalepeño Peppers

$6.59
Spinach Pie

$5.89

A Greek specialty! Thin layers of filo pastry filled with garden fresh spinach, feta cheese, and special seasonings.

Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.99
Bowl of Soup

$5.49
Quart of Soup

$8.99

Salads

Small Greek Salad

$4.39

Crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, beets, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.

Medium Greek Salad

$7.59

Crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, beets, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.

Large Greek Salad

$11.59

Crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, beets, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.

Grilled Chicken Greek Salad

$10.99

Fresh marinated chicken breast carefully grilled and sliced atop crisp salad greens, sliced tomatoes, feta cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with our housemade Greek dressing.

Maurice Salad

$10.99

Turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, tomato, egg slices, stuffed green olives, and Gherkin pickles atop shredded lettuce sided with Hudson's Maurice dressing.

Small Maurice Salad

$7.99

Turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses, tomato, egg slices, stuffed green olives, and Gherkin pickles atop shredded lettuce sided with Hudson's Maurice dressing.

Spinach Salad

$8.39

Baby spinach, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, red onions, dried cranberries, cucumbers, and walnuts. Sided with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Small Spinach Salad

$6.29

Baby spinach, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, red onions, dried cranberries, cucumbers, and walnuts. Sided with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Sliced crispy chicken tenders on top of a bed of crisp salad greens with sliced tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, chic peas, Greek olives, and peppers sided with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

$3.99

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumber, and croutons. Sided with your choice of dressing.

Tuna Salad Plate

$10.29

Fresh made tuna salad served with a hard-boiled egg, tomato, Swiss and American cheeses, and coleslaw on a lettuce leaf.

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.29

Fresh made chicken salad served with a hard-boiled egg, tomato, Swiss and American cheeses, and coleslaw on a lettuce leaf.

Sides

Onion Rings

$5.09

Thick cut, hand-battered.

French Fries

$3.89
Sweet Potato Fries

$3.89
Baked Potato

$3.89
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.89
Veggie of the Day

$3.39
Rice Pilaf

$3.89
Cottage Cheese

$3.39
Coleslaw

$3.39
Pita Bread

$1.69
Greek Bread

$1.69
Chili Cheese Fries

$4.79

Fries with Coney chili and cheese.

Chili Fries

$4.49
Cheese Fries

$4.29

Sandwich

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$5.99

5 oz. of fresh marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection and served on a onion roll with lettucce, tomato, and mayo on the side.

Fish Sandwich

$7.69

You're sure to enjoy this great catch! Hand-battered Atlantic cod served on a brioche bun.

B.L.T.

$5.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$4.49

on Texas toast.

Club

$8.69

This triple decker sandwich is stacked with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$5.99Out of stock

Mouthwatering crispy chicken seasoned to perfection, served with a spicy sauce spread on a brioche bun with pickle chips.

Greek Dinners

Chicken Kebob

$15.39

Chunks of fresh marinated chicken breast skewered with green peppers and onions, grilled to perfecton.

Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.99

Tender and juicy marinated chicken breast grilled Greek-style with lemon and oregano seasonings.

Greek Combo Platter

$15.49

It's a tour of Athens! Enjoy moussaka, spinach pie, a stuffed grape leaf, and your choice of sliced Gyro meat or sliced chicken breast.

Chicken with Hummus Dinner

$14.99

Our grilled chicken breast sliced and served on a bed of hummus topped with tomatoes, onions, and sided with our housemade gyros sauce and pita bread.

Gyro Plate

$14.99

Our traditional gyro meat of seasoned lamb and beef sliced thin and topped with tomatoes, onions, and sided with our housemade gyros sauce. Served with fresh pita bread.

Spinach Pie Dinner

$13.49

We make it ourselves! Fresh spinach and feta cheese with a touch of onion and our own blend of spices, all layered between flaky Greek filo pastry. Served piping hot.

Moussaka

$15.29

Sliced eggplant layered with specially seasoned ground beef, baked to perfection.

Lamb Shank

$18.79Out of stock

A tender savory choice carefully baked in tomato sauce.

Seafood Dinners

Walleye

$19.49

Delicate, delicious walleye fillet lightly breaded with pretzel crumbs, served with a side of honey-mustard.

Alaskan Salmon

$17.49

A great choice for mild flavor and mild taste, marinated with teriyaki glaze.

Fish and Chips

$14.29

Flaky Atlantic cod hand-dipped in batter, deep-fried golden. Served with fries and one additional side.

Jumbo Shrimp

$16.69

Enjoy eight shrimp, freshly battered.

Lake Perch

$16.69

Our batter-dipped perch is delicious!

Broiled Cod

$17.49

North Atlantic cod loin lightly seasoned and broiled.

Dinners

Orange Chicken

$14.49

Asian-style crispy chicken tossed in orange sauce served over rice, garnished with sesame seeds and scallions. Served with one side.

Garlic Butter Chicken

$14.49

Crispy chicken bites in garlic butter sauce. Served with your choice of penne or spaghetti pasta and one side.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$14.29

Golden and crispy outside, moist and juicy inside.

Chicken Finger Dinner

$13.79

Five chicken fngers.

Wing Ding Dinner

$14.49

Eight meaty wings fried to perfection. Served plain or with buffalo or BBQ or garlic butter sauce.

New York Strip Steak

$17.69

Get ready to savor ten ounces of tender New York strip steak cooked to order.

Chopped Sirloin

$14.49

Chopped sirloin cooked to order. Served with plenty of sautéed mushroms and onions.

Pork Chop Dinner

$14.69

Two grilled center-cut pork chops served with a side of apple sauce.

Meatloaf

$14.79

Made with a blend of Greek herbs and spices.

Pasta

Penne

$12.29
Spaghetti

$12.29

Stir-Fry

Veggie Stir-Fry

$13.29

A garden fresh assortment of vegetables, seasoned with teriyaki and soy sauce. Served steaming over rice pilaf.

Steak Stir-Fry

$16.69

A garden fresh assortment of vegetables and strips of steak, seasoned with teriyaki and soy sauce. Served steaming over rice pilaf.

Shrimp Stir-Fry

$16.69

A garden fresh assortment of vegetables and succulent shrimp, seasoned with teriyaki and soy sauce. Served steaming over rice pilaf.

Chicken Stir-Fry

$15.69

A garden fresh assortment of vegetables and sliced marinated chicken breast, seasoned with teriyaki and soy sauce. Served steaming over rice pilaf.

Gyros

Gyro

$7.29

Slices of seasoned lamb and beef rolled in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato, and housemade gyros sauce.

Gyro Supreme

$7.59

Slices of seasoned lamb and beef rolled in fresh pita bread with onions, tomato, feta cheese, shredded lettuce, and housemade gyros sauce.

Chicken Gyro

$7.09

Seasoned sliced chicken breast in fresh pita bread with onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, and housemade gyros sauce.

Chicken Gyro Supreme

$7.59

Seasoned sliced chicken breast in fresh pita bread with onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and housemade gyros sauce.

Ham and Cheese Gyro

$6.79

Lean ham, Swiss cheese, onions, shredded lettuce, and tomato sided with housemde gyros sauce rolled in a fresh pita.

Turkey and Swiss Gyro

$6.79

Hot roast turkey, Swiss cheese, onions, shredded lettuce, and tomato sided with housemde gyros sauce rolled in a fresh pita.

Hani Gyro

$6.49

Sliced chicken tenders fried to a golden crisp and topped with Swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and your choice of sauce.

California Gyro

$7.49

Grilled portabella mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, and onion wih melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and our housemade gyros sauce in fresh pita bread.

Veggie Gyro

$5.49

Loaded with feta cheese, tomato, letuce, and onions with housemade gyros sauce, all rolled up in fresh pita bread.

Chicken Kebob on Pita

$9.69

Chunks of fresh marinated chicken breast skewered with green peppers and onions, grilled to perfecton. Served on fresh pita bread with onions, tomatoes, and sided with gyros sauce.

Hot Sandwiches

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$13.99
Hot Beef Sandwich

$13.99
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.99

Deli Sandwiches

Reuben

$8.49

Our house-cooked corned beef with Swiss cheese and tangy sauerkraut on grilled rye, with a side of 1,000 Island.

Turkey Reuben

$8.49

Roast turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese and coleslaw on grilled rye. Sided with 1,000 Island.

Corned Beef on Rye

$7.99

We cook our own corned beef in house for the best tasting corned beef in town!

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$7.89

Deli turkey with lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a panini sub bun.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Creamy and delicious! Served on toasted white bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Creamy and delicious! Served on toasted white bread.

Super Sandwiches

Philly Steak

$8.99

6oz. of choice steak sliced thin, sautéed with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with melted Swiss cheese.

The Maggie

$7.89

Our marinated sliced chicken breast, sautéed with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with a blanket of melted Swiss cheese.

French Dip

$8.29

Thin slices of roast sirloin of beef with melted Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.

Slim Betty

$7.29

Thinly sliced turkey grilled and topped wih Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Slim Jim

$7.29

Ham, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

The Italiano

$7.89

Crispy chicken smothered with zesty marinara sauce and baked mozzerella on a grilled panini.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.89

Grilld chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with red onions, bacon, and baked mozzerella cheese on panini bread.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.59

Crispy chicken tenders in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes on panini bread. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Meatball Sub

$7.29

Three housemade meatballs (9 ounces total) topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a panini sub bun.

Melts

Turkey and Swiss Melt

$6.99
Chicken Tender Melt

$6.69

Blanketed with melted Swiss and American cheeses.

Tuna and Swiss Melt

$7.79
Patty Melt

$6.19

Our quarter-pound burger with grilled onions and swiss.

Burgers

Zeus' Burger

$7.04

Two all-beef patties, two slices of melted cheese, grilled onion, lettuce, pickle, and tomato piled on a fresh grilled bun.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.09

Two 1/4 pound all beef patties topped with bacon, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.59

Our beefy burger topped with crisp bacon, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickle.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.29

With melted cheese, sautéed sliced mushrooms, pickle, tomato, and lettuce.

Cheeseburger

$5.59

Topped with melted cheese, letuce, tomato, and pickle.

Hamburger

$5.29

Garnished with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Olive Burger

$5.59

Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and olive mayo sauce.

Coneys

Coney Island Hot Dog

$3.49

Juicy hot dog topped with meaty chili, mustard, and onions.

Coney Special

$4.69

Hot dog with loose hamburger, chili, mustard, and onions.

Loose Hamburger

$3.89

Ground beef on a hot dog bun topped with chili, mustard, and onions.

Coney Style Chili

Our chili is a classic!

Hot Dog

$2.59

Drinks

Coffee

$2.69

Regular or Decaf.

Hot Tea

$2.69
Hot Chocolate

$2.69
Soft Drinks

Pepsi products. Large (24 oz.) Small (16 oz.)

Iced Tea

Freshly brewed every morning! Large (24 oz.) Small (16 oz.) Garnished with lemon.

Lemonade

Large (24 oz.) Small (16 oz.)

Milk

Chilled Juice

Milk Shake

$4.39

Made creamy, rich, and thick.

Root Beer Float

$4.39

A scoop of vanilla ice cream and IBC root beer.

IBC Root Beer

$2.89

Comes in a glass bottle

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.19
Banana Split

$6.59
Cream Puff

$5.69

Made with Sander's Hot Fudge.

Hot Fudge Brownie

$5.69

Made with Sander's Hot Fudge.

Fruit Pie

$3.69
Lemon Meringue

$4.19