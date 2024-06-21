Zevy's Pizza
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info
Zevy's Pizza is dedicated to crafting delicious, high-quality pizzas that delight our customers' taste buds while fostering a sense of community. We are committed to using only the freshest ingredients, innovative recipes, and exceptional service to create memorable dining experiences. Our mission is to become the go-to destination for pizza lovers, known for our passion for perfection and dedication to exceeding expectations.
Location
10-16 River Rd NJ, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410