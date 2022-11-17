Z expire
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4
Granby, CT 06035
B. Raw Bar
B. Appetizers
B. Jumbo Chicken Wings
One dozen wings with a choice of sauce: Buffalo, Carolina Gold, or Sweet Chili sauce, served with bleu cheese and celery
B. Chicken Tenders
One dozen boneless buttermilk chicken tenders with choice of sauce: Buffalo, Carolina Gold, or Sweet Chili sauce
B. PEI Mussels
Garlic, white wine, butter, herbs, tomatoes, toasted focaccia bread
B. Calamari
Harissa aoili, peppadew peppers, scallions, radicchio
B. Cast Iron Spinach Artichoke Dip
pita chips, shredded cheese
B. Pork Belly
maple reduction, roasted acorn squash
B. Brussels Salad
Lemon honey dressing, toasted almonds, bacon, roasted red onions
B. Truffle Fries
Herbs, grated pecorino, truffle oil, sea salt remoulade
B. Cheese & Charcuterie
espresso cheddar, brie, aged gouda, prosciutto, sopresatta, crostini
B. Cheese Plate
espresso cheddar, brie, aged gouda, crostini
B. Fish Tacos
pollock, chipotle tartar, lettuce, soft shell tortilla
B. Clam Chowder
B. Sweet Potato Fries
B. Hand Cut Fries
B. Garlic Pepper Steak Kabob
House steak sauce, crimini mushrooms
B. Jerk Spiced Chicken Kabob
aji BBQ sauce, onions & peppers
B. Blackened Swordfish Kabob
Crispy Grits, Pico de Gallo
B. Korean BBQ Spiced Shrimp Kabob
roasted poblano crema, black bean corn salad
B. Crab Cake
sofrito remoulade, arugula, roasted red onions
B. Salads
B. House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, house vinaigrette
B. Caesar Salad
Romaine, grated pecorino, croutons, classic Caesar dressing
B. Beet & Goat Cheese
Mixed greens, pistachios, balsamic dressing
B. Barn Grain Bowl
Himalayan red rice, napa cabbage kimchi, egg, cucumber, carrots, micro radish sprouts, soy sesame dressing
B. Side House Salad
B. Side Ceasar
B. Quesadillas
B. Beef Quesadilla
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
B. Chicken Quesadilla
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
B. Carne Asada Quesadilla
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
B. Edamame Quesadilla
Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
B. Burritos
B. Beef Burrito
Served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
B. Chicken Burrito
Served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
B. Carne Asada Burrito
Served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
B. Edamame Burrito
Served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream
B. Rice Bowls
B. Beef Rice Bowl
Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado
B. Chicken Rice Bowl
Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado
B. Carne Asada Rice Bowl
Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado
B. Buttermilk Chicken Rice Bowl
Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado
B. Edamame Rice Bowl
Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado
B. Swordfish Rice Bowl
Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado
B. Korean BBQ Shrimp Rice Bowl
B. Burgers & Sandwiches
B. Grilled Chicken Sandwich
butternut goat spread, bacon, apples, arugula, ciabatta roll
B. Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Carolina Gold Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
B. CheeseBurger
Blackened, bleu cheese, lettuce, sea salt remoulade
B. Bacon Burger
Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato
B. Chefs Burger
Balsamic onions, truffle aioli, bacon, cheddar
B. Granby Burger
Bourbon onion herb remoulade, cheddar lettuce
B. Edamame Burger
Lettuce, tomato, sriracha mayo
B. Steak and Cheese Wrap
Shaved Ribeye, Cheddar, Onions, Peppers, Horseradish Cream
B. Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar, Pecorino
B. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buttermilk Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumble, Lettuce
B. Entrees
B. Sea Scallops
sage cider gastrique, sweet potato cauliflower hash
B. Grilled Salmon
autumn rice, maple pomegranate glaze, butternut noodles
B. Pumpkin Risotto
onions, garlic, espresso cheddar, pumpkin seeds
B. Cast Iron Chicken Breast
truffle honey, crispy brussels, sweet potato noodles, roasted apples, dried cranberries
B. Surf and Turf
sweet chili lime sauce, yellow rice saute
B. Roasted Chicken Bacon Mac n Cheese
cavatappi, four cheese sauce & jalapenos
B. Fish and Chips
pollock, hand cut fries, tartar sauce
B. Chicken Milanese
arugula, tomatoes, roasted red onions, pecorino & balsamic reduction
B. Crab Stuffed Haddock
mashed potatoes, green beans, lemon dijon
B. Paella
Chicken, chorizo, shrimp, mussels, clams, garlic, saffron rice
B. Steaks
H. Hot Appetizers
H. Edamame
H. Rock Shrimp Tempura
H. Crispy Calamari
H. Golden Chicken Fingers
H. Crab Rangoon
H. Egg Roll (2pc)
H. Vegetable Spring Roll (2pc)
H. BBQ Boneless Ribs
H. BBQ Spare Ribs
H. Pu Pu Platter for 1
H. Pu Pu Platter for 2
H. Crispy Chicken Wings
H. Chicken Lettuce Wraps (GF)
H. Fried Pork Gyoza
H. Steamed Pork Gyoza
H. Fried Vegetable Dumpling
H. Steamed Vegetable Dumplings
H. Pan Fried Ginger Chicken Pot Stickers
H. Fried Shrimp Shumai
H. Steamed Shrimp Shumai
H. Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce
H. Teriyaki Beef Skewer
H. Starters from Sushi Bar
H. Salads
H. Soup
H. Sushi or Sashimi a la Carte
H. Tuna (Maguro)
H. White Tuna
H. Spicy Tuna
H. Yellowtail (Hamachi)
H. Salmon (Sake)
H. Smoked Salmon
H. Striped Bass
H. Eel (Unagi)
H. Shrimp (Ebi)
H. Scallop
H. Octopus
H. Crab Stick
H. Egg Omelette
H. Tobiko
H. Salmon Roe
H. Sea Urchin
H. Fatty Tuna
H. Rolls & Hand Rolls
H. California Roll
H. Tuna Roll
H. Salmon Roll
H. Yellowtail & Scallions Roll
H. Spicy Tuna Roll
H. Spicy Salmon Roll
H. Spicy Scallop Roll
H. Shrimp Tempura Roll
H. Boston Roll
H. Salmon & Avocado Roll
H. Philadelphia Roll
H. Dragon Roll
H. Shrimp Avocado Roll
H. Rainbow Roll
H. Eel & Cucumber Roll
H. Eel & Avocado Roll
H. Avocado Roll
H. Cucumber Roll
H. Sweet Potato Roll
H. Vegetable Roll
H. Spider Roll
H. Avocado and Peanut Roll
H. Ishinko Roll
H. House Rolls
H. Volcano Roll
eel, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna
H. Granby Roll
H. East Granby Roll
pepper tuna, salmon, avocado, asparagus, top with seared salmon, tobiko & scallions
H. Salmon Brook Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, tempura crumb, tobiko, topped with king crab
H. Treasure Island Roll
crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, spicy lobster and mango with mango sauce
H. American Dream
H. Sunset Roll
H. Dynamite
H. Sushi Entrees
H. sushi sampler
7 pieces and tuna roll
H. sushi delight
10 pieces and california roll
H. chirashi
select raw fish, pickled veg and sushi rice
H. sashimi plate
select raw fish filet
H. sushi & sashimi combo
H. sushi for 2
16 pieces sushi with one dragon and one spicy tuna roll
H. boat for two
chefs choice of assorted sushi, sashimi, and seasonal special roll
H. love boat
chefs choice assorted sushi, sashimi, and seasonal specials
H. Chefs Specials
H. Seared Tuna
Sauteed seasonal vegetables, ginger soy
H. Crispy Sole
Peppers, mushroom, asparagus, onion, garlic, cilantro with thai sweet chili
H. Seafood Curry
Shrimp, scallops, calamari, lobster tail, zucchini, eggplant, peppers, onion, kaffir lime leaf, basil
H. Crispy Duck with Pineapple Rice
Stir fry seasonal vegetables, served with sweet basil plum sauce
H. Chilean Sea Bass
Peapods, mushroom, pepper, baby green served with light soy ginger sauce
H. Entrees
H. General tso's sauce
with steamed broccoli
H. Firecracker
H. Spicy Orange Sauce
H. Crispy sesame sauce
with steamed broccoli
H. Broccoli sauteed or steamed
H. Szechuan Peppercorn
H. Spicy Hunan Style
H. Kung Pao with peanuts
H. Spicy Garlic sauce
Broccoli, peppers, celery, and water chestnuts
H. Lemongrass
H. Spicy Basil sauce
Stir fried with onion, pepper, Thai basil and chili paste
H. Sweet and sour chicken
H. Happy four season
Jumbo shrimp, chicken, beef, pork, and chef selected vegetables in traditional brown sauce
H. Pan Pan Noodles
H. Teriyaki & Hot Plates
H. Teriyaki Chicken
H. Teriyaki NY Strip
H. Teriyaki Shrimp
H. Teriyaki Salmon
H. Teriyaki Scallop
H. Teriyaki Tofu
H. Teriyaki Seafood (lobster tail, shrimp, calamari, and scallop)
H. Ginger Shrimp
H. Steak, Scallop & Jumbo Shrimp
H. Mongolian Beef
H. Noodles & Rice
H. Pad thai
Traditional dish of Thailand, thick rice noodles, eggs, peanut and fresh lime
H. Drunken Noodles
Stir fried flat rice noodles with onion, pepper, tomato, fresh basil, eggs and chili
H. Mei Fan
Angel hair rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, green onion and eggs
H. Singapore Noodles
Angel hair rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, green onions, eggs and curry
H. Yaki Udon
H. Thai Pineapple Coconut Fried Rice
Stir fried with fresh pineapple, eggs, select vegetables and coconut milk
H. Thai Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried with onion, peppers, tomato, fresh basil and eggs
H. Traditional Chinese Fried Rice
H. Lo Mein
H. Sides
H. Vegetarian
H. Curry
H. Bento Box
General Tso Chicken Box
Sauteed Broccoli Chicken box
Sauteed Broccoli Pork Box
Sauteed =Broccoli Beef Box
Chicken Kung Pao Box
Shrimp Kung Pao Box
Sesame Chicken Box
Teriyaki Chicken Box
Teriyaki Tofu Box
Teriyaki Shrimp Box
Teriyaki Tofu Box
Tempura Chicken Box
Tempura Shrimp Box
F. Family Meal Deal
F. Starters
F. Lemon Orzo Chicken Soup
F. Antipasto
prosciutto, salami, olives, bleu cheese, brie, roasted red peppers, artichokes, crostini
F. Avocado Toast
tomato, red onion, basil, balsamic reduction
F. Garlic Bread
with marinara
F. Cheesy Garlic Bread
with marinara
F. Crispy Brussels
pomegranate mustard, pistachios, goat cheese, prosciutto
F. Mussels Fra Diavolo
tomato, garlic, cherry peppers, crostini
F. Steamed Clams Genovese
pesto, white wine, sun dried tomatoes, garlic, capers, croutons
F. Meatballs & Parm Polenta
veal, beef & pork meatballs with parmesan polenta & basil pesto
F. Rhode Island Calamari
honey sriracha harissa aioli, scallions, sesame seeds, cherry peppers
F. House Blistered Olives
crostini, calabrian chili, garlic, olive oil
F. Tomato Tart
arugula, burrata, lemon, olive oil
F. Crab & Salmon Cake
pickled red onions, arugula, sriracha mayo
F. Salads
F. Tuscano
polenta croutons, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, house greens, white balsamic vinaigrette
F. Caesar
romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, white anchovies
F. Beet & Watercress
pine nuts, dried cherries, fresh mozzarella, lemon honey gastrique
F. Spinach & Strawberry Salad
feta, almonds, red onion, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette
F. Southwest Cobb Salad
corn, black beans, grape tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, hard boiled egg, chipotle bleu cheese dressing
F. Arugula & Fennel Salad
grape tomatoes, parmesan, lemon, olive oil
F. Caprese Salad
fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction
F. House Salad
F. Side Caesar
F. Side House Salad
F. Pasta
F. Bolognese (lunch)
F. Tortellini (lunch)
pesto cream, roasted red peppers and red onions, olives
F. linguine & meatballs (lunch)
marinara, garlic & basil
F. house made ricotta gnocchi (lunch)
zucchini, red bell peppers, red onions, carrots, garlic, olive oil, burrata
F. Spaghetti Carbonara (lunch)
bacon, peas, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, parmesan cream sauce
F. Blackened Shrimp Scampi (lunch)
lemon white wine sauce, garlic, basil, spaghetti
F. Linguine & Clams (lunch)
white wine, bacon, garlic, parsley, calabrian chilis
F. Chicken Marsala (lunch)
prosciutto, mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomato marsala butter, penne
F. Entrees
F. Chicken Piccata (lunch)
artichokes, sundried tomato, capers, spinach, white wine, roasted potatoes
F. Pesto & Parmesan Crusted Salmon (lunch)
lemon & sundried tomato cous cous
F. Veal Milanese (lunch)
arugula, fennel, parmesan, grape tomatoes, red onion, lemon, olive oil
F. Balsamic Braised Short Rib (lunch)
polenta & garlic wilted spinach
F. Chicken Parmesan (lunch)
over linguine, marinara
F. Seared Scallops (lunch)
corn & scallion orzo, roasted pepper chimichurri
F. Antipasto Salad
romaine lettuce, cherry peppers, salami, olives, fresh mozzarella, red onion, olive oil, vinegar, croutons
F. Sandwiches
F. Pizza
F. Cheese Pizza
plum tomato sauce and mozzarella
F. Classic Pepperoni
three cheeses, plum tomato sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil
F. The Figata
gorgonzola, caramelized onions, pancetta, fig jam, fresh arugula, balsamic drizzle
F. Margherita
plum tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella
F. Buffalo Chicken
pulled chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella, carrot slaw
F. Quattro Formaggi
white pie, fontina, mozzarella, parmesan, gorgonzola, prosciutto, honey
F. Spinach and Artichoke
plum tomato sauce, olives, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella
F. Prosciutto & Goat Cheese
red onion, spinach, red sauce, mozzarella
F. Pesto & Meatball
tomato mozzarella bruschetta, balsamic glaze
F. 10" Pizza
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Delivery from Zen Restaurant Group! At The Barn, La Figata, Han Asian Cuisine, and Verdura Tapas delivered right to your door.
10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby, CT 06035