10 Hartford Ave Unit A4

Granby, CT 06035

H. Traditional Chinese Fried Rice
H. General tso's sauce
H. Lo Mein

B. Raw Bar

B. Oysters

$4.20

Cocktail sauce, mignonette

B. Top Neck Clams

$3.00

B. Shrimp Cocktail

$4.80

B. Crab Salad

$24.00

cucumber, micro greens, peppadew peppers, cocktail sauce aioli

B. Appetizers

B. Jumbo Chicken Wings

$13.20+

One dozen wings with a choice of sauce: Buffalo, Carolina Gold, or Sweet Chili sauce, served with bleu cheese and celery

B. Chicken Tenders

$16.80

One dozen boneless buttermilk chicken tenders with choice of sauce: Buffalo, Carolina Gold, or Sweet Chili sauce

B. PEI Mussels

$16.80

Garlic, white wine, butter, herbs, tomatoes, toasted focaccia bread

B. Calamari

$16.80

Harissa aoili, peppadew peppers, scallions, radicchio

B. Cast Iron Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.60

pita chips, shredded cheese

B. Pork Belly

$13.20

maple reduction, roasted acorn squash

B. Brussels Salad

$13.20

Lemon honey dressing, toasted almonds, bacon, roasted red onions

B. Truffle Fries

$9.60

Herbs, grated pecorino, truffle oil, sea salt remoulade

B. Cheese & Charcuterie

$21.60

espresso cheddar, brie, aged gouda, prosciutto, sopresatta, crostini

B. Cheese Plate

$16.80

espresso cheddar, brie, aged gouda, crostini

B. Fish Tacos

$10.80

pollock, chipotle tartar, lettuce, soft shell tortilla

B. Clam Chowder

$7.20+Out of stock

B. Sweet Potato Fries

$8.40Out of stock

B. Hand Cut Fries

$7.20

B. Garlic Pepper Steak Kabob

$19.20

House steak sauce, crimini mushrooms

B. Jerk Spiced Chicken Kabob

$14.40

aji BBQ sauce, onions & peppers

B. Blackened Swordfish Kabob

$19.20

Crispy Grits, Pico de Gallo

B. Korean BBQ Spiced Shrimp Kabob

$18.00

roasted poblano crema, black bean corn salad

B. Crab Cake

$21.60

sofrito remoulade, arugula, roasted red onions

B. Salads

B. House Salad

$9.60

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, house vinaigrette

B. Caesar Salad

$9.60

Romaine, grated pecorino, croutons, classic Caesar dressing

B. Beet & Goat Cheese

$13.20

Mixed greens, pistachios, balsamic dressing

B. Barn Grain Bowl

$14.40

Himalayan red rice, napa cabbage kimchi, egg, cucumber, carrots, micro radish sprouts, soy sesame dressing

B. Side House Salad

$7.20

B. Side Ceasar

$7.20

B. Quesadillas

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

B. Beef Quesadilla

$19.20

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

B. Chicken Quesadilla

$18.00

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

B. Carne Asada Quesadilla

$24.00

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

B. Edamame Quesadilla

$18.00

Served with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

B. Burritos

All burritos served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

B. Beef Burrito

$19.20

Served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

B. Chicken Burrito

$18.00

Served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

B. Carne Asada Burrito

$24.00

Served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

B. Edamame Burrito

$18.00

Served with red rice & beans, cheddar cheese Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & lime sour cream

B. Rice Bowls

Served with red rice & beans, corn salsa, & avocado

B. Beef Rice Bowl

$19.20

Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado

B. Chicken Rice Bowl

$18.00

Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado

B. Carne Asada Rice Bowl

$24.00

Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado

B. Buttermilk Chicken Rice Bowl

$18.00

Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado

B. Edamame Rice Bowl

$18.00

Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado

B. Swordfish Rice Bowl

$26.40

Served with red rice & beans, Pico De Gallo & avocado

B. Korean BBQ Shrimp Rice Bowl

$22.80

B. Burgers & Sandwiches

B. Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.20

butternut goat spread, bacon, apples, arugula, ciabatta roll

B. Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$19.20

Carolina Gold Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato

B. CheeseBurger

$18.00

Blackened, bleu cheese, lettuce, sea salt remoulade

B. Bacon Burger

$20.40

Bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato

B. Chefs Burger

$20.40

Balsamic onions, truffle aioli, bacon, cheddar

B. Granby Burger

$20.40

Bourbon onion herb remoulade, cheddar lettuce

B. Edamame Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, sriracha mayo

B. Steak and Cheese Wrap

$21.60

Shaved Ribeye, Cheddar, Onions, Peppers, Horseradish Cream

B. Chicken Caesar Wrap

$19.20

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar, Pecorino

B. Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Buttermilk Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumble, Lettuce

B. Entrees

Roasted garlic cream sauce, brussels sprouts, bacon, red onions

B. Sea Scallops

$40.80

sage cider gastrique, sweet potato cauliflower hash

B. Grilled Salmon

$34.80

autumn rice, maple pomegranate glaze, butternut noodles

B. Pumpkin Risotto

$25.20

onions, garlic, espresso cheddar, pumpkin seeds

B. Cast Iron Chicken Breast

$26.40

truffle honey, crispy brussels, sweet potato noodles, roasted apples, dried cranberries

B. Surf and Turf

$39.60

sweet chili lime sauce, yellow rice saute

B. Roasted Chicken Bacon Mac n Cheese

$22.80

cavatappi, four cheese sauce & jalapenos

B. Fish and Chips

$22.80Out of stock

pollock, hand cut fries, tartar sauce

B. Chicken Milanese

$27.60

arugula, tomatoes, roasted red onions, pecorino & balsamic reduction

B. Crab Stuffed Haddock

$36.00

mashed potatoes, green beans, lemon dijon

B. Paella

$38.40

Chicken, chorizo, shrimp, mussels, clams, garlic, saffron rice

B. Steaks

B. Ribeye (14oz)

$45.60

Green Beans, Mashed Potato

B. Filet Mignon (8oz)

$50.40

Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes

B. Hanger Steak(8oz)

$38.40

Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes

H. Hot Appetizers

H. Edamame

$6.00

H. Rock Shrimp Tempura

$9.60

H. Crispy Calamari

$12.00

H. Golden Chicken Fingers

$9.60

H. Crab Rangoon

$9.60

H. Egg Roll (2pc)

$7.20

H. Vegetable Spring Roll (2pc)

$7.20

H. BBQ Boneless Ribs

$10.80

H. BBQ Spare Ribs

$12.00

H. Pu Pu Platter for 1

$12.00

H. Pu Pu Platter for 2

$22.80

H. Crispy Chicken Wings

$9.60

H. Chicken Lettuce Wraps (GF)

$12.00

H. Fried Pork Gyoza

$9.60

H. Steamed Pork Gyoza

$9.60

H. Fried Vegetable Dumpling

$8.40

H. Steamed Vegetable Dumplings

$8.40

H. Pan Fried Ginger Chicken Pot Stickers

$9.00

H. Fried Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

H. Steamed Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

H. Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce

$9.00

H. Teriyaki Beef Skewer

$10.20

H. Starters from Sushi Bar

H. Salmon Lover

$15.60

H. Fire Tuna

$18.00

H. Pepper Tuna

$15.60

H. Yellowtail Carpacio

$18.00

H. Fish Tartar

$18.00

H. Salads

H. House Green Salad

$4.80

with ginger dressing

H. Seaweed Salad

$8.40

H. Avocado Salad

$8.40

H. Tuna Salad

$14.40

seared white tuna, spring mix, with wasabi yuzu sauce

H. Kani Salad

$12.00

crab, cucumber, flying fish roe, crunchy & spicy mayo

H. Soup

H. Miso Soup

$3.60

H. Wonton Soup

$4.20

H. Hot & Sour Soup

$3.60

H. Tom Yum Soup

$6.00+

Thai spicy soup with mushroom, lemongrass, cilantro

H. Tar Kar Soup

$6.00+

Coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal and mushroom

H. Kimchee Soup

$10.80

House Special Wonton Soup

$8.40

H. Sushi or Sashimi a la Carte

H. Tuna (Maguro)

$8.40+

H. White Tuna

$8.40+

H. Spicy Tuna

$8.40+

H. Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$8.40+

H. Salmon (Sake)

$8.40+

H. Smoked Salmon

$8.40+

H. Striped Bass

$8.40+

H. Eel (Unagi)

$8.40+

H. Shrimp (Ebi)

$7.20+

H. Scallop

$9.60+

H. Octopus

$8.40+

H. Crab Stick

$7.20+

H. Egg Omelette

$6.00+

H. Tobiko

$8.40+

H. Salmon Roe

$9.60+

H. Sea Urchin

$20.40+

H. Fatty Tuna

$18.00+

H. Rolls & Hand Rolls

H. California Roll

$7.20

H. Tuna Roll

$7.20

H. Salmon Roll

$7.20

H. Yellowtail & Scallions Roll

$7.80

H. Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.40

H. Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.40

H. Spicy Scallop Roll

$10.80

H. Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.80

H. Boston Roll

$8.40

H. Salmon & Avocado Roll

$8.40

H. Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

H. Dragon Roll

$18.00

H. Shrimp Avocado Roll

$7.20

H. Rainbow Roll

$18.00

H. Eel & Cucumber Roll

$8.40

H. Eel & Avocado Roll

$8.40

H. Avocado Roll

$6.60

H. Cucumber Roll

$6.60

H. Sweet Potato Roll

$6.60

H. Vegetable Roll

$7.20

H. Spider Roll

$16.80

H. Avocado and Peanut Roll

$6.60

H. Ishinko Roll

$6.00

H. House Rolls

H. Volcano Roll

$21.60

eel, shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna

H. Granby Roll

$20.40

H. East Granby Roll

$21.60

pepper tuna, salmon, avocado, asparagus, top with seared salmon, tobiko & scallions

H. Salmon Brook Roll

$20.40

Spicy salmon, cucumber, tempura crumb, tobiko, topped with king crab

H. Treasure Island Roll

$20.40

crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, spicy lobster and mango with mango sauce

H. American Dream

$19.20

H. Sunset Roll

$21.60

H. Dynamite

$21.60

H. Sushi Entrees

Served with miso soup

H. sushi sampler

$28.80

7 pieces and tuna roll

H. sushi delight

$33.60

10 pieces and california roll

H. chirashi

$33.60

select raw fish, pickled veg and sushi rice

H. sashimi plate

$34.80

select raw fish filet

H. sushi & sashimi combo

$38.40

H. sushi for 2

$57.60

16 pieces sushi with one dragon and one spicy tuna roll

H. boat for two

$72.00

chefs choice of assorted sushi, sashimi, and seasonal special roll

H. love boat

$102.00

chefs choice assorted sushi, sashimi, and seasonal specials

H. Chefs Specials

H. Seared Tuna

$28.00

Sauteed seasonal vegetables, ginger soy

H. Crispy Sole

$21.00

Peppers, mushroom, asparagus, onion, garlic, cilantro with thai sweet chili

H. Seafood Curry

$30.00

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, lobster tail, zucchini, eggplant, peppers, onion, kaffir lime leaf, basil

H. Crispy Duck with Pineapple Rice

$25.00

Stir fry seasonal vegetables, served with sweet basil plum sauce

H. Chilean Sea Bass

$32.00

Peapods, mushroom, pepper, baby green served with light soy ginger sauce

H. Entrees

H. General tso's sauce

$16.80+

with steamed broccoli

H. Firecracker

$16.80+

H. Spicy Orange Sauce

$14.40+

H. Crispy sesame sauce

$16.80+

with steamed broccoli

H. Broccoli sauteed or steamed

$14.40+

H. Szechuan Peppercorn

$14.40+

H. Spicy Hunan Style

$14.40+

H. Kung Pao with peanuts

$14.40+

H. Spicy Garlic sauce

$14.40+

Broccoli, peppers, celery, and water chestnuts

H. Lemongrass

$14.40+

H. Spicy Basil sauce

$14.40+

Stir fried with onion, pepper, Thai basil and chili paste

H. Sweet and sour chicken

$15.60

H. Happy four season

$19.20

Jumbo shrimp, chicken, beef, pork, and chef selected vegetables in traditional brown sauce

H. Pan Pan Noodles

$19.20

H. Teriyaki & Hot Plates

H. Teriyaki Chicken

$19.20

H. Teriyaki NY Strip

$31.20

H. Teriyaki Shrimp

$21.60

H. Teriyaki Salmon

$21.60

H. Teriyaki Scallop

$26.40

H. Teriyaki Tofu

$16.80

H. Teriyaki Seafood (lobster tail, shrimp, calamari, and scallop)

$38.40

H. Ginger Shrimp

$21.60

H. Steak, Scallop & Jumbo Shrimp

$22.80

H. Mongolian Beef

$20.40

H. Noodles & Rice

H. Pad thai

$14.40+

Traditional dish of Thailand, thick rice noodles, eggs, peanut and fresh lime

H. Drunken Noodles

$14.40+

Stir fried flat rice noodles with onion, pepper, tomato, fresh basil, eggs and chili

H. Mei Fan

$14.40+

Angel hair rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, green onion and eggs

H. Singapore Noodles

$14.40+

Angel hair rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, green onions, eggs and curry

H. Yaki Udon

$14.40+

H. Thai Pineapple Coconut Fried Rice

$14.40+

Stir fried with fresh pineapple, eggs, select vegetables and coconut milk

H. Thai Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.40+

Stir fried with onion, peppers, tomato, fresh basil and eggs

H. Traditional Chinese Fried Rice

$12.00+

H. Lo Mein

$12.00+

H. Sides

H. Side Spicy Mayo

$0.72

H. Side Eel Sauce

$0.72

H. String Beans

$14.40

Small White Rice

$2.40

Large White Rice

$4.20

Small Brown Rice

$2.40

Large Brown Rice

$4.20

H. Vegetarian

H. Szechuan Peppercorn

$14.40

H. Bean Curd Homestyle

$14.40

H. Chinese Eggplant in Spicy Garlic Sauce

$14.40

H. Broccoli in Spicy Garlic Sauce

$14.40

H. Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$14.40

H. Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$14.40

H. Curry

H. Massaman Curry

$16.80+

Onion, sweet potato, zucchini, basil, peanuts

H. Red Curry

$16.80+

Peppers, bamboo shoots, green beans, basil, onion

H. Green Curry

$16.80+

Eggplant, green beans, peppers, kaffir lime leaf, basil

H. Coconut Yellow Curry

$16.80+

Onion, peppers, zucchini, carrots, basil

H. Bento Box

Served with Miso Soup, Salad, Fried Shrimp Shumai, 3 pc California roll

General Tso Chicken Box

$18.00

Sauteed Broccoli Chicken box

$18.00

Sauteed Broccoli Pork Box

$18.00

Sauteed =Broccoli Beef Box

$18.00

Chicken Kung Pao Box

$18.00

Shrimp Kung Pao Box

$18.00

Sesame Chicken Box

$18.00

Teriyaki Chicken Box

$18.00

Teriyaki Tofu Box

$18.00

Teriyaki Shrimp Box

$18.00

Teriyaki Tofu Box

$18.00

Tempura Chicken Box

$18.00

Tempura Shrimp Box

$18.00

F. Family Meal Deal

F. Family meal deal

$55.00

F. Starters

F. Lemon Orzo Chicken Soup

$8.40

F. Antipasto

$18.00

prosciutto, salami, olives, bleu cheese, brie, roasted red peppers, artichokes, crostini

F. Avocado Toast

$13.20

tomato, red onion, basil, balsamic reduction

F. Garlic Bread

$6.00

with marinara

F. Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.40

with marinara

F. Crispy Brussels

$12.00

pomegranate mustard, pistachios, goat cheese, prosciutto

F. Mussels Fra Diavolo

$13.20

tomato, garlic, cherry peppers, crostini

F. Steamed Clams Genovese

$14.40

pesto, white wine, sun dried tomatoes, garlic, capers, croutons

F. Meatballs & Parm Polenta

$12.00

veal, beef & pork meatballs with parmesan polenta & basil pesto

F. Rhode Island Calamari

$13.20

honey sriracha harissa aioli, scallions, sesame seeds, cherry peppers

F. House Blistered Olives

$9.60

crostini, calabrian chili, garlic, olive oil

F. Tomato Tart

$12.00

arugula, burrata, lemon, olive oil

F. Crab & Salmon Cake

$16.80

pickled red onions, arugula, sriracha mayo

F. Salads

F. Tuscano

$14.40

polenta croutons, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, house greens, white balsamic vinaigrette

F. Caesar

$13.20

romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, white anchovies

F. Beet & Watercress

$14.40

pine nuts, dried cherries, fresh mozzarella, lemon honey gastrique

F. Spinach & Strawberry Salad

$13.20

feta, almonds, red onion, strawberry balsamic vinaigrette

F. Southwest Cobb Salad

$14.40

corn, black beans, grape tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumble, hard boiled egg, chipotle bleu cheese dressing

F. Arugula & Fennel Salad

$12.00

grape tomatoes, parmesan, lemon, olive oil

F. Caprese Salad

$15.60

fresh mozzarella, vine ripe tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction

F. House Salad

$10.80

F. Side Caesar

$7.20

F. Side House Salad

$7.20

F. Pasta

F. Bolognese (lunch)

$19.20

F. Tortellini (lunch)

$16.80

pesto cream, roasted red peppers and red onions, olives

F. linguine & meatballs (lunch)

$18.00

marinara, garlic & basil

F. house made ricotta gnocchi (lunch)

$20.40

zucchini, red bell peppers, red onions, carrots, garlic, olive oil, burrata

F. Spaghetti Carbonara (lunch)

$16.80

bacon, peas, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, parmesan cream sauce

F. Blackened Shrimp Scampi (lunch)

$19.20

lemon white wine sauce, garlic, basil, spaghetti

F. Linguine & Clams (lunch)

$19.20

white wine, bacon, garlic, parsley, calabrian chilis

F. Chicken Marsala (lunch)

$16.80

prosciutto, mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomato marsala butter, penne

F. Entrees

F. Chicken Piccata (lunch)

$16.80

artichokes, sundried tomato, capers, spinach, white wine, roasted potatoes

F. Pesto & Parmesan Crusted Salmon (lunch)

$18.00

lemon & sundried tomato cous cous

F. Veal Milanese (lunch)

$21.60

arugula, fennel, parmesan, grape tomatoes, red onion, lemon, olive oil

F. Balsamic Braised Short Rib (lunch)

$21.60

polenta & garlic wilted spinach

F. Chicken Parmesan (lunch)

$16.80

over linguine, marinara

F. Seared Scallops (lunch)

$24.00

corn & scallion orzo, roasted pepper chimichurri

F. Antipasto Salad

$16.00

romaine lettuce, cherry peppers, salami, olives, fresh mozzarella, red onion, olive oil, vinegar, croutons

F. Sandwiches

F. Chicken BLT Wrap

$13.20

F. Chicken Parm Sub

$13.20

F. Short Rib & Roasted Red Peppers

$13.20

F. Meatball Sub

$13.20

F. Caprese Panini

$13.20

F. Figata Panini

$13.20

F. Pizza

F. Cheese Pizza

$16.80+

plum tomato sauce and mozzarella

F. Classic Pepperoni

$19.20+

three cheeses, plum tomato sauce, pepperoni, fresh basil

F. The Figata

$20.40+

gorgonzola, caramelized onions, pancetta, fig jam, fresh arugula, balsamic drizzle

F. Margherita

$18.00+

plum tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella

F. Buffalo Chicken

$19.20+

pulled chicken, blue cheese, mozzarella, carrot slaw

F. Quattro Formaggi

$20.40+

white pie, fontina, mozzarella, parmesan, gorgonzola, prosciutto, honey

F. Spinach and Artichoke

$20.40+

plum tomato sauce, olives, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella

F. Prosciutto & Goat Cheese

$19.20+

red onion, spinach, red sauce, mozzarella

F. Pesto & Meatball

$20.40+

tomato mozzarella bruschetta, balsamic glaze

F. 10" Pizza

F. 10" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

F. 10" Pepperoni

$14.40

F. 10" The Figata

$15.60

F. 10" Margherita

$13.20

F. 10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.40

F. 10" Quattro Formaggi

$15.60

F. 10" White Pizza

$12.00

F. 10" Spinach & Artichoke

$15.60

F. 10" Prosciutto & Goat Cheese

$14.40

F. 10" Pesto & Meatball

$15.60

F. Sides

F. Broccoli rabe

$7.20

F. creamy polenta

$7.20

f. mashed potatoes

$7.20

F. Mushrooms

$7.20

F. penne marinara

$7.20

F. Side Caesar

$7.20

F. 2 meatballs

$7.20

F. Asparagus

$7.20
Delivery from Zen Restaurant Group! At The Barn, La Figata, Han Asian Cuisine, and Verdura Tapas delivered right to your door.

10 Hartford Ave Unit A4, Granby, CT 06035

