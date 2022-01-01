Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zeytoon Cafe

562 Reviews

$

412 N Coast Hwy

Unit B

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Lentil
Lunch Specials
Hummus w/pita

Mezzas

Mezza Sampler

$12.00Out of stock

Stuffed Grape Leaves (4)

$9.00

Kibbeh (4)

$10.00

Soups

Lentil

$8.00+

Artichoke & Mushroom

$8.00+

Salad

Caprese Bowl

$11.00

Tuna Salad

$14.00

Falafel Bowl

$14.00

Fatoush

$12.00Out of stock

Greek Salad

$12.00

Lentil Avocado Salad

$10.00

Lunch Specials

Lunch Specials

$15.00

Flatbreads & Paninis

Bahneer Panini

$9.00

Caprese Panini

$12.00Out of stock

Falafel Wrap

$11.00

Ham & Cheese Panini

$12.00

Lg Chicken Shawerma

$12.00Out of stock

Manaeesh

$10.00

Roasted Artichoke & Gorgonzola Panini

$10.00

Rosemary Lemon Chicken Panini

$13.00

Sm Chicken Shawerma

$8.00Out of stock

Sujouk Panini

$14.00Out of stock

Toshka

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey Panini

$12.00

Zeytoon Flatbread

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Margarita Brick Oven Pizza

$13.00

Build your Own Pizza

$14.00

Sujouk Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Sides

Baba Ghanouj w/pita

$7.00+

Extra Sauce 1 count

$1.25

Falafel 1 count

$1.50

Falafel 3 count

$3.99

Grape Leaf 1 count

$2.00Out of stock

Hummus w/pita

$6.00+

Kibbeh 2 count

$5.00

Lebni w/pita

$6.00+Out of stock

Olives

$6.00+

Pita Bread

$1.50

Potato Chips

$2.00

Side of Chicken 2 oz

$4.00Out of stock

Small Salad

$6.00

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Bran Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Coconut Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cream Cheese (1 extra)

$1.00Out of stock

Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Feta Cheese Turnover

$3.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Honey Baklava

$3.00Out of stock

Jalapeño Cheese Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Jalapeño Veggie Quiche

$7.00Out of stock

Nutella Baklava

$3.50Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Quiche Lorraine

$7.00Out of stock

Sesame Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Spinach & Feta Cheese Turnover

$3.00Out of stock

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

$7.00Out of stock

Spinach Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$12.00Out of stock

Foul

$10.00

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

ABC Bagel

$12.00Out of stock

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Sujouk Scrambled Eggs

$13.00

Jalepeño Quiche

$7.00

Pastries

Out of stock

Fridge

Arrowhead Large

$1.99

Arrowhead Small

$1.25

Coke

$2.99

Dasani

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.99

Izze Bottle

$2.75

Mexican Coke Large

$3.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke Medium

$2.99

Perrier Small

$1.99

Perrlier Large

$3.50

Smart Water Large

$3.50

Smart Water Small

$2.25

St. Pellegrino Bottle

$4.25

St. Pellegrino Can

$1.99

Aqua Panna

$3.50Out of stock

Voss Small

$1.99Out of stock

Sangria

$10.00

Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Tazo

$2.75Out of stock

Snapple

$2.75

Coconut Water

$3.50

Monster Energy Drink

$3.95Out of stock

MoonGoat Cold Brew

$4.95Out of stock

Mexican Coke Mini

$2.00

Rose' Wine by Glass

$11.00

Coffee

Americano

$3.75+Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.75+Out of stock

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+Out of stock

Chai Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Cortado

$3.75Out of stock

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Dirty Matcha Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Double Espresso

$3.50Out of stock

Flat White

$4.00Out of stock

Frozen Mocha

$5.00+Out of stock

Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

London Fog

$3.75+Out of stock

Macchiato

$4.00Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$4.25+Out of stock

Mocha

$4.75+Out of stock

Single Espresso

$3.00Out of stock

Tea

$3.50+Out of stock

Mezzas & Sides

Kibbeh (10-12)

$30.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves (10-12)

$30.00

Falafel Tray (10-12)

$30.00

Kibbeh (20-25)

$60.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves (20-25)

$65.00

Falafel Tray (20-25)

$60.00

Salads

Greek Salad (10-12)

$35.00

Fatoush (10-12)

$35.00

Greek Salad (20-25)

$50.00

Fatoush (20-25)

$50.00

Paninis & Flatbreads

Panini Platter

$70.00

Flatbread Platter

$50.00

Chicken Shawerma

$70.00

Extras

Chili Paste 16 oz

$5.00

Garlic Paste 16 oz

$5.00

Toasted Flatbread 12 pieces

$10.00
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

412 N Coast Hwy, Unit B, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

