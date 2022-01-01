Z Garden on Pico
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Z Garden is a family-owned restaurant, currently with two locations in Santa Monica, serving fresh & healthy Mediterranean cuisine. You are assured of the highest quality and freshest ingredients. We take great pride in our food and hope you’ll come to love it almost as much as we do!
Location
2350 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blossom & Friends - 2819 Ocean Park Boulevard
No Reviews
2819 Ocean Park Boulevard Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurant
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - 2901 ocean park blvd
No Reviews
2901 ocean park blvd Santa Monica, CA 90405
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Monica
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurant