Z Garden on Pico

2350 Pico Blvd

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Fresh Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$8.95

farmers’ market fresh hummus from chickpeas, sesame, garlic, and herb blend

Babaghannouj

Babaghannouj

$8.95

smoked eggplant caviar with blend of garlic, sesame, and spices

Falafel

Falafel

$8.95

golden-fried chickpeas & fava beans Patties, minced with cilantro

Cauliflower Fritters

Cauliflower Fritters

$10.95Out of stock

golden fried cauliflower fritters, tossed in house herb dressing, garlic aioli

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$8.95

hand-rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes, onions, and parsley

Trio Dip

$16.95

hummus, babaghannouj, tatziki with toasted greek pita

Kibbeh Croquettes

$13.95

3 crispy bulgur stuffed with minced beef, onions and pine nuts

Signature Entrées

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$18.95

mediterranean-style chicken strips seared to juicy perfection

Beef Shawarma

Beef Shawarma

$19.95

juicy angus strips with blend of herbs & spices, seared

Combo Kebab

Combo Kebab

$24.95

three of our house kebabs, beef steak, chicken and kafta

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$18.95

tender chicken breast skewers charbroiled

Beef Steak Kebab

Beef Steak Kebab

$20.95

marinated angus skewers grilled to juicy perfection

Shrimp Kebab

Shrimp Kebab

$21.95

marinated shrimp skewers in herbs and spices and grilled

House Specialties

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$19.95

mediterranean herbs tenders with a creamy lemon sauce

Lamb shank

Lamb shank

$23.95

dry-rubbed with blend of herbs & spices with a touch

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

slow roasted lamb shank in a mild tomato sauce and fresh veggies

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$24.95

3 marinated French-cut lamb chops charbroiled to perfection

Lemon Shrimp

Lemon Shrimp

$22.95

shrimp seared a la plancha tossed in lemon sauce

Soup

Chicken Soup

$11.95

tomato-broth, bell peppers, carrots, potatoes cabbage, chicken & orzo

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$9.95

creamy & thick lentil soup with squash, onions, and blend of spices

Salads

Fattoush

$14.95

cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, radish, green onions, smoked sumac, toasted falafel chips

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$13.95

parsley, tomatoes, green onions, bulgur, olive mint dressing

Greek

Greek

$13.95

romaine, cucumbers, red onions feta, kalamata olives, herb-lemon dressing

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$13.95

cucumber, tomatoes, onions, peppers, garbanzo, lemon mint dressing

Vegetarian

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$16.95

6 of our falafel patties made fresh from fava and chickpeas

Vegetarian Combo

$18.95

2 Falafel, hummus, babaghannouj, tabbouleh, 2 grape leaves, tahini

Veggie Kebab

$17.95

herb-rubbed seasonal vegie skewers

Sides

French Fries

$6.25

Small House Salad

$9.95

Rice Side

$6.95

Garlic Side

$1.50

Tahini Side

$1.25

Pita Wraps

Chicken Shawarma Pita

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$12.95
Beef Shawarma Pita

Beef Shawarma Pita

$13.95
Chicken Kebab Pita

Chicken Kebab Pita

$13.95
Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$12.95

Kafta Pita

$13.95

Farmers Market

Chipotle Garlic

$9.90

Sundried Tomato Garlic

$9.90

Pesto Garlic

$9.90

Spicy Beans Hummus

$9.90

Flavored Kefir Yogurt

$9.90

Pita chips

$6.25

Desserts

Baklava

$4.95

Basboussa

$4.95

Rice Pudding

$5.95

Dessert of the day

$4.95

A La Carte

Chicken Kebab SK

$8.00

Beef Kebab SK

$9.00

Kafta Kebab SK

$9.00

Shrimp Kebab SK

$9.00

Salmon Filet

$12.00

Veggie Kebab SK

$7.00

Chicken Shawarma SM

$7.00

Beef Shawarma SM

$8.00

Lemon Shrimp SM

$13.95

Lemon Salmon SM

$14.95

Lemon Chicken SM

$13.95

Fresh Drinks

Strawberry Juice

$5.95

Mango Nectar

$6.25

Fresh Lemonade

$5.75

Cold Drinks

Glass Soda

$4.75

Soda Can

$3.75

Drink Variety

$4.95

Martinellis

$4.75

Perrier

$4.75

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$4.95

Arabic Coffee

$4.95

Morrocan Tea

$4.95

Infusion Tea

$4.95

Alcohol

Spritz

Modelo

$9.00

Beer

IPA

$9.00

Beer

Stella Artois

$9.00

Beer

Corona

$9.00

Beer

Wine Glass

$13.00

Wine

Wine Bottle

$45.00

Wine

Corkage SM

$25.00

Corkage LG

$50.00

Family-Style Catering

Family-Style A

$15.95

Comes With: RICE | HUMMUS HOUSE SALAD | GRAPE LEAVES Vegetarian: Veggie Kebab OR Falafel

Family-Style B

$18.95

Comes With: RICE HUMMUS HOUSE SALAD GRAPE LEAVES Two Protiens: Chicken Kebabs OR Chicken Shawarma Beef Kebab OR Beef Shawarma

Family-Style C

$25.95

Comes with: RICE HUMMUS HOUSE SALAD FALAFEL VEGGIE KEBABS Three Protiens: Grilled Salmon OR Shrimp Kebab Chicken Kebab OR Beef Kebab Chicken Shwarma OR Beef Shawarma

Grape Leaves | Piece

$2.50

Falafel | Piece

$2.25

Rekaket | Piece

$2.50

Veggie Rolls | Piece

$2.95

Hummus Tray

$45.00

Babaghannouj Tray

$50.00

Labneh Tray

$55.00

Tzatziki Tray

$55.00

Cauliflower Tray

$45.00

Chipotle Garlic

$55.00

House Salad Tray

$50.00

Fattoush Salad Tray

$55.00

Greek Salad Trray

$60.00

Tabbouleh Salad Tray

$65.00

Mediterranean Salad Tray

$65.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Z Garden is a family-owned restaurant, currently with two locations in Santa Monica, serving fresh & healthy Mediterranean cuisine. You are assured of the highest quality and freshest ingredients. We take great pride in our food and hope you’ll come to love it almost as much as we do!

2350 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405

