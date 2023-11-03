Zhang's Chopstix 4510 Harrison Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A local family owned Chinese restaurant, proudly serving customer of the Ogden area for 10+ years. We've been rated #1 Chinese Restaurant on TripAdvisor for a reason. Please come in and enjoy you time here.
Location
4510 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT 84403
Gallery