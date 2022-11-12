Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zhug

147 Reviews

$$$

12413 Cedar Rd

Cleveland, OH 44106

Order Again

Popular Items

curry fried chicken
crispy brussels sprouts
mejadra rice

small plates

toasted almond and basil. gf

beef kofta

$17.00

new creations farms beef, smoked feta, shaved fennel, radish — gf

butter roasted shrimp

$17.00

garlic, aleppo, toast points —

cauliflower

$16.00

walnuts, golden raisins, spiced coconut sauce — gf, veg

citrus cured olives

$8.00

fennel pollen, chili flake — gf, vg

crispy brussels sprouts

$12.00

cashew puree, pomegranate — gf, vg

curry fried chicken

$19.00

harissa honey — gf

potato tostones

$12.00

mustard aioli — gf, veg

eggplant moussaka

$18.00

tomato, feta, lentils, mushrooms, oregano — gf, veg

extra bread, add 2 pieces to usual portion

$5.00

falafel

$11.00

golden tahini, cilantro, sesame seed — gf, veg

gluten free bread

$6.00

honey roasted beets

$14.00

spiced labneh, fried quinoa, mint— gf, veg

house made labneh

$7.00

extra virgin olive oil — gf, veg

house made pickles

$9.00

tahini sauce on side— gf, vg

hummus, curried lamb and apricot

$16.00

gf

hummus, harissa peanut

$13.00

gf, vg

hummus, nigella seed and burnt onion

$13.00

gf, vg

leaf salad

$14.00

amba vinaigrette, sumac — gf, vg

leeks and feta

$13.00

scallion-pistachio pistou, braised leeks— gf, veg

mejadra rice

$10.00

basmati and forbidden rice, black lentils, crispy onions — gf, veg

muhammara

$9.00

walnuts, goat cheese, pomegranate molasses – veg, gf

pacific lingcod cakes

$18.00

horseradish, pickled shallots, frisee — gf

saffron and date braised lamb

$23.00

crispy sweet potatoes, ricotta— gf

side of garlic aioli

$2.00

zucchini salad

$10.00

pickled fennel, dill, paprika, sunflower seeds - vg, gf

warm white beans

$8.00

roasted tomato, basil oil, garlic aioli— veg, gf

dessert

truffles

$8.00

cocktails

house manhattan

$13.00

zhug no.3 gin, fennel infused falernum, simple, lime

$13.00

zhug no.17 fermented plum powder gin, gentian liqueur, dry vermouth

$14.00

zhug no.18 tequila blanco, spiced hibiscus, mezcal, lime

$14.00

zhug no.19 vodka, bergamot liqueur, tawny port, pineapple

$14.00

zhug no.20 bourbon, yellow chartreuse, all spice dram, amaro, lemon

$15.00

red wine bottles

401 skouras megas oenos

$73.00

402 alpha estate xinomanro

$52.00

410 musar jeune

$47.00

411 rocim touriga nacional

$42.00

412 papa figos

$41.00Out of stock

413 rocim amphora

$45.00

414 calcada

$42.00

430 solitude chateauneuf-du-pape

$90.00Out of stock

431 gigondas

$75.00

434 pegau coted du rhone

$48.00Out of stock

450 pipoli aglianico

$45.00

456 giovnni rosso barbera

$42.00

457 montaribaldi barberesco

$71.00

458 del cerrra vino nobile

$46.00Out of stock

459 molino chianti

$46.00

471 cune rioja

$48.00

472 can blau

$42.00

473 borsao tres picos

$54.00

479 capcanes monsant

$45.00

480 alto moncayo veraton

$75.00

481 sierra cantabria unico

$69.00

482 volver

$48.00Out of stock

btl bela ribera

$48.00

btl dow vale

$44.00

btl ensedune malbec

$48.00

btl juan gil

btl macedon pinot noir

$44.00

btl santera primitivo

$52.00

white wine bottles

alpha estate malagouzia

$44.00

campuget 1753 viognier

$48.00

corte giacobbe soave

$42.00

granbazan albarino

$54.00

raeburn chardonnay

$30.00Out of stock

roederer estate sparkling half bottle

$25.00

anderson valley, california

kir-yianni akakies sparkling rose´

$52.00

beer

Carlsberg pilsner- single can

$5.00

duval belgian blond - single bottle

$7.00

fats heads head hunter ipa - single can

$5.00

glutenberg blonde - single can

$5.00

gluten free

jackie o's mystic mama - single can

$5.00

left hands milk stout nitro - single bottle

$5.00

north coast scrimshaw pilsner - single bottle

$5.00

original sin black widow cider - single can

$5.00

revolution anti-hero ipa - single can

$5.00

sixpoint resin imperial ipa - single can

$5.00

urban artifact teak - single can

$5.00

weihenstephaner hefe weissbier - single bottle

$5.00

beverages

Canada Dry Ginger Ale 12oz Can

$3.00

coke 12oz Can

$3.00

diet coke 12oz Can

$3.00

san peligrino sparkling mineral water 500ml

$4.00Out of stock

sprite 12oz Can

$3.00

Zhug Merch

Zhug T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Zhug is a new concept by chef Douglas Katz that offers Middle Eastern Mezze in a casual, high energy urban space at Cedar Fairmount in Cleveland Heights.

12413 Cedar Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106

