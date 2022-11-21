Zia's Caffe Hawaii
1,084 Reviews
$$
45-620 Kamehameha Hwy
Kaneohe, HI 96744
Mains
CHICKEN PARM Bento
Chicken Parmesan over linguine, mixed greens & bread.
PRIMAVERA Bento
Penne pasta in basil pesto and roasted veggies, side mix greens & bread
CHX/BROCC/MUSH alfredo bento
Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken, broccoli and mushrooms. Served with mixed greens and house bread
SHORT RIB dinner for 2
a four course meal which includes: Crispy Brussel Sprouts Caesar Salad Pasta Bolognese Tuscan Braised Short Ribs NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE
SHORT RIB dinner for 4
a four course meal which includes: Crispy Brussel Sprouts Caesar Salad Pasta Bolognese Tuscan Braised Short Ribs NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE
LASAGNA dinner for 2
A three course meal which includes: crispy Brussel Sprouts Caesar Salad Housemade beef and pork lasagna NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE
LASAGNA dinner for 4
A three course meal which includes: crispy Brussel Sprouts Caesar Salad Housemade beef and pork lasagna NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE
PRIME RIB
SLOW ROASTED PRIME RIB. 10 oz, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Sauteed Broccolini, served RARE to MEDIUM RARE.
THANKSGIVING FEAST FOR 4
Starters
Garlic Bread
6-inch baguette baked fresh daily, topped with basil garlic butter. served with side of marinara sauce
Garlic Cheese Bread
6-inch baguette baked fresh daily topped with basil butter and mozzarella cheese served with side of marinara sauce
Tomato Bruschetta
baguette slices, toasted with basil butter, Topped with fresh diced Hamakua tomatoes tossed with salt and EVOO & balsamic vinegar. The dish is finished with a basil chiffonade
Calamari
tubes & tentacles tossed with seasoned flour, flash fried. Served with basil aioli & marinara
Mozzarella Sticks
Fresh mozzarella cheese, herb panko crusted, flash fried. Served on San Marzano tomato sauce, basil chiffonade, EVOO
Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussel Sprouts with nori aioli, apples, balsamic reduction, spiced macnuts and pickled jalapeños.
Straciatella
House made straciatella, tomato carpaccio, balsamic marinated sundried tomatoes, fresh basil pesto
House Bread
4-inch baguette, toasted, served with house made black olive pesto (contains macnuts)
Asparagus Milanese
Grilled local asparagus, sauteed mushrooms, sunny side up egg. Topped with parmesan cheese, garlic bread crumbs, drizzled with white truffle oil
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, black olives, garlic croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Small Caesar
Chopped romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, croutons and shredded parmesan.
Large Caesar
Chopped romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, croutons and shredded parmesan.
Small Pear & Bleu Salad
Mixed greens, bleu cheese,l pear, mac nuts, red onion, red wine vin
Large Pear & Bleu Salad
Mixed greens, bleu cheese,l pear, mac nuts, red onion, red wine vin
Chopped Salad
Mixed greens and romaine lettuces, Dried salami, diced tomato, garbanzo, diced green apple, black olive, peperonata, romaine & gorgonzola tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette
LARGE house salad
Mixed greens, carrots, black olives, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Pizza
Margherita
fresh mozzarella, pizza sauce, basil, salt & fresh cracked pepper, extra virgin olive oil drizzle
Pepperoni
San Marzano tomato sauce base topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni
Works
Pepperoni, italian sausage, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, olive & cheese
Garden
Fresh basil pesto base, chopped garlic, fresh spinach, grape tomatoes, button mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella cheese
Plain Cheese Pizza
Skyscraper
black olive pesto, roast beef, bacon, salami & mozz topped w/ fresh arugula, tomato & red wine vinaigrette drizzle
Mains
Chicken Marsala
Lightly breaded and sautéed chicken breast. sweet marsala wine, onions & mushrooms & served w/ linguini
Chicken Parmesan
Lightly breaded and flash fried chicken breast, with marinara & mozzarella cheese, served with linguini
Chicken Picatta
Lightly breaded and sautéed butterflied and pounded chicken breast. Topped with Lemon & caper butter sauce & served w/ linguini
Chicken saltimbocca
Lightly breaded chicken breast. layered with prosciutto, spinach & shredded mozzarella, then topped with garlic mushrooms & served w/ linguini
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant, and flash fried, topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, over spaghetti tossed in garlic basil butter
Eggplant Sorrentino
Breaded eggplant and flash fried, topped with sauteed spinach, roasted mushrooms, garlic butter sauce, over linguini
Fish Picatta
lemon & caper butter sauce
Lasagna
beef & pork lasagna, with your choice of our house or Caesar salad
Mix Plate
half portion fettuccine alfredo, half portion chicken parmesan & full portion of lasagna
Paella
Saffron Risotto, with Italian sausage and chicken thigh meat, 4 Kauai shrimp & 4 mussels
Sausage Gnocchi
sauteed gnocchi w/italian sausage, mushroom, onion & sun-dried tomato cream sauce (contains MacNuts)
Tuscan Braised Short Ribs
Slow braised short ribs, served over roasted red potatoes, roasted red pepper, arugula, lemon gremolata
Pasta
SMALL marinara
Housemade san marzano tomato sauce, over spaghetti noodles
Marinara
House made San Marzano tomato sauce, over spaghetti noodles
SMALL Alfredo
Housemade garlic Alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles
Alfredo
House made Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta
SMALL Neopolitan
Neopolitan
SMALL Pesto
Housemade macadamia nut basil pesto over spaghetti noodles
Pesto
House made Basil macadamia nut pesto, over linguine noodles
SMALL Spaghetti & Meatballs
house made meatball. served over spaghetti noodles tossed in our San Marzano tomato sauce
Spaghetti & Meatballs
2 house made meatballs. served over spaghetti noodles tossed in our San Marzano tomato sauce. Contains mac nuts
SMALL Spaghetti & Sausage
Spaghetti & Sausage
SMALL Meat Sauce
Bolognese made up of ground beef, ground pork, tossed in our House Made San Marzano tomato sauce, served over penne pasta
Meat Sauce
Bolognese made up of ground beef, ground pork, tossed in our House Made San Marzano tomato sauce, served over penne pasta
SMALL Black & White
alfredo & black olive pesto (contains Macnuts), chicken & olives with fettuccini
Black & White
alfredo & black olive pesto (contains Macnuts), chicken & olives with fettuccini
SMALL shrimp Arrabiata
Red gravy, garlic salt, pepper basil, tomatoes, crushed red pepper flakes.
Shrimp Arrabiata
4 pieces large Kauai shrimp, chili flakes, garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes, San Marzano tomato sauce, over penne pasta
SMALL sausage Arrabiata
Red gravy, garlic salt, pepper basil, tomatoes, crushed red pepper flakes.