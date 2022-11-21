Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Salad
Pizza

Zia's Caffe Hawaii

1,084 Reviews

$$

45-620 Kamehameha Hwy

Kaneohe, HI 96744

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread
Chicken Picatta
Chicken saltimbocca

Mains

Fresh Nairagi, simmered in white wine, butter, cherry tomatoes, black olives. Served over linguine, spiced mac nuts, parsley
CHICKEN PARM Bento

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan over linguine, mixed greens & bread.

PRIMAVERA Bento

$13.00

Penne pasta in basil pesto and roasted veggies, side mix greens & bread

CHX/BROCC/MUSH alfredo bento

$13.00

Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken, broccoli and mushrooms. Served with mixed greens and house bread

SHORT RIB dinner for 2

$62.00

a four course meal which includes: Crispy Brussel Sprouts Caesar Salad Pasta Bolognese Tuscan Braised Short Ribs NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE

SHORT RIB dinner for 4

$85.00

a four course meal which includes: Crispy Brussel Sprouts Caesar Salad Pasta Bolognese Tuscan Braised Short Ribs NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE

LASAGNA dinner for 2

$40.00

A three course meal which includes: crispy Brussel Sprouts Caesar Salad Housemade beef and pork lasagna NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE

LASAGNA dinner for 4

$70.00

A three course meal which includes: crispy Brussel Sprouts Caesar Salad Housemade beef and pork lasagna NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE

PRIME RIB

$38.00

SLOW ROASTED PRIME RIB. 10 oz, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Sauteed Broccolini, served RARE to MEDIUM RARE.

THANKSGIVING FEAST FOR 4

$130.00

Starters

Garlic Bread

$7.00

6-inch baguette baked fresh daily, topped with basil garlic butter. served with side of marinara sauce

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

6-inch baguette baked fresh daily topped with basil butter and mozzarella cheese served with side of marinara sauce

Tomato Bruschetta

$11.00

baguette slices, toasted with basil butter, Topped with fresh diced Hamakua tomatoes tossed with salt and EVOO & balsamic vinegar. The dish is finished with a basil chiffonade

Calamari

$14.00

tubes & tentacles tossed with seasoned flour, flash fried. Served with basil aioli & marinara

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, herb panko crusted, flash fried. Served on San Marzano tomato sauce, basil chiffonade, EVOO

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts with nori aioli, apples, balsamic reduction, spiced macnuts and pickled jalapeños.

Straciatella

$15.00

House made straciatella, tomato carpaccio, balsamic marinated sundried tomatoes, fresh basil pesto

House Bread

$1.50

4-inch baguette, toasted, served with house made black olive pesto (contains macnuts)

Asparagus Milanese

$16.00

Grilled local asparagus, sauteed mushrooms, sunny side up egg. Topped with parmesan cheese, garlic bread crumbs, drizzled with white truffle oil

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrots, black olives, garlic croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Small Caesar

$8.00

Chopped romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, croutons and shredded parmesan.

Large Caesar

$13.00

Chopped romaine tossed with house made Caesar dressing, croutons and shredded parmesan.

Small Pear & Bleu Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, bleu cheese,l pear, mac nuts, red onion, red wine vin

Large Pear & Bleu Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, bleu cheese,l pear, mac nuts, red onion, red wine vin

Chopped Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens and romaine lettuces, Dried salami, diced tomato, garbanzo, diced green apple, black olive, peperonata, romaine & gorgonzola tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette

LARGE house salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, carrots, black olives, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Pizza

Margherita

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, pizza sauce, basil, salt & fresh cracked pepper, extra virgin olive oil drizzle

Pepperoni

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce base topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with pepperoni

Works

$17.00

Pepperoni, italian sausage, onion, bell pepper, mushroom, olive & cheese

Garden

$17.00

Fresh basil pesto base, chopped garlic, fresh spinach, grape tomatoes, button mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella cheese

Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00
Skyscraper

$17.00

black olive pesto, roast beef, bacon, salami & mozz topped w/ fresh arugula, tomato & red wine vinaigrette drizzle

Mains

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Lightly breaded and sautéed chicken breast. sweet marsala wine, onions & mushrooms & served w/ linguini

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Lightly breaded and flash fried chicken breast, with marinara & mozzarella cheese, served with linguini

Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Lightly breaded and sautéed butterflied and pounded chicken breast. Topped with Lemon & caper butter sauce & served w/ linguini

Chicken saltimbocca

$20.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast. layered with prosciutto, spinach & shredded mozzarella, then topped with garlic mushrooms & served w/ linguini

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.00

Breaded eggplant, and flash fried, topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, over spaghetti tossed in garlic basil butter

Eggplant Sorrentino

$19.00

Breaded eggplant and flash fried, topped with sauteed spinach, roasted mushrooms, garlic butter sauce, over linguini

Fish Picatta

$28.00

lemon & caper butter sauce

Lasagna

$17.00

beef & pork lasagna, with your choice of our house or Caesar salad

Mix Plate

$25.00

half portion fettuccine alfredo, half portion chicken parmesan & full portion of lasagna

Paella

$29.00

Saffron Risotto, with Italian sausage and chicken thigh meat, 4 Kauai shrimp & 4 mussels

Sausage Gnocchi

$20.00

sauteed gnocchi w/italian sausage, mushroom, onion & sun-dried tomato cream sauce (contains MacNuts)

Tuscan Braised Short Ribs

$27.00

Slow braised short ribs, served over roasted red potatoes, roasted red pepper, arugula, lemon gremolata

Pasta

Housemade garlic Alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles
SMALL marinara

$9.00

Housemade san marzano tomato sauce, over spaghetti noodles

Marinara

$13.00

House made San Marzano tomato sauce, over spaghetti noodles

SMALL Alfredo

$9.00

Housemade garlic Alfredo sauce over fettuccine noodles

Alfredo

$13.00

House made Alfredo sauce over fettuccine pasta

SMALL Neopolitan

$9.00

Neopolitan

$13.00
SMALL Pesto

$9.00

Housemade macadamia nut basil pesto over spaghetti noodles

Pesto

$13.00

House made Basil macadamia nut pesto, over linguine noodles

SMALL Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

house made meatball. served over spaghetti noodles tossed in our San Marzano tomato sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

2 house made meatballs. served over spaghetti noodles tossed in our San Marzano tomato sauce. Contains mac nuts

SMALL Spaghetti & Sausage

$13.00
Spaghetti & Sausage

$16.00
SMALL Meat Sauce

$14.00

Bolognese made up of ground beef, ground pork, tossed in our House Made San Marzano tomato sauce, served over penne pasta

Meat Sauce

$17.00

Bolognese made up of ground beef, ground pork, tossed in our House Made San Marzano tomato sauce, served over penne pasta

SMALL Black & White

$14.00

alfredo & black olive pesto (contains Macnuts), chicken & olives with fettuccini

Black & White

$18.00

alfredo & black olive pesto (contains Macnuts), chicken & olives with fettuccini

SMALL shrimp Arrabiata

$16.00

Red gravy, garlic salt, pepper basil, tomatoes, crushed red pepper flakes.

Shrimp Arrabiata

$21.00

4 pieces large Kauai shrimp, chili flakes, garlic, white wine, grape tomatoes, San Marzano tomato sauce, over penne pasta

SMALL sausage Arrabiata

$12.00

Red gravy, garlic salt, pepper basil, tomatoes, crushed red pepper flakes.