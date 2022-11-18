Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zia Sweets 110 S Gold Ave

No reviews yet

110 S Gold Ave

Deming, NM 88030

Order Again

Keto

Egg Bites

$3.00

Egg bites are a healthy breakfast alternative.

Blueberry Muffins

$6.00Out of stock

Sweet Bakes

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Muffins

$3.50Out of stock

Biscotti

$3.00Out of stock

Quick Breads By the Slice

$2.50Out of stock

Pecan Scone

$3.50

Slightlybsweet sconenwith pecans. Perfect to have with coffee or hot tea!

Day-Old Cinnamon Rolls

$2.00

Savory Bakes

Spanakopita

$4.00Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$3.00Out of stock

Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.50

Potato Soup

$4.50

French Onion Soup

$4.50

Broccoli and Cheese

$4.50

Minestrone Soup

$4.50

Vegetable Beef

$4.50

Broccoli and Cheese Soup

$4.50

Sandwich

Turkey Pesto Provolone

$6.00

Ham and cheese

$3.00

Bread

Baguette

$3.00

White Bread

$5.50

Wheat Bread

$5.50

Salad

Salad

$4.00

Cream Puffs

Standard Cream Puff

$2.00

2 Cream Puffs for $3.50

$3.50

Eclairs

Standard Eclair

$3.50

House Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.25

Snickerdoodle

$1.25

Chai Snickerdoodle

$1.25

Peanut Butter

$1.25

Chocolate

$1.25

Biscochos

$1.25

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.25

Gourmet Cookies

Coconut Macaroons

$2.00

Spiced Lemon

$2.00

Browned Butter Cookies

$2.00

Regular Sugar Cookies

$2.00

Decadent Dark

$2.00

Tarts

Lemon Meringue

$4.50Out of stock

Lemon Raspberry

$4.50Out of stock

Honey Rum Chocolate

$4.50

Fresh Fruit Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Phyllo Bites

Standard Phyllo Bite

$2.00

2 for $3.50

$3.50

Cakepops

Chocolate

$2.00

White

$2.00

Fit Meals

Tilapia En Papillote

$10.00

Tilapia cooked on a bed of shallots and garlic, steamed "an papillote," or in paper. Steamed rice with sauteed asparagus.

Braised Chicken Thighs

$10.00

Chicken thighs braised in white wine with shallots, garlic, and mushrooms. Served with a side of steamed wild rice.

Occasion Dinners

Valentine's Dinner

$80.00

Hot

Coffee

$2.00

Flavored Tea

$2.00

Black Tea

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Espresso Drink

$4.50

Flavor Shot

$0.75

Iced

Tea

$2.00

Bubble Tea

$4.50

Espresso Drink

$4.50

Flavor Shot

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm
Serving Deming high quality sweets, treats, bakes, and delicious food. Everything we serve is made with love and care, and is made from scratch. We wanted to do something a little bit different, and bring everything is made on-site from the ground up!

110 S Gold Ave, Deming, NM 88030

Directions

