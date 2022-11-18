Ziggie & Mad Dog's imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
American

Ziggie & Mad Dog's

2,770 Reviews

$$$$

83000 Overseas Hwy

Islamorada, FL 33036

Order Again

Appetizers

BBQ Bacon Shrimp

$16.00

Crawfish Dip

$14.00

Phyllo Encrusted Escargot

$12.00

Seared Scallops app

$22.00

Shrimp "Islamorada" app

$18.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Tuna Wakame

$16.00

Soup/Salad

Burrata

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Mad Dog Salad

$12.00

Mixed Baby Green Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Pear Pecan

$12.00

Spinach, Egg & Mushroom Salad

$12.00

Tomato Salad

$12.00

Ziggie's Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Entrees

Fresh Local Catch

$34.00

Crabmeat Stuffed Snapper

$36.00

Seared Tuna Steak

$34.00

Seared Scallops

$38.00

Shrimp "Islamorada"

$34.00

Lobstertail Truffle mac

$38.00

Oven Baked pasta

$22.00

Beef Tenderloin Stroganoff

$26.00

Cowboy Cut-Bone-in-Ribeye

$64.00

Delmonico Ribeye

$44.00

Centercut Filet Mignon

$55.00

"Big Ben's" Medallions

$36.00

New York Strip

$48.00

28oz Porterhouse

$68.00

Sirloin Burger

$15.00

Grilled Duck Breast

$32.00

Honey Grilled Chicken

$28.00

Doublebone Pork Chop

$32.00

Veal Chop

$42.00

Kid's Filet

$20.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Hog Fish Regular

$48.00

Fresh Catch Oscar

$68.00

TripleTail Oscar

$63.00

Medallions Oscar

$72.00

Filet Oscar

$91.00

New York Strip Oscar

$84.00

Delmonico Ribeye Oscar

$80.00

Cowboy Cut Ribeye Oscar

$100.00

28oz Porterhouse Oscar

$102.00

Choke Filet

$77.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

New Yorke Cheesecake

$8.00

Vanilla Creme Brule

$9.00

Birthday Special

Cake Fee

$25.00

Fried Cheesecake

$18.00

Blackberry Cab

$7.00

Ala Mode

$2.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Gelato

$7.00

Salty Caramel Gelato

$7.00

Straw-Cheesecake Gelato

$7.00

Butter Pecan Gelato

$7.00

Mango

$7.00

Sorbet

$7.00

GL Foley Port

$20.00

GL Kobalt Port

$20.00

GL Penfolds Port

$14.00

Sides

Roasted Asparagus

$8.00

Potatoes Au Gratin

$8.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

Broccoli w/ Meltd Cheddar

$8.00

Pistachio & Parm Spinach

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Hand Cut French Fries

$8.00

Saut Mushroom & Garlic

$8.00

Garlic Salt Onion Rings

$8.00

Special Side

$8.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$8.00

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Buerre Blanc

$4.00

Bearnaise

$4.00

Au Poivre

$4.00

Mushroom Demi-Glaze

$4.00

Crumbled Blue Cheese

$4.00

Carmalized Onion

$4.00

Bacon Vinaigrette Dressing

$4.00

Basil Dressing

$4.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$4.00

Caesar Dressing

$4.00

Cherry Dressing

$4.00

Pear Dressing

$4.00

Beverage

Bottle Water

$8.50

Sparkling Water

$8.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coffee Decaf

$3.50

French Press

$10.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Soda

$3.50

Roy Rodgers

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Tonic

$3.50

Liquor

Alabama Slammer

$14.00

Amaretto Coffee

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Appletini

$18.00

B-52

$12.00

Baileys Coffee

$15.00

Bananatini

$18.00

Baybreeze

$12.00

Bellini

$15.00

Bikinitini

$18.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Caesar

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blow Job

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Bourbon Branch

$15.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Butternut Coffee

$11.00

Choctini

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Dark n Stormy

$14.00

Classic Daiquiri

$18.00

Champagne Cocktail

$18.00

Esspressotini

$18.00

Eternal Youth

$13.00

French 75

$18.00

French Coffee

$15.00

French Martini

$18.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Golden Cadillac

$10.00

Grasshopper

$10.00

GrayHound

$15.00

Great Gatsby

$16.00

Grey Mule

$16.00

Hairy Navel

$10.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$10.00

Heavenly Hazel

$13.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Jamaican Coffee

$12.00

Kahlua & Cream

$12.00

Kahluah Coffee

$15.00

Kamakazie

$10.00

Kentucky Lemonade

$17.00

Keylimetini

$18.00

Kir

$15.00

Kir Royal

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$18.00

Long Island Tea

$15.00

Lychectini

$18.00

Madras

$9.00

Margarita Gold

$17.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Nutty Irishman

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Paloma

$16.00

Planters Punch

$11.00

Pomegranatini

$18.00

Pumpkintini

$18.00

Razztini

$18.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Salty Dog

$15.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Seabreeze

$11.00

Seven & Seven

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$14.00

SideCar

$19.00

Smith & Kearns

$12.00

Spritsor

$10.00

Stinger

$10.00

Stone Sour Whiskey

$10.00

Sunset Martini

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tickled Pink

$15.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Tropical Mule

$14.00

Vodka Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Cloud

$11.00

White Russian

$16.00

Whitechoctini

$18.00

Yellow Song

$13.00

Yellowbird

$12.00

SPECIAL PEPPERMINT MARTINI

$19.00

SPECIAL NOG MARTINI

$19.00

Amaretto Di Sarrona

$10.00

Avion Esspresso

$11.00

B & B

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Black Sambuca

$11.00

Blue Curacao

$7.00

Brizard Choe

$11.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$10.00

Calvados

$20.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Christian Brothers

$10.00

Christian VSOP

$11.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Courvosier

$14.00

Courvosier VSOP

$20.00

Creme De Banana

$10.00

Creme De Cassis

$7.00

Creme De Cocoa

$7.00

Creme De Menthe Green

$5.00

Creme De Menthe White

$5.00

Dr. McGill

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Foley Port

$175.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Galliano

$10.00Out of stock

GL Banfi Grappa

$12.00

Godiva

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$20.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Lillet

$8.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Liquor 43

$8.00

Martel

$35.00

Midori

$7.00

Ouzo

$7.00

Pama Pomegranite

$11.00

Paul Masson

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Pernod

$7.00

Pucker Sour A

$11.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

Sambuca White

$11.00

Soho Lychee

$11.00

Strega

$11.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

Taylor 10yr

$15.00

Taylor 20yr

$25.00

Taylor 30yr

$35.00

Tia Maria

$10.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Amaretto Coffee

$15.00

B52 Coffee

$15.00

Baileys Coffee

$15.00

Butternut

$15.00

French Coffee

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Jamaican Coffee

$12.00

Kahluah Coffee

$15.00

Mexican Coffee

$15.00

Millionare

$15.00

White Cloud

$15.00

4 Roses

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bourbon

$11.50

Bulleit

$16.00

Bulleit RYE

$14.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Gentleman Jack

$13.00

Paul Sutton

$12.00

Hillbilly 86

$10.00Out of stock

Hillbilly Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jim Beam

$11.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Redemption Bourbon

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

V.O. Seagram

$10.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$11.00

Woodford Rsv

$17.50

D12ance puncher bourbon

$25.00

Punchers chance Bourbon

$14.00

Scotch

$10.00

Aberfeldy

$11.00

Balvenie

$15.00

Chivas

$13.00

Clan Macgregor

$10.00

Cutty Sark

$10.00

Dewars

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Glennfiddich

$14.00

J&B

$10.00

Jameson's

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$45.00

Johnny Walker Red

$11.00

Lagavulin

$30.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan 18

$36.00

Oban

$16.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

Casa Amigos

$15.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$55.00

Cuervo

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Platinum

$40.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Patron XO

$11.00

Astral Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$17.00

Gin

$10.00

209 Gin

$12.00

Beefeater's

$12.00

Bombay

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Botanist

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Seagrams

$10.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Nolet's

$11.00

Tanqueray 10

$15.00

Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Absolut Mandarin

$11.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Chopin

$13.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One Vodka

$12.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Stoli Oranj

$12.00

Stoli Razberi

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$12.00

Titos

$13.00

Rum

$10.00

Aniversano

$11.00

Appleton VX

$11.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bacardi Anejo

$12.00

Bacardi Gold

$11.00

Bacardi Limon

$11.00

Bacardi O

$11.00

Bacardi Select

$11.00

Barbancourt

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Goslings

$11.00

Malibu

$11.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$11.00

Myers

$11.00

Pussers Rum

$10.00

Ron Zacapa

$18.00

Zaya 12

$12.00Out of stock

Papas Pilar Blonde

$12.00Out of stock

Papas Pilar Dark

$12.00Out of stock

Papas Pilar Sherry

$14.00Out of stock

Wines

GL House Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$14.00

GL Hobbes "Crossbarn"

$20.00

GL Moscato

$12.00

GL Anziano Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL Riesling

$12.00

GL Rombauer SB

$15.00

GL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$14.00

GL Sancerre

$16.00

GL Whispering Angel

$14.00

GL White Zinfandel

$12.00

GL Champagne

$12.00

GL Veuve Cliquot Brut

$30.00

GL Josh Prosecco

$12.00

GL Origin Bordeaux Blend

$18.00

GL Joel Gott Cabernet Sau

$15.00

GL B-Wise Cabernet

$20.00

GL Jayson Red Blend

$35.00

GL J Vineyards PN

$15.00

GL Willamette Pinot Noir

$18.00

GL Norton Malbec

$15.00

GL Frei Merlot

$14.00

Vo-kel Merlot

$25.00

GL Wine Spec

$18.00

Cork Fee

$40.00

Magnum Cork Fee

$75.00

GL Ziggie Mad Dogs Foley

$30.00

BT Billecart Champagne

$95.00

BT Dom Perignon Champagne

$450.00

BT Enza Prosecco

$40.00

BT Lafitte Cremant

$40.00

BT Perrier-Jouet Champagne

$80.00

BT Veuve Brut Champagne

$110.00

BT Veuve Rose Champagne

$125.00

BT Jaffelin

$40.00

BT Sonoma-Cutrer Chard

$45.00

BT Hobbes "Crossbarn" Chard

$75.00

BT Jean Louis Chablis

$105.00

BT Chappellet Chard

$125.00

BT Hestan Chard

$80.00

BT Louis Jadot Chard

$60.00

BT Patz & Hall Chard

$85.00

BT Peter M Chard

$195.00

BT Rombauer Chard

$90.00

BT Stags Chard

$65.00

BT Reynolds Chard

$95.00

BT Groth Chardonnay

$75.00

BT Abadia Albarino

$45.00

BT Anziano Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BT Whispering Angel Rose

$45.00

BT Inception Viognier

$50.00

BT Karl Josef Riesling

$40.00

BT Reserve Durand Sancerre SB

$60.00

BT Moscato

$40.00

BT Oyster Bay SB

$45.00

BT Pfaffl Gruner

$45.00

BT Pieropan Soave

$40.00

BT Rombauer SB

$50.00

BT Santa Marg PG

$60.00

BT White Zin

$40.00

Picpoul du Pinet Chap.

$45.00

BT Te Koko SB

$135.00

BT Joel Gott Cab Sauv

$50.00

BT BWISE Cab Sauv

$80.00

BT Foley Kelly Cab

$130.00

BT Trefethen Cab

$95.00

BT Honig Cab Sauv

$110.00

BT Jordan Cab

$135.00

BT Heitz Cab Sauv

$135.00

BT Pursuit Cab

$140.00

BT Reynolds Family Winery

$140.00

BT Robert Foley Cabernet Purple label

$145.00

BT Elyse Cabernet

$145.00

BT Groth Cab

$145.00

BT Herold "UPROAR" Cab

$155.00

BT Hestan "Meyer" Cab

$160.00

BT Chappellet Cab Sauv

$165.00

BT Vice Paradox Cab

$180.00

BT Burly Cab

$185.00

BT Herold "Brown Label"

$215.00

BT Caymus Cab

$240.00

BT Skipstone Cab "Oliver's"

$255.00

BT Silver Oak Cab Sauv

$260.00

BT Reynolds Reserve Cab

$260.00

BT Addax "Tench Vineyard"

$305.00

BT Herold "White Label"

$315.00

BT Waypointe Cab

$315.00

BT Groth Reserve

$325.00

BT Reynolds "Due Dilligence"

$350.00

BT Sherwin Family Reserve

$395.00

BT PerUs Janeen

$435.00

BT Poetic Justice

$410.00

BT Reynolds Steadfast

$450.00

BT La Sirena Cab Sauv

$475.00

BT Chappellet "Pritchardshill"

$480.00

BT Shafer SV Cab Sauv

$550.00

BT Diamond Mountain Cab

$595.00

BT PerUs "Alessio"

$605.00

BT Opus One Cab Sauv

$650.00

BT Schrader Cab Sauv

$725.00

Morlet "Force de la Nature"

$800.00

BT Alejandro Bulgheroni Cab 2017

$950.00

BT Araujo SV Cab Sauv

$1,025.00

BT Bond "St Eden"

$1,050.00

BT ABE 100 "Point" 2018

$1,200.00

BT Grable

$125.00

BT Robert Craig Howell Mt

$175.00

BT Post Parade Cab Sauv

$155.00

BT Jordan 05

$300.00

BT Cade Cab

$225.00

BT Coup de Foudre Cab Sauv

$230.00

BT Hestan Cab Sauv

$230.00

BT Darioush Cab Sauv

$240.00

BT Larkmead Cab Sauv

$300.00

BT Far Niente Cab Sauv

$240.00

BT Anthem Cab Lpv

$320.00

BT Red Hook Reserve

$70.00

BT Schrader "Double Diamond"

$175.00

BT Stag's Leap Cab Sauv

$180.00

BT Staglin Cab Sauv

$365.00

BT Stephanie Cab Sauv

$100.00

BT Vine Hill Ranch Cab

$320.00

BT Wente Cab Sauv

$40.00

BT Vice Ext Anejo Cab

$180.00

BT Sherwin Estate Cab

$260.00

BT Jayson Pahlmeyer Cab

$170.00

Mastodon Mark Herold

$1,600.00

BT Gagnon Kennedy Beckstoffer Missouri

$375.00

BT Gagnon Kennedy Beckstoffer George III

$375.00

BT Gagnon Kennedy Samuel Brannan Vineyard

$375.00

BT Anthem Beckstoffer

$320.00

BT Robert Foley Howell Mountain Cab

$460.00

BT Addax Napa Cab

$235.00

BT Immortal Sonoma Cab

$165.00

BT Vokel Micheli Vineyard Cab

$675.00

BT Institution Erba Cab

$685.00

BT PerUs Armaan Cab

$1,050.00

BT Immortal Impassable

$775.00

BT Blend: Hill Family "Origin"

$70.00

BT Merlot: Foley

$125.00

BT Merlot: Frei

$40.00

BT Wine Special

$75.00

BT Blend: Armaand

$1,000.00

BT Blend: Janeen

$405.00

BT Blend: Krupp Synchrony

$235.00

BT Blend: Newton Skyside

$65.00

BT Blend: Peter Michael "Les Pavots"

$365.00

BT Blend: Phelps Insignia

$375.00

BT Blend: Reynolds "Persistence"

$135.00

BT Blend: Sherwin Cellar Scraps

$150.00

BT Blend: Skipstone "Faultline"

$245.00

BT Blend: Skiptstone "Preface"

$120.00

BT Blend: Stephanie

$145.00

BT Coho Merlot

$125.00

BT Merlot: Textbook

$55.00

BT Petite Sirah: Switchback

$120.00

BT Elyse Merlot

$70.00

BT Petite Syrah: Foley

$155.00

BT Syrah: M. Herold Flux

$75.00

BT Tempranillo: M. Herold "Acha"

$75.00

BT Zinfandel Blend: The Prisoner

$110.00

BT Zinfandel: Hamilton

$65.00

BT Zinfandel: Lamborn

$100.00

BT Zinfandel: Storybook

$80.00

BT Zinfandel: Turley

$95.00

BT Vo-Kel Merlot

$95.00

BT Orin Swift 8 years

$115.00

BT Landot Magnum

$160.00

Elyse Hwl Mtn. MAGNUM

$240.00

BT Robert Foley Magnum

$260.00

BT Groth Cab Magnum

$320.00

Burly MAGNUM

$300.00

Two Worlds MAGNUM

$650.00

BT Elyse Zinfandel

$65.00

BT Pursuit Blend

$130.00

BT Lamborn 2200

$180.00

BT Shafer TD9

$150.00

BT PerUs Alessio

$605.00

BT La Sirena Malbec

$165.00

BT Lithology

$700.00

BT Coho Merlot

$140.00

BT Overture Opus One

$310.00

ZIGGIES FOLEY BLEND

$95.00

BT Jayson Pahlmeyer Blend

$125.00

BT Stephanie Malbec

$125.00

BT The Vice Malbec

$95.00

BT Foley Charbono

$90.00

BT Justice Jurisdiction

$180.00

BT J Vineyards

$50.00

BT Willamette Valley

$75.00

BT Lucien Muzard & Fils

$60.00

BT Chat. Roux Pere & Fils

$70.00

BT Calera

$70.00

BT Patz & Hall

$105.00

BT Foley

$105.00

BT Reynolds Los Carneros

$105.00

BT Purple Hands

$115.00

BT Vo-kel Pinot Noir

$120.00

BT Addax SV

$170.00

BT Camille Giroud

$175.00

BT Domaine Serene "Willamette Valley"

$180.00

Morlet "Coteaux Nobles"

$240.00

BT Phelps SV

$120.00

BT Leroy

$230.00

BT Sea Smoke "Southing"

$220.00

BT Sea Smoke "Ten"

$220.00

BT Coho

$95.00

BT Unity

$85.00

BT Allegrini: La Poja

$160.00

BT Amarone: Zeni

$80.00

BT Rocca Giovanni

$135.00

BT Blend: Bolgheri Varvara

$95.00

BT Blend: Chat. Phelan Segur Bordeaux

$175.00

BT Blend: Clos Apalta

$260.00

BT Blend: Penfold's "389"

$100.00

BT Blend: Super Tuscan Zingari

$75.00

BT Bordeaux: Chat. Martinet

$65.00

BT Bordeaux: Dom. Ile Margaux

$60.00

BT Bordeaux: La Fleur Petrus

$375.00

BT Bordeaux: Landot

$85.00

BT Brunello: Banfi

$150.00

BT Chateauneuf du Pape: Chat. Fortia

$100.00

BT Chianti: Villa Calcinaia

$70.00

BT Malbec: Bodegas Norton

$50.00

BT Malbec: Luca

$85.00

BT Marquis Cab Franc

$65.00

Matilde La Madrid Malbec

$155.00

BT Pagos De Penafiel Crianza

$70.00

BT Medrano Malbec

$75.00

BT Indaco Toscana

$150.00

Numanthia Numanthia

$105.00

GL Dow's 10 yr Tawny Port

$10.00

GL Dow's 20 yr Tawny Port

$20.00

GL Dow's 30 yr Tawny Port

$30.00

GL Penfold's Port

$10.00

GL Foley Port

$20.00

GL Kobalt Port

$20.00

BTL Warres Port

$350.00

2018 Frontier Justice Cab Franc

$200.00

2018 Justice Jurisdiction Cab Sauv

$110.00

2018 Justice Jurisprudence Cab Sauv

$165.00

2018 Justice Poetic Justice Cab Sauv

$200.00

2018 Waypoint Lowrey Vineyard Cab Sauv

$145.00

2018 Waypoint Beckstoffer Geroges III

$145.00

2018 Waypoint Brown Ranch Pinot Noir

$45.00

2018 Waypoint Lowrey Basalt Ledge Cab Sauv

$145.00

2018 Pursuit Campfire Red Wine

$60.00

2018 Pursuit Cab Sauv

$60.00

2018 ABE Lithology To Kalon

$285.00

2017 ABE Lithology To-Kalon

$285.00

2017 ABE Lithology Beckstoffer Las Piedras

$285.00

2017 ABE Lithology Las Piedras Cab Sauv

$285.00

2017 Alejandro Blugheroni Estate Cab

$500.00

2018 Alejandro Blugheroni Estate Cab

$500.00

PURSUIT SPECIAL

$100.00

Retail Ziggie & Mad Dog's Foley

$65.00

Beer

Islamorada Citrus Ale Draft

$6.00

Channel IPA

$6.00

Amstel Light Bottle

$6.50

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Corona Bottle

$6.50

Corona Light Bottle

$6.50

Funky Buddah Btl

$6.50Out of stock

Golden Monkey

$6.50Out of stock

Heineken Bottle

$6.50

Cig. City Jai Alai

$6.50Out of stock

Lagunitas Bottle

$6.50

La Rubia Bottle

$6.50Out of stock

Michelob UltraBottle

$5.00

Miller Light Bottle

$5.00

Monk in the Trunk Btl

$10.00Out of stock

Sam Smith Brown Btl

$7.50Out of stock

Sam Smith Oat Stout

$7.50Out of stock

Stella Artois Bottle

$6.50

Yuengling Bottle

$5.00

N.A. Bottle

$6.50Out of stock

Islamorada Sandbar Sunday Btl

$6.50Out of stock

Islamorada IPA

$6.50Out of stock

Islamorada Ale

$6.50Out of stock

Retail

Knife

$14.95

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$26.95

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$24.95

Hat

$19.95

Visor

$17.95

Tobacco

Premium Connecticut

$8.50

Premium Habano

$7.50

Wine Retail

2019 Elyse C'est Si Bon

$30.00

Bt 2018 Elyse Holbrook Mitchell Cab

$80.00

BT 2017 Elyse Morisoli Vineyard Cab

$85.00

BT 2019 Addax Napa Cab

$135.00

BT 2018 Institution Erba Cabernet

$265.00

BT 2018 Addax Tench Vineyard Oakville Cabernet

$185.00

BT 2018 Institution Proprietary Red

$265.00

BT 2019 Vo-kel Cellars MBM Chardonnay

$35.00

BT 2018 Vo-kel Cellars Russian River Valley Pinot noir

$70.00

BT 2019 Vo-kel Cellars 828 Neighbors Pinot noir

$70.00

BT 2019 Vo-kel Cellars Eastside Ranch Pinot noir

$70.00

BT 2019 Vo-kel Cellars Heintz Vineyard Pinot noir

$70.00

2017 Vo-kel Cellars OG Pinot noir

$80.00

2019 Vo-kel Cellars Perezchica Vineyard

$70.00

2018 Vo-kel Cellars Dry creek Valley Merlot

$70.00

2018 Vo-kel Cellars Micheli Vineyard Cabernet

$115.00

2018 Vo-kel Cellars Luther Family Vineyards Cabernet

$200.00

Fast Bar

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Islamorada Citrus Ale Draft

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Michelob UltraBottle

$5.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Seagrams

$10.00

Islamorada Ale Bottle

$6.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$11.00

Grey Martini

$15.00

Titios Martini

$14.00

Martini Premiun

$14.00

Martini Top Shelf

$15.00

Zarco

$10.00

Daily Specials

Large Stone Crab

$46.00

Bone In Filet

$80.00

Bison Ny Strip

$70.00Out of stock

Fried Cheesecake

$18.00Out of stock

Scallop

$30.00Out of stock

Fish Dip

$18.00

Candied bacon

$14.00Out of stock

WAGYU

$90.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Explosion

$18.00

Baked Brie

$22.00Out of stock

Veal Tomohawk

$80.00Out of stock

OYSTER

$45.00Out of stock

Large Stone Crab

$45.00

Choke Filet

$70.00

R

$18.00Out of stock

Soup Special

$8.50Out of stock

Grilled Salmon

$55.00Out of stock

2 Jumbo Stones

$80.00

NY Steak Special

$80.00Out of stock

Triple Tail Special

$65.00Out of stock

Shrimp N Grits App

$20.00Out of stock

Party Menu Package 1

$105.00Out of stock

Party Package 2

$130.00Out of stock

Chilean Seabass

$75.00Out of stock

Brasstown Filet Mignon 12oz

$65.00Out of stock

Brasstown Cowboy bone in Ribeye 22oz

$70.00Out of stock

Shrimp N Grits Entree

$38.00Out of stock

Local Lobster Tail With Drawn Butter

$75.00

Blackend Grouper Special

$65.00Out of stock

SURF & TURF COLOSSAL TAIL

$150.00Out of stock

Capp Brulee

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Coconut Moose

$14.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Come in and enjoy!

Location

83000 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036

Directions

