Seafood
Steakhouses
American
Ziggie & Mad Dog's
2,770 Reviews
$$$$
83000 Overseas Hwy
Islamorada, FL 33036
Order Again
Appetizers
Soup/Salad
Entrees
Fresh Local Catch
$34.00
Crabmeat Stuffed Snapper
$36.00
Seared Tuna Steak
$34.00
Seared Scallops
$38.00
Shrimp "Islamorada"
$34.00
Lobstertail Truffle mac
$38.00
Oven Baked pasta
$22.00
Beef Tenderloin Stroganoff
$26.00
Cowboy Cut-Bone-in-Ribeye
$64.00
Delmonico Ribeye
$44.00
Centercut Filet Mignon
$55.00
"Big Ben's" Medallions
$36.00
New York Strip
$48.00
28oz Porterhouse
$68.00
Sirloin Burger
$15.00
Grilled Duck Breast
$32.00
Honey Grilled Chicken
$28.00
Doublebone Pork Chop
$32.00
Veal Chop
$42.00
Kid's Filet
$20.00
Kids Pasta
$10.00
Hog Fish Regular
$48.00
Fresh Catch Oscar
$68.00
TripleTail Oscar
$63.00
Medallions Oscar
$72.00
Filet Oscar
$91.00
New York Strip Oscar
$84.00
Delmonico Ribeye Oscar
$80.00
Cowboy Cut Ribeye Oscar
$100.00
28oz Porterhouse Oscar
$102.00
Choke Filet
$77.00
Desserts
Chocolate Lava Cake
$12.00
Chocolate Torte
$12.00
Key Lime Pie
$7.00
New Yorke Cheesecake
$8.00
Vanilla Creme Brule
$9.00
Birthday Special
Cake Fee
$25.00
Fried Cheesecake
$18.00
Blackberry Cab
$7.00
Ala Mode
$2.50
Vanilla Ice Cream
$5.00
Chocolate Gelato
$7.00
Salty Caramel Gelato
$7.00
Straw-Cheesecake Gelato
$7.00
Butter Pecan Gelato
$7.00
Mango
$7.00
Sorbet
$7.00
GL Foley Port
$20.00
GL Kobalt Port
$20.00
GL Penfolds Port
$14.00
Sides
Roasted Asparagus
$8.00
Potatoes Au Gratin
$8.00
Baked Potato
$8.00
Broccoli w/ Meltd Cheddar
$8.00
Pistachio & Parm Spinach
$8.00
French Fries
$8.00
Hand Cut French Fries
$8.00
Saut Mushroom & Garlic
$8.00
Garlic Salt Onion Rings
$8.00
Special Side
$8.00
Sweet Potato Mash
$8.00
Truffle Mac & Cheese
$8.00
Buerre Blanc
$4.00
Bearnaise
$4.00
Au Poivre
$4.00
Mushroom Demi-Glaze
$4.00
Crumbled Blue Cheese
$4.00
Carmalized Onion
$4.00
Bacon Vinaigrette Dressing
$4.00
Basil Dressing
$4.00
Blue Cheese Dressing
$4.00
Caesar Dressing
$4.00
Cherry Dressing
$4.00
Pear Dressing
$4.00
Beverage
Bottle Water
$8.50
Sparkling Water
$8.50
Club Soda
$3.50
Coffee
$3.50
Coffee Decaf
$3.50
French Press
$10.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Soda
$3.50
Roy Rodgers
$3.75
Shirley Temple
$3.75
Lemonade
$3.50
Ice Tea
$3.50
Arnold Palmer
$3.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.75
Grapefruit Juice
$3.75
Orange Juice
$3.75
Pineapple Juice
$3.75
Tomato Juice
$3.75
Tonic
$3.50
Liquor
Alabama Slammer
$14.00
Amaretto Coffee
$15.00
Amaretto Sour
$14.00
Aperol Spritz
$14.00
Appletini
$18.00
B-52
$12.00
Baileys Coffee
$15.00
Bananatini
$18.00
Baybreeze
$12.00
Bellini
$15.00
Bikinitini
$18.00
Black Russian
$12.00
Bloody Caesar
$12.00
Bloody Maria
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Blow Job
$10.00
Blue Hawaiian
$10.00
Bourbon Branch
$15.00
Brandy Alexander
$10.00
Butternut Coffee
$11.00
Choctini
$18.00
Cosmopolitan
$18.00
Cuba Libre
$10.00
Dark n Stormy
$14.00
Classic Daiquiri
$18.00
Champagne Cocktail
$18.00
Esspressotini
$18.00
Eternal Youth
$13.00
French 75
$18.00
French Coffee
$15.00
French Martini
$18.00
Fuzzy Navel
$9.00
Gimlet
$15.00
Golden Cadillac
$10.00
Grasshopper
$10.00
GrayHound
$15.00
Great Gatsby
$16.00
Grey Mule
$16.00
Hairy Navel
$10.00
Harvey Wallbanger
$10.00
Heavenly Hazel
$13.00
Hurricane
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$15.00
Jamaican Coffee
$12.00
Kahlua & Cream
$12.00
Kahluah Coffee
$15.00
Kamakazie
$10.00
Kentucky Lemonade
$17.00
Keylimetini
$18.00
Kir
$15.00
Kir Royal
$15.00
Lemon Drop
$18.00
Long Island Tea
$15.00
Lychectini
$18.00
Madras
$9.00
Margarita Gold
$17.00
Mimosa
$15.00
Negroni
$15.00
Nutty Irishman
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$15.00
Paloma
$16.00
Planters Punch
$11.00
Pomegranatini
$18.00
Pumpkintini
$18.00
Razztini
$18.00
Rob Roy
$11.00
Rum Punch
$15.00
Rusty Nail
$10.00
Manhattan
$18.00
Salty Dog
$15.00
Screwdriver
$11.00
Seabreeze
$11.00
Seven & Seven
$9.00
Sex on the Beach
$14.00
SideCar
$19.00
Smith & Kearns
$12.00
Spritsor
$10.00
Stinger
$10.00
Stone Sour Whiskey
$10.00
Sunset Martini
$18.00
Tequila Sunrise
$14.00
Tickled Pink
$15.00
Tom Collins
$10.00
Tropical Mule
$14.00
Vodka Collins
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
White Cloud
$11.00
White Russian
$16.00
Whitechoctini
$18.00
Yellow Song
$13.00
Yellowbird
$12.00
SPECIAL PEPPERMINT MARTINI
$19.00
SPECIAL NOG MARTINI
$19.00
Amaretto Di Sarrona
$10.00
Avion Esspresso
$11.00
B & B
$10.00
Baileys
$10.00
Black Sambuca
$11.00
Blue Curacao
$7.00
Brizard Choe
$11.00
Butterscotch Schnapps
$10.00
Calvados
$20.00
Campari
$10.00
Chambord
$10.00
Christian Brothers
$10.00
Christian VSOP
$11.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Courvosier
$14.00
Courvosier VSOP
$20.00
Creme De Banana
$10.00
Creme De Cassis
$7.00
Creme De Cocoa
$7.00
Creme De Menthe Green
$5.00
Creme De Menthe White
$5.00
Dr. McGill
$10.00
Drambuie
$10.00
Dry Vermouth
$5.00
Foley Port
$175.00
Frangelico
$12.00
Galliano
$10.00Out of stock
GL Banfi Grappa
$12.00
Godiva
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Hennessy
$14.00
Hennessy VSOP
$20.00
Kahlua
$14.00
Lillet
$8.00
Limoncello
$12.00
Liquor 43
$8.00
Martel
$35.00
Midori
$7.00
Ouzo
$7.00
Pama Pomegranite
$11.00
Paul Masson
$7.00
Peach Schnapps
$7.00
Pernod
$7.00
Pucker Sour A
$11.00
Rumpleminze
$7.00
Sambuca White
$11.00
Soho Lychee
$11.00
Strega
$11.00
Sweet Vermouth
$5.00
Taylor 10yr
$15.00
Taylor 20yr
$25.00
Taylor 30yr
$35.00
Tia Maria
$10.00
Triple Sec
$5.00
Amaretto Coffee
$15.00
B52 Coffee
$15.00
Baileys Coffee
$15.00
Butternut
$15.00
French Coffee
$15.00
Irish Coffee
$15.00
Jamaican Coffee
$12.00
Kahluah Coffee
$15.00
Mexican Coffee
$15.00
Millionare
$15.00
White Cloud
$15.00
4 Roses
$15.00
Basil Hayden
$15.00
Bourbon
$11.50
Bulleit
$16.00
Bulleit RYE
$14.00
Canadian Club
$10.00
Crown Royal
$13.00
Gentleman Jack
$13.00
Paul Sutton
$12.00
Hillbilly 86
$10.00Out of stock
Hillbilly Rye
$12.00Out of stock
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Jim Beam
$11.00
Knob Creek
$13.00
Maker's Mark
$14.00
Redemption Bourbon
$11.00
Redemption Rye
$11.00
Seagrams 7
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$10.00
V.O. Seagram
$10.00
Whiskey
$10.00
Wild Turkey 101
$11.00
Woodford Rsv
$17.50
D12ance puncher bourbon
$25.00
Punchers chance Bourbon
$14.00
Scotch
$10.00
Aberfeldy
$11.00
Balvenie
$15.00
Chivas
$13.00
Clan Macgregor
$10.00
Cutty Sark
$10.00
Dewars
$11.00
Glenlivet 12
$14.00
Glenmorangie
$14.00
Glennfiddich
$14.00
J&B
$10.00
Jameson's
$13.00
Johnny Walker Black
$14.00
Johnny Walker Blue
$45.00
Johnny Walker Red
$11.00
Lagavulin
$30.00
Macallan 12
$18.00
Macallan 18
$36.00
Oban
$16.00
Well Tequila
$10.00
Casa Amigos
$15.00
Casa Amigos Reposado
$17.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$55.00
Cuervo
$11.00
Don Julio Silver
$14.00
Don Julio Anejo
$15.00
Don Julio 1942
$45.00
Patron Anejo
$15.00
Patron Platinum
$40.00
Patron Reposado
$15.00
Patron Silver
$13.00
Patron XO
$11.00
Astral Blanco
$12.00
Don Julio Repo
$17.00
Gin
$10.00
209 Gin
$12.00
Beefeater's
$12.00
Bombay
$11.00
Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
Botanist
$13.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Seagrams
$10.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Nolet's
$11.00
Tanqueray 10
$15.00
Vodka
$10.00
Absolut
$12.00
Absolut Citron
$11.00
Absolut Mandarin
$11.00
Belvedere
$14.00
Chopin
$13.00Out of stock
Grey Goose
$14.00
Ketel One Vodka
$12.00
Smirnoff
$10.00
Stoli Oranj
$12.00
Stoli Razberi
$12.00
Stoli Vanilla
$12.00
Stolichnaya
$12.00
Titos
$13.00
Rum
$10.00
Aniversano
$11.00
Appleton VX
$11.00
Bacardi
$11.00
Bacardi Anejo
$12.00
Bacardi Gold
$11.00
Bacardi Limon
$11.00
Bacardi O
$11.00
Bacardi Select
$11.00
Barbancourt
$12.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Goslings
$11.00
Malibu
$11.00
Mount Gay
$11.00
Mount Gay Eclipse
$11.00
Myers
$11.00
Pussers Rum
$10.00
Ron Zacapa
$18.00
Zaya 12
$12.00Out of stock
Papas Pilar Blonde
$12.00Out of stock
Papas Pilar Dark
$12.00Out of stock
Papas Pilar Sherry
$14.00Out of stock
Wines
GL House Chardonnay
$12.00
GL Sonoma Cutrer Chard
$14.00
GL Hobbes "Crossbarn"
$20.00
GL Moscato
$12.00
GL Anziano Pinot Grigio
$12.00
GL Riesling
$12.00
GL Rombauer SB
$15.00
GL Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
$14.00
GL Sancerre
$16.00
GL Whispering Angel
$14.00
GL White Zinfandel
$12.00
GL Champagne
$12.00
GL Veuve Cliquot Brut
$30.00
GL Josh Prosecco
$12.00
GL Origin Bordeaux Blend
$18.00
GL Joel Gott Cabernet Sau
$15.00
GL B-Wise Cabernet
$20.00
GL Jayson Red Blend
$35.00
GL J Vineyards PN
$15.00
GL Willamette Pinot Noir
$18.00
GL Norton Malbec
$15.00
GL Frei Merlot
$14.00
Vo-kel Merlot
$25.00
GL Wine Spec
$18.00
Cork Fee
$40.00
Magnum Cork Fee
$75.00
GL Ziggie Mad Dogs Foley
$30.00
BT Billecart Champagne
$95.00
BT Dom Perignon Champagne
$450.00
BT Enza Prosecco
$40.00
BT Lafitte Cremant
$40.00
BT Perrier-Jouet Champagne
$80.00
BT Veuve Brut Champagne
$110.00
BT Veuve Rose Champagne
$125.00
BT Jaffelin
$40.00
BT Sonoma-Cutrer Chard
$45.00
BT Hobbes "Crossbarn" Chard
$75.00
BT Jean Louis Chablis
$105.00
BT Chappellet Chard
$125.00
BT Hestan Chard
$80.00
BT Louis Jadot Chard
$60.00
BT Patz & Hall Chard
$85.00
BT Peter M Chard
$195.00
BT Rombauer Chard
$90.00
BT Stags Chard
$65.00
BT Reynolds Chard
$95.00
BT Groth Chardonnay
$75.00
BT Abadia Albarino
$45.00
BT Anziano Pinot Grigio
$40.00
BT Whispering Angel Rose
$45.00
BT Inception Viognier
$50.00
BT Karl Josef Riesling
$40.00
BT Reserve Durand Sancerre SB
$60.00
BT Moscato
$40.00
BT Oyster Bay SB
$45.00
BT Pfaffl Gruner
$45.00
BT Pieropan Soave
$40.00
BT Rombauer SB
$50.00
BT Santa Marg PG
$60.00
BT White Zin
$40.00
Picpoul du Pinet Chap.
$45.00
BT Te Koko SB
$135.00
BT Joel Gott Cab Sauv
$50.00
BT BWISE Cab Sauv
$80.00
BT Foley Kelly Cab
$130.00
BT Trefethen Cab
$95.00
BT Honig Cab Sauv
$110.00
BT Jordan Cab
$135.00
BT Heitz Cab Sauv
$135.00
BT Pursuit Cab
$140.00
BT Reynolds Family Winery
$140.00
BT Robert Foley Cabernet Purple label
$145.00
BT Elyse Cabernet
$145.00
BT Groth Cab
$145.00
BT Herold "UPROAR" Cab
$155.00
BT Hestan "Meyer" Cab
$160.00
BT Chappellet Cab Sauv
$165.00
BT Vice Paradox Cab
$180.00
BT Burly Cab
$185.00
BT Herold "Brown Label"
$215.00
BT Caymus Cab
$240.00
BT Skipstone Cab "Oliver's"
$255.00
BT Silver Oak Cab Sauv
$260.00
BT Reynolds Reserve Cab
$260.00
BT Addax "Tench Vineyard"
$305.00
BT Herold "White Label"
$315.00
BT Waypointe Cab
$315.00
BT Groth Reserve
$325.00
BT Reynolds "Due Dilligence"
$350.00
BT Sherwin Family Reserve
$395.00
BT PerUs Janeen
$435.00
BT Poetic Justice
$410.00
BT Reynolds Steadfast
$450.00
BT La Sirena Cab Sauv
$475.00
BT Chappellet "Pritchardshill"
$480.00
BT Shafer SV Cab Sauv
$550.00
BT Diamond Mountain Cab
$595.00
BT PerUs "Alessio"
$605.00
BT Opus One Cab Sauv
$650.00
BT Schrader Cab Sauv
$725.00
Morlet "Force de la Nature"
$800.00
BT Alejandro Bulgheroni Cab 2017
$950.00
BT Araujo SV Cab Sauv
$1,025.00
BT Bond "St Eden"
$1,050.00
BT ABE 100 "Point" 2018
$1,200.00
BT Grable
$125.00
BT Robert Craig Howell Mt
$175.00
BT Post Parade Cab Sauv
$155.00
BT Jordan 05
$300.00
BT Cade Cab
$225.00
BT Coup de Foudre Cab Sauv
$230.00
BT Hestan Cab Sauv
$230.00
BT Darioush Cab Sauv
$240.00
BT Larkmead Cab Sauv
$300.00
BT Far Niente Cab Sauv
$240.00
BT Anthem Cab Lpv
$320.00
BT Red Hook Reserve
$70.00
BT Schrader "Double Diamond"
$175.00
BT Stag's Leap Cab Sauv
$180.00
BT Staglin Cab Sauv
$365.00
BT Stephanie Cab Sauv
$100.00
BT Vine Hill Ranch Cab
$320.00
BT Wente Cab Sauv
$40.00
BT Vice Ext Anejo Cab
$180.00
BT Sherwin Estate Cab
$260.00
BT Jayson Pahlmeyer Cab
$170.00
Mastodon Mark Herold
$1,600.00
BT Gagnon Kennedy Beckstoffer Missouri
$375.00
BT Gagnon Kennedy Beckstoffer George III
$375.00
BT Gagnon Kennedy Samuel Brannan Vineyard
$375.00
BT Anthem Beckstoffer
$320.00
BT Robert Foley Howell Mountain Cab
$460.00
BT Addax Napa Cab
$235.00
BT Immortal Sonoma Cab
$165.00
BT Vokel Micheli Vineyard Cab
$675.00
BT Institution Erba Cab
$685.00
BT PerUs Armaan Cab
$1,050.00
BT Immortal Impassable
$775.00
BT Blend: Hill Family "Origin"
$70.00
BT Merlot: Foley
$125.00
BT Merlot: Frei
$40.00
BT Wine Special
$75.00
BT Blend: Armaand
$1,000.00
BT Blend: Janeen
$405.00
BT Blend: Krupp Synchrony
$235.00
BT Blend: Newton Skyside
$65.00
BT Blend: Peter Michael "Les Pavots"
$365.00
BT Blend: Phelps Insignia
$375.00
BT Blend: Reynolds "Persistence"
$135.00
BT Blend: Sherwin Cellar Scraps
$150.00
BT Blend: Skipstone "Faultline"
$245.00
BT Blend: Skiptstone "Preface"
$120.00
BT Blend: Stephanie
$145.00
BT Coho Merlot
$125.00
BT Merlot: Textbook
$55.00
BT Petite Sirah: Switchback
$120.00
BT Elyse Merlot
$70.00
BT Petite Syrah: Foley
$155.00
BT Syrah: M. Herold Flux
$75.00
BT Tempranillo: M. Herold "Acha"
$75.00
BT Zinfandel Blend: The Prisoner
$110.00
BT Zinfandel: Hamilton
$65.00
BT Zinfandel: Lamborn
$100.00
BT Zinfandel: Storybook
$80.00
BT Zinfandel: Turley
$95.00
BT Vo-Kel Merlot
$95.00
BT Orin Swift 8 years
$115.00
BT Landot Magnum
$160.00
Elyse Hwl Mtn. MAGNUM
$240.00
BT Robert Foley Magnum
$260.00
BT Groth Cab Magnum
$320.00
Burly MAGNUM
$300.00
Two Worlds MAGNUM
$650.00
BT Elyse Zinfandel
$65.00
BT Pursuit Blend
$130.00
BT Lamborn 2200
$180.00
BT Shafer TD9
$150.00
BT PerUs Alessio
$605.00
BT La Sirena Malbec
$165.00
BT Lithology
$700.00
BT Coho Merlot
$140.00
BT Overture Opus One
$310.00
ZIGGIES FOLEY BLEND
$95.00
BT Jayson Pahlmeyer Blend
$125.00
BT Stephanie Malbec
$125.00
BT The Vice Malbec
$95.00
BT Foley Charbono
$90.00
BT Justice Jurisdiction
$180.00
BT J Vineyards
$50.00
BT Willamette Valley
$75.00
BT Lucien Muzard & Fils
$60.00
BT Chat. Roux Pere & Fils
$70.00
BT Calera
$70.00
BT Patz & Hall
$105.00
BT Foley
$105.00
BT Reynolds Los Carneros
$105.00
BT Purple Hands
$115.00
BT Vo-kel Pinot Noir
$120.00
BT Addax SV
$170.00
BT Camille Giroud
$175.00
BT Domaine Serene "Willamette Valley"
$180.00
Morlet "Coteaux Nobles"
$240.00
BT Phelps SV
$120.00
BT Leroy
$230.00
BT Sea Smoke "Southing"
$220.00
BT Sea Smoke "Ten"
$220.00
BT Coho
$95.00
BT Unity
$85.00
BT Allegrini: La Poja
$160.00
BT Amarone: Zeni
$80.00
BT Rocca Giovanni
$135.00
BT Blend: Bolgheri Varvara
$95.00
BT Blend: Chat. Phelan Segur Bordeaux
$175.00
BT Blend: Clos Apalta
$260.00
BT Blend: Penfold's "389"
$100.00
BT Blend: Super Tuscan Zingari
$75.00
BT Bordeaux: Chat. Martinet
$65.00
BT Bordeaux: Dom. Ile Margaux
$60.00
BT Bordeaux: La Fleur Petrus
$375.00
BT Bordeaux: Landot
$85.00
BT Brunello: Banfi
$150.00
BT Chateauneuf du Pape: Chat. Fortia
$100.00
BT Chianti: Villa Calcinaia
$70.00
BT Malbec: Bodegas Norton
$50.00
BT Malbec: Luca
$85.00
BT Marquis Cab Franc
$65.00
Matilde La Madrid Malbec
$155.00
BT Pagos De Penafiel Crianza
$70.00
BT Medrano Malbec
$75.00
BT Indaco Toscana
$150.00
Numanthia Numanthia
$105.00
GL Dow's 10 yr Tawny Port
$10.00
GL Dow's 20 yr Tawny Port
$20.00
GL Dow's 30 yr Tawny Port
$30.00
GL Penfold's Port
$10.00
GL Foley Port
$20.00
GL Kobalt Port
$20.00
BTL Warres Port
$350.00
2018 Frontier Justice Cab Franc
$200.00
2018 Justice Jurisdiction Cab Sauv
$110.00
2018 Justice Jurisprudence Cab Sauv
$165.00
2018 Justice Poetic Justice Cab Sauv
$200.00
2018 Waypoint Lowrey Vineyard Cab Sauv
$145.00
2018 Waypoint Beckstoffer Geroges III
$145.00
2018 Waypoint Brown Ranch Pinot Noir
$45.00
2018 Waypoint Lowrey Basalt Ledge Cab Sauv
$145.00
2018 Pursuit Campfire Red Wine
$60.00
2018 Pursuit Cab Sauv
$60.00
2018 ABE Lithology To Kalon
$285.00
2017 ABE Lithology To-Kalon
$285.00
2017 ABE Lithology Beckstoffer Las Piedras
$285.00
2017 ABE Lithology Las Piedras Cab Sauv
$285.00
2017 Alejandro Blugheroni Estate Cab
$500.00
2018 Alejandro Blugheroni Estate Cab
$500.00
PURSUIT SPECIAL
$100.00
Retail Ziggie & Mad Dog's Foley
$65.00
Beer
Islamorada Citrus Ale Draft
$6.00
Channel IPA
$6.00
Amstel Light Bottle
$6.50
Budweiser Bottle
$5.00
Bud Light Bottle
$5.00
Coors Light Bottle
$5.00
Corona Bottle
$6.50
Corona Light Bottle
$6.50
Funky Buddah Btl
$6.50Out of stock
Golden Monkey
$6.50Out of stock
Heineken Bottle
$6.50
Cig. City Jai Alai
$6.50Out of stock
Lagunitas Bottle
$6.50
La Rubia Bottle
$6.50Out of stock
Michelob UltraBottle
$5.00
Miller Light Bottle
$5.00
Monk in the Trunk Btl
$10.00Out of stock
Sam Smith Brown Btl
$7.50Out of stock
Sam Smith Oat Stout
$7.50Out of stock
Stella Artois Bottle
$6.50
Yuengling Bottle
$5.00
N.A. Bottle
$6.50Out of stock
Islamorada Sandbar Sunday Btl
$6.50Out of stock
Islamorada IPA
$6.50Out of stock
Islamorada Ale
$6.50Out of stock
Wine Retail
2019 Elyse C'est Si Bon
$30.00
Bt 2018 Elyse Holbrook Mitchell Cab
$80.00
BT 2017 Elyse Morisoli Vineyard Cab
$85.00
BT 2019 Addax Napa Cab
$135.00
BT 2018 Institution Erba Cabernet
$265.00
BT 2018 Addax Tench Vineyard Oakville Cabernet
$185.00
BT 2018 Institution Proprietary Red
$265.00
BT 2019 Vo-kel Cellars MBM Chardonnay
$35.00
BT 2018 Vo-kel Cellars Russian River Valley Pinot noir
$70.00
BT 2019 Vo-kel Cellars 828 Neighbors Pinot noir
$70.00
BT 2019 Vo-kel Cellars Eastside Ranch Pinot noir
$70.00
BT 2019 Vo-kel Cellars Heintz Vineyard Pinot noir
$70.00
2017 Vo-kel Cellars OG Pinot noir
$80.00
2019 Vo-kel Cellars Perezchica Vineyard
$70.00
2018 Vo-kel Cellars Dry creek Valley Merlot
$70.00
2018 Vo-kel Cellars Micheli Vineyard Cabernet
$115.00
2018 Vo-kel Cellars Luther Family Vineyards Cabernet
$200.00
Fast Bar
Bud Light Bottle
$5.00
Islamorada Citrus Ale Draft
$6.00
Cosmopolitan
$18.00
Michelob UltraBottle
$5.00
Smirnoff
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$15.00
Maker's Mark
$14.00
Seagrams
$10.00
Islamorada Ale Bottle
$6.00
Manhattan
$13.00
Margarita
$11.00
Grey Martini
$15.00
Titios Martini
$14.00
Martini Premiun
$14.00
Martini Top Shelf
$15.00
Zarco
$10.00
Daily Specials
Large Stone Crab
$46.00
Bone In Filet
$80.00
Bison Ny Strip
$70.00Out of stock
Fried Cheesecake
$18.00Out of stock
Scallop
$30.00Out of stock
Fish Dip
$18.00
Candied bacon
$14.00Out of stock
WAGYU
$90.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Explosion
$18.00
Baked Brie
$22.00Out of stock
Veal Tomohawk
$80.00Out of stock
OYSTER
$45.00Out of stock
Large Stone Crab
$45.00
Choke Filet
$70.00
R
$18.00Out of stock
Soup Special
$8.50Out of stock
Grilled Salmon
$55.00Out of stock
2 Jumbo Stones
$80.00
NY Steak Special
$80.00Out of stock
Triple Tail Special
$65.00Out of stock
Shrimp N Grits App
$20.00Out of stock
Party Menu Package 1
$105.00Out of stock
Party Package 2
$130.00Out of stock
Chilean Seabass
$75.00Out of stock
Brasstown Filet Mignon 12oz
$65.00Out of stock
Brasstown Cowboy bone in Ribeye 22oz
$70.00Out of stock
Shrimp N Grits Entree
$38.00Out of stock
Local Lobster Tail With Drawn Butter
$75.00
Blackend Grouper Special
$65.00Out of stock
SURF & TURF COLOSSAL TAIL
$150.00Out of stock
Capp Brulee
$12.00Out of stock
Chocolate Coconut Moose
$14.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
83000 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036
