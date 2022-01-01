Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse imageView gallery
Barbeque
Dessert & Ice Cream

Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse 135 S Main St

492 Reviews

$$

135 S Main St

Oregon, WI 53575

Popular Items

Combo Platter
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Pulled pork

Appetizers

These ghost pepper curds have a nice bite. But are light and fluffy. A must try item if you like some heat.

Smoked jumbo wings

$1.00

Loaded Pub Fries

$11.99

Add your choice of pork or brisket, to our fried stack of steak cut fries. Topped with bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Feeds 2-3 people

Chicken Tenders (4 tenders)

$8.95

Our breaded chicken tenders are fried . Crispy on the outside, tender inside. 4 per order.

Chicken Tender Basket with Fries (4 tenders)

$10.49

Our breaded and fried tenders are crispy, and tender in the middle. And served with our seasoned steak fries.. 4 per order.

Cheese Curds (original)

$7.95

Our mouth watering curds are , original white cheddar curd, lightly hand breaded and fried to perfection

White cheddar beer battered cheese curd (new)

$7.95Out of stock

Our newest food item. Waters edge, made right here in wi. They are light and fluffy. They melt in your mouth. 10 to an order

Hand Battered Tenders

$9.95

These square shaped curds are beer battered and have a nice savory garlic taste. They are light and fluffy, sure to melt in your mouth. 10 to an order.

Ghost pepper white cheddar beer battered curds. ( new)

$8.49

Deep Fried Pickle Straws

$7.95

Our pickle straws are lightly battered, with a mild spice.guaranteed to please.

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.95

Our mushrooms are battered and fried. Yum

Pretzel Bites

$6.95

These puffy pretzel bites are fried and served with Monterey Jack cheese sauce.

Hand battered tenders

$9.95

Salads

Fresh smoked chicken, chopped and layered over a bed of romain. Tomatoes, peppercorn mix , Cranston’s and our cornbread croutons

Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad

$10.49

We start with fresh chopped romaine. Top it with tomatoes, and lightly smoked salmon. Served up with our home made corn bread croutons and ceaser dressing.

Smoked Chicken Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Fresh chopped romaine, covered with fresh smoked and chopped chicken. Accompanied by a peppercorn mix, Cranston’s, and our cornbread croutons.

House Tossed Salad

$5.50

Chopped romaine, covered with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and our cornbread croutons.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Sausage Pizza

Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

Smoke House Pizza

Veggie Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.75

Marinara

$1.50

Burgers

Impossible burger

$8.00Out of stock

We now offer the impossible burger. It is a 1/4 pound patty. Comes with lettuce, tomato , chips and a pickle. Or you can upgrade to any side.

Memphis Burger

$11.95

1/3#. Burger patty topped with smoked beef brisket, your choice of cheese. Lettuce and tomato , served with chips and pickles

Lil' Piggy Burger Melt

$13.49

Oh what a piggy. Beef patty sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast with pulled pork, bacon,carmalized onions , lettuce, tomato and monetary sauce. accompanied by chips and pickles.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.95

1/3 # burger topped with two slices of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato And your choice of cheese. Accompanied by chips and pickles

The Zig Zilla

$14.99

1/3 lb burger patty topped with pulled pork, onion rings, caramalized onions, Mac n cheese, coleslaw, and a slice of pepper jack cheese. Served up with your choice of side and pickles.

Cheeseburger

$8.95

1/3 # burger patty with your choice of cheese, lettuce tomato, and accompanied by chips and pickles

Hamburger

$7.95

1/3# burger patty with lettuce and tomato, accompanied by chips and pickles

Veggie Burger

$7.95

1/3# bean veggie burger comes with lettuce, tomato, chips, and pickle slices.

BBQ bacon burger

$11.00

1/3 # burger topped with your choice of cheese. 2 strips of bacon, bacon crumble, shoe string onions, bbq sauce. And bundled up in a ciabatta bun. Best burger in town.

Sandwiches

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Pulled , smoked brisket served on Texas toast with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.

Pulled pork

$9.99

Slow smoked pulled pork served on a toasted brioche bun, with two crispy onion rings and sweet sauce. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.

Deluxe Pulled Pork

$11.99

Slow smoked pulled pork served on a toasted brioche bun with two onion rings, coleslaw, and sweet sauce. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.

Chicken Tender Melt

$9.95

Crispy chicken, sandwiched between two pieces of Texas toast, cheddar cheese and sweet sauce. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.

Smoked Salmon BLT

$11.49

The classic BLT sandwich with the addition of our chunked smoked salmon. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles

The Classic BLT

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, on Texas toast with mayonnaise. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

Our homemade chicken salad served on grilled Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.

The Big Zig

$15.95

Toasted Ciabatta bun with pulled brisket, pulled pork, bacon, caramelized onions, jalapeño peppers, cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Topped off with house sweet sauce and Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Served with your choice of side sand pickles.

Smoked Salmon BLT

$11.49Out of stock

The classic BLT sandwich with the addition of our chunked smoked salmon. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles

Entrees

All of our meats are smoked in house daily.we take pride in everything we smoke. All of our entrees are complimented with our fresh made corn bread and honey butter.

2 Smoked Chicken Leg Quarters

$14.95

2-Slow smoked chicken leg qtr. deep fried to perfection. Two choices of sides, and our fresh corn bread.

Smoked Pork Butt

$15.96

Our pork butt is slow smoked to perfection. Served over Texas toaste. And accompanied by our fresh corn bread and honey butter

Brisket Dinner

$20.95

Succulent smoked brisket, sliced and accompanied by two sides, and our fresh cornbread and honey butter.

Rib Dinner

$22.95+

Slow smoked until tender, accompanied by two sides, and our cornbread & honey butter.

Combo Platter

$20.95

Your choice of any two meats. Ribs, brisket, pork butt, chicken. Accompanied by any two sides and our cornbread and honey butter.

Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Eight pieces of jumbo shrimp, coleslaw , diner roll, and one choice of any side mouth watering

Friday Night Fish Fry

Fried Cod

$13.99+

Our fried cod is lightly breaded, and served with one side of your choice, coleslaw, dinner roll and tartar sauce.

Grouper

$16.99Out of stock

Perch

$16.99

Kids menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.95

Kids Size Burger

$5.95

Kids Grilled Hot Dog

$5.95Out of stock

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.95

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Kids Pulled Brisket Sandwich

$5.95

Kids Ribs

$6.00

Kids personal cheese pizza

$4.00

Cheese personal pizza

$4.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.75

We start out with 3 different beans. Then we add in lots of goodness, then topped off with our smoked pork. Cooked off for hours. Our #1 seller.

Onion Rings

$2.75

Our onion rings are lightly breaded and fried to perfection

Mac N Cheese

$2.75

Our homemade Mac is sure to please. Made from 2 different blends of cheddar cheese.

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Our slaw is made with fresh cabbage, and mixed with our secret sauce.

Side Salad

$2.75

We use fresh romaine , chopped and topped with cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Along with your choice of dressing.

Southern Style Green Beans

$2.75

Our green beans are , slow cooked in red wine vinegar, and brown sugar. Accompanied by onions and chopped bacon. A great southern side.

Southern Style Potato Salad

$2.75Out of stock

Our creamy potato salad is a great side, to accompany your favorite smoked meat.

Waffle Fries

$2.75

Our lightly seasoned waffle fry is crispy, but yet smooth on the inside.. you can’t go wrong.

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.75

Seasoned Thick Cut Fries

$2.75

Cajun Fries

$2.75

Baby Bakers

$2.75

These mini potatoes are seasoned, and roasted in olive oil. Then fried to please any tummy.

Corn bread

$1.25

Our corn bread is made fresh daily. And comes with fresh made honey butter

6-pack corn bread

$6.75Out of stock

Our corn bread Is made fresh daily. And comes with honey butter

6-pack jalapeño cheddar corn bread

$7.00Out of stock

Pasta

Cheese tortellini

$9.50Out of stock

Meat ravioli

$9.50Out of stock

Spaghetti dinner , salad, French bread

$9.50Out of stock

Lasagna dinner,salad, French bread

$10.95Out of stock

Pumpkin spice ravioli

$9.50Out of stock

Roasted butternut squash gnocci

$9.50Out of stock

Bottled BBQ Sauce

Sweet bottle

$6.95

Tangy bottle

$6.95

Hot bottle

$6.95

Carolina mustard bottle

$6.95

Xx hot. Bottle

$6.95

Xxx hot bottle

$7.50

Smokey mango bottle

$6.95

Specials

Our succulent burnt ends are prepared on wednesday, And surved that day only. Get your order in early, Cause when there gone, Were out.

Cornedbeef & cabbage

$14.50Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Loaded Mac

$6.95

Soups

Onion soup

$2.50Out of stock

Ruben soup

$2.50Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Black Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Kids Drink

Orange Juice

$1.75Out of stock

Apple Juice

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

2% Milk

$1.75

Pop

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Water

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller High Lite

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Heineken alcohol free

$3.00

Micolobe ultra

$3.00

Bud light seltzer (mango)

Mikes hard lemonade

$3.00

Domestic beers

Blue moon

$3.75

Moon man

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Dogfish

$3.75

Spotted cow

$3.75

Warped speed

$3.75

Guinness beer

$3.75

Bottle Boylan

Black Cherry Boylan

$3.00

Creme Soda Boylan

$3.00

Orange Soda Boylan

$3.00Out of stock

Root Beer Boylan

$3.00

Wine

Muscato

$5.00

White zin

$5.00

Chardonney

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Pino grigio

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Sweet peach fruit infussion

$5.50

Wild berry fruit infussion

$5.50

Tropical pineapple fruit infussion

$5.50

Smoothies

Strawberry

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Banana

$3.00

Raspberry

$3.00

Lime

$3.00

Specialty Drinks

These drinks can only be sold to in store consumption. Except wines.

Brandy Old Fashion

$5.25

Whiskey Old Fashion

$5.25

Whiskey coke

$4.00

Margaritas

$4.25

Daiquiris

$4.25

Bloody Marys

$5.00

Screwdrivers

$3.50

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Malibu & Pineapple

$5.50

Malibu and Coke

$5.00

Rum and coke

$5.00

7 & 7

$5.50

Gin & tonic

$5.00

Blue UV & lemonade

$5.00

Snifter of bourbon

$8.00

Moscow mule

$5.25

The Do Rum Rum

$5.25

Piña Coladas

$6.00

Grass hopper

$4.00

Brandy alexander

$4.00

Bourbon & coke

$5.00

Whiskey neat top shelf

$4.50

Shots

Patron

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Tequila

$4.50

Smirnoff

$3.50

Rum

$4.50

Fireball

$4.50

Crown Royal

$4.50

Makers Mark

$4.50

Bulleit

$6.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$6.00

Tap

Spotted Cow

$4.00

Mango Cart

$4.00

Badger Amber

$4.00

Two HeartedAle

$4.00

Single scoop

Single scoop 3.00

$3.00

Double scoop 3.50

$3.50

Triple scoop 4.00

$4.00

Single waffle 3.00

$3.50

Double waffle 3.50

$4.00

Triple waffle 4.00

$4.50

Sundae 1 scoop 3.75

$3.75

Sundae 2 scoop 4.25

$4.25

Turtle sundae 1 scoop 4.25

$4.25

Turtle sundae 2 scoop 4.75

$4.75

Caramel cashew 1 scoop 4.25

$4.25

Caramel cashew 2 scoop 4.75

$4.75

Malts 4.00

$4.00

Premium malt 4.50

$4.50

Banana split 5.50

$5.50

Shakes 3.50

$3.50

Premium shake 4.00

$4.00

Dirt sundae 4.75

$4.75

Root beer float 4.00

$4.00

Orange float 4.00

$4.00

Pint of icecream6.00

$6.00

Coconut explosion 4.75

$4.75

Mint explosion 4.75

$4.75

Masks

Black ziggys mask 5.00

$5.00

Clothing

Youth thru large shirts 15.00

$15.00

Xtra large shirts 16.00

$16.00

Xx thru xxx shirts 18.00

$18.00

Small thru large hoodies 25.00

$25.00

X thru xx 30.00

$30.00

Hats

Pink hat 15.00

$15.00

Black hat 15.00

$15.00

Pink stocking cap 15.00

$15.00

Black stocking cap 15.00

$15.00

Brisket pull

Pulled brisket sold by #

$18.00

This item is sold by the pound. And serves 3-4 people

Pulled pork sold by #

$16.00

Our pork is sold by the pound. And serves 3-4 people

Sliced brisket sold by #

$20.00

Our brisket is sold by the pound. And serves 2-3 people

1/2 rack ribs

$12.00

Our half rack is aprox. 6 bones

Full rack ribs

$20.00

Our full rack is aprox. 12 bones

Chicken leg qtr sold individual

$2.00

Our leg qtrs are slow smoked, and fried to perfection

Pulled chicken sold by #

$7.95

Our chicken is sold by the pound. And serves 3-4 people

Baked beans sold by #

$6.00

Our beans are sold by the pound. Each pound feeds 3-4 people

Mac & cheese sold by #

$5.00

Our Mac is sold by the pound. And feeds 3-4 people

Coleslaw sold by #

$5.00

Our slaw is sold by the pound. And feeds 3-4 people

Potato salad sold by #

$5.00

This item is sold by the pound. And serves 3-4 people

Southern green beans sold by #

$6.00

This item is sold by the pound. And serves 3-4 people

Buns

$0.50

Flat of corn bread. (12) pcs

$15.00

Corn bread

$1.25

Flat price

Custom

Ham dinner

Ham dinner

$8.95Out of stock

Spaghetti dinner

Spaghetti dinner

$6.95Out of stock

Fish

Fish sandwich

$9.00

Pizza

2- pizza slices. Pepp

$6.00

Lunches

Senior lunch

$5.50

Candy selection

Poop n prez

$3.50

War Heads

$1.89

Lil Worms

$1.00

Emoji pop

$1.59

Smarties candy spray

$1.79

Pop rocks

$1.25

Paint ball pops

$1.99

Gold mind nuggets

$1.59

Fruity fries

$0.40

Cone dozer

$1.75

Pooplets

$1.69

Quick blast

$1.69

Swirl lowly pops

$1.25

Juicy drop

$2.25

Cotton candy

$3.75

Laffy taffy

$0.10

Laffy taffy. 6/50 cents

$0.50

Toxic waste 1.39

$1.39

Chips

$1.00

Hot mamma pickle 1.79

$1.79

Garlic joe pickle 1.79

$1.79

Big papa pickle 1.79

$1.79

Big league chew 1.79

$1.79

Sour patch. 1.95

$1.95

Mini carnival pops

$1.75

Fluffy stuff

$2.25

Rock candy

$1.50

Specials

Budweiser

$2.00

Busch light

$2.00

Miller light

$2.00

Tommys

$2.00

Cow

$2.00

Badger

$2.00

Summer shandy

$2.00

Peach

$2.00

Wild berry

$2.00

Tropical pinapple

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

135 S Main St, Oregon, WI 53575

Directions

Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse image
Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse image

