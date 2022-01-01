Ziggy's BBQ Smokehouse 135 S Main St
492 Reviews
$$
135 S Main St
Oregon, WI 53575
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Smoked jumbo wings
Loaded Pub Fries
Add your choice of pork or brisket, to our fried stack of steak cut fries. Topped with bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Feeds 2-3 people
Chicken Tenders (4 tenders)
Our breaded chicken tenders are fried . Crispy on the outside, tender inside. 4 per order.
Chicken Tender Basket with Fries (4 tenders)
Our breaded and fried tenders are crispy, and tender in the middle. And served with our seasoned steak fries.. 4 per order.
Cheese Curds (original)
Our mouth watering curds are , original white cheddar curd, lightly hand breaded and fried to perfection
White cheddar beer battered cheese curd (new)
Our newest food item. Waters edge, made right here in wi. They are light and fluffy. They melt in your mouth. 10 to an order
Hand Battered Tenders
These square shaped curds are beer battered and have a nice savory garlic taste. They are light and fluffy, sure to melt in your mouth. 10 to an order.
Ghost pepper white cheddar beer battered curds. ( new)
Deep Fried Pickle Straws
Our pickle straws are lightly battered, with a mild spice.guaranteed to please.
Breaded Mushrooms
Our mushrooms are battered and fried. Yum
Pretzel Bites
These puffy pretzel bites are fried and served with Monterey Jack cheese sauce.
Hand battered tenders
Salads
Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad
We start with fresh chopped romaine. Top it with tomatoes, and lightly smoked salmon. Served up with our home made corn bread croutons and ceaser dressing.
Smoked Chicken Salad
Fresh chopped romaine, covered with fresh smoked and chopped chicken. Accompanied by a peppercorn mix, Cranston’s, and our cornbread croutons.
House Tossed Salad
Chopped romaine, covered with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and our cornbread croutons.
Pizza
Burgers
Impossible burger
We now offer the impossible burger. It is a 1/4 pound patty. Comes with lettuce, tomato , chips and a pickle. Or you can upgrade to any side.
Memphis Burger
1/3#. Burger patty topped with smoked beef brisket, your choice of cheese. Lettuce and tomato , served with chips and pickles
Lil' Piggy Burger Melt
Oh what a piggy. Beef patty sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast with pulled pork, bacon,carmalized onions , lettuce, tomato and monetary sauce. accompanied by chips and pickles.
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/3 # burger topped with two slices of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato And your choice of cheese. Accompanied by chips and pickles
The Zig Zilla
1/3 lb burger patty topped with pulled pork, onion rings, caramalized onions, Mac n cheese, coleslaw, and a slice of pepper jack cheese. Served up with your choice of side and pickles.
Cheeseburger
1/3 # burger patty with your choice of cheese, lettuce tomato, and accompanied by chips and pickles
Hamburger
1/3# burger patty with lettuce and tomato, accompanied by chips and pickles
Veggie Burger
1/3# bean veggie burger comes with lettuce, tomato, chips, and pickle slices.
BBQ bacon burger
1/3 # burger topped with your choice of cheese. 2 strips of bacon, bacon crumble, shoe string onions, bbq sauce. And bundled up in a ciabatta bun. Best burger in town.
Sandwiches
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Pulled , smoked brisket served on Texas toast with caramelized onions and cheddar cheese. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.
Pulled pork
Slow smoked pulled pork served on a toasted brioche bun, with two crispy onion rings and sweet sauce. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.
Deluxe Pulled Pork
Slow smoked pulled pork served on a toasted brioche bun with two onion rings, coleslaw, and sweet sauce. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.
Chicken Tender Melt
Crispy chicken, sandwiched between two pieces of Texas toast, cheddar cheese and sweet sauce. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.
Smoked Salmon BLT
The classic BLT sandwich with the addition of our chunked smoked salmon. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles
The Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, on Texas toast with mayonnaise. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad served on grilled Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles.
The Big Zig
Toasted Ciabatta bun with pulled brisket, pulled pork, bacon, caramelized onions, jalapeño peppers, cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Topped off with house sweet sauce and Monterey Jack cheese sauce. Served with your choice of side sand pickles.
Smoked Salmon BLT
The classic BLT sandwich with the addition of our chunked smoked salmon. Accompanied by chips and sliced pickles
Entrees
2 Smoked Chicken Leg Quarters
2-Slow smoked chicken leg qtr. deep fried to perfection. Two choices of sides, and our fresh corn bread.
Smoked Pork Butt
Our pork butt is slow smoked to perfection. Served over Texas toaste. And accompanied by our fresh corn bread and honey butter
Brisket Dinner
Succulent smoked brisket, sliced and accompanied by two sides, and our fresh cornbread and honey butter.
Rib Dinner
Slow smoked until tender, accompanied by two sides, and our cornbread & honey butter.
Combo Platter
Your choice of any two meats. Ribs, brisket, pork butt, chicken. Accompanied by any two sides and our cornbread and honey butter.
Shrimp Dinner
Eight pieces of jumbo shrimp, coleslaw , diner roll, and one choice of any side mouth watering
Friday Night Fish Fry
Kids menu
Sides
Baked Beans
We start out with 3 different beans. Then we add in lots of goodness, then topped off with our smoked pork. Cooked off for hours. Our #1 seller.
Onion Rings
Our onion rings are lightly breaded and fried to perfection
Mac N Cheese
Our homemade Mac is sure to please. Made from 2 different blends of cheddar cheese.
Cole Slaw
Our slaw is made with fresh cabbage, and mixed with our secret sauce.
Side Salad
We use fresh romaine , chopped and topped with cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Along with your choice of dressing.
Southern Style Green Beans
Our green beans are , slow cooked in red wine vinegar, and brown sugar. Accompanied by onions and chopped bacon. A great southern side.
Southern Style Potato Salad
Our creamy potato salad is a great side, to accompany your favorite smoked meat.
Waffle Fries
Our lightly seasoned waffle fry is crispy, but yet smooth on the inside.. you can’t go wrong.
Sweet Potato Fries
Seasoned Thick Cut Fries
Cajun Fries
Baby Bakers
These mini potatoes are seasoned, and roasted in olive oil. Then fried to please any tummy.
Corn bread
Our corn bread is made fresh daily. And comes with fresh made honey butter
6-pack corn bread
Our corn bread Is made fresh daily. And comes with honey butter
6-pack jalapeño cheddar corn bread
Pasta
Bottled BBQ Sauce
Specials
Fountain Drinks
Kids Drink
Bottled Beer
Domestic beers
Bottle Boylan
Wine
Specialty Drinks
Brandy Old Fashion
Whiskey Old Fashion
Whiskey coke
Margaritas
Daiquiris
Bloody Marys
Screwdrivers
Tequila Sunrise
Malibu & Pineapple
Malibu and Coke
Rum and coke
7 & 7
Gin & tonic
Blue UV & lemonade
Snifter of bourbon
Moscow mule
The Do Rum Rum
Piña Coladas
Grass hopper
Brandy alexander
Bourbon & coke
Whiskey neat top shelf
Shots
Single scoop
Single scoop 3.00
Double scoop 3.50
Triple scoop 4.00
Single waffle 3.00
Double waffle 3.50
Triple waffle 4.00
Sundae 1 scoop 3.75
Sundae 2 scoop 4.25
Turtle sundae 1 scoop 4.25
Turtle sundae 2 scoop 4.75
Caramel cashew 1 scoop 4.25
Caramel cashew 2 scoop 4.75
Malts 4.00
Premium malt 4.50
Banana split 5.50
Shakes 3.50
Premium shake 4.00
Dirt sundae 4.75
Root beer float 4.00
Orange float 4.00
Pint of icecream6.00
Coconut explosion 4.75
Mint explosion 4.75
Brisket pull
Pulled brisket sold by #
This item is sold by the pound. And serves 3-4 people
Pulled pork sold by #
Our pork is sold by the pound. And serves 3-4 people
Sliced brisket sold by #
Our brisket is sold by the pound. And serves 2-3 people
1/2 rack ribs
Our half rack is aprox. 6 bones
Full rack ribs
Our full rack is aprox. 12 bones
Chicken leg qtr sold individual
Our leg qtrs are slow smoked, and fried to perfection
Pulled chicken sold by #
Our chicken is sold by the pound. And serves 3-4 people
Baked beans sold by #
Our beans are sold by the pound. Each pound feeds 3-4 people
Mac & cheese sold by #
Our Mac is sold by the pound. And feeds 3-4 people
Coleslaw sold by #
Our slaw is sold by the pound. And feeds 3-4 people
Potato salad sold by #
This item is sold by the pound. And serves 3-4 people
Southern green beans sold by #
This item is sold by the pound. And serves 3-4 people
Buns
Flat of corn bread. (12) pcs
Corn bread
Flat price
Ham dinner
Spaghetti dinner
Candy selection
Poop n prez
War Heads
Lil Worms
Emoji pop
Smarties candy spray
Pop rocks
Paint ball pops
Gold mind nuggets
Fruity fries
Cone dozer
Pooplets
Quick blast
Swirl lowly pops
Juicy drop
Cotton candy
Laffy taffy
Laffy taffy. 6/50 cents
Toxic waste 1.39
Chips
Hot mamma pickle 1.79
Garlic joe pickle 1.79
Big papa pickle 1.79
Big league chew 1.79
Sour patch. 1.95
Mini carnival pops
Fluffy stuff
Rock candy
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
135 S Main St, Oregon, WI 53575