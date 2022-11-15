Ziggy's Pizza
No reviews yet
401 W Van Buren St Suite B
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SPECIALS
APPETIZERS
Wings (6 )
Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Stardust (Dry Rub) or Ziggy Style (Sweet and Spicy Savory Sauce)
Wings (12 )
Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Stardust (Dry Rub) or Ziggy Style (Sweet and Spicy Savory Sauce)
Garlic Knots (6 )
Garlic Knots Hand-tied, Seasoned with Garlic & Magic, Fresh Baked & Served with you choice of Marinara Sauce or Ranch
Garlic Knots (12 )
Garlic Knots Hand-tied, Seasoned with Garlic & Magic, Fresh Baked & Served with you choice of Marinara Sauce or Ranch.
Cheesy Knots
Served with melted cheese.
Ziggy Fries
Crispy Fries tossed with Parmesan, Salt & Pepper.
Pizza Fries
Crispy Fries Topped With Marinara, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Parmesan Fries
Crispy Fries Topped With Crispy Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Fries
Crispy Fries Topped With Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce and Ranch
SLICES
Combo Special (2 ) Slices
Any 2 Slices With A Fountain Drink
Cheese Slice
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Dash of Ziggy's Stardust (herb mix)
Pepperoni Slice
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
The Boss Slice
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon
Maui Wowie Slice (Hawaiian)
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Canadian Ham, Bacon
Ziggy Slice (Supreme)
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Black Olives
Pineapple Express Slice
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalepeno
Bae-BQ Slice
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Breaded Chicken, Red Onions
So Fresh Slice
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Garlic, Spinach
Pretty Fly Slice
Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Spinach (No Tomato Sauce On This Pie)
Weekly Special Slice
Changes Weekly On Wednesdays. Check Our Instagram Or Call In For Description.
PIES
Easy Cheesie Pie
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with A Dash of Ziggy's Stardust (herb mix). 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)
Pepperoni Pie
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)
The Boss Pie (Meat)
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)
Ziggy Pie (Supreme)
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)
So Fresh So Clean Pie (Veggie)
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Garlic, Spinach. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)
Maui Waui Pie (Hawaiian)
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Canadian Ham, Bacon. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)
Pretty Fly For A White Pie
Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Spinach. (no tomato sauce on this pie) 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)
Mona Lisa Pie (Vegan)
(V) No Cheese. Tomato Sauce, Black Olives, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)
Pineapple Express Pie
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapeños. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)
Bae-BQ Pie
Spicy BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Bacon and Mozzarella. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)
Weekly Special Pie
Changes Weekly On Wednesdays. Check Our Instagram Or Call In For Description. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)