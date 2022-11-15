Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ziggy's Pizza

401 W Van Buren St Suite B

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Pepperoni Pie
Single Top Pie & 12 Wing Combo
Wings (12 )

SPECIALS

Combo Special (2 ) Slices

$8.00

Any 2 Slices With A Fountain Drink

Single Top Pie & 12 Wing Combo

Single Top Pie & 12 Wing Combo

$30.00

APPETIZERS

Wings (6 )

Wings (6 )

$8.00

Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Stardust (Dry Rub) or Ziggy Style (Sweet and Spicy Savory Sauce)

Wings (12 )

Wings (12 )

$14.00

Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Stardust (Dry Rub) or Ziggy Style (Sweet and Spicy Savory Sauce)

Garlic Knots (6 )

Garlic Knots (6 )

$4.00Out of stock

Garlic Knots Hand-tied, Seasoned with Garlic & Magic, Fresh Baked & Served with you choice of Marinara Sauce or Ranch

Garlic Knots (12 )

Garlic Knots (12 )

$7.00Out of stock

Garlic Knots Hand-tied, Seasoned with Garlic & Magic, Fresh Baked & Served with you choice of Marinara Sauce or Ranch.

Cheesy Knots

Cheesy Knots

$6.00Out of stock

Served with melted cheese.

Ziggy Fries

Ziggy Fries

$5.00

Crispy Fries tossed with Parmesan, Salt & Pepper.

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$8.00

Crispy Fries Topped With Marinara, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Parmesan Fries

Chicken Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Crispy Fries Topped With Crispy Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$8.00

Crispy Fries Topped With Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce and Ranch

SLICES

Changes Weekly On Wednesday. Check Our Instagram Or Call In For Description.

Combo Special (2 ) Slices

$8.00

Any 2 Slices With A Fountain Drink

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Dash of Ziggy's Stardust (herb mix)

Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$3.25

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

The Boss Slice

The Boss Slice

$3.75

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon

Maui Wowie Slice (Hawaiian)

Maui Wowie Slice (Hawaiian)

$3.75Out of stock

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Canadian Ham, Bacon

Ziggy Slice (Supreme)

Ziggy Slice (Supreme)

$3.75

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Black Olives

Pineapple Express Slice

Pineapple Express Slice

$3.75

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Jalepeno

Bae-BQ Slice

Bae-BQ Slice

$3.75

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Breaded Chicken, Red Onions

So Fresh Slice

So Fresh Slice

$3.75

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sweet Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Garlic, Spinach

Pretty Fly Slice

Pretty Fly Slice

$3.75

Olive Oil & Fresh Garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Spinach (No Tomato Sauce On This Pie)

Weekly Special Slice

Weekly Special Slice

$3.75

Changes Weekly On Wednesdays. Check Our Instagram Or Call In For Description.

PIES

Easy Cheesie Pie

Easy Cheesie Pie

$20.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with A Dash of Ziggy's Stardust (herb mix). 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$23.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

The Boss Pie (Meat)

The Boss Pie (Meat)

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Ziggy Pie (Supreme)

Ziggy Pie (Supreme)

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Sweet Peppers, Black Olives. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

So Fresh So Clean Pie (Veggie)

So Fresh So Clean Pie (Veggie)

$26.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sweet Pepper, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Garlic, Spinach. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Maui Waui Pie (Hawaiian)

Maui Waui Pie (Hawaiian)

$26.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Canadian Ham, Bacon. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Pretty Fly For A White Pie

Pretty Fly For A White Pie

$26.00

Olive Oil and Fresh Garlic, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Spinach. (no tomato sauce on this pie) 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Mona Lisa Pie (Vegan)

Mona Lisa Pie (Vegan)

$23.00

(V) No Cheese. Tomato Sauce, Black Olives, Fresh Spinach, Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Pineapple Express Pie

Pineapple Express Pie

$26.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapeños. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Bae-BQ Pie

Bae-BQ Pie

$26.00

Spicy BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onions, Bacon and Mozzarella. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)

Weekly Special Pie

Weekly Special Pie

$25.00

Changes Weekly On Wednesdays. Check Our Instagram Or Call In For Description. 18" Extra Large Pie (feeds 4-5 Hungry Adults)