Ziggy's Stillwater

132 Main St S

Stillwater, MN 55082

Order Again

Appetizer

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Fry Basket

$9.00

Tot Basket

$10.00

Chili Fries

$14.00

Chili Tots

$14.00

Wings

$16.00

Small House

$6.00

Small Caesar

$6.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

$3 side Fry

$3.00

$3 side Tot

$3.00

Wing Combo

$29.00

Burgers

Bacon Chz Burger

$15.00

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Gambler

$17.00

Hamburger

$14.00

Motley Blue

$17.00

Van Mushroom

$17.00

Dawg

Bacon Dawg

$13.00

Plain Dawg

$12.00

Chili Dawg

$14.00

Bacon Chili Dawg

$15.00

Entree

Kabobs

$18.00

Spicy Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Ziggy's Salad Chicken

$14.00

Kids

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Stillwater's Home for the Best Live Music!!

132 Main St S, Stillwater, MN 55082

