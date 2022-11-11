- Home
Ziggy's Taco and Sub - Main St.
No reviews yet
3975 Main Street
Amherst, NY 14226
Popular Items
Subs
Assorted Sub
Ham Cappicola and Salami with provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Baked Cheese Sub
Baked provolone and swiss american cheeses with lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
BLT Sub
Crispy bacon with lettuce tomato and provolone on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Cappicola Sub
Spicy cappicola with provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Cheeseburger Sub
Grilled black angus burgers with American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Bacon Cheeseburger Sub
Grilled black angus burgers, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken Fingers in your choice of sauce, with provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken fingers with marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Fish Sub
Deep fried beer battered cod with provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Grilled Chicken Sub
Grilled white meat chicken with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Ham Sub
Ham, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Italian Sausage Sub
Grilled Italian sausage patties with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Royal Sub
Grilled Italian sausage with spicy cappicola, melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Salami Sub
Salami, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Steak Hoagie
8oz of steak with extra melted provolone cheese NO lettuce + tomato
Steak Sub
5 oz steak with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Stinger Sub
Steak and chopped chicken fingers with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Tuna Sub
Tuna (made with mayo), provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Turkey Bacon Sub
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Turkey Sub
Turkey, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Fingers with Baked Ham, melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Bologna Hoagie
Fried Bologna with melted American cheese and optional fried onions NO lettuce+tomato
Chicken finger club
Turkey&Ham Sub
1/2 Assorted
Ham, cappicola, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 BLT
Crispy bacon, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Baked Cheese
Melted provolone and swiss American cheese with lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Cappicola
Spicy cappicola, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Cheeseburger
Grilled black angus burger, melted American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger
Grilled black angus burger, bacon, melted American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Chx Fngr Sub
Chicken fingers in your choice of sauce with provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Chicken Parmigian
Chicken fingers, marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Fish
Fried beer battered cod with provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Grilled Chicken
Grilled white meat chicken with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1\2 Ham
Ham, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Italian Sausage
Grilled Italian sausage patties with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, marinara sauce and baked provolone cheese on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Royal
Grilled Italian sausage, spicy cappicola, melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Salami
Salami, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Tuna Sub
Tuna (made with mayo), provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Turkey
Turkey, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Turkey Bacon
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Steak Sub
Steak, melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Steak Hoagie
Steak and extra melted provolone cheese NO lettuce+tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Stinger
Steak and chopped chicken finger with melted provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1\2 Chx Cordon Bleu
Chicken fingers, baked ham, melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
1/2 Bologna Hoagie
1\2 Turkey & ham
Burritos
Regular Burrito
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Meat & Cheese Burrito
Our seasoned ground beef with cheese ONLY (no lettuce or tomato) in a 10" flour tortilla
Meat & Bean Burrito
Seasoned ground beef, Refried beans, cheese lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Steak Burrito
Grilled top round steak with cheese lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Chicken Burrito
Diced all white meat chicken with cheese lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Refried Bean Burrito
Vegetarian refried beans with cheese lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Black Bean Burrito
Vegetarian whole black beans with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Stinger Burrito
Steak and chicken fingers with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Chicken Finger Burrito
Chopped chicken fingers with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Mahi Mahi Burrito
3 peices of fried Mahi fish with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Tuna Burrito
Tuna fish (made with mayo) with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla
Vegetarian Burrito
Grilled tomatos, peppers and onions (optional) with cheese and lettuce in a 10" flour tortilla
Tacos
Regular Taco
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato 6-inch soft shell unless otherwise noted
Meat & Chz Taco
Seasoned ground beef and cheese ONLY (no lettuce or tomato) in a 6-inch soft shell
Meat & Bean Taco
Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell
Steak Taco
House cut top round steak, cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell
Chicken Taco
Grilled white meat chicken with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell
Black Bean Taco
Vegetarian whole black beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell
Mahi Mahi Taco
Deep fried Mahi fish with cheese. lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell
Refried Bean Taco
Vegetarian refried beans with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell
Tuna Taco
Tuna (made with mayo) with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell
Vegetarian Taco
Grilled tomatoes with optional peppers and onions, cheese and lettuce in a 6 inch soft shell
Shrimp Taco
Chimichangas
Beef Chimichanga
Seasoned ground beef with cheese
Beef Chimi Supreme
With OTS Salsa and Sour Cream
Chicken Chimichanga
Filled with chicken, cheese, peppers, onion, jalapeños and salsa
Chicken Chimi Supreme
With OTS Salsa and Sour Cream
Steak Chimichanga
Filled with steak, cheese, peppers, onion, jalapeños and salsa
Steak Chimi Supreme
With OTS Salsa and Sour Cream
Pizza Chimichanga
Filled with cheese, pepperoni and marinara sauce Bleu Cheese On The Side
Burgers
Hamburger
100% black angus burger on a Costanzos hard roll choose your toppings
Cheeseburger
Black angus burger with melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll
Bacon Cheeseburger
Black angus burger with bacon and melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll
Double Cheeseburger
2 black angus burgers with melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
2 Black angus burgers with bacon and melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll
Mexican Cheeseburger
Black angus burger, melted American cheese, salsa and sour cream on a Costanzos hard roll
Cheeseburger Deluxe
Black angus burger with melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll served with French fries
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe
Black angus burger with bacon and melted American on a Costanzos hard roll served with French fries
Double Cheeseburger Deluxe
Double bacon cheeseburger deluxe
Fried Bologna Deluxe
Thick fried slice of bologna with melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll served with French fries
Salads
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream
Mexican Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream
Mexican Steak Salad
Steak, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream
Chicken Finger Salad
Chopped chicken fingers in your choice of sauce with cheese lettuce and tomato in a deep fried tortilla bowl served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Stinger Salad
Steak and chopped chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream
Black Bean Salad
Garden Salad
Shredded lettuce, tomato and cheese
Julienne Salad
Turkey, Ham and Provolone cheese with shredded lettuce and tomato
Desserts
Apple Grande
Deep fried apple pie filling in a soft flour tortilla. Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
Apple Grande Ala Mode
Small Dish/Ice Cream
Large Dish/Ice Cream
Small Cone
Large Cone
ChocoTaco
Cookie Sandwich
Cookie
Sour Cyclone
Spiderman / Minion
Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake
Caramel Brownie
Quesadilla
Munchies
Nachos
House made nachos (yellow corn)
Taco in A Bag
Bag of doritos with taco meat, cheese, lettuce and tomato
French Fries
Straight Cut Fries (1 serving)
Fajita Fries
Seasoned curly fries with a side of nacho cheese
Onion Rings
Garlic Bread with Cheese
12 inch Costanzos roll with garlic spread and melted provolone cheese
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
6 mozz sticks served with a side of marinara
Fried Pickle Coins (W\ Ranch)
Battered pickle coins(rounds) served with a side of ranch
Pizza Logs (5)
5 served with a side of marinara
Supreme Nachos (Beef or Bean)
Choice of beef or bean with cheese, salsa, jalapeños, black olives and sour cream
Supreme Nachos (Steak or Chicken)
Choice of steak, chicken, chicken finger or stinger with cheese, salsa, jalapeños, black olives and sour cream
Doritos
Alaska wild wings+fries
Chicken Fingers
Combos
Reg Burrito Combo
Regular beef burrito with nachos and a small drink
Chicken Burrito Combo
Chicken burrito with nachos and a small drink
Steak Burrito Combo
Steak burrito with nachos and a small drink
Regular Taco Combo
Regular beef taco with nachos and a small drink
1\2 Order Chicken Fingers Combo (3)
3 chicken fingers with fries, bleu cheese and a small drink
Pick A Pack
Beverages
Sm Pepsi
Sm Diet Pepsi
Sm Root Beer
Sm Mountain Dew
Sm Dr. Pepper
Sm Sierra Mist
Sm Iced Tea
Sm Loganberry
Med Pepsi
Med Diet Pepsi
Med Rootbeer
Med Mountain Dew
Med Dr. Pepper
Med Sierra Mist
Med Iced Tea
Med Loganberry
Lg Pepsi
Lg Diet Pepsi
Lg Rootbeer
Lg Mountain Dew
Lg Dr. Pepper
Lg Sierra Mist
Lg Iced Tea
Lg Loganberry
Water
Gatorade
Sm. Milkshake
Lg. Milkshake
Milk
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
