Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches
Burgers

Ziggy's Taco and Sub - Main St.

review star

No reviews yet

3975 Main Street

Amherst, NY 14226

Order Again

Popular Items

Fajita Fries
Nachos
Steak Burrito

Subs

All subs prepared with lettuce, provolone, cheese, tomato, your choice of mayo, oil and/or onions. Served on a 12 inch toasted costanzos roll.

Assorted Sub

$11.50

Ham Cappicola and Salami with provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Baked Cheese Sub

$10.50

Baked provolone and swiss american cheeses with lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

BLT Sub

$12.99

Crispy bacon with lettuce tomato and provolone on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Cappicola Sub

$10.50

Spicy cappicola with provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.69

Grilled black angus burgers with American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Bacon Cheeseburger Sub

$13.75

Grilled black angus burgers, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Chicken Finger Sub

$13.75

Chicken Fingers in your choice of sauce, with provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.75

Chicken fingers with marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Fish Sub

$13.75

Deep fried beer battered cod with provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Grilled Chicken Sub

$12.99

Grilled white meat chicken with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Ham Sub

$11.50

Ham, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Italian Sausage Sub

$12.75

Grilled Italian sausage patties with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Pizza Sub

$11.50

Pepperoni, marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Royal Sub

$12.75

Grilled Italian sausage with spicy cappicola, melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Salami Sub

$11.50

Salami, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Steak Hoagie

$12.99

8oz of steak with extra melted provolone cheese NO lettuce + tomato

Steak Sub

$12.99

5 oz steak with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Stinger Sub

$16.99

Steak and chopped chicken fingers with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Tuna Sub

$11.99

Tuna (made with mayo), provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Turkey Bacon Sub

$12.99

Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Turkey Sub

$9.99

Turkey, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$13.75

Chicken Fingers with Baked Ham, melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll

Bologna Hoagie

$11.50

Fried Bologna with melted American cheese and optional fried onions NO lettuce+tomato

Chicken finger club

$14.99

Turkey&Ham Sub

$12.99

1/2 Assorted

$7.25

Ham, cappicola, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 BLT

$8.99

Crispy bacon, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Baked Cheese

$7.25

Melted provolone and swiss American cheese with lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Cappicola

$7.25

Spicy cappicola, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Cheeseburger

$7.95

Grilled black angus burger, melted American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Grilled black angus burger, bacon, melted American cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Chx Fngr Sub

$8.50

Chicken fingers in your choice of sauce with provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Chicken Parmigian

$8.50

Chicken fingers, marinara sauce and melted provolone cheese on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Fish

$8.50

Fried beer battered cod with provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Grilled white meat chicken with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1\2 Ham

$7.25

Ham, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Italian Sausage

$8.50

Grilled Italian sausage patties with melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Pizza Sub

$8.25

Pepperoni, marinara sauce and baked provolone cheese on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Royal

$7.95

Grilled Italian sausage, spicy cappicola, melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Salami

$7.25

Salami, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Tuna Sub

$7.25

Tuna (made with mayo), provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Turkey

$7.75

Turkey, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Turkey Bacon

$8.99

Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Steak Sub

$9.25

Steak, melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Steak Hoagie

$9.99

Steak and extra melted provolone cheese NO lettuce+tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Stinger

$10.49

Steak and chopped chicken finger with melted provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1\2 Chx Cordon Bleu

$8.50

Chicken fingers, baked ham, melted provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll

1/2 Bologna Hoagie

$7.25

1\2 Turkey & ham

$7.25

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$4.59

Our seasoned ground beef with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla

Meat & Cheese Burrito

$4.59

Our seasoned ground beef with cheese ONLY (no lettuce or tomato) in a 10" flour tortilla

Meat & Bean Burrito

$4.59

Seasoned ground beef, Refried beans, cheese lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla

Steak Burrito

$6.29

Grilled top round steak with cheese lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla

Chicken Burrito

$5.45

Diced all white meat chicken with cheese lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla

Refried Bean Burrito

$4.39

Vegetarian refried beans with cheese lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla

Black Bean Burrito

$4.39

Vegetarian whole black beans with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla

Stinger Burrito

$6.59

Steak and chicken fingers with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla

Chicken Finger Burrito

$6.49

Chopped chicken fingers with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla

Mahi Mahi Burrito

$4.95

3 peices of fried Mahi fish with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla

Tuna Burrito

$4.99

Tuna fish (made with mayo) with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 10" flour tortilla

Vegetarian Burrito

$4.39

Grilled tomatos, peppers and onions (optional) with cheese and lettuce in a 10" flour tortilla

Tacos

Hard or soft shell served with cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Regular Taco

$2.99

Seasoned ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato 6-inch soft shell unless otherwise noted

Meat & Chz Taco

$2.99

Seasoned ground beef and cheese ONLY (no lettuce or tomato) in a 6-inch soft shell

Meat & Bean Taco

$2.99

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell

Steak Taco

$4.75

House cut top round steak, cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell

Chicken Taco

$4.05

Grilled white meat chicken with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell

Black Bean Taco

$2.99

Vegetarian whole black beans, cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell

Mahi Mahi Taco

$4.25

Deep fried Mahi fish with cheese. lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell

Refried Bean Taco

$2.99

Vegetarian refried beans with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell

Tuna Taco

$3.25

Tuna (made with mayo) with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell

Vegetarian Taco

$2.75

Grilled tomatoes with optional peppers and onions, cheese and lettuce in a 6 inch soft shell

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Chimichangas

Filled and deep fried in a flour tortilla

Beef Chimichanga

$5.75

Seasoned ground beef with cheese

Beef Chimi Supreme

$6.75

With OTS Salsa and Sour Cream

Chicken Chimichanga

$5.99

Filled with chicken, cheese, peppers, onion, jalapeños and salsa

Chicken Chimi Supreme

$6.99

With OTS Salsa and Sour Cream

Steak Chimichanga

$6.80

Filled with steak, cheese, peppers, onion, jalapeños and salsa

Steak Chimi Supreme

$7.80

With OTS Salsa and Sour Cream

Pizza Chimichanga

$5.85

Filled with cheese, pepperoni and marinara sauce Bleu Cheese On The Side

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.99

100% black angus burger on a Costanzos hard roll choose your toppings

Cheeseburger

$6.49

Black angus burger with melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.49

Black angus burger with bacon and melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

2 black angus burgers with melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

2 Black angus burgers with bacon and melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll

Mexican Cheeseburger

$7.49

Black angus burger, melted American cheese, salsa and sour cream on a Costanzos hard roll

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$9.99

Black angus burger with melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll served with French fries

Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

$11.99

Black angus burger with bacon and melted American on a Costanzos hard roll served with French fries

Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

$12.49

Double bacon cheeseburger deluxe

$13.49

Fried Bologna Deluxe

$7.99

Thick fried slice of bologna with melted American cheese on a Costanzos hard roll served with French fries

Salads

Choice of dressings: Ranch, Italian, Lite Italian, French, Bleu Cheese.

Taco Salad

$7.59

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream

Mexican Chicken Salad

$7.75

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream

Mexican Steak Salad

$7.99

Steak, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream

Chicken Finger Salad

$7.99

Chopped chicken fingers in your choice of sauce with cheese lettuce and tomato in a deep fried tortilla bowl served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Stinger Salad

$8.39

Steak and chopped chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream

Black Bean Salad

$7.49

Garden Salad

$5.25

Shredded lettuce, tomato and cheese

Julienne Salad

$7.19

Turkey, Ham and Provolone cheese with shredded lettuce and tomato

Desserts

Apple Grande

$2.50

Deep fried apple pie filling in a soft flour tortilla. Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Apple Grande Ala Mode

$3.50

Small Dish/Ice Cream

$3.50

Large Dish/Ice Cream

$4.25

Small Cone

$3.50

Large Cone

$4.25

ChocoTaco

$3.50

Cookie Sandwich

$3.50

Cookie

$1.85

Sour Cyclone

$1.99

Spiderman / Minion

$3.00

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$1.99

Caramel Brownie

$1.99

Quesadilla

Filled and grilled in a 10 inch flour tortilla peppers and onions optional. Served with sides of salsa & sour cream.

Beef Quesadilla

$7.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.49

Steak Quesadilla

$8.75

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

Black Bean Quesadilla

$7.49

Chicken Finger Quesadilla

$8.99

Stinger Quesadilla

$9.15

Munchies

Nachos

$4.15

House made nachos (yellow corn)

Taco in A Bag

$4.50

Bag of doritos with taco meat, cheese, lettuce and tomato

French Fries

$3.75

Straight Cut Fries (1 serving)

Fajita Fries

$4.19

Seasoned curly fries with a side of nacho cheese

Onion Rings

$4.89

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.49

12 inch Costanzos roll with garlic spread and melted provolone cheese

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.99

6 mozz sticks served with a side of marinara

Fried Pickle Coins (W\ Ranch)

$7.19

Battered pickle coins(rounds) served with a side of ranch

Pizza Logs (5)

$8.49

5 served with a side of marinara

Supreme Nachos (Beef or Bean)

$6.79

Choice of beef or bean with cheese, salsa, jalapeños, black olives and sour cream

Supreme Nachos (Steak or Chicken)

$7.89

Choice of steak, chicken, chicken finger or stinger with cheese, salsa, jalapeños, black olives and sour cream

Doritos

$1.25

Alaska wild wings+fries

$7.99

Chicken Fingers

Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ, Plain. All served with bleu cheese & french fries.

Single Fingers (5)

$14.99

5 chicken fingers, French fries and a side of blue cheese

Double Fingers (10)

$26.99

10 chicken fingers, French fries and 2 sides of blue cheese

Family Fingers (20)

$49.99

20 chicken fingers, 2 orders of French fries and 4 sides of blue cheese

Combos

#1-Regular Burrito, Nachos & Drink Combo

Reg Burrito Combo

$10.99

Regular beef burrito with nachos and a small drink

Chicken Burrito Combo

$11.50

Chicken burrito with nachos and a small drink

Steak Burrito Combo

$12.50

Steak burrito with nachos and a small drink

Regular Taco Combo

$8.99

Regular beef taco with nachos and a small drink

1\2 Order Chicken Fingers Combo (3)

$12.99

3 chicken fingers with fries, bleu cheese and a small drink

Pick A Pack

Beef 6 Pack

$14.50

Chicken 6 Pack

$19.99

Steak 6 Pack

$23.50

Beef Burrito 4 Pack

$15.99

Chicken Burrito 4 Pack

$17.99

Steak Burrito 4 Pack

$20.99

chicken finger burrito 4 pack

$21.99

Beverages

Sm Pepsi

$2.50

Sm Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sm Root Beer

$2.50

Sm Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sm Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sm Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sm Iced Tea

$2.50

Sm Loganberry

$2.50

Med Pepsi

$2.85

Med Diet Pepsi

$2.85

Med Rootbeer

$2.85

Med Mountain Dew

$2.85

Med Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Med Sierra Mist

$2.85

Med Iced Tea

$2.85

Med Loganberry

$2.85

Lg Pepsi

$3.55

Lg Diet Pepsi

$3.55

Lg Rootbeer

$3.55

Lg Mountain Dew

$3.55

Lg Dr. Pepper

$3.55

Lg Sierra Mist

$3.55

Lg Iced Tea

$3.55

Lg Loganberry

$3.55

Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Sm. Milkshake

$4.85

Lg. Milkshake

$5.95

Milk

$2.85

Coffee

$1.99Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Steak hoagie special

Steak hoagie

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
