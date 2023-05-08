Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ziggy's 583 Washington Street

review star

No reviews yet

583 Washington Street

Brighton, MA 02135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Small 12" Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Our signature tomato sauce and mozzarella

Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Our signature tomato sauce and mozzarella

Bacon Buffaroni Pizza

Small 12" Bacon Buffaroni Pizza

$16.50

Mozzarella, bacon, buffalo chicken, and pepperoni. Choice of blue cheese or ranch drizzle

Large 16" Bacon Buffaroni Pizza

$22.95

Mozzarella, bacon, buffalo chicken, and pepperoni. Choice of blue cheese or ranch drizzle

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Small 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and BBQ sauce drizzle

Large 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, banana peppers, and BBQ sauce drizzle

BRB Pizza

Small 12" BRB Pizza

$15.50

Balsamic glaze base, mozzarella, ricotta, grated parmesan, EVOO, and fresh basil

Large 16" BRB Pizza

$21.50

Balsamic glaze base, mozzarella, ricotta, grated parmesan, EVOO, and fresh basil

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Small 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

Mozzarella, buffalo chicken, banana peppers. Choice of blue cheese or ranch drizzle

Large 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Mozzarella, buffalo chicken, banana peppers. Choice of blue cheese or ranch drizzle

Caprese Pizza

Small 12" Caprese Pizza

$15.50

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil

Large 16" Caprese Pizza

$21.50

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Small 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.25

Mozzarella, chicken cutlet, bacon, diced tomatoes, ranch drizzle

Large 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.50

Mozzarella, chicken cutlet, bacon, diced tomatoes, ranch drizzle

Chicken Parm Pizza

Small 12" Chicken Parm Pizza

$15.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken cutlet, shaved parmesan, marinara, and fresh basil

Large 16" Chicken Parm Pizza

$21.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken cutlet, shaved parmesan, marinara, and fresh basil

Forest Pizza

Small 12" Forest Pizza

$15.50

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, and roasted red peppers

Large 16" Forest Pizza

$21.50

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, and roasted red peppers

Fredo Pizza

Small 12" Fredo Pizza

$15.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, roasted red peppers, ricotta, and roasted garlic

Large 16" Fredo Pizza

$21.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, roasted red peppers, ricotta, and roasted garlic

Greek Pizza

Small 12" Greek Pizza

$15.50

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, diced tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese

Large 16" Greek Pizza

$21.50

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, spinach, diced tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

Small 12" Hawaiian Pizza

$14.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, and ham

Large 16" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, and ham

Margherita Pizza

Small 12" Margherita Pizza

$14.95

Our signature tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO

Large 16" Margherita Pizza

$19.95

Our signature tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO

Meat Lover Pizza

Small 12" Meat Lover Pizza

$17.50

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and meatball

Large 16" Meat Lover Pizza

$23.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and meatball

Reenzo Pizza

Small 12" Reenzo Pizza

$15.95

Pesto base, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sausage, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic

Large 16" Reenzo Pizza

$21.95

Pesto base, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sausage, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic

Samoan Pizza

Small 12" Samoan Pizza

$15.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, and pineapple. Topped with a honey BBQ drizzle

Large 16" Samoan Pizza

$21.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, and pineapple. Topped with a honey BBQ drizzle

Sharon Pizza

Small 12" Sharon Pizza

$15.50

Pesto base, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, spinach, roasted garlic

Large 16" Sharon Pizza

$21.50

Pesto base, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, spinach, roasted garlic

Super Nicky Pizza

Small 12" Super Nicky Pizza

$15.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, asiago, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, and EVOO

Large 16" Super Nicky Pizza

$21.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, asiago, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, and EVOO

Supreme Pizza

Small 12" Supreme Pizza

$16.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions

Large 16" Supreme Pizza

$23.50

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions

Tomato Basil Pizza

Small 12" Tomato Basil Pizza

$12.00

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, roasted garlic, and fresh basil

Large 16" Tomato Basil Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, diced tomatoes, roasted garlic, and fresh basil

Veggie Lover Pizza

Small 12" Veggie Lover Pizza

$15.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and roasted garlic

Large 16" Veggie Lover Pizza

$21.95

Our signature tomato sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and roasted garlic

Vito Pizza

Small 12" Vito Pizza

$15.95

Mozzarella, sausage, meatball, and ricotta. Topped with marinara, grated parmesan, and fresh basil

Large 16" Vito Pizza

$21.95

Mozzarella, sausage, meatball, and ricotta. Topped with marinara, grated parmesan, and fresh basil

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$12.50

Served with one side of marinara

Bacon Buffaroni Calzone

$16.50

Mozzarella, bacon, buffalo chicken, and pepperoni. Served with one side of either ranch or blue cheese dressing

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$15.95

Mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, and banana peppers. Served with one side of BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.95

Mozzarella, buffalo chicken, banana peppers. Served with one side of either ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$16.25

Mozzarella, chicken cutlet, bacon, diced tomatoes. Served with one side of ranch dressing

Chicken Parm Calzone

$15.95

Mozzarella, chicken cutlet, shaved parmesan, and fresh basil. Served with one side of marinara

Forest Calzone

$15.50

Mozzarella, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, and roasted red peppers. Served with one side of marinara

Fredo Calzone

$15.95

Mozzarella, sausage, roasted red peppers, ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with one side of marinara

Greek Calzone

$15.50

Mozzarella, spinach, diced tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese. Served with one side of marinara

Hawaiian Calzone

$14.95

Mozzarella, pineapple, and ham. Served with one side of marinara

Meat Lover Calzone

$17.50

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and meatball. Served with one side of marinara

Reenzo Calzone

$15.95

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sausage, roasted red peppers, and roasted garlic. Served with one side of pesto

Samoan Calzone

$15.95

Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, and pineapple. Served with one side of honey BBQ

Sharon Calzone

$15.50

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, spinach, and roasted garlic. Served with one side of pesto

Super Nicky Calzone

$15.95

Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, asiago, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, and EVOO. Served with one side of marinara

Supreme Calzone

$16.95

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions. Served with one side of marinara

Veggie Lover Calzone

$15.95

Mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and roasted garlic. Served with one side of marinara

Vito Calzone

$15.95

Mozzarella, sausage, meatball, ricotta, and fresh basil. Served with one side of marinara

Starters & Wings

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$11.95

French fries topped with buffalo chicken tenders. Served with one side of blue cheese

French Fries

$5.50

Greek Fries

$8.50

French fries topped with feta cheese, oregano. Served with one side of our housemade tzatziki

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Served with one side of marinara

Onion Rings

$6.95

Served with one side of chipotle mayo

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Wings and Tenders

7 pc Chicken Wings

$10.50

Fresh chicken wings, tossed in the flavor of your choice. Served with side of ranch or blue cheese

14 pc Chicken Wings

$17.95

Fresh chicken wings, tossed in the flavor of your choice. Served with 2 sides of ranch or blue cheese

5 pc Boneless Tenders

$8.95

Fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, tossed in the flavor of your choice. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese

10 pc Boneless Tenders

$16.50

Fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, tossed in the flavor of your choice. Served with 2 sides of ranch or blue cheese

Wing and Fry Combo

$11.50

5 wings and a side of French fries. Your choice of flavor for the wings, and a side of either ranch or blue cheese

Tender and Fry Combo

$11.50

4 boneless tenders and a side of French fries. Your choice of flavor for the tenders, and a side of either ranch or blue cheese

Subs & Wraps

Athena

Small Athena Sub / Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, feta, and Greek dressing

Large Athena Sub

$12.75

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, feta, and Greek dressing

BLT

Small BLT Sub / Wrap

$9.25

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Large BLT Sub

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Buffalo Blue (Buffalo Chicken)

Small Buffalo Blue Sub / Wrap

$10.50

Buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

Large Buffalo Blue Sub

$12.75

Buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

Cheeseburger Sub

Small Cheeseburger Sub / Wrap

$9.95

All beef patty and American cheese. Your choice of toppings/condiments

Large Cheeseburger Sub

$11.95

All beef patty and American cheese. Your choice of toppings/condiments

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons and Caesar dressing

Chicken Cutlet

Small Chicken Cutlet Sub / Wrap

$9.50

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Large Chicken Cutlet Sub

$11.50

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Chicken Finger

Small Chicken Finger Sub / Wrap

$9.50

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Large Chicken Finger Sub

$11.50

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Little Harry (Chicken Gyro)

Little Harry (Chicken Gyro)

$10.50

One size only, served on pita bread or in a wrap. Grilled chicken, tzatziki, French fries, tomato, and red onion served in pita bread or as a wrap

Chicken Parm

Small Chicken Parm Sub / Wrap

$9.95

Chicken, provolone cheese, and marinara. Toasted

Large Chicken Parm Sub

$11.95

Chicken, provolone cheese, and marinara. Toasted

Cousin Ozzie

Small Cousin Ozzie Sub / Wrap

$10.25

Roast beef, pepper Jack cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce and tomato

Large Cousin Ozzie Sub

$12.50

Roast beef, pepper Jack cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce and tomato

Eggplant Parm

Small Eggplant Parm Sub / Wrap

$9.50

Fried eggplant, provolone cheese, and marinara. Toasted

Large Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.50

Fried eggplant, provolone cheese, and marinara. Toasted

Gail

Small Gail Sub / Wrap

$10.25

Turkey, Swiss cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, and chipotle mayo

Large Gail Sub

$12.50

Turkey, Swiss cheese, spinach, roasted peppers, and chipotle mayo

Grilled Chicken

Small Grilled Chicken Sub / Wrap

$9.50

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Large Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.50

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Ham

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Small Ham Sub / Wrap

$8.95

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Large Ham Sub

$10.95

Harrington

Small Harrington Sub / Wrap

$10.25

Grilled pastrami, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and dijon mustard

Large Harrington Sub

$12.50

Grilled pastrami, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and dijon mustard

Italian

Small Italian Sub / Wrap

$9.95

Genoa salami, mortadella, hot capocollo, and provolone. Your choice of toppings

Large Italian Sub

$11.95

Genoa salami, mortadella, hot capocollo, and provolone. Your choice of toppings

Italian Steak Bomb

Small Italian Steak Bomb Sub

$11.50

Lean shaved steak, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, and provolone

Large Italian Steak Bomb Sub / Wrap

$13.50

Lean shaved steak, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, and provolone

Jonesy

Small Jonesy Sub

$12.50

Lean shaved steak, bacon, salami, and extra American cheese

Large Jonesy Sub / Wrap

$14.50

Lean shaved steak, bacon, salami, and extra American cheese

Lulu Wrap

Lulu Wrap

$10.25

Spinach, roasted beets, chickpeas, feta, and balsamic dressing

Meatball Parm

Small Meatball Parm Sub / Wrap

$9.95

Meatballs, provolone cheese, and marinara. Toasted

Large Meatball Parm Sub

$11.95

Meatballs, provolone cheese, and marinara. Toasted

Pastrami

Small Pastrami Sub / Wrap

$9.95

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Large Pastrami Sub

$11.95

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Pesto Chicken

Small Pesto Chicken Sub / Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, provolone, spinach, roasted red peppers, pesto, mayo

Large Pesto Chicken Sub

$12.75

Grilled chicken, provolone, spinach, roasted red peppers, pesto, mayo

Randy

Small Randy Sub / Wrap

$10.25

Roast beef, Cheddar cheese, broccoli, and chipotle mayo

Large Randy Sub

$12.50

Roast beef, Cheddar cheese, broccoli, and chipotle mayo

Roast Beef

Small Roast Beef Sub / Wrap

$9.50

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Large Roast Beef Sub

$11.50

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Saybrook Wrap

Saybrook Wrap

$10.50

Spinach, quinoa, fresh mozzarella, cucumber, basil, and honey ginger dressing

Steak & Cheese

Small Steak and Cheese Sub

$10.95

Lean shaved steak and American cheese

Large Steak and Cheese Sub / Wrap

$12.95

Lean shaved steak and American cheese

Turkey

Small Turkey Sub / Wrap

$8.50

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Large Turkey Sub

$10.50

Choose bread type and cheese/toppings (additional cost)

Uncle Chris

Small Uncle Chris Sub / Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese

Large Uncle Chris Sub

$12.75

Grilled chicken with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese

Veggie

Small Veggie Sub / Wrap

$7.95

Large Veggie Sub

$9.95

Cutlets & Burgers

Cutlets

Brackett Blue

$7.95

Chicken cutlet, honey ham, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato

Glen (Thai Chili)

$7.95

Chicken cutlet, pepper Jack cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and sweet Thai chili sauce

Kushone

$7.95

Chicken cutlet, pepper Jack cheese, onion rings, roasted red peppers

O'Neill (Washington St.)

$7.95

Chicken cutlet, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ sauce

Ranchero

$7.95

Chicken cutlet, bacon, mixed greens and tomato with ranch dressing

R. J.

$7.95

Chicken cutlet, pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo

Super Parm

$7.95

Chicken cutlet, provolone cheese, fried breaded, fresh mozzarella medallions, marinara

Tony Soprano

$7.95

Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, and olive oil

Burgers

Create Your Own Burger

$10.50

Two patties on a potato roll. Your choice of cheese/toppings/condiments

Brighton Burger

$11.50

Cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, red onions, pickles, and mayo

Greek Burger

$12.95

Double patty. Feta cheese, tomato, red onion, tzatziki. With a side of French fries

Mahoney Burger

$14.95

Double patty. Pepper Jack cheese, grilled pastrami, and bacon. With a side of French fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Double patty. Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, and grilled onions. With a side of French fries

Western Burger

$13.95

Double patty. Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce. With a side of French fries

Salads & Bowls

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Our mixed greens salad topped with Genoa salami, mortadella, and provolone cheese. Your choice of side dressing

Apple Walnut Salad

$10.50

Spring mix, sliced apples, cucumbers, beets, chopped walnuts, dried cranberries and feta cheese. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette

Asian Sesame Salad

$9.50

Spring mix, red onions, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sesame seeds, sliced almonds, and crispy wontons. Served with a side of honey ginger dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Our mixed greens salad topped with buffalo chicken tenders. Served with your choice of a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan. Served with a side of Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.25

Spring mix, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and roasted red peppers. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$12.50

Our mixed greens salad topped with ham, turkey, and American cheese. Your choice of side dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$13.95

Our mixed greens salad topped with chicken cutlet and bacon. Served with a side of ranch dressing

Greek Salad

$9.50

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing

Health Nut Salad

$10.50

Spring mix, chickpeas, beets, broccoli, sliced almonds, and shaved parmesan. Your choice of side dressing

Mixed Greens Salad

$8.95

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded carrots, and pepperoncinis. Your choice of side dressing

Villager Salad

$8.95

Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil, and oregano

Bowls

Mediterranean Bowl

$10.50

Rice or quinoa base, topped with cucumber, tomato, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, feta cheese, and tzatziki. Served with a side of Greek dressing

Teriyaki Bowl

$10.50

Rice or quinoa base topped with sautéed broccoli, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and teriyaki sauce

Veggie Medley Bowl

$10.50

Rice or quinoa base topped with broccoli, roasted beets, peppers, cucumbers, and feta. Served with a side of balsamic dressing

Drinks, Desserts & Side Sauces

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Chips

Plain Chips

$1.50

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Sour Cream and Onion Chips

$1.50

Sweet Maui Onion Chips

$1.50

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

Party Cookie

$2.50

Sugar cookie with rainbow sprinkles

Whoopie Pie

$2.95

Side Sauces and Dressings

Side Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Side Greek Dressing

$0.75

Side Honey BBQ

$0.75

Side Honey Ginger Dressing

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Ketchup Cup

$0.75

Side Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

Side Pesto

$1.25

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Side Sweet Thai Chili

$1.00

Side Teriyaki

$1.00

Side Tzatziki

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

PIZZA SUBS WINGS SALADS BOWLS WRAPS

Location

583 Washington Street, Brighton, MA 02135

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

