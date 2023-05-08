Ziggy's 583 Washington Street
583 Washington Street
Brighton, MA 02135
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Bacon Buffaroni Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BRB Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Caprese Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken Parm Pizza
Forest Pizza
Fredo Pizza
Greek Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Meat Lover Pizza
Reenzo Pizza
Samoan Pizza
Sharon Pizza
Super Nicky Pizza
Supreme Pizza
Tomato Basil Pizza
Veggie Lover Pizza
Vito Pizza
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Served with one side of marinara
Bacon Buffaroni Calzone
Mozzarella, bacon, buffalo chicken, and pepperoni. Served with one side of either ranch or blue cheese dressing
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, and banana peppers. Served with one side of BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Mozzarella, buffalo chicken, banana peppers. Served with one side of either ranch or blue cheese dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Mozzarella, chicken cutlet, bacon, diced tomatoes. Served with one side of ranch dressing
Chicken Parm Calzone
Mozzarella, chicken cutlet, shaved parmesan, and fresh basil. Served with one side of marinara
Forest Calzone
Mozzarella, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, and roasted red peppers. Served with one side of marinara
Fredo Calzone
Mozzarella, sausage, roasted red peppers, ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with one side of marinara
Greek Calzone
Mozzarella, spinach, diced tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese. Served with one side of marinara
Hawaiian Calzone
Mozzarella, pineapple, and ham. Served with one side of marinara
Meat Lover Calzone
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, and meatball. Served with one side of marinara
Reenzo Calzone
Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, sausage, roasted red peppers, and roasted garlic. Served with one side of pesto
Samoan Calzone
Mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, and pineapple. Served with one side of honey BBQ
Sharon Calzone
Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, spinach, and roasted garlic. Served with one side of pesto
Super Nicky Calzone
Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, asiago, shaved parmesan, fresh basil, and EVOO. Served with one side of marinara
Supreme Calzone
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions. Served with one side of marinara
Veggie Lover Calzone
Mozzarella, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and roasted garlic. Served with one side of marinara
Vito Calzone
Mozzarella, sausage, meatball, ricotta, and fresh basil. Served with one side of marinara
Starters & Wings
Starters
Buffalo Chicken Fries
French fries topped with buffalo chicken tenders. Served with one side of blue cheese
French Fries
Greek Fries
French fries topped with feta cheese, oregano. Served with one side of our housemade tzatziki
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with one side of marinara
Onion Rings
Served with one side of chipotle mayo
Sweet Potato Fries
Wings and Tenders
7 pc Chicken Wings
Fresh chicken wings, tossed in the flavor of your choice. Served with side of ranch or blue cheese
14 pc Chicken Wings
Fresh chicken wings, tossed in the flavor of your choice. Served with 2 sides of ranch or blue cheese
5 pc Boneless Tenders
Fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, tossed in the flavor of your choice. Served with a side of ranch or blue cheese
10 pc Boneless Tenders
Fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, tossed in the flavor of your choice. Served with 2 sides of ranch or blue cheese
Wing and Fry Combo
5 wings and a side of French fries. Your choice of flavor for the wings, and a side of either ranch or blue cheese
Tender and Fry Combo
4 boneless tenders and a side of French fries. Your choice of flavor for the tenders, and a side of either ranch or blue cheese
Subs & Wraps
Athena
Buffalo Blue (Buffalo Chicken)
Cheeseburger Sub
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Cutlet
Chicken Finger
Little Harry (Chicken Gyro)
Chicken Parm
Cousin Ozzie
Eggplant Parm
Gail
Grilled Chicken
Ham
Harrington
Italian
Italian Steak Bomb
Jonesy
Meatball Parm
Pastrami
Pesto Chicken
Randy
Roast Beef
Saybrook Wrap
Steak & Cheese
Turkey
Uncle Chris
Cutlets & Burgers
Cutlets
Brackett Blue
Chicken cutlet, honey ham, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato
Glen (Thai Chili)
Chicken cutlet, pepper Jack cheese, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, and sweet Thai chili sauce
Kushone
Chicken cutlet, pepper Jack cheese, onion rings, roasted red peppers
O'Neill (Washington St.)
Chicken cutlet, pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and BBQ sauce
Ranchero
Chicken cutlet, bacon, mixed greens and tomato with ranch dressing
R. J.
Chicken cutlet, pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo
Super Parm
Chicken cutlet, provolone cheese, fried breaded, fresh mozzarella medallions, marinara
Tony Soprano
Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, and olive oil
Burgers
Create Your Own Burger
Two patties on a potato roll. Your choice of cheese/toppings/condiments
Brighton Burger
Cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, red onions, pickles, and mayo
Greek Burger
Double patty. Feta cheese, tomato, red onion, tzatziki. With a side of French fries
Mahoney Burger
Double patty. Pepper Jack cheese, grilled pastrami, and bacon. With a side of French fries
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Double patty. Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, and grilled onions. With a side of French fries
Western Burger
Double patty. Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce. With a side of French fries
Salads & Bowls
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Our mixed greens salad topped with Genoa salami, mortadella, and provolone cheese. Your choice of side dressing
Apple Walnut Salad
Spring mix, sliced apples, cucumbers, beets, chopped walnuts, dried cranberries and feta cheese. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Asian Sesame Salad
Spring mix, red onions, shredded carrots, cucumbers, sesame seeds, sliced almonds, and crispy wontons. Served with a side of honey ginger dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our mixed greens salad topped with buffalo chicken tenders. Served with your choice of a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan. Served with a side of Caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and roasted red peppers. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Our mixed greens salad topped with ham, turkey, and American cheese. Your choice of side dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Our mixed greens salad topped with chicken cutlet and bacon. Served with a side of ranch dressing
Greek Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese. Served with a side of Greek dressing
Health Nut Salad
Spring mix, chickpeas, beets, broccoli, sliced almonds, and shaved parmesan. Your choice of side dressing
Mixed Greens Salad
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded carrots, and pepperoncinis. Your choice of side dressing
Villager Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, olive oil, and oregano
Bowls
Mediterranean Bowl
Rice or quinoa base, topped with cucumber, tomato, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, feta cheese, and tzatziki. Served with a side of Greek dressing
Teriyaki Bowl
Rice or quinoa base topped with sautéed broccoli, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and teriyaki sauce
Veggie Medley Bowl
Rice or quinoa base topped with broccoli, roasted beets, peppers, cucumbers, and feta. Served with a side of balsamic dressing
Drinks, Desserts & Side Sauces
Chips
Desserts
Side Sauces and Dressings
Side Balsamic Glaze
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Chipotle Mayo
Side Greek Dressing
Side Honey BBQ
Side Honey Ginger Dressing
Side Honey Mustard
Side Ketchup Cup
Side Oil & Vinegar
Side Pesto
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Sweet Thai Chili
Side Teriyaki
Side Tzatziki
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
583 Washington Street, Brighton, MA 02135