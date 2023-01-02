  • Home
ZIKI 604 Driskill St, Austin, TX 78701

No reviews yet

604 Driskill Street

Austin, TX 78701

Order Again

SmashBurger

Feta Fig SmashBurger

$12.00

Ok, this is INSANE. Our signature SmashBurger is made with grassfed certified black angus beef (4oz) served on a brioche bun toasted in garlic butter, topped with our sweet fig spread, authentic feta, red onion, and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Starters + Appetizers

Fries (GF)

$5.00

Crispy fresh hand-cut fries seasoned with sea salt and homemade spices. Gluten-Free.

Greek Fries (GF)

$6.00

Greek Fries with fresh hand-cut fries, organic feta cheese, oregano and sea salt. Gluten-free.

Falafel Bites (GF)

$6.00

Three of our healthy and crispy falafel bites with your choice of sauce. Vegetarian.

ZIKI Bites (GF)

$8.00

Three of our crispy spanakopita bites filled with feta, secret cheeses, and spinach. Gluten-free.

Pita + Dips (V)

$8.00

Flavorful ZIKI dips with choice of fresh pita or fried pita. Vegetarian.

Pita (V)

$3.00

Choice of fresh or fried Pita. Vegetarian.

Yogurt Berry Baklava Crunch (GF)

$8.00

Organic Greek yogurt including our homemade fresh organic berry drizzle, topped with our crispy pastry filled with toasted walnuts and raw honey. Gluten-Free.

Zurritos

Pork Zurrito

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla with sweet & tangy pork, yellow rice, avocado jalapeño ZIKI sauce, crumbled feta, garlic sauce, grilled corn, cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Chicken Zurrito

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla with basil fajita chicken, yellow rice, chipotle ZIKI sauce, garlic sauce, pico de gallo, crumbled feta, grilled corn, cilantro cabbage slaw. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Gyro Zurrito

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla with gyro beef, yellow rice, classic ZIKI sauce, whipped feta, fajitas, pico de gallo, cilantro cabbage slaw. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Falafel Zurrito

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla with falafel, brown rice, avocado, beet hummus, roasted eggplant dip, tahini sauce, pico de gallo. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Greek Salad Zurrito (V)

$12.00

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with Greek salad, your choice of protein, and drizzled with our signature avocado jalapeño ZIKI sauce. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Grain Bowls

Basil Fajita Chicken Bowl (GF)

$14.00

Wholesome grain bowl with basil fajita chicken, yellow rice, chipotle ZIKI sauce, garlic sauce, fajitas, cucumber salsa, cilantro cabbage slaw, crumbled feta, grilled corn, crispy chickpeas. Gluten-free. Generously portioned. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Gyro Bowl (GF)

$14.00

Wholesome grain bowl with gyro beef, yellow rice, classic ZIKI sauce, whipped feta, fajitas, pico de gallo, cilantro cabbage slaw, crispy chickpeas. Gluten-free. Generously portioned. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Pork Bowl (GF)

$14.00

Wholesome grain bowl with chipotle honey pork, yellow rice, avocado jalapeño ZIKI sauce, Garlic sauce, fajitas, cucumber salsa, cilantro cabbage slaw, crumbled feta, grilled corn, crispy chickpeas. Gluten-free. Generously portioned. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Falafel Bowl (GF)

$15.00

Wholesome grain bowl with crispy falafel, brown rice, beet hummus, roasted eggplant dip, fajitas, cucumber salsa, grilled cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, kalamata olives, crispy chickpeas, Tahini sauce. Gluten-free. Generously portioned. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Salads

Greek Salad (V)

$12.00

Choice of protein, fresh cucumber, tomato, feta cheese, onion, kalamata olives, classic ZIKI sauce, lemon olive oil dressing. Vegetarian. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Beet Feta Fig Salad (V)

$12.00

Choice of protein, arugula, beet hummus, classic ZIKI, fig, feta, beets, walnut, pomegranate vinaigrette. Vegetarian. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Falafel Veggie Salad (GF)

$13.00

Crispy falafel, arugula, avocado jalapeño ZIKI sauce, beet hummus, grilled cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, cucumber salsa, crispy chickpeas, Tahini sauce. No changes allowed. If you would like to customize, please choose the build your own option.

Quezzadilla

The Quezzadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla, melted cheese inside and outside, fajitas, crisped to perfection. Add protein of choice.

Build Your Own!

Build Your Own Grain Bowl or Salad!

$11.50

Wholesome bowl or salad topped off with absolutely anything you please.

Build Your Own Zurrito!

$11.50

Served on a flour tortilla crisped to perfection.

Drinks

Iced Berry Green Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened green tea infused with fresh organic blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries. No sugar added.

Frappe

$4.50

Ice cold blended coffee drink. Lightly sweetened with a splash of organic grass-fed whole milk.

Pura Coco

$4.00

Imported from Costa Rica. The natural pink color is from the polyphenols, which are plant-based micronutrients packed with antioxidants. There are no sugars added, no preservatives and no artificial ingredients.

Topo Chico

$3.00
Coke

$3.00
Water

$2.00
The B.a.l.m - Stoke Juice

$12.00

The b.a.l.m is bomb. It includes beets which are a great source of fiber and improves blood flow. Apple - Beet - Lemon - Mint

The Battery - Stoke Juice

$12.00

The perfect blend to charge you up for the day ahead. A bunch of kale and handful of greens in every bottle paired with a few red apples make this classic green juice perfect for first timers and long time juicers alike! Apple - Kale - Spinach - Lemon - Celery

The Hulk - Stoke Juice

$12.00

There's nothing this green guy can't do for you. With a dose of sweet from the pear and little bit of gingery spice this blend will power you through the day! Apple - Pear - Spinach - Lemon - Ginger

The Peak - Stoke Juice

$12.00

The Peak is the perfect companion for any adventure. Enjoy this sweet juice with a kick of lime while you're on your favorite hike or floating down the river! Apple - Pineapple - Lime - Spirulina

The Phoenix - Stoke Juice

$12.00

Do you need to rise from last nights ashes and be reborn? The combination of citrus and activated charcoal is the perfect mix to help you bounce back from a hangover or give your body a gentle detox. With a little honey added to the abundance of citrus this lemon-orange-aid will get you back on track! Lemon - Orange - Alkaline Water - Honey - Activated Charcoal - Bentonite Clay - Himalayan Sea Salt

The Warrior - Stoke Juice

$12.00

Knock a few sips back and you'll be in fighting form. This spicy and sweet combo is sure to leave you ready to take on the world! Lemon - Alkaline Water - Orange - Turmeric - Ginger - Honey - Cayenne Pepper - Himalayan Salt

Desserts

Baklava

$6.00

A sweet, rich flavor that melts in your mouth. Our crispy pastry filled with toasted walnuts and raw honey is on another level.

Yogurt Berry Baklava Crunch (GF)

$8.00

Organic Greek yogurt including our homemade fresh organic berry drizzle, topped with our crispy pastry filled with toasted walnuts and raw honey. Gluten-Free.

Frappe

$4.50

Ice cold blended coffee drink. Lightly sweetened with a splash of organic grass-fed whole milk.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Get Freaky with ZIKI!

604 Driskill Street, Austin, TX 78701

