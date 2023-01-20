ZIKI 5002 Hamilton Rd, Austin, TX 78759
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Greek + Mexican| No Seed Oils | No Vegetable Oils | No Soy | Local Organics| Pickup & Delivery | Catering | Open Late
Location
5002 Hamilton Lane, Austin, TX 78759
Gallery
