Bars & Lounges
American

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar

482 Reviews

$$

604 E 2nd St

The Dalles, OR 97058

Popular Items

French Dip
Smokey Bacon Burger
Chicken Tenders

Lunch Special

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Omelettes Or Scrambles

Big Bräu Haus

$14.00

A blend of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Cheddar & Swiss.

The Gorge

$13.00

Sauteed Green Peppers, Onions & Smoked Ham with Cheddar Cheese.

The Celilo

$13.00

Maple Sausage, Mushrooms and Onions, topped with Swiss Cheese.

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives with your choice of cheese.

Ham & Cheese

$13.00

Smoked Ham and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.

Cheese Omlette

$11.00

Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.

Breakfast Combos

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

A large steak, battered and fried to perfection, topped with Country Gravy and two Eggs.

German Sausage

$14.00

One German Sausage served with 2 Eggs (any style).

Chuck Patty & Eggs

$14.00

Two Farm Fresh Eggs served with our 100% Ground Chuck Patty.

Top N Eggs

$23.00

Our handcut 8 oz. Top Sirloin, prepared as you like and served with two Eggs.

Slab Ham

$14.00

A large slab of Smoked Pit Ham, grilled and served with 2 eggs.

Classic Egg Breakfast

$10.00

Classic Egg Breakfast with two Farm Fresh Eggs (any style).

Classic Egg Breakfast W/Bacon

$14.00

Classic Egg Breakfast with two Farm Fresh Eggs (any style).

Classic Egg Breakfast With Sausage Links

$14.00

Classic Egg Breakfast with two Farm Fresh Eggs (any style).

Classic Egg Breakfast With Sausage Patty

$14.00

Classic Egg Breakfast with two Farm Fresh Eggs (any style).

From The Griddle

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Try Our Lite, Fluffy And Delicious Belgian Waffle

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$4.00+

Delicious Biscuits and Sausage Gravy.

French Toast

$3.00+

Delicious French Toast lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Pancakes

$3.00+

Lite Fluffy Pancakes.

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$2.00+

Delicious Crispy Bacon.

Cottage Cheese

$2.00+

1 Egg

$2.00

A Delicious Farm Fresh Egg.

2 Eggs

$4.00

Delicious Farm Fresh Eggs.

German Sausage

$5.00

Hashbrowns

$2.00+

Delicious Crispy Hashbrowns.

Oatmeal

$4.00+

Sausage Links

$2.00+

Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Country Gravy

$3.00

Delicious Country Gravy.

Side Of Slab Ham

$7.00

A large slab of Smoked Pit Ham, grilled.

1 Pancake

$3.00

Lite Fluffy Pancakes.

Toast

$2.00

Delicious Toast

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Appetizers

Appy German Sausage

$10.00

Three large German Sausages grilled and sliced into bite-sized pieces. Served with Mustard.

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00+

Fresh-cut & deep-fried.

Cheese Fondue

$12.00

Chips And Salsa

$6.00

Warmed tortilla chips with our homemade salsa.

Crunchy Calamari

$10.00

1/2 pound lightly breaded and crisp served with Zim's sauce.

Fondue Bread And Sausage Combo

$15.00

Special fondue sauce served with dipping bread or German Sausage.

Fondue Bread - just the bread

$5.00

Fondue Cheese - just the cheese

$7.00

Gizzards

$11.00

A full pound of gizzards served with Zim's Sauce.

Hand-Dipped Onion Rings

$11.00

Sweet Onions hand-cut & dipped in our special beer batter. Served with Zim's sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Cheese-filled Jalapenos deep fried and served with Ranch.

Keto Meatballs

$12.00

Mini Burgers

$11.00

5 mini cheese-burgers on a King's Hawaiian bun served w/chips.

Mini Tacos

$9.00

Served with sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

6 Mozzarella sticks deep fried and served with marinara sauce.

Shrooms

$11.00

Fresh Button Mushrooms battered, deep fried and served with Ranch.

SW Egg Rolls

$11.00

Tots

$6.00+

Fresh-cut & deep-fried.

Veggie Tray

$8.00

A variety of fresh veggies, cheddar and swiss cheese served with Ranch.

Wings

$12.00

Chicken wings lightly breaded and served with side of BBQ, Sweet & Sour, or Hot Sauce.

Zims Appy Platter

$14.00+

3 poppers, 3 shrooms, 3 mozz sticks, 3 chicken strips, 3 onion rings and fries.

Zims Nacho Supreme

$12.00

w/Seasoned Chicken add $1.00 Tortilla Chips smothered in seasoned beef, cheddar, onions, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream and salsa.

Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$12.00+

3 pieces of tender chicken breast meat, breaded and served with fries.

Fish & Chips

$13.00+

3 tender pieces of Cod deep fried. Served with fries, lemon and tartar sauce.

Breaded Shrimp Basket

$13.00+

Prawns all atop a mountain of fries. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce.

Finger Steaks

$16.00+

6 pieces of tender steak battered and deep friend served with fries and our special Zim's Sauce.

Sides

Baked Potato

$5.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Corn Muffin

$1.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00+

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$2.00

Garlic Toast (Single Piece)

$2.00

German Sausage

$5.00

Homemade Salsa

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

House Salad

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Potato Salad

$2.00+

Soup Of The Day

$4.00+

A cup of Soup changes Daily - Ask your server about today's choice.

Sourcream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Zims Veggies

$5.00

Zims Jojos

$6.00

Sliced Tomato

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Brown Gravy

$3.00

Side Of Spatzel

$4.50

Side Of Baby Reds

$4.00

Burgers

Plain Ol Burger

$12.00

Plain and Simple our 1/2 pound ground chuck patty with all the trimmings.

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Smokey Bacon Burger

$15.00

Our chuck patty with smokey thick bacon and your choice of cheese.

The Dam Burger

$15.00

Served open faced smothered with Onions, Mushrooms and Bacon Bits. Topped with Swiss Cheese.

Zims Chili Burger

$15.00

Our burger topped with Homemade Chili, Onion and Tillamook Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

Western BBQ Burger

$13.00

Chuck patty served on grilled garlic bread with cheddar cheese and served with BBQ sauce.

Zims Chicken Burger

$14.00

Boneless skinless breast meat, grilled and topped with Swiss Cheese and Thick Bacon on a bun.

Zimbo Burger

$18.00

Same as our regular burgers but served on a large bun with a FULL POUND of ground chuck.

Zimbo Cheese Burger

$20.00

Same as our regular burgers but served on a large bun with a FULL POUND of ground chuck.

Zimbo Bacon Cheese Burger

$23.00

Same as our regular burgers but served on a large bun with a FULL POUND of ground chuck.

Soup & Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00+

An entree sized portion of crisp romaine tossed with fresh Parmesan cheese, croutons, and our own Caesar dressing.

Kale Krunch

$13.00

Soft fried egg atop caesar tossed kale with cauliflower, bacon bits and pine nuts.

Southwestern Salad

$15.00+

Fresh cut iceberg and romaine lettuce, our signature spicy ground beef, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, black olives, avocado, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa served on a bed of tortilla chips.

The Best Cobb Salad

$15.00+

Fresh cut iceberg and romaine lettuce, topped with grilled chicken breast pieces, hickory smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato and a hard boiled egg.

Zims Chef Salad

$15.00+

Fresh cut iceberg and romaine lettuce, topped with smoky pit ham, roasted turkey, Tillamook cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, avocado, diced tomato and a hard boiled egg.

Soup Of The Day

$4.00+

A cup of Soup changes Daily - Ask your server about today's choice.

Clam Chowder

$5.00+Out of stock

A cup of the best clam chowder in The Dalles. Served on Fridays only.

Chili

$5.00+

Sandwiches

Deli Sandwich

$12.00+

Deli sandwich with your choice of meat, cheese, and bread. Comes with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

B.L.T.

$11.00

Simple, but delicious! Thick cut smoky bacon, fresh lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread.

Clubhouse

$13.00+

Thinly sliced turkey breast, smoky pit ham, thick cut smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, Tillamook cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, lettuce and mayo on your choice of bread.

French Dip

$12.00

Tender & Tasty Roast Beef on Ciabatta Bread with Au Jus for dipping.

Grilled Beef & Bacon

$15.00

A Zim's favorite, tender Roast Beef grilled and topped with Smoked Bacon and Cheddar Cheese, served on a Hoagie Roll.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Have our classic Grilled Cheese or kick it up with Tomato or Ham.

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$12.00

Have our classic Grilled Cheese or kick it up with Tomato or Ham.

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$10.00

Have our classic Grilled Cheese or kick it up with Tomato or Ham.

Grilled German Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Flat top grilled, served with Swiss Cheese, Sliced Raw Onion and Mayo on a Deli Roll.

Halibut Sandwich

$15.00

A tender fillet of Halibut topped with Cheddar Cheese and served on a bun with all the fixins including Tartar Sauce.

Pastrami On Rye

$13.00

Tender sliced Pastrami with Swiss Cheese and Mayo on Marble Rye Bread.

Patty Melt

$13.00

Our tender Chuck Patty with loads of Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread.

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Slow roasted BBQ Pulled Pork, served with house made Cole Slaw.

Reuben

$13.00

Thin sliced Corned Beef with Swiss Cheese grilled with Sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on Rye.

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Tuna and Cheddar Cheese grilled on Sourdough Bread.

Zims Veggie Delight

$10.00

Thick sliced Wheat Bread grilled Cheddar and Cream Cheese, filled with Veggies.

Turkey Cranberry Wrap

$13.00

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato, served with our special chipotle sauce.

Steaks

8oz Top Sirloin

$23.00

Tender and Tasty choice of champions.

16oz Top Sirloin

$32.00

Tender and Tasty choice of champions.

8oz Ribeye Steak

$27.00

The most flavorful cut of beef.

16oz Ribeye Steak

$36.00

The most flavorful cut of beef.

16oz Ground Chuck Steak

$23.00

Ground Chuck Steak with Brown Gravy and Onions.

8oz Steak Jack Daniels

$27.00

Top Sirloin with sauteed Onions and our Jack Daniels Sauce.

16oz Steak Jack Daniels

$36.00

Top Sirloin with sauteed Onions and our Jack Daniels Sauce.

Seafood & Chicken

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Tender Breast of Chicken grilled with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Marinara.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Creamy classic Fettuccine Alfredo or add Chicken, Shrimp or Scallops.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$19.00

Classy. Chicken Breast stuffed with Ham & Swiss Cheese.

Cod Dinner

$18.00

4 Pieces of Cod

Coconut Prawns

$22.00

Tempura Prawns

$22.00

Zims Saute Prawns

$22.00

German Touch

Wiener Schnitzel

$23.00

Tender Veal Cutlet grilled and served with Grilled Potatoes or Spaetzle.

German Sausages

$20.00

2 German Sausages grilled with Sauerkraut, Potatoes, or Spaetzle.

Kids Menu

Kids Pancake

$4.00

w/Toast or 1 French Toast. Includes Milk or Juice. Choice of Hashbrowns or Fruit Cup.

Kids Egg & Toast

$4.00

w/Toast or 1 French Toast. Includes Milk or Juice. Choice of Hashbrowns or Fruit Cup.

Kids French Toast

$4.00

w/Toast or 1 French Toast. Includes Milk or Juice. Choice of Hashbrowns or Fruit Cup.

Kids Mini Burgers

$5.00

Kids Mini Corndogs

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids PB & J

$5.00

Dessert

Homemade Bread Pudding

$7.00

Served warm with raisins and cinnamon. Topped with creamy vanilla pudding and whipped cream.

Chocolate Volcano Cake

$7.00

Rich chocolate cake served warm with a molten chocolate center, topped with whipped cream.

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

A smooth blend of sweet cream cheese with Raspberry swirl inside, White chocolate topping on a Dark Chocolate crumb crust, topped with whipped cream.

Caramel Apple Granny Pie

$8.00

Buttery Caramel and Toffee-Studded Custard Hug Fresh Granny Smith Apples Piled High In Our Melt-In-The Mouth Short Bread Crust.

Doughnut Holes

$8.00

A plate full of Doughnut Holes rolled in powdered sugar drizzled with chocolate and strawberry. Great to share.

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.00

Layer upon layer of decadent chocolate cake and creamy rich fudge.

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Gluten free treat!

Deep Fried Oreos

$7.00

Oreo cookies dipped in our special pancake batter and quickly deep fried. Served with chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce.

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$1.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00+

Apple Cider

$2.00

Growlers (21+ ONLY, have ID ready)

Growler 10 Barrel Pub Beer

$10.00Out of stock

Thunder Isle Golden Ale

$17.00Out of stock

Growler Bale Breaker IPA

$17.00Out of stock

Growler Bud Light

$10.00Out of stock

Growler Coors Light

$10.00Out of stock

Growler Ecliptic-Capella Porter

$17.00Out of stock

Growler Elysian Space Dust IPA

$17.00Out of stock

Growler Guinness Stout

$18.00Out of stock

Growler Mac N Jack Amber

$17.00Out of stock

Growler Ninkasi Galaxy Trippin

$17.00Out of stock

Growler Pfriem IPA

$17.00Out of stock

Growler Widmer Hefeweizen

$17.00Out of stock

Growler Rotating Cider

$17.00Out of stock

Mimosa/Wine (21+ ONLY, have ID ready)

Mimosa

$8.00

Bottle Cab Sauvignon - Maryhill

$21.00

Bottle Winemakers Red - Maryhill

$17.00Out of stock

Bottle Merlot - Maryhill

$17.00Out of stock

Bottle Syrah - Maryhill

$17.00Out of stock

Bottle Sangiovese - Maryhill

$20.00Out of stock

Bottle Sweet Tinto Dulce - Tierra De Lobos

$18.00

Bottle Rose of Sangiovese - Maryhill

$16.00Out of stock

Bottle Chardonnay - Maryhill

$15.00

Bottle Chardonnay - Tierra De Lobos

$21.00Out of stock

Bottle Moscato - Sutter Home

$12.00Out of stock

Bottle Riesling - Maryhill

$15.00Out of stock

Bottle Riesling - Tierra De Lobos

$18.00Out of stock

Bottle Pinot Gris - Sutter Home

$12.00Out of stock

Bottle Muscat Canelli - Tierra De Lobos

$21.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 3:05 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

604 E 2nd St, The Dalles, OR 97058

Directions

