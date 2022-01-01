Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zim Zari Catering Platform

780 Reviews

$$

4964 merrick Rd

Massapequa park, NY 11762

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Platter
Vegetable Quesadilla
Habanero Edamame

Party Packages

The Beach Party 8-10 People

$160.00

20 Tacos | 1 Salad | Chips and Salsa

The Beach Party 12-16 People

$225.00

30 Tacos | 2 Salads | Chips and Salsa

The Beach Party 20-25 people

$320.00

50 tacos | 3 salads | Chips and Salsa

On The Fly 8-10 People

$179.00

2 Orders Nachos Choice of 1 Salad 10 Burritos Chips & Salsa

On The Fly 12-16 People

$239.00

4 Orders Nachos Choice of 2 Salads 16 Burritos Chips & Salsa

On The Fly 20-25 People

$339.00

6 Orders Nachos Choice of 3 Salads 25 Burritos Chips & Salsa

Appetizers

Chicken & Avocado Sun Rolls

$60.00+

Crisp Tortilla Stuffed with Chicken, Avocados, Sundried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cilantro, Fire-Roasted Corn, and Chipotle Cream Cheese. Served with a Mango Chili Dip

Habanero Edamame

$45.00+

Steamed Soybean Pods tossed in Habanero Oil. Served with a Cilantro Lime Salt for Dipping

Nacho Bar

$55.00+

House-made Chips | Zim Zari Queso | Pico de Gallo.

Wings Your Way

$55.00+

Choice of Pineapple BBQ, Buffalo, or Zim Zari Thai Served with Cilantro Ranch and Bleu Cheese.

Quesadillas

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$60.00+

Mesquite BBQ Chicken, Sweet Onions, Cilantro, and Jack and Cheddar Cheese with a Smokey BBQ Sauce Grilled in a Flour Tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$50.00+

Freshly Shaved Monterey Jack & White Cheddar Cheese in a Roasted Flour Tortillas

Vegetable Quesadilla

$55.00+

Wood-fired California Vegetables Topped with Crispy Onions and Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Burrito Platters

Burrito Platter

$8.00 Per Person – Minimum 10 People (Add whole wheat tortillas for an additional cost)

Wok'd Bowls

8-10 People: Chicken $59 / Beef $69 / Shrimp $79 12-16 People: Chicken $99 / Beef $109 / Shrimp $119

Crispy Bowl

Out of stock

Zesty Coconut Peanut Sauce + Sesame Seeds + Carrots + Red Peppers + Bean Sprouts + Snow Peas + Organic Asian Noodles

Orange Bowl

Scallions, Red Peppers, Orange, and Ginger Sauce.

Kung Pao Bowl

Grilled Baby Bok Choy, Kung Pao Sauce, Mandarian Orange, and Scallion.

Mongolian Bowl

Scallions, Garlic, Bok Choy, Bean Sprouts, Mushrooms, and Carrots tossed in Mongolian Sauce.

Salads

Crispy Coastal Salad

$55.00+

Marinated Grilled Chicken Tossed in a Citrus Dressing, Crispy Lo Mein Noodles with Mescalin & Cabbage Mix, Edamame, Scallions, Bean Sprouts, Red Bell Peppers, Mandarin Oranges, and Sliced Avocado Tossed in a Thai Peanut Dressing.

California Tropical Salad

$45.00+

Sliced Avocados over Baby Field Greens, with Pineapple, Granola, Mandarin Oranges, and Tomatoes Tossed in a Tropical Mango Dressing.

Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad

$55.00+

Chipotle BBQ Seasoned Chicken over a Bed of Field Greens with Corn Salsa, Homemade Pico de Gallo, Jack and Cheddar Cheese and Julienne Tortillas Tossed in a Cilantro Lime Ranch Dressing

Southwest Steak Salad

$60.00+

Wood Grilled, Blackened Steak over Romaine Lettuce, with Fire-Roasted Corn, Fresh Pico de Gallo, and Crispy Onions, Tossed with a Chipotle Parmesan Dressing

Party Pack Tacos

Ten Pack Taco Platters (Add whole wheat tortillas for an additional cost)

10-Pack Volcano Tacos

$55.00

Tortillas Filled with Volcano Shrimp, Crisp Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, and Sliced Avocado Drizzled with a Chipotle Mayo.

10-Pack Filet Tacos

$50.00

Flour Tortillas Stuffed with Marinated Tenderloin, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, and Garlic-Tomato Salsa

10-Pack Chicken Tacos

$45.00

Fire-Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese Blend, Homemade Pico de Gallo and Zesty Lime Sour Cream. Served in Flour Tortillas

10-Pack Jerk Chicken Tacos

$48.00

Grilled Chicken with our Special Jerk Seasonings, Fried Sweet Plantains, Sliced Avocado, and Topped with Cilantro Lime Aioli.

10-Pack West Coast Fish Tacos

$50.00

Gently Fried Fish, Chipotle Cheese, Homemade Pico de Gallo, Cabbage Slaw, Red Onions, and Cilantro served in Flour Tortillas.

10-Pack Surf & Turf Tacos

$55.00

Grilled Shrimp and Filet Mignon Tossed with a Chipotle Pesto Sauce, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, and Crispy Onions served in Flour Tortillas.

Desserts

Churros 8-10 People

$28.00

Cinnamon and Sugar Churros | Caramel Sauce

Churros 12-16 People

$38.00

Churros | Whipped Cream | Caramel Sauce | Chocolate Sauce

Churros 20-25 People

$58.00

Churros | Whipped Cream | Caramel Sauce | Chocolate Sauce

Sides

All Served in a 16 Oz Container

House Salsa

$12.00

Guacamole

$15.00

Sour Cream

$10.00

Ginger-Lime Rice

$12.00

Refried Beans

$12.00

Black Beans

$12.00

Chips

$8.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Teas and Lemonade

Unsweet Tea 1/2 Gallon

$4.00

Sweet Tea 1/2 Gallon

$4.00

Lemonade 1/2 Gallon

$4.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

4964 merrick Rd, Massapequa park, NY 11762

Directions

Gallery
ZimZari Catering image
ZimZari Catering image
ZimZari Catering image

