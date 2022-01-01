Restaurant info

Reinventing The Taco! Zim Zari is a temple to the reinvented taco. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Zim Zari is where “surfer vibe” meets the “art of the taco”. A Cool Thing About Us: We use only the freshest ingredients available, reinventing tacos to a whole new level. Which means our food tastes really awesome.