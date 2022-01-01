Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zim Zari

3230 Little Road

Trinity, FL 34655

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Mongolian Bowl

N/A BEV

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.75

Flavored Lemonade

$3.29

Flavored Tea

$3.29

FAMILY MEALS

TACO FAMILY MEAL

TACO FAMILY MEAL

$29.95

Choice of 1lb of Chicken, Jerk Chicken, or Ground Beef. Shredded Lettuce, Cabbage, Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, House Salsa, and 12 flour tortillas.

SPECIALS

PAD THAI EGG ROLLS

$11.00

STREETS OF MONTE CRISTO

$13.00

HAVANA BANANA TACOS

$12.00

SNACK/START/SHARE

Edamame

Edamame

$7.50

Ginger Teriyaki Crusted Soybean Pods

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$10.00

Pulled Chicken + Buffalo Sauce + Cheese + Egg Roll Wrapper

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

BBQ Chicken + Sweet Red Onions + Cilantro + Jack Cheese +Smokey BBQ Sauce + Flour Tortilla

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$8.00

Spicy White Queso + Tortilla Chips

Steak & Mushroom Quesadilla

Steak & Mushroom Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled Steak + Crispy Onions + Baby Portobello Mushrooms + Jack Cheese + Flour tortilla

KUNG PAO CAULIFLOWER

KUNG PAO CAULIFLOWER

$9.00

Battered Cauliflower, Kung Pao Sauce, Char Sui Crema, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions

Chicken Avocado Sun Roll

$12.00

Crisp Tortilla + Chicken + Avocados + Sundried Tomato + Red Onions + Cilantro + Roasted Corn + Chipotle Cream Cheese + Mango Chili Sauce

Pork & Plantain Bites

Pork & Plantain Bites

$10.00

Roasted Pork + Fried Plantains + BBQ + Mango Chutney + Micro Cilantro Crema

GUAC APP

GUAC APP

$7.50

house made guacamole + chips

Cheese Ques

$7.50

Flour tortilla, Cheese.

TACOS

CHEESEBURGER TACOS

CHEESEBURGER TACOS

$10.50

ground beef + aged cheddar iceberg lettuce + tomato relish comeback sauce + fried pickles + apple wood bacon

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$9.50

Grilled Chicken + Jack Cheese + Pico de Gallo + Sour Cream

Filet Mignon Tacos

$12.00

Filet Mignon + Garlic-Tomato Salsa + Crispy Onions + Jack Cheese

Jerk Chicken Tacos

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$10.50

Grilled Jerk Chicken + Jack Cheese + Fried Sweet Plantains + Avocados + Micro Cilantro Crema

Mongolian Beef Tacos

Mongolian Beef Tacos

$12.00

Filet Mignon + Asian Sauce + Scallions + Bok Choy + Red Peppers + Garlic + Snow Peas + Carrots

Surf and Turf Tacos

Surf and Turf Tacos

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp + Filet Mignon + Chipotle Pesto + Jack Cheese + Crispy Onions

PIG N CHIPS TACO

PIG N CHIPS TACO

$10.50

Pork Belly + Buttermilk Dressing +Salt and vinegar Potato Chips + Honey BBQ sauce + Shredded Kale

Volcano Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Volcano Shrimp + Crisp Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Sliced Avocado +Volcano Sauce

General Tso's Cauliflower tacos

General Tso's Cauliflower tacos

$9.50

Battered Cauliflower + General Tso's Sauce + Quick Pickle Cucumbers + Peanuts + Sesame Seeds + Scallions

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.00

Blackend Fish Tacos

$10.00

SALADS

Crispy Coastal Salad

$13.50

Grilled Chicken + Crispy Fried wanton strips + Field Greens + Cabbage + Edamame + Scallions + Bean sprouts + Red Peppers + Mandarin Oranges + Sliced Avocado+ Thai Peanut Dressing

Naked Taco Salad

$13.50

Grilled Chicken + Field Greens + Black Beans + Guacamole + Jack Cheese + Sour Cream + Pico de Gallo + Tortilla Shell

Southwest Steak Salad

$16.00

Blackened Steak + Romaine Lettuce + Fire Roasted Corn + Pico de Gallo + Crispy Onions + Chipotle Parmesan Dressing

Mr. McCobbie Salad

Mr. McCobbie Salad

$15.00

Char Crusted Chicken, Bacon, Spring Salad Mix, Fried Avocado, Shaved Manchego Cheese, Honey Garlic Dressing, Medium Boiled Eggs.

HANDHELDS

Chicken Little Sandwich

Chicken Little Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Cajun Chicken+ Pico De Gallo+ Bacon+ Monterey Jack Cheese+ Jalapeno Pepper+ Jalapeno Honey Mustard

Zim Zari Wrap

$11.00

Cold Wrap + Cajun Chicken + Mango Salsa + Roasted Red Peppers + Crispy Onions + Jack Cheese + Mixed Greens, Cilantro Lime Ranch Dressing + Flour Tortilla

Baja Chicken Burrito

Baja Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Grilled Chicken + Jack Cheese + Black Beans + Ginger Lime Rice + Fresh Pico de Gallo + Guacamole+ Roasted Flour Tortilla

Fish Burrito

$11.00

Beer-Battered or Blackened Cod + Old Bay Slaw + Fresh Pico de Gallo + Chipotle Aioli + Flour Tortilla

Luau Pork Burrito

$10.50

Roasted Pork + Black Bean Corn Salsa + Rice + Pico de Gallo + Fried Yuca + Queso

Sun Burned Steak Burrito

$13.00

Grilled Steak + Jack Cheese + Baby Spinach + Cilantro Lime Ranch Dressing + Ginger Lime Rice + Chimichurri + Smoked Chipotle Tomato Tortilla

Zim Zari Burger

$11.00

½ lb. burger with lettuce, tomato and onions *

SPICY CAULIFLOWER WRAP

$10.50

Fried Cauliflower, Spicy Mayo, Sticky rice, Quick Pickled Cucumbers, and avocado wrapped in a Chipotle Tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken + Freshly Cut Romaine + Diced Tomatoes + Creamy Caesar Dressing + Flour Tortilla

IRON SKILLET FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

Grilled Chicken + Red and green peppers, onions, grilled and then placed on a sizzling iron skillet. On the side comes all the fixins: Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce.

Steak Fajitas

$18.00

Grilled Steak+ Red and green peppers, onions, grilled and then placed on a sizzling iron skillet. On the side comes all the fixins: Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce.

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.00

Grilled Shrimp + Red and green peppers, onions, grilled and then placed on a sizzling iron skillet. On the side comes all the fixins: Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce.

Vegetable Fajitas

$15.00

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables + Red and green peppers, onions, grilled and then placed on a sizzling iron skillet. On the side comes all the fixins: Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce.

Combo Fajitas

$18.00

Your choice Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetable + Red and green peppers, onions, grilled and then placed on a sizzling iron skillet. On the side comes all the fixins: Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce.

WOK'D BOWLS

Asian Bowl

$13.00

Zesty Coconut Peanut Sauce + Sesame Seeds + Carrots + Red Peppers + Bean Sprouts + Snow Peas + Organic Asian Noodles

Mongolian Bowl

Mongolian Bowl

$13.00

Scallions + Garlic + Bok Choy + Bean Sprouts + Mushrooms + Carrots +Organic Asian Noodles + Mongolian Sauce

SPICY THAI

SPICY THAI

$13.00

Sesame Soy Seasoned Organic Asian Noodles + Stir Fried Peppers + Carrots + Bean Sprouts +Snow Peas + Chopped Peanuts

OLD ASIAN BOWL

$13.00

Mandarin Oranges + Edamame + Chopped Peanuts + Scallions + Rice + Thai Peanut Sauce

KIDS

kids chicken fingers

$5.95

Fried chicken tenders your choice of side

kids chicken taco

$5.95

2 flour tortillas with chicken lettuce cheese your choice of side

Kids mac and cheese - Zims

$5.95

Mac and cheese with your choice of side

kids cheese quesadilla-ZZ

kids cheese quesadilla-ZZ

$4.95

mini cheese quesadilla your choice of side

Kids Chicken and Rice

$6.95

Grilled chicken, jack cheese, corn, ranch, and cilantro lime rice.

Kids Mac Only - Zims

$4.20
Kids Chicken Salad

Kids Chicken Salad

$6.95

Romaine lettuce, diced red onion, diced tomato, jack cheese, diced chicken, and ranch dressing

SIDES

Large Black Beans

$1.95

Large Ginger Lime Rice

$1.95

Fried Plantains

$1.95

Fries

$1.95

Side Salad

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Yucca

$2.25

LG Rice and beans

$1.95

Seasonal Veggie

$1.99

chips and salsa

$2.50

Small Rice

$1.25

Small Beans

$1.25

Side Caesar Salad

$2.50

Queso on top

$2.25

DESSERT

CHURROS

$3.95

Cinnamon sugar tossed Churros with a side of caramel sauce.

SPECIALTY Churros

SPECIALTY Churros

$6.95

Peanut Butter Churros with Strawberry Cream Whip, Topped with a Berry Coulis and a PB&J crunch.

Oreo Peanut Butter Pie

$6.95

Chocolate Chip Brownie with a Graham Cracker Crust and a Toasted Vanilla Bean Marshmallow top

Gluten Free Brownie

$6.95

Samoa Brownie

$6.95Out of stock

Cremé Bruleè

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Reinventing The Taco! Zim Zari is a temple to the reinvented taco. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Zim Zari is where “surfer vibe” meets the “art of the taco”. A Cool Thing About Us: We use only the freshest ingredients available, reinventing tacos to a whole new level. Which means our food tastes really awesome.

