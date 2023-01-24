Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zina 13898 Cedar Road

review star

No reviews yet

13898 Cedar Road

South Euclid, OH 44118

Zina Favorites

"Spanakopita" Spinach Pie

$12.00

baby spinach, feta cheese, ricotta cheese, petite greens salad & Zina vinaigrette *vegetarian

Big Greek Salad

$15.00

power greens, cabbage slaw, euro cucumber, vine tomato, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives & Zina vinaigrette *vegan

Crisp Falafel Pita

$13.00

grecian slaw, homemade pita, pickled red onions, vine tomato, banana peppers & spartan hot honey

Fire Roasted Souvlaki

$13.00

Your choice of chicken or pork, homemade pita, fresh cut fries, tomato, onion & greek yogurt tzatziki

Loaded Greek Street Fries

Loaded Greek Street Fries

$10.00

feta cheese, tomato, banana peppers, harissa herb oil, fresh lemon zest and Zina dust *vegetarian

Mini Lamb Kefta Burgers

$19.00

power greens, vine tomato, pickled red onions, goat cheese tzatziki on brioche bun

Street Gyro

Street Gyro

$13.00

your choice of classic lamb or chicken, homemade pita, fresh cut fries, tomato, onion & greek yogurt tzatziki

ZINA Platter

$17.00
Zina Village Salad

Zina Village Salad

$13.00

euro cucumber, sweet peppers, vine tomato, red onion, fresh lemon & extra virgin olive oil *vegetarian **add feta for $2

Build your own Bowl

Bowl

$16.00

Sides

Greek Street Fries

$5.00

fresh cut fries, Zina dust, kosher salt & cracked black pepper *vegan

Grecian Slaw

$5.00

red cabbage, carrots, red onion, & Mannys' secret sauce *vegan

Lemon Rice Pilaf

$5.00

rice w/ fresh lemon & chives *vegetarian

Niko's Hummus

$5.00

roasted garlic tahini, fresh lemon & harissa herb oil *vegan

Petite Greens Salad

$5.00

power greens, tomato, red onion, cabbage slaw & Zina vinaigrette *vegan

Sauces

"Tzatziki" Greek Yogurt

$1.50

Goat Cheese

$3.50

Harissa Herb Oil

$1.50

Manny's Secret Sauce

$1.50

Maple Tahini Yogurt

$1.50

Spartan HOT Honey

$1.50

Vampire Garlic Sauce

$1.50

ZINA Vinaigrette

$1.50

Sweet Stuff

Bakalava

$7.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Traditional Greek Donuts (Loukoumades)

$8.00

honey sauce, walnuts, cinnamon sugar, sugar powder

Build Your Own Greek Donuts (Loukoumades)

$8.00

choose one topping choose one topping sugar powder

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fanta (Orange)

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tahitian Treat

$2.00

Gold Peak

$3.50

Power Ade

$3.50

EXTRAS

ADD PITA CHIPS

$2.00

ADD PITA

$1.50

ADD FETA CHEESE

$3.00

ADD BUTTERMILK RANCH

$1.50

ADD KALAMATA OLIVES

$3.00

ADD Proteins

$7.00

ADD POWER GREENS

$4.00

SILVERWARE

YES ADD SILVERWARE

NO SILVERWARE

KETCHUP

YES ADD KETCHUP

NO KETCHUP

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Greek Street Food Designed by true Greek heritage.

Location

13898 Cedar Road, South Euclid, OH 44118

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

