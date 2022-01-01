Zinc@Shade imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Mediterranean

Zinc@Shade

881 Reviews

$$

1221 N VALLEY DR

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Shade Hotel, we've crafted a unique luxury hotel experience in the heart of the thriving Manhattan Beach community. Our coastal chic boutique hotel features gourmet California cuisine right here on the premises at our restaurant zinc@shade. Our terrace, lounge and courtyard offers a true fusion of the coastal lifestyle with the unique energy of LA nightlife. Enjoy a craft cocktail alongside an inventive small plate, or take it easy with a glass of wine from our extensive California wine list – all in a cool, comfortable environment that fuses the traditional beach feel with modern design that blends indoor and outdoor dining. When the sun sets, cozy up next to on of our outdoor fire pits. Cool, hip, comfortable, inviting. We look forward to serving (and celebrating) with you at zinc@shade!

Website

Location

1221 N VALLEY DR, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Directions

