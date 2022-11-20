Zinfandel Grille imageView gallery

Zinfandel Grille

2,298 Reviews

$$

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95825

Order Again

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Black-Pom Spritz

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fever-Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever-Tree Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Fever-Tree Tonic

$5.00

Fruit Punch

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Lg Pellegrino

$7.00

Milk

$4.25

Chai Blossom

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Passion Ice Tea

$4.25

Peach Ice Tea

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Pom. Ice Tea

$4.25

Rasp Ice Tea

$4.25

Rasp Lemonade

$4.75

Straw-Basil Lemon

$6.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sm Pellegrino

$5.00

Soda

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Straw Ice Tea

$4.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75

Tiger Woods

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Tonic

$3.00

Tangerine Ice Tea

$4.25

Wine

Bottle Barbera Boeger

$40.00

Bottle Cab Beaulieu Vineyard (BV)

$90.00

Bottle Cab Bogle

$36.00

Bottle Cab Brothers

$120.00

Bottle Cab Chimney Rock

$180.00

Bottle Cab Jordan

$130.00

Bottle Cab Josh

$40.00

Bottle Cab Justin

$68.00

Bottle Cab Louis M

$52.00

Bottle Cab Martin Ray

$36.00

Bottle Cab McManis

$36.00

Bottle Cab Opus One 19

$450.00

Bottle Cab Reserve Rodney

$100.00

Bottle Cab Robert Hall

$48.00

Bottle Cab Silver Oak

$150.00

Bottle Cab Simi

$50.00

Bottle Cab Stag's Leap Fay

$300.00

Bottle Chianti Banfi

$36.00

Bottle Merlot J Lohr

$40.00

Bottle Merlot Seven

$44.00

Bottle Petite Sirah Stag Leap

$90.00

Bottle Phantom Blend

$48.00

Bottle Pinot Carmel Rd

$44.00

Bottle Pinot Dough

$48.00

Bottle Pinot Flowers

$108.00

Bottle Pinot La Crema

$68.00

Bottle Pinot Meiomi

$56.00

Bottle Prisoner Blend

$116.00

Bottle Rioja Marques

$48.00

Bottle Symmetry Rodney

$110.00

Bottle Syrah Montes Alpha

$44.00

Bottle Zin Collier Creek

$36.00

Bottle Zin Earthquake

$56.00

Bottle Zin Murphy Liars Dice

$48.00

Bottle Zin Saldo

$64.00

Bottle Zin Terra D'oro

$40.00

Bottle Albarino Paco and Lola

$44.00

Bottle Champ Blanchard

$40.00

Bottle Champ Schramsberg Blanc De Noirs Brut

$99.00

Bottle Champ Sofia

$44.00

Bottle Champ Veuve

$145.00

Bottle Chard Benziger

$36.00

Bottle Chard Bogle

$36.00

Bottle Chard Cambria

$48.00

Bottle Chard Frank Family

$76.00

Bottle Chard Kendall Jackson Reserve

$44.00

Bottle Chard McManis

$36.00

Bottle Chard Miner

$60.00

Bottle Chard Rombauer

$95.00

Bottle Chard Sonoma Cutrer

$60.00

Bottle Chard Stag Leap

$64.00

Bottle Chard Twenty Acres

$40.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio Benvolio

$40.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio Scarpetta

$44.00

Bottle Riesling August Kesseler "R"

$44.00

Bottle Rose Cotes

$36.00

Bottle S.B. Boeger

$40.00

Bottle S.B. Frog's Leap

$70.00

Bottle S.B. Kim Crawford

$48.00

Bottle S.B. La Crema

$50.00

Bottle White Zin J.W. Morris

$32.00

Half Bottle Champ Roederer

$27.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Champagne with Aperol and a splash of soda water

Black Widow

$14.00

Patron Silver tequila with muddled blackberries, fresh lime juice and Agave syrup served up

Cafe Z-Magic

$13.00

D Perfect Martini Up

$14.00

Sauza Conmemorativo, Cointreau, fresh lime, lemon and orange juice, up with a salted rim and a float of Grand Marnier

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Stoli Vanilla Vodka and Kahlua with a shot of espresso, Dark Crème de Cacao and a splash of cream. Garnished with 3 espresso beans

French 75

$14.00

Beefeaters gin, simple syrup, fresh lemon juice and sparkling wine

Great Gatsby

$14.00

Ketel One vodka, St. Elder, fresh squeezed grapefruit and a splash of sparkling wine

Hendricks Linen

$14.00

Hendricks gin, muddled cucumbers, fresh lemon juice, Elder Flower and a splash of club soda

Lavender Lemon Drop

$14.00

Lucy Basilica

$14.00

Skyy vodka, freshly muddled basil and blueberries with fresh lemon juice, honey and club soda

Minty Goose

$14.00

Grey Goose vodka, Cointreau, sweet and sour, crushed mint and a squeeze of ruby red grapefruit

Paloma

$13.00

1800 silver tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, simple syrup, grapefruit bitters and a squeeze of lime served on the rocks and topped with soda water

Perfect Pear

$14.00

Sangria

$14.00

Red wine, brandy, peach schnapps, Cointreau, and fresh juice

Sidecar 1922

$14.00

Courvoisier and Cointreau with freshly squeezed lemon juice. Served up with a sugared rim and a lemon twist

Smoke Orchard

$14.00

Texas Mule

$13.00

Stoli vodka, simple syrup, ginger beer and a squeeze of fresh lime

Violet Delilah

$14.00

Chai Old Fashioned

$14.00

Coffee Drinks/Snugglers

Beautiful

$11.00

Cafe Z-Magic

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Italian Coffee

$11.00

Mexican Coffee

$11.00

Tea & Sympathy

$11.00

White Nun

$10.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

Affogatto

$8.00

ICE CREAM

$5.50

Sides

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

GARLIC FRIES

$4.50

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

SIDE SPINACH

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids

Chicken Strips & Fries

$9.00

Fried chicken tenders, ranch dressing and mashed potatoes

Kids Pork Slider & Fries

$9.00

Mustard-Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and pickle with fries

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

pepperoni, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Kids Orzo Pasta

$8.00

Penne pasta with house made cheese sauce

Kids Orzo Pasta w/ CHICKEN

$16.00

Penne pasta with house made cheese sauce

Kids Orzo Pasta w/ SHRIMP

$15.00

Penne pasta with house made cheese sauce

Kids Orzo Pasta w/ PORK

$13.00

Penne pasta with house made cheese sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2384 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95825

Directions

Gallery
Zinfandel Grille image

