Cafe Zing! Inside Porter Square Books
163 Reviews
$
Cafe Zing! Stop in for some fairly-traded EQUAL EXCHANGE coffee/espresso. Our FAMOUS Vietnamese Fresh Rolls, Sandwiches fresh from Kickstand Cafe, or just read a book in our window until we kick you out (never).
25 White St, Cambridge, MA 02140
