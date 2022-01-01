Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cafe Zing! Inside Porter Square Books

163 Reviews

$

25 White St

Cambridge, MA 02140

Food

Vietnamese Fresh Roll

$7.47

Chicken Salad

$5.50

Beet Salad

$8.50

Whole SandwicH

$7.95

Oatmeal

$2.75+

WallabY GreeK yogurT

$3.25

Green Smoothie

$5.50

Berry Smoothie

$5.50
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

Cafe Zing! Stop in for some fairly-traded EQUAL EXCHANGE coffee/espresso. Our FAMOUS Vietnamese Fresh Rolls, Sandwiches fresh from Kickstand Cafe, or just read a book in our window until we kick you out (never).

25 White St, Cambridge, MA 02140

