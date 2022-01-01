Zingerman's Bakehouse Ann Arbor
3711 Plaza Drive
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Popular Items
ITALIAN
Paesano
Rustic peasant bread made with nothing but organic wheat flour, water, sea salt and yeast, dusted w/organic cornmeal. Baked daily by 4:00 PM Usually $7.29, on sale for $4.95 during the month of October.
Rustic Loaf
A classic Italian white bread with a crispy, golden thin crust and tender crumb. Baked daily by 2:00 PM
Rustic Round
A classic Italian white bread with a crispy, golden thin crust and tender crumb. Baked daily by 2:00 PM
Rustic Jumbo
A larger loaf or our classic Italian white bread with a crispy, golden thin crust and tender crumb. Baked daily by 2:00 PM
Semolina Loaf
A golden, close crumbed, loaf made with semolina and durum flours and topped with sesame seeds. Out of the oven by 5:00 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays only.
Semolina Round
A golden, close crumbed, round made with semolina and durum flours and topped with sesame seeds. Out of the oven by 5:00 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays only.
Focaccia w/ Rosemary & Sea Salt
AMERICAN
Roadhouse
Naturally leavened bread made w/a trio of organic grains—rye, wheat, & cornmeal— w/a touch of molasses. Baked Daily by 4:00 PM
Sourdough Batard
Naturally leavened bread made with organic wheat flour, water, sea salt and sourdough starter formed into an oval loaf. Baked Daily by 3:00 PM
Sourdough Round, Lg
Naturally leavened bread made with organic wheat flour, water, sea salt and sourdough starter formed into a round loaf. Baked Daily by 2:00 PM
True North
A sweeter sourdough made with freshly milled, high extraction Michigan hard red spring wheat flour. Baked by 5:00 PM every day.
State St. Wheat
A simple sliced, naturally leavened, sandwich loaf made with fresh ground Michigan flour.
Bakehouse White
A tasty and versatile pan loaf of soft white bread made with milk, egg, butter and a touch of sugar. Great for sandwiches and toast.
JEWISH
Challah Braid
A traditional, Jewish egg bread in a 6 stranded braid. Baked daily by 10 AM
Challah Square
A traditional, Jewish egg bread in a bread pan baked for easy sandwich making.. Baked daily by 10 AM
Jewish Rye
Traditional rye bread made with a rye sour, organic wheat flour & freshly milled Michigan rye. Baked daily by noon. August Bread of the Month! Regularly $7.29, on sale for $4.95 all month long.
Onion Rye
Our famous rye bread with caramelized onions & poppy seeds. Baked by noon MONDAY & THURSDAY ONLY
FRENCH
Country Miche
Made of a flavorful combination of whole grains including high extraction hard red spring wheat, and fresh milled in house organic spelt, buckwheat, and rye. Out of the oven late in the day on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.
Farm Loaf
A traditional french country loaf, naturally leavened & made with organic wheat flour & sourdough starter. Baked daily by 5:00 PM
French Baguette
A classic crispy French baguette. Baked daily by 10 AM
SPECIALTY
8 Grain 3 Seed
A naturally leavened hearty bread with whole grains, seeds & a touch of honey. Baked daily by 4:00 PM
Cinnamon Raisin
Naturally leavened Cinnamon raisin bread stuffed with flavor--full of juicy red flame raisins, Korintje cinnamon, Michigan honey & real vanilla. Baked daily by 4:00 PM
Pecan Raisin
Naturally leavened bread with red flame raisins and pecan pieces. Baked daily by 4:00 PM
Vollkornbrot
Naturally leavened German rye bread made with freshly milled organic whole grain rye flour, & rye chops. Baked FRIDAY PM ONLY by 6:00 PM
Gluten Free Bread
This loaf is sold frozen and is not available sliced. Ingredients: water, eggs (EGG), potato starch, rice flour, organic brown rice flour, honey, Olive Oil, sorghum flour, tapioca starch, buckwheat flour, yeast, sea salt, xanthan gum flour, cider vinegar
Cranberry Pecan
Our classic sourdough, loaded with toasty pecans, and dried New England cranberries.
Bagels & ROLLS
Bagel, Zing 1610 (plain)
"Plain" named it for the year bagels were created!
Bagel, Garlic
House roasted cloves of garlic blended into the dough.
Bagel, Poppyseed
Our classic bagel with a coating of poppy seeds
Bagel, Salt
Our Zing 1610 plain bagel with a generous coating of large crystal of sea salt.
Bagel, Sesame
Our classic bagel with plenty of sesame seeds.
Bagel, Cinn Raisin
Stuffed with plump raisins and kissed with cinnamon.
Butter
Bavarian Pretzel
A traditional German style pretzel made with lard, dipped in lye, and packed with flavor.
SCONES/MUFFINS
Cranberry Orange Muffin
A Bakehouse favorite with fresh cranberries, a touch of real orange oil, and a sweet streusel topping.
Vegan Chocolate Muffin w/Millet
Rich, tender muffin packed with chocolate flavor, combined with the satisfying crunch of millet. Vegan.
Currant Scone
A light and tender scone made with Wisconsin butter and Guernsey Cream flavored with dried currants.
Ginger Scone
A light and tender scone made with Wisconsin butter and Guernsey Cream with a gentle ginger undertones and flavor busrts of crystallized ginger.
Lemon Scone
Made with Wisconsin butter and Guernsey Dairy Cream with fresh lemon juice, lemon zest, and pieces of candied lemon.
MORNING PASTRY
Bostock
Brioche dipped in orange simple syrup, topped and rebaked with almond frangipane.
Cinnamon Roll, 10 Pan
An American classic, rich brioche dough, filled with brown sugar & Korintje cinnamon,, & topped with a vanilla scented sugar glaze , ready for you to finish in the oven.
Cinnamon Roll
An American classic, rich brioche dough, filled with brown sugar & Korintje cinnamon, baked daily, & finished with a vanilla scented sugar glaze
Butter Croissant
Traditional croissant made by hand with Wisconsin butter. Buttery flavor with a honeycomb interior and flaky layers.
Chocolate Croissant
A classic all butter, delicately layered and flaky croissant with two Valrhona chocolate batons baked inside.
Prosciutto/Parmesan Croissant
A butter croissant stuffed w/Parmigiano-Reggiano and prosciutto.
COFFEECAKES
Gingerbread Coffeecake
Bundt cake flavored w/crystallized ginger, a splash of orange juice, along w/rich molasses, Zingerman’s Coffee & a pinch of pepper.
Hot Cocoa Coffeecake
Coffeecake with Guittard natural cocoa coupled w/premium, semi-sweet chocolate pieces
Lemon Poppy Coffeecake
A bundt cake full of butter & flavored with lemon oil and full of poppyseeds.
Sourcream Coffeecake
The classic. A sour cream bundt cake w/toasted California walnuts, a ribbon of cinnamon & brown sugar.
Chocolate Babka
A sweet yeasted bread, filled with chocolate, rum soaked raisins & cinnamon sugar.
QUICK BREADS
PIES
Chocolate Chess Pie
A rich chocolate pie in our signature all butter crust. Made with Mindo chocolate from Dexter, MI.
Jumbleberry Pie
Raspberry, blackberry, blueberry & cranberry filling in a double all-butter & organic flour crust
Pecan Pie
Toasted pecans drenched in a rich muscovado brown sugar custard made w/unrefined brown sugar, real butter, &vanilla.
Pumpkin Pie
Rustic Apple Pie
Filled with a heap of locally grown Ida Red apples from Nemeth Farms in Milan, MI. Finished with a rustic style pie crust and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.
COOKIES
Big O
Old-fashioned rolled oats, freshly milled Michigan organic whole wheat flour, Michigan maple syrup, & red flame raisins
Funky Chunky
Dark chocolate chunks, toasted walnuts, & freshly milled Michigan whole wheat flour
Ginger Jump Up
Molasses cookies made with crystallized ginger & freshly milled Michigan organic wheat
Sky's the Lemon Cookie
A chewy cookie w/fresh lemon zest & juice, candied lemon pieces & freshly milled organic Michigan whole wheat flour
Almondinger
Vegan cookie with plenty of coconut and almond to keep your taste buds happy.
Graham Crackers
Made with Freshly milled Michigan wheat, Michigan honey, ginger, and cinnamon
Apricot Rugelach
A tender cream cheese and butter pastry dough encasing apricot filling.
Chocolate Rugelach
A tender cream cheese and butter pastry dough encasing chocolate filling.
Currant Rugelach
A tender cream cheese and butter pastry dough encasing currant & walnut filling.
Raspberry Rugelach
A tender cream cheese and butter pastry dough encasing tasty raspberry filling.
Palmiers
A puff pastry cookie w/a buttery caramel exterior & a flaky texture. (FMWG)
BROWNIES
Black Magic Brownie
Chocolate, chewy interior. No nuts.
Buenos Aires Brownie
Our black magic brownie filled with a layer of dulce de leche. No Nuts.
Magic Brownie
Chocolate, chewy interior dotted with toasted walnuts.
Brownie Party 4-Pack
Four different brownies in one package -- black magic (no nuts), magic (walnuts), buenos aires (dulce de leche) and pecan blondie
Pecan Blondie
Made with freshly milled Michigan whole wheat flour & house-made carmelized pecan praline.
Townie Brownie
Chocolate chunk brownies made w/amaranth, & quinoa flours (wheat free, gluten free)
Coconut Black & White Brownie
A black magic brownie topped with our vanilla coconut macaroon. A fresh take on the East cost's Black & White cookie, only better.
HOT SOUPS
Turkey Chili
As you might guess, this chili is made with ground turkey meat. But its name also comes from an important ingredient—particularly flavorful red-black pepper flakes from the region of Urfa in Turkey.
Cheddar Ale
A deeply flavored and rich soup of sharp cheddar cheese, vinagre de Jerez, Marash pepper, and a well-chosen amber ale.
SOUPS FROM THE COOLER
Mushroom Barley (Cold)
A vegetarian-friendly barley soup with dried porcinis, three different fresh mushrooms, and two broths. Rich and nourishing.
Persian Chicken (Cold)
Potato Leek (Cold)
Creamy Tomato De-vine (Cold)
Enjoy this smooth and mellow version of an American classic loved by many.
Home Style Chicken Noodle (Cold)
traditional chicken noodle soup made with our own chicken broth and organic chicken.
Cheese
Zingerman's Creamery Mozzarella
Hand pulled mozzarella made by our neighbors at Zingerman's Creamery. Due to it's hand made nature, sizing may rang from 7.25-8oz. The perfect amount for topping 2 pizzas.
Pimento Cheese
Zingerman's Creamery version of this traditional Southern cheese spread features coarsely grated Cabot Cooperative 1 year aged cheddar, slow-roasted red peppers, Tellicherry black pepper, mayonnaise, and just enough cayenne to give it some heat. A fan favorite here in Ann Arbor, our Pimento Cheese is great on a pretzel or cracker—and even makes a game-changing addition to your macaroni and cheese recipe. For a quick appetizer, serve it with celery sticks—the crispness provides excellent contrast to the robust, richness of the cheese.
Liptauer cheese spread, 6oz
Often referred to as "Hungarian Pimento Cheese" We discovered this traditional spreadable cheese found in taverns throughout Hungary in the early days of the Creamery. Its umami-packed flavor comes from blending our fresh cream cheese with truly exceptional sweet and hot heirloom paprika from the Hodi family in Hungary. We then hand blend in garlic, sea salt, capers, toasted caraway, and a touch of anchovy paste. The result is a beautiful melding of flavors with a kick of hot paprika spice. Fantastic with a slice of rye or pumpernickel and a robust ale.
Cream Cheese
Hailed as the “cream of the cream cheese crop” by Cook’s Illustrated and the cheese “that stands alone” by the New York Times, our Cream Cheese owes its singular greatness to the past. We base it on a recipe from a 1930s Detroit dairy circular—the old world technique makes the most of the local milk we use for a slightly grassy tartness and smooth, soft texture. It may be the most flavorful cream cheese you’ll ever spread on a bagel! Choose from the original or Garlic & Herb which adds fresh garlic, chives, dill, oregano, rosemary and thyme for even more flavor.
Dinner
Frozen items
Pasty
Frozen & ready to bake. Our traditional Cornish style pasties feature a handmade crust filled with rutabaga, potato, and onion. The beef version uses a lard crust, and the Caramelized Onion and Cheddar uses a butter crust.
Mushroom Turnover 6 pack
Cremini mushrooms, fresh dill, and sour-cream are folded in a flakey buttery crust. Frozen & ready to bake at home.
BH Pie Shell, 2Pack, $9.99
two hand crimped all butter pie crusts in a tin pan. Baking instructions included.
Cinnamon Roll Pan (Frozen)
includes 10 cinnamon rolls and glaze
Cinnamon Roll Glaze
Pizza
Pizza Dough (2 )
Two house made New York style pizza doughs ready to shape, top and bake at home. We'll include instructions for easy assembly and baking.
Pizza Sauce, 16oz
Our 16oz tomato based pizza sauce is perfect for topping 2 pizzas. This is the same sauce we teach to our students in our hands on pizza classes at BAKE! You may also remember it from our pizza parties in the courtyard this past summer.
Zingerman's Creamery Mozzarella
Hand pulled mozzarella made by our neighbors at Zingerman's Creamery. Due to it's hand made nature, sizing may rang from 7.25-8oz. The perfect amount for topping 2 pizzas.
CAKES
Buttermilk Cake
American yellow cake made with Guernsey Dairy buttermilk, filled with raspberry buttercream and covered in vanilla buttercream.
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate buttermilk cake made with Guernsey buttermilk and full fat cocoa, iced with dark chocolate buttercream.
Hummingbird Cake
A southern cake made with pineapple, banana, coconut, & pecans covered in cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cake
Made w/freshly grated carrots, toasted walnuts and freshly milled organic Michigan wheat & iced with a cream cheese & lemon frosting.
Boston Cream Pie
Vanilla chiffon cake filled with vanilla bean pastry cream, iced with vanilla buttercream and glazed with dark chocolate ganache. August Cake of the Month, on Sale for 20% off all month long.
Dobos Torta
Five layers of vanilla sponge cake, filled with dark chocolate espresso buttercream, topped with crisp caramel decorations. Serves 8 February Cake of the Month! Was $40 whole or $5 a slice, now on sale for $32 or $4 a slice
Esterhazy Torta
Thin layers of toasted walnut cake, filled with toasted walnut vanilla buttercream, and decorated with poured fondant glaze. Serves 8
Townie Cake Slice $7.49
A slice of gluten free dark chocolate chunk brownie cake, covered in vanilla swiss buttercream. Serves 1-2
Birthday Candles - 36ct
Caramel Apple Cake
3 layers of apple butter spice cake filled with more apple butter and frosted in rich caramel buttercream. The 3 layer Zinghigh cake serves 6-10.
CUPCAKES
OMG Chocolate Ganache Stuffed Cupcake
A chocolate buttermilk cupcake, iced with chocolate buttercream, stuffed with chocolate ganache, and glazed with chocolate ganache.
Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Swiss
Our classic chocolate cupcake topped with vanilla swiss buttercream.
Salted Caramel Stuffed Cupcake
rich buttermilk cake filled with decadent dulce de leche and topped with salted caramel buttercream.
Pumpkin Cupcake
Buttermilk Cupcake w/ Maple Buttercream
COLD PASTRY
Eclairs
Pate choux filled with vanilla bean pastry cream, topped with dark chocolate ganache.
Lemon Merenga
Fresh, house-made lemon curd topped with toasted meringue, in a crisp all-butter and organic flour tart shell.
Paris Brest, Strawberry
Baked pate a choux filled with vanilla bean pastry cream, fresh strawberries and vanilla bean whipped cream.
BH Classic Cheesecake
A New York style vanilla bean cheesecake made with Bakehouse spiced graham cracker crust and Zingerman's Creamery cheese.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Creamy pumpkin cheesecake in a Ginger Jump Up Cookie crust. Serves 6-10.
EQUIPMENT
Mixing Bowl $6.50-$17.99
Couche $29.99
Offset Spatula $5.99-$10.99
Pastry Brush $7.99-$11.99
Pizza Pan, Detroit Style $39.99
Pizza Peel, Aluminum $19.99
Pizza screen $10.99
Rolling Pin $10.99
Spatula, Bakehouse $4.00
Spatula, Heat Resistant $19.99
Whisk $17.99
Wooden Spoon $5.99
Keeki Bread Bag
a canvas sack lined with beeswax designed to store bread and reduce paper and plastic waste.
Bake! Recipe Binder
A colorful and sturdy 3 ring binder perfect for holding all your BAKE! class recipes.
INGREDIENTS
Candied ginger 0.5#
Cinnamon 4 oz.
Clear Gel 4 oz
Demerara Sugar 1#
Muscovado Sugar
Raisins, Red Flame, 1#
Vanilla, $19.99-$21.99
Yeast, $1.25-$5.00
Chocolate Battons, $4.99
Chocolate Chips 1#, $7.99
Chocolate Chunks 1#, $6.99
Cocoa Powder 0.5#, $4.99
Unsweetened chocolate chunk, $6.99
Alziari Olive Oil 500ML, $29.99
Oil Almond, $7.99
Oil, Lime, $14.99
Oils, Baker's Box, $13.99
Travel Oil, $9.99
CRISPS/CUBES
BOOKS
Bakehouse Cookbook, $29.99
Cup or Bowl, Favorite Soups From Zingerman's Bakehouse
A collection of favorite soup recipes from Zingerman's Bakehouse. 15 soup recipes & four stock recipes, including Creamy Tomato De-Vine, 5 O'clock Cheddar Ale, Beef & Guinness Stew, and many more.
Fancy Schmancy Holiday Cookies
Favorite cookie recipes from over a decade's worth of Fancy Schmancy Cookie classes.
Breezy Breakfasts
Breakfast classics from Zingerman's Bakehouse! From savory strata and Cream of Wheat to sweet pastries and delicious muffins, this cookbook has all your favorites!
Bakehouse Pamphlet Bundle
Breezy Breakfast, Cup or a Bowl, and Fancy Schmancy Holiday Cookies pamphlets for one low price.
Building a Great Business, $29.99
Guide to Being a Better Leader, $29.99
Managing Ourselves, $29.99
The Power of Beliefs, $29.99
Satisfaction Guaranteed, $27.99
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Zingerman's Bakehouse. Baking for Ann Arbor since 1992!
3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108