Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Zingerman's Bakehouse Ann Arbor

677 Reviews

$$

3711 Plaza Drive

Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Paesano
French Baguette
Butter Croissant

ITALIAN

Paesano

Paesano

$7.29

Rustic peasant bread made with nothing but organic wheat flour, water, sea salt and yeast, dusted w/organic cornmeal. Baked daily by 4:00 PM Usually $7.29, on sale for $4.95 during the month of October.

Rustic Loaf

Rustic Loaf

$6.29

A classic Italian white bread with a crispy, golden thin crust and tender crumb. Baked daily by 2:00 PM

Rustic Round

Rustic Round

$7.29

A classic Italian white bread with a crispy, golden thin crust and tender crumb. Baked daily by 2:00 PM

Rustic Jumbo

Rustic Jumbo

$8.99

A larger loaf or our classic Italian white bread with a crispy, golden thin crust and tender crumb. Baked daily by 2:00 PM

Semolina Loaf

Semolina Loaf

$6.29

A golden, close crumbed, loaf made with semolina and durum flours and topped with sesame seeds. Out of the oven by 5:00 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays only.

Semolina Round

Semolina Round

$7.29

A golden, close crumbed, round made with semolina and durum flours and topped with sesame seeds. Out of the oven by 5:00 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays only.

Focaccia w/ Rosemary & Sea Salt

Focaccia w/ Rosemary & Sea Salt

$20.99+

AMERICAN

Roadhouse

Roadhouse

$7.29

Naturally leavened bread made w/a trio of organic grains—rye, wheat, & cornmeal— w/a touch of molasses. Baked Daily by 4:00 PM

Sourdough Batard

Sourdough Batard

$7.29

Naturally leavened bread made with organic wheat flour, water, sea salt and sourdough starter formed into an oval loaf. Baked Daily by 3:00 PM

Sourdough Round, Lg

Sourdough Round, Lg

$7.29

Naturally leavened bread made with organic wheat flour, water, sea salt and sourdough starter formed into a round loaf. Baked Daily by 2:00 PM

True North

True North

$8.49

A sweeter sourdough made with freshly milled, high extraction Michigan hard red spring wheat flour. Baked by 5:00 PM every day.

State St. Wheat

State St. Wheat

$6.29

A simple sliced, naturally leavened, sandwich loaf made with fresh ground Michigan flour.

Bakehouse White

Bakehouse White

$6.29+

A tasty and versatile pan loaf of soft white bread made with milk, egg, butter and a touch of sugar. Great for sandwiches and toast.

JEWISH

Challah Braid

Challah Braid

$7.29

A traditional, Jewish egg bread in a 6 stranded braid. Baked daily by 10 AM

Challah Square

Challah Square

$7.29

A traditional, Jewish egg bread in a bread pan baked for easy sandwich making.. Baked daily by 10 AM

Jewish Rye

Jewish Rye

$7.29

Traditional rye bread made with a rye sour, organic wheat flour & freshly milled Michigan rye. Baked daily by noon. August Bread of the Month! Regularly $7.29, on sale for $4.95 all month long.

Onion Rye

Onion Rye

$7.29

Our famous rye bread with caramelized onions & poppy seeds. Baked by noon MONDAY & THURSDAY ONLY

FRENCH

Country Miche

Country Miche

$10.49+

Made of a flavorful combination of whole grains including high extraction hard red spring wheat, and fresh milled in house organic spelt, buckwheat, and rye. Out of the oven late in the day on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

Farm Loaf

Farm Loaf

$7.29

A traditional french country loaf, naturally leavened & made with organic wheat flour & sourdough starter. Baked daily by 5:00 PM

French Baguette

French Baguette

$3.49

A classic crispy French baguette. Baked daily by 10 AM

SPECIALTY

8 Grain 3 Seed

8 Grain 3 Seed

$7.99

A naturally leavened hearty bread with whole grains, seeds & a touch of honey. Baked daily by 4:00 PM

Cinnamon Raisin

Cinnamon Raisin

$8.29

Naturally leavened Cinnamon raisin bread stuffed with flavor--full of juicy red flame raisins, Korintje cinnamon, Michigan honey & real vanilla. Baked daily by 4:00 PM

Pecan Raisin

Pecan Raisin

$10.99

Naturally leavened bread with red flame raisins and pecan pieces. Baked daily by 4:00 PM

Vollkornbrot

Vollkornbrot

$8.29

Naturally leavened German rye bread made with freshly milled organic whole grain rye flour, & rye chops. Baked FRIDAY PM ONLY by 6:00 PM

Gluten Free Bread

Gluten Free Bread

$15.99

This loaf is sold frozen and is not available sliced. Ingredients: water, eggs (EGG), potato starch, rice flour, organic brown rice flour, honey, Olive Oil, sorghum flour, tapioca starch, buckwheat flour, yeast, sea salt, xanthan gum flour, cider vinegar

Cranberry Pecan

Cranberry Pecan

$10.99

Our classic sourdough, loaded with toasty pecans, and dried New England cranberries.

Bagels & ROLLS

Bagel, Zing 1610 (plain)

Bagel, Zing 1610 (plain)

$1.65

"Plain" named it for the year bagels were created!

Bagel, Garlic

Bagel, Garlic

$1.65

House roasted cloves of garlic blended into the dough.

Bagel, Poppyseed

Bagel, Poppyseed

$1.65

Our classic bagel with a coating of poppy seeds

Bagel, Salt

Bagel, Salt

$1.65

Our Zing 1610 plain bagel with a generous coating of large crystal of sea salt.

Bagel, Sesame

Bagel, Sesame

$1.65

Our classic bagel with plenty of sesame seeds.

Bagel, Cinn Raisin

Bagel, Cinn Raisin

$1.65

Stuffed with plump raisins and kissed with cinnamon.

Butter

$0.50
Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$3.99

A traditional German style pretzel made with lard, dipped in lye, and packed with flavor.

SCONES/MUFFINS

Cranberry Orange Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.49

A Bakehouse favorite with fresh cranberries, a touch of real orange oil, and a sweet streusel topping.

Vegan Chocolate Muffin w/Millet

Vegan Chocolate Muffin w/Millet

$4.49

Rich, tender muffin packed with chocolate flavor, combined with the satisfying crunch of millet. Vegan.

Currant Scone

Currant Scone

$3.75

A light and tender scone made with Wisconsin butter and Guernsey Cream flavored with dried currants.

Ginger Scone

Ginger Scone

$3.75

A light and tender scone made with Wisconsin butter and Guernsey Cream with a gentle ginger undertones and flavor busrts of crystallized ginger.

Lemon Scone

Lemon Scone

$3.75

Made with Wisconsin butter and Guernsey Dairy Cream with fresh lemon juice, lemon zest, and pieces of candied lemon.

MORNING PASTRY

Bostock

Bostock

$4.99

Brioche dipped in orange simple syrup, topped and rebaked with almond frangipane.

Cinnamon Roll, 10 Pan

Cinnamon Roll, 10 Pan

$16.99

An American classic, rich brioche dough, filled with brown sugar & Korintje cinnamon,, & topped with a vanilla scented sugar glaze , ready for you to finish in the oven.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

An American classic, rich brioche dough, filled with brown sugar & Korintje cinnamon, baked daily, & finished with a vanilla scented sugar glaze

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.99

Traditional croissant made by hand with Wisconsin butter. Buttery flavor with a honeycomb interior and flaky layers.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

A classic all butter, delicately layered and flaky croissant with two Valrhona chocolate batons baked inside.

Prosciutto/Parmesan Croissant

Prosciutto/Parmesan Croissant

$5.25

A butter croissant stuffed w/Parmigiano-Reggiano and prosciutto.

COFFEECAKES

Gingerbread Coffeecake

Gingerbread Coffeecake

$15.99+

Bundt cake flavored w/crystallized ginger, a splash of orange juice, along w/rich molasses, Zingerman’s Coffee & a pinch of pepper.

Hot Cocoa Coffeecake

Hot Cocoa Coffeecake

$15.99+

Coffeecake with Guittard natural cocoa coupled w/premium, semi-sweet chocolate pieces

Lemon Poppy Coffeecake

Lemon Poppy Coffeecake

$29.99+

A bundt cake full of butter & flavored with lemon oil and full of poppyseeds.

Sourcream Coffeecake

Sourcream Coffeecake

$15.99+

The classic. A sour cream bundt cake w/toasted California walnuts, a ribbon of cinnamon & brown sugar.

Chocolate Babka

Chocolate Babka

$19.99+

A sweet yeasted bread, filled with chocolate, rum soaked raisins & cinnamon sugar.

QUICK BREADS

Banana Bread w/Chocolate

Banana Bread w/Chocolate

$11.99

Good 'ol banana bread made with 60% freshly milled whole grain w/chunks of dark Belgian chocolate.

Cornbread, Slice

Cornbread, Slice

$2.49

Northern cornbread which means it's sweet & cake like, made w/organic cornmeal & real butter.

PIES

Chocolate Chess Pie

Chocolate Chess Pie

$29.99+

A rich chocolate pie in our signature all butter crust. Made with Mindo chocolate from Dexter, MI.

Jumbleberry Pie

Jumbleberry Pie

$29.99

Raspberry, blackberry, blueberry & cranberry filling in a double all-butter & organic flour crust

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

Toasted pecans drenched in a rich muscovado brown sugar custard made w/unrefined brown sugar, real butter, &vanilla.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

Rustic Apple Pie

Rustic Apple Pie

$8.99

Filled with a heap of locally grown Ida Red apples from Nemeth Farms in Milan, MI. Finished with a rustic style pie crust and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

COOKIES

Big O

Big O

$3.25+

Old-fashioned rolled oats, freshly milled Michigan organic whole wheat flour, Michigan maple syrup, & red flame raisins

Funky Chunky

Funky Chunky

$3.25+

Dark chocolate chunks, toasted walnuts, & freshly milled Michigan whole wheat flour

Ginger Jump Up

Ginger Jump Up

$3.25+

Molasses cookies made with crystallized ginger & freshly milled Michigan organic wheat

Sky's the Lemon Cookie

Sky's the Lemon Cookie

$3.25

A chewy cookie w/fresh lemon zest & juice, candied lemon pieces & freshly milled organic Michigan whole wheat flour

Almondinger

Almondinger

$3.25

Vegan cookie with plenty of coconut and almond to keep your taste buds happy.

Graham Crackers

Graham Crackers

$11.99

Made with Freshly milled Michigan wheat, Michigan honey, ginger, and cinnamon

Apricot Rugelach

Apricot Rugelach

$10.99

A tender cream cheese and butter pastry dough encasing apricot filling.

Chocolate Rugelach

Chocolate Rugelach

$10.99

A tender cream cheese and butter pastry dough encasing chocolate filling.

Currant Rugelach

Currant Rugelach

$10.99

A tender cream cheese and butter pastry dough encasing currant & walnut filling.

Raspberry Rugelach

Raspberry Rugelach

$10.99

A tender cream cheese and butter pastry dough encasing tasty raspberry filling.

Palmiers

Palmiers

$8.99

A puff pastry cookie w/a buttery caramel exterior & a flaky texture. (FMWG)

BROWNIES

Black Magic Brownie

Black Magic Brownie

$4.00+

Chocolate, chewy interior. No nuts.

Buenos Aires Brownie

Buenos Aires Brownie

$4.25

Our black magic brownie filled with a layer of dulce de leche. No Nuts.

Magic Brownie

Magic Brownie

$4.00+

Chocolate, chewy interior dotted with toasted walnuts.

Brownie Party 4-Pack

Brownie Party 4-Pack

$15.99

Four different brownies in one package -- black magic (no nuts), magic (walnuts), buenos aires (dulce de leche) and pecan blondie

Pecan Blondie

Pecan Blondie

$4.25+

Made with freshly milled Michigan whole wheat flour & house-made carmelized pecan praline.

Townie Brownie

Townie Brownie

$4.25

Chocolate chunk brownies made w/amaranth, & quinoa flours (wheat free, gluten free)

Coconut Black & White Brownie

Coconut Black & White Brownie

$4.25

A black magic brownie topped with our vanilla coconut macaroon. A fresh take on the East cost's Black & White cookie, only better.

HOT SOUPS

Turkey Chili

Turkey Chili

$3.75+

As you might guess, this chili is made with ground turkey meat. But its name also comes from an important ingredient—particularly flavorful red-black pepper flakes from the region of Urfa in Turkey.

Cheddar Ale

Cheddar Ale

$3.75+

A deeply flavored and rich soup of sharp cheddar cheese, vinagre de Jerez, Marash pepper, and a well-chosen amber ale.

SOUPS FROM THE COOLER

Mushroom Barley (Cold)

Mushroom Barley (Cold)

$12.85

A vegetarian-friendly barley soup with dried porcinis, three different fresh mushrooms, and two broths. Rich and nourishing.

Persian Chicken (Cold)

Persian Chicken (Cold)

$6.60+
Potato Leek (Cold)

Potato Leek (Cold)

$6.60+
Creamy Tomato De-vine (Cold)

Creamy Tomato De-vine (Cold)

Enjoy this smooth and mellow version of an American classic loved by many.

Home Style Chicken Noodle (Cold)

Home Style Chicken Noodle (Cold)

$6.60

traditional chicken noodle soup made with our own chicken broth and organic chicken.

SANDWICHES

Retes Slice, Indian

Retes Slice, Indian

$3.99

Potatoes, carrots, peas, in a delicate strudel crust.

Retes Slice, Potato Bacon

Retes Slice, Potato Bacon

$3.99

Potatoes and crispy bacon wrapped in delicate strudel dough.

SIDES

Route 11 Chips

Route 11 Chips

$1.75
Zing Chips

Zing Chips

$2.00
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$3.50

A really good classic tuna salad with mayo, onion, celery and dijon mustard.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$3.50+

We roast our chicken in house and hand pull it before mixing with onions, celery, mayo and fresh tarragon .

Cheese

Zingerman's Creamery Mozzarella

Zingerman's Creamery Mozzarella

$7.00

Hand pulled mozzarella made by our neighbors at Zingerman's Creamery. Due to it's hand made nature, sizing may rang from 7.25-8oz. The perfect amount for topping 2 pizzas.

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$9.75

Zingerman's Creamery version of this traditional Southern cheese spread features coarsely grated Cabot Cooperative 1 year aged cheddar, slow-roasted red peppers, Tellicherry black pepper, mayonnaise, and just enough cayenne to give it some heat. A fan favorite here in Ann Arbor, our Pimento Cheese is great on a pretzel or cracker—and even makes a game-changing addition to your macaroni and cheese recipe. For a quick appetizer, serve it with celery sticks—the crispness provides excellent contrast to the robust, richness of the cheese.

Liptauer cheese spread, 6oz

Liptauer cheese spread, 6oz

$8.00

Often referred to as "Hungarian Pimento Cheese" We discovered this traditional spreadable cheese found in taverns throughout Hungary in the early days of the Creamery. Its umami-packed flavor comes from blending our fresh cream cheese with truly exceptional sweet and hot heirloom paprika from the Hodi family in Hungary. We then hand blend in garlic, sea salt, capers, toasted caraway, and a touch of anchovy paste. The result is a beautiful melding of flavors with a kick of hot paprika spice. Fantastic with a slice of rye or pumpernickel and a robust ale.

Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$1.00+

Hailed as the “cream of the cream cheese crop” by Cook’s Illustrated and the cheese “that stands alone” by the New York Times, our Cream Cheese owes its singular greatness to the past. We base it on a recipe from a 1930s Detroit dairy circular—the old world technique makes the most of the local milk we use for a slightly grassy tartness and smooth, soft texture. It may be the most flavorful cream cheese you’ll ever spread on a bagel! Choose from the original or Garlic & Herb which adds fresh garlic, chives, dill, oregano, rosemary and thyme for even more flavor.

Dinner

Dave Makes Pasta Sauce

$3.99

Freshly made in small batches weekly. Call to learn more about this week's flavor. (734) 761-2095

Drinks

Nikki's Ginger Tea

Nikki's Ginger Tea

$4.95
Milk - Whole Pint (Red)

Milk - Whole Pint (Red)

$2.00
Milk - 2% (Light Blue)

Milk - 2% (Light Blue)

$2.00
Soda

Soda

$1.50
Water, Dasani

Water, Dasani

$1.50
Water, Lurisia

Water, Lurisia

$3.50+

Natalie's Lemonade

$3.99
Natalie's Juice

Natalie's Juice

$4.50

Frozen items

Pasty

Pasty

$7.99+

Frozen & ready to bake. Our traditional Cornish style pasties feature a handmade crust filled with rutabaga, potato, and onion. The beef version uses a lard crust, and the Caramelized Onion and Cheddar uses a butter crust.

Mushroom Turnover 6 pack

Mushroom Turnover 6 pack

$14.99

Cremini mushrooms, fresh dill, and sour-cream are folded in a flakey buttery crust. Frozen & ready to bake at home.

BH Pie Shell, 2Pack, $9.99

BH Pie Shell, 2Pack, $9.99

$9.99

two hand crimped all butter pie crusts in a tin pan. Baking instructions included.

Cinnamon Roll Pan (Frozen)

Cinnamon Roll Pan (Frozen)

$16.99

includes 10 cinnamon rolls and glaze

Cinnamon Roll Glaze

Cinnamon Roll Glaze

$3.50

Pizza

Pizza Dough (2 )

Pizza Dough (2 )

$9.99

Two house made New York style pizza doughs ready to shape, top and bake at home. We'll include instructions for easy assembly and baking.

Pizza Sauce, 16oz

Pizza Sauce, 16oz

$4.99

Our 16oz tomato based pizza sauce is perfect for topping 2 pizzas. This is the same sauce we teach to our students in our hands on pizza classes at BAKE! You may also remember it from our pizza parties in the courtyard this past summer.

Zingerman's Creamery Mozzarella

Zingerman's Creamery Mozzarella

$7.00

Hand pulled mozzarella made by our neighbors at Zingerman's Creamery. Due to it's hand made nature, sizing may rang from 7.25-8oz. The perfect amount for topping 2 pizzas.

CAKES

Buttermilk Cake

Buttermilk Cake

$20.00+

American yellow cake made with Guernsey Dairy buttermilk, filled with raspberry buttercream and covered in vanilla buttercream.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$40.00+

Chocolate buttermilk cake made with Guernsey buttermilk and full fat cocoa, iced with dark chocolate buttercream.

Hummingbird Cake

Hummingbird Cake

$40.00+

A southern cake made with pineapple, banana, coconut, & pecans covered in cream cheese frosting.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$20.00+

Made w/freshly grated carrots, toasted walnuts and freshly milled organic Michigan wheat & iced with a cream cheese & lemon frosting.

Boston Cream Pie

Boston Cream Pie

$25.00+

Vanilla chiffon cake filled with vanilla bean pastry cream, iced with vanilla buttercream and glazed with dark chocolate ganache. August Cake of the Month, on Sale for 20% off all month long.

Dobos Torta

Dobos Torta

$5.00

Five layers of vanilla sponge cake, filled with dark chocolate espresso buttercream, topped with crisp caramel decorations. Serves 8 February Cake of the Month! Was $40 whole or $5 a slice, now on sale for $32 or $4 a slice

Esterhazy Torta

Esterhazy Torta

$40.00+

Thin layers of toasted walnut cake, filled with toasted walnut vanilla buttercream, and decorated with poured fondant glaze. Serves 8

Townie Cake Slice $7.49

Townie Cake Slice $7.49

$7.49

A slice of gluten free dark chocolate chunk brownie cake, covered in vanilla swiss buttercream. Serves 1-2

Birthday Candles - 36ct

Birthday Candles - 36ct

$2.00
Caramel Apple Cake

Caramel Apple Cake

$20.00+

3 layers of apple butter spice cake filled with more apple butter and frosted in rich caramel buttercream. The 3 layer Zinghigh cake serves 6-10.

CUPCAKES

OMG Chocolate Ganache Stuffed Cupcake

OMG Chocolate Ganache Stuffed Cupcake

$3.75

A chocolate buttermilk cupcake, iced with chocolate buttercream, stuffed with chocolate ganache, and glazed with chocolate ganache.

Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Swiss

Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Swiss

$3.75

Our classic chocolate cupcake topped with vanilla swiss buttercream.

Salted Caramel Stuffed Cupcake

Salted Caramel Stuffed Cupcake

$3.75

rich buttermilk cake filled with decadent dulce de leche and topped with salted caramel buttercream.

Pumpkin Cupcake

Pumpkin Cupcake

$3.75
Buttermilk Cupcake w/ Maple Buttercream

Buttermilk Cupcake w/ Maple Buttercream

$3.75

COLD PASTRY

Eclairs

Eclairs

$1.99+

Pate choux filled with vanilla bean pastry cream, topped with dark chocolate ganache.

Lemon Merenga

Lemon Merenga

$6.99+

Fresh, house-made lemon curd topped with toasted meringue, in a crisp all-butter and organic flour tart shell.

Paris Brest, Strawberry

Paris Brest, Strawberry

$6.99

Baked pate a choux filled with vanilla bean pastry cream, fresh strawberries and vanilla bean whipped cream.

BH Classic Cheesecake

BH Classic Cheesecake

$40.00+

A New York style vanilla bean cheesecake made with Bakehouse spiced graham cracker crust and Zingerman's Creamery cheese.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.49

Creamy pumpkin cheesecake in a Ginger Jump Up Cookie crust. Serves 6-10.

EQUIPMENT

Mixing Bowl $6.50-$17.99

Mixing Bowl $6.50-$17.99

$12.99+
Couche $29.99

Couche $29.99

$29.99
Offset Spatula $5.99-$10.99

Offset Spatula $5.99-$10.99

$10.99
Pastry Brush $7.99-$11.99

Pastry Brush $7.99-$11.99

$11.99
Pizza Pan, Detroit Style $39.99

Pizza Pan, Detroit Style $39.99

$39.99

Pizza Peel, Aluminum $19.99

$19.99
Pizza screen $10.99

Pizza screen $10.99

$10.99
Rolling Pin $10.99

Rolling Pin $10.99

$10.99
Spatula, Bakehouse $4.00

Spatula, Bakehouse $4.00

$4.00
Spatula, Heat Resistant $19.99

Spatula, Heat Resistant $19.99

$19.99
Whisk $17.99

Whisk $17.99

$17.99
Wooden Spoon $5.99

Wooden Spoon $5.99

$5.99
Keeki Bread Bag

Keeki Bread Bag

$25.00

a canvas sack lined with beeswax designed to store bread and reduce paper and plastic waste.

Bake! Recipe Binder

Bake! Recipe Binder

$6.00

A colorful and sturdy 3 ring binder perfect for holding all your BAKE! class recipes.

INGREDIENTS

Candied ginger 0.5#

Candied ginger 0.5#

$3.99
Cinnamon 4 oz.

Cinnamon 4 oz.

$4.99
Clear Gel 4 oz

Clear Gel 4 oz

$3.99
Demerara Sugar 1#

Demerara Sugar 1#

$4.99
Muscovado Sugar

Muscovado Sugar

$4.99
Raisins, Red Flame, 1#

Raisins, Red Flame, 1#

$3.50
Vanilla, $19.99-$21.99

Vanilla, $19.99-$21.99

$21.99+
Yeast, $1.25-$5.00

Yeast, $1.25-$5.00

$1.25+
Chocolate Battons, $4.99

Chocolate Battons, $4.99

$4.99
Chocolate Chips 1#, $7.99

Chocolate Chips 1#, $7.99

$7.99
Chocolate Chunks 1#, $6.99

Chocolate Chunks 1#, $6.99

$6.99
Cocoa Powder 0.5#, $4.99

Cocoa Powder 0.5#, $4.99

$4.99
Unsweetened chocolate chunk, $6.99

Unsweetened chocolate chunk, $6.99

$6.99
Alziari Olive Oil 500ML, $29.99

Alziari Olive Oil 500ML, $29.99

$29.99
Oil Almond, $7.99

Oil Almond, $7.99

$7.99
Oil, Lime, $14.99

Oil, Lime, $14.99

$14.99
Oils, Baker's Box, $13.99

Oils, Baker's Box, $13.99

$13.99
Travel Oil, $9.99

Travel Oil, $9.99

$9.99

TOPPINGS

Balsamic Aceto 8.45 oz.

Balsamic Aceto 8.45 oz.

$18.99
MI Maple Syrup

MI Maple Syrup

$12.99

CRISPS/CUBES

Ruby's Cubes, Pkg .5#

Ruby's Cubes, Pkg .5#

$3.99

BOOKS

Bakehouse Cookbook, $29.99

Bakehouse Cookbook, $29.99

$29.99
Cup or Bowl, Favorite Soups From Zingerman's Bakehouse

Cup or Bowl, Favorite Soups From Zingerman's Bakehouse

$9.99

A collection of favorite soup recipes from Zingerman's Bakehouse. 15 soup recipes & four stock recipes, including Creamy Tomato De-Vine, 5 O'clock Cheddar Ale, Beef & Guinness Stew, and many more.

Fancy Schmancy Holiday Cookies

Fancy Schmancy Holiday Cookies

$12.00

Favorite cookie recipes from over a decade's worth of Fancy Schmancy Cookie classes.

Breezy Breakfasts

Breezy Breakfasts

$12.00

Breakfast classics from Zingerman's Bakehouse! From savory strata and Cream of Wheat to sweet pastries and delicious muffins, this cookbook has all your favorites!

Bakehouse Pamphlet Bundle

Bakehouse Pamphlet Bundle

$30.00

Breezy Breakfast, Cup or a Bowl, and Fancy Schmancy Holiday Cookies pamphlets for one low price.

Building a Great Business, $29.99

Building a Great Business, $29.99

$29.99

Guide to Being a Better Leader, $29.99

$29.99
Managing Ourselves, $29.99

Managing Ourselves, $29.99

$29.99
The Power of Beliefs, $29.99

The Power of Beliefs, $29.99

$29.99

Satisfaction Guaranteed, $27.99

$27.99

MISC

Bake! Poster

Bake! Poster

$6.00

GIFT CARDS

$20 Gift Card

$20 Gift Card

$20.00
$50 Gift Card

$50 Gift Card

$50.00
$100 Gift Card

$100 Gift Card

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Zingerman's Bakehouse. Baking for Ann Arbor since 1992!

Website

Location

3711 Plaza Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Directions

Gallery
Zingerman's Bakehouse image
Zingerman's Bakehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Great Commoner - TGC Ann Arbor
orange starNo Reviews
110 E. Washington Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Great Plains Burger Co - Ann Arbor
orange starNo Reviews
1771 Plymouth Rd Ann Arbor, MI 48105
View restaurantnext
Novi Coffee and Tea
orange star4.3 • 600
47490 Grand River Ave Novi, MI 48374
View restaurantnext
Dakota Bread
orange starNo Reviews
6879 orchard lake road West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's - West Bloomfield
orange star4.7 • 4,302
6690 Orchard Lake Rd West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Catering - West Bloomfield
orange star4.7 • 4,302
6690 Orchard Lake Rd West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Public House
orange star4.5 • 3,389
203 E WASHINGTON ST Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Scorchy's Burrito's - Cantina
orange star4.3 • 3,035
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
orange star4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
BTB Burrito
orange star4.4 • 2,414
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston