Zingerman's Bakehouse Ann Arbor

Cream Cheese

$1.00 +

Hailed as the “cream of the cream cheese crop” by Cook’s Illustrated and the cheese “that stands alone” by the New York Times, our Cream Cheese owes its singular greatness to the past. We base it on a recipe from a 1930s Detroit dairy circular—the old world technique makes the most of the local milk we use for a slightly grassy tartness and smooth, soft texture. It may be the most flavorful cream cheese you’ll ever spread on a bagel! Choose from the original or Garlic & Herb which adds fresh garlic, chives, dill, oregano, rosemary and thyme for even more flavor.