Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

Zingerman's Creamery Zingerman's Southside

246 Reviews

$$

3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2

Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese 16oz

Pimento Cheese 16oz

$18.90

One pound of the Southern classic made with Cabot Cheddar!

Pimento Cheese 8oz

Pimento Cheese 8oz

$9.95

Half pound of the Southern classic made with Cabot Cheddar!

Pimento Cheese 6oz

Pimento Cheese 6oz

$7.40

Six ounces of the Southern Classic made with Cabot Cheddar!

Bacon Pimento Cheese 8oz

Bacon Pimento Cheese 8oz

$13.95

Half pound of the Southern Classic with Nueske's Applewood Bacon mixed in!

Cow's Milk Cheese

Cream Cheese 6oz

Cream Cheese 6oz

$7.00

Slow-ripened and handmade Cream Cheese!

Farm Cheese 6oz

Farm Cheese 6oz

$6.00

A delicious, simple and full-flavored fresh cow's milk cheese!

Fresh Mozzarella 8oz

Fresh Mozzarella 8oz

$7.70

Hand-pulled Mozzarella made fresh each morning!

Sharon Hollow Garlic and Chives Cheese 4oz

Sharon Hollow Garlic and Chives Cheese 4oz

$8.00

Hand-ladled cow's milk cheese with layers of garlic and chives!

Liptauer Cheese 6oz

Liptauer Cheese 6oz

$8.00

A traditional spicy Hungarian spread!

Burrata Cheese 12oz

Burrata Cheese 12oz

$15.40

A ball of stretched cow's milk mozzarella filled with even more mozzarella and heavy cream!

Zingerman's Classic Mini Brie 4oz

Zingerman's Classic Mini Brie 4oz

$14.00

Small format single cream brie!

Manchester Cheese 8oz

Manchester Cheese 8oz

$15.00

Wrinkly-rinded cow's milk cheese with a cheesecake like texture!

Water Hill Cheese

Water Hill Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

This cheese is washed in Water Hill absinthe from Ann Arbor Distilling Co. giving it a delicate flavor with hints of licorice.

Bridgewater Log Cheese 8oz

Bridgewater Log Cheese 8oz

$11.00

Pepper-spiked cow's milk log with a dense crumbly paste!

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese 6oz

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese 6oz

$8.00

Our classic Cream Cheese with lox mixed in!

Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese 6oz

Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese 6oz

$8.00

Our classic Cream Cheese with garlic and herbs!

Peppered Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese 6oz

Peppered Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese 6oz

$8.00

Our classic Cream Cheese with Pepper, Nueske's Bacon and Scallions!

Goat's Milk Cheese

Cervelle de Canut 6oz

Cervelle de Canut 6oz

$8.00

French-inspired fresh goat cheese spread with shallots, chives, pepper and vinegar!

Chelsea Cheese 5oz

Chelsea Cheese 5oz

$14.00Out of stock

Ash-ripened goat cheese log!

City Goat Cheese 4oz

City Goat Cheese 4oz

$11.00

Fresh, hand-ladled goat cheese with an airy texture!

Detroit St. Brick 8 oz

Detroit St. Brick 8 oz

$18.00

Soft-ripened goat cheese studded with green peppercorns! 8 ounce size

Goat Cream Cheese 6oz

Goat Cream Cheese 6oz

$6.25

Fresh goat cheese made in the same style as our cream cheese!

Goat Mini Brie 4oz

Goat Mini Brie 4oz

$14.00

Small round of goat cheese with a fluffy, white rind and big flavor!

Lincoln Log Cheese 8 oz

Lincoln Log Cheese 8 oz

$17.00

Inspired by French Bûcheron, this classic goat cheese has a dense, lemony paste with a smooth cream line!

Napoleon Cheese 3oz

Napoleon Cheese 3oz

$10.00Out of stock

A creamy, funky little goat cheese with a big personality!

Goat Feta 8oz.

Goat Feta 8oz.

$10.00

The perfect balance between creamy and crumbly, this feta has a salty kick with a tangy finish.

Berbere Spiced City Goat Cheese

Berbere Spiced City Goat Cheese

$13.00

If you haven’t had Berbere spice before, think of an aromatic paprika and you’re on the right track. This Ethiopian blend combines three types of chile peppers with ginger, black and green cardamom, and more to create an altogether unique taste experience.

Alpine Cheese

Pleasant Ridge Reserve

Pleasant Ridge Reserve

$8.25+

The most-awarded cheese in American history! Zingerman's selects its wheels to be aged with amazing complexity

Grand Cru Reserve

Grand Cru Reserve

$6.00+

One year aged Wisconsin made Gruyère style with a smooth, nutty finish!

Edelweiss Emmentaler

Edelweiss Emmentaler

$7.00+

Classic copper vat made Emmentaler made in Wisconsin by Edelweiss Cheese!

Marcel Petite Comté

Marcel Petite Comté

$8.75+

Classic French alpine cheese selected from Marcel Petite's Fort St. Antonie aging cave and imported by Essex St. Cheese.

Reading Raclette

Reading Raclette

$6.75+

Traditional melting cheese made by Spring Brook Farms in Vermont!

Hornbacher - Gourmino

Hornbacher - Gourmino

$9.00+

“The Baked Potato Cheese” Made from rich fresh cow’s milk, handcrafted and aged by 2 Time World Cheese Champion Michael Spycher. Hornbacher tastes like a “baked potato” rind with notes of roasted nuts, umami, caramel and onions

Blue Cheese

Bohemian Blue

Bohemian Blue

$9.50+

Crumbly sheep's milk blue with a rich and sweet finish made by Hidden Springs Creamery!

Bayley Hazen Blue

Bayley Hazen Blue

$9.50+

A naturally-rinded raw milk blue from the Cellars at Jasper Hill. Try this if you love Stilton!

Dunbarton Blue

Dunbarton Blue

$9.00+

Cellar-cured English-style cheddar, coupled with the subtle hint of blue flavor!

Red Rock

Red Rock

$6.75+

A cave-aged cheddar with a hint of blue!

Smokey Blue

Smokey Blue

$10.50+

Cold-smoked over Oregon hazelnut shells gives this creamery blue notes of vanilla and candied bacon!

1924 Blue

1924 Blue

$6.25+

Lively, smooth, and significant. Not too strong, but still substantial. A bit bacony almost, with a lovely creamy texture, a bit of butterscotch, and nice long clean finish.

Rogue River Blue

Rogue River Blue

$15.00+

As fall comes to the Rogue Valley, cooler temperatures and wet weather bring renewed growth to the pastures. This is when our cow’s milk is at its best – and it’s only during these months that we make our limited edition, seasonal Rogue River Blue – a cheese named World Champion at the 2019/20 World Cheese Awards. After 9 to 11 months of careful tending in our aging caves, our team hand-wraps each wheel in organic, biodynamic Syrah grape leaves that have soaked in pear spirits. On the Autumnal Equinox each year, we celebrate the release of the year’s new Rogue River Blue Cheese.

Cheddar and Block Style Cheese

Hook's 3 Year Cheddar

Hook's 3 Year Cheddar

$4.75+

Classic, sharp open-vat Wisconsin cheddar made by Hook's Cheese Company!

Widmer's 6 Year Cheddar

Widmer's 6 Year Cheddar

$8.00+

Extra sharp, crumbly open-vat Wisconsin Cheddar made by Widmer's Cheese Cellars!

Cabot Sharp Cheddar

Cabot Sharp Cheddar

$3.50+

Classic Vermont cheddar great for mac and cheese or grilled cheese!

Prairie Breeze

Prairie Breeze

$5.75+

Aged white cheddar with sweet notes and a sharp finish!

Mild Brick

Mild Brick

$3.25+

Wisconsin original used in Detroit-Style Pizza!

Nor'easter Cheddar

Nor'easter Cheddar

$8.00

Classic Cabot cheddar batch selected by Zingermans!

Carr Valley Smoked Pepper Jack

Carr Valley Smoked Pepper Jack

$5.00+

A Monterey Jack cheese with green and red jalapeno peppers that has a mild smoky flavor, giving it a wonderfully added punch! Melts well and easy to use in many recipes.

Bellavitano Raspberry Ale - Sartori

Bellavitano Raspberry Ale - Sartori

$5.50+

The notes of tart red raspberry ale combine with the nutty, creamy flavors of hazelnut and brown-butter to make this award-winning cheese. The rind is meant to be eaten and is part of the tasting experience!

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$6.75+

Creamy Cheddar is carefully blended with Wholegrain Mustard Seed and Ale providing a wonderful bite without being overpowering. Red Dragon is a great addition to any cheese board and makes for a fantastic burger topping or grilled sandwich filling. A natural drink pairing would be a Brown Ale or a full-bodied wine such as Shiraz or Zinfandel.

Parmigiano Reggiano and Other Cheeses

Parmigiano Reggiano Cravero

Parmigiano Reggiano Cravero

$8.75+

At two years old, its succulent, moist, nutty texture has a complex fruity, caramel sweetness that is very different to the dry and often bitter cracked cheeses matured by the large cooperatives.

Kentucky Rose

Kentucky Rose

$7.50+

A hint of penicillium roqueforti on the rind gives this farmstead cheese delicious floral notes.

Landmark Creamery Pecora Nocciola

Landmark Creamery Pecora Nocciola

$10.00+

This Wisconsin subtly sweet sheep's milk cheese is inspired by Italian Pecorino!

Manchego 1605

Manchego 1605

$9.00+

1605 Manchego is an 6 month aged, naturally rinded manchego!

Sunny Ridge - Blakesville Creamery

Sunny Ridge - Blakesville Creamery

$8.25+

2022 Good Food Awards Winner! Styled after the French cheese St. Nectaire. The cheese is washed with beer for the first few weeks of its life which helps break down the semi-firm paste.

Pinconning Cheese Curds 1# - Horseradish

Pinconning Cheese Curds 1# - Horseradish

$12.00

Squeaky Pinconning mild cheese curds tossed in 100% pure horseradish! This zesty snack adds the zip of horseradish to the cool cheesy goodness of the curds. Try them deep fried as well or make some zesty poutine!

Pinconning Cheese Curds 1# - Dill

Pinconning Cheese Curds 1# - Dill

$12.00

Pinconning Cheese Curds with dill weed seasoning added. A truly unique and addicting flavor!

Mountaineer

Mountaineer

$8.75+

A 6 month aged, pasture-based alpine cheese with aromas of toasted bread and a deeply nutty finish from Meadow Creek Dairy!

Gabietou

Gabietou

$8.00+

Masterfully aged by Herve Mons for 4 months, this washed-rind blend of cow and sheep's milk has been a staff & customer favorite for years. The thin orange and brown rind is slightly pungent, but not overwhelming. The paste is semi-soft, smooth, and supple with occasional holes, or eyes. Gabietou delivers rich creamy flavors of fruit and earth. Great for your cheese board, it also melts wonderfully.

Snowfields

Snowfields

$5.50+

Aged Butterkäse with rich butter, hay and almond notes!

Soft Cheese

Bellwether Farms Ricotta

Bellwether Farms Ricotta

$12.00

Whole milk ricotta made with rich Jersey cow milk

Rush Creek Reserve 12oz

Rush Creek Reserve 12oz

$35.00

Produced only in the fall, as the diet of our cows begins to change from summer pasture to the winter’s dry hay. This rich milk is perfect for a cheese like Rush Creek, so soft and decadent that it’s often referred to as savory custard. Each cheese is wrapped in spruce bark, which gives shape to the cheese and imparts a subtle woodsy flavor.

Gouda Cheese

Marieke Aged Gouda

Marieke Aged Gouda

$7.25+

9-12 month aged raw milk gouda with buttery finish!

L'Amuse Signature Gouda

L'Amuse Signature Gouda

$8.75+

Selected by Betty Koster of L'Amuse, this 2-year aged cheese fills your mouth with intense butterscotch and caramel flavors!

Pril Young Gouda

Pril Young Gouda

$35.00

Aged 3-6 months with a burnt caramel flavor and nutty aroma.

Marieke Smoked Gouda

Marieke Smoked Gouda

$5.75+

Aged on pine wood and smoked over hickory, this gouda has a delicately smokey and slightly meaty flavor.

Brabander Goat Gouda

Brabander Goat Gouda

$8.75+

Sweet cream and toasted nuts; creamy and dense with a smooth finish; cotton candy notes and fudgy texture

Pickles and Olives

Cornichon 4oz

Cornichon 4oz

$6.00

These tart, mildly sweet pickles pair great with charcuterie and cheese!

Cornichon 8oz

Cornichon 8oz

$11.00

These tart, mildly sweet pickles pair great with charcuterie and cheese!

Zingerman's New Pickles

Zingerman's New Pickles

$8.00

"New" pickle is a brighter, snappier deli style pickle!

Zingerman's Old Pickles

Zingerman's Old Pickles

$8.00

Classic deli pickle full of garlic and dill flavor!

Cipollini Onions in Balsamic 4oz

Cipollini Onions in Balsamic 4oz

$3.00

Sweet and crunchy Cipolline onions roasted and marinated in balsamic vinegar!

Peppadew Peppers 4oz

Peppadew Peppers 4oz

$3.00

A sweet, mildly spicy Juanita pepper from South Africa!

Kalamata Olives 4oz

Kalamata Olives 4oz

$5.00

Large dark purple, Greek olive with a meaty texture

Lucques Olives 4oz

Lucques Olives 4oz

$4.50Out of stock

Green, French olive with a buttery flavor!

Jams, Preserves and Honey

American Spoon Black & Blueberry Conserve - 9.5oz

American Spoon Black & Blueberry Conserve - 9.5oz

$13.00

Made with Michgian-grown blueberries, blackberries and black raspberries exclusively for Zingerman's!

American Spoon Cherry-Berry Conserve - 9.5oz

American Spoon Cherry-Berry Conserve - 9.5oz

$13.00

Red Raspberries are cooked down and studded with Montmorency Cherries by American Spoon exclusively for Zingerman's!

American Spoon Farmhouse Tomato Relish - 8oz

American Spoon Farmhouse Tomato Relish - 8oz

$13.00

Sweet and savory chunks of tomatoes, onions, apples, green peppers and spices!

American Spoon Leelanau Apricot Preserves - 9.5oz

American Spoon Leelanau Apricot Preserves - 9.5oz

$18.00

Brightly tart apricot preserve grown on Jelinek Farm!

American Spoon Whole-Seed Mustard - 8oz

American Spoon Whole-Seed Mustard - 8oz

$16.00

Whole yellow and black mustard seeds soaked in vinegar and Michigan sparkling wine!

American Spoon Wildflower Honey Mustard - 8oz.

American Spoon Wildflower Honey Mustard - 8oz.

$14.00

A classic Midwestern condiment made with fragrant Northern Michigan honey. Thick, creamy, and rich, this mustard is perfect for hot dogs, pretzels, and sandwiches.

Apple Butter - Botanical Pursuits - 8oz.

Apple Butter - Botanical Pursuits - 8oz.

$11.00

Thick and smooth with a bit of spice, this sweet spread is excellent on biscuits, toast, and cheese and crackers. Made with apples from Alber Orchard & Cider Mill in Manchester, MI.

Cherry Bomb Pepper Jelly

Cherry Bomb Pepper Jelly

$10.00
Dalmatia Fig Spread - 8.5oz

Dalmatia Fig Spread - 8.5oz

$8.00

Croatian spread made with figs from the Dalmatian Coast, perfect for any cheese!

Fig & Almond Cake

Fig & Almond Cake

$3.25+

Spanish figs are pressed with marcona almonds, dresses up any cheese board!

Ghost Pepper Jelly

Ghost Pepper Jelly

$10.00
Mike's Hot Honey - 12oz

Mike's Hot Honey - 12oz

$15.00

Honey infused with chilies, amazing on pizza and cheese plates

Super Chili Pepper Jelly

Super Chili Pepper Jelly

$10.00
Tomato Chutney - Botanical Pursuits - 8oz.

Tomato Chutney - Botanical Pursuits - 8oz.

$11.00

A traditional Indian chutney that is rich and spicy. Made with locally grown tomatoes and Michigan Montmorency cherries. Serve with any meat, vegetable, or egg dish.

American Spoon Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves

American Spoon Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves

$14.00
Raspberry Rose Preserves

Raspberry Rose Preserves

$10.00

Ruby raspberries sparkle in this bright preserve. Lush fruit and floral rose create notes of cherry, punch and lime.

Pear with Honey and Ginger Preserves

Pear with Honey and Ginger Preserves

$10.00

Fresh from the orchard, ripe pears and crisp apples luxuriate in lush honey and warm grated ginger. This preserve demands a good pastry - top a croissant, Danish or cider doughnut. Or, stir into your favorite muffin recipe. Pair with a sharp cheddar or a wedge of triple-creme Brie.

Nuts

Marcona Almonds - 4oz

Marcona Almonds - 4oz

$7.00

Classic Spanish almond, salted then fried in olive or sunflower oil!

Marcona Almonds - 8oz

Marcona Almonds - 8oz

$13.00

Classic Spanish almond, salted then fried in olive or sunflower oil!

Sweet Chili Peanuts - 3oz

Sweet Chili Peanuts - 3oz

$5.00

Korean pepper flakes sourced from Spice Trekkers in Montreal give these roasted peanuts a mild kick!

Salt & Pepper Peanuts - 3oz

Salt & Pepper Peanuts - 3oz

$5.00

Freshly-ground Zingerman's Pepper Blend sets these roasted peanuts apart!

Salami, Charcuterie and Other meats

Creminelli Piccante Salami - 5.5oz

Creminelli Piccante Salami - 5.5oz

$12.00

Perfectly spiced uncured salami with organic chili pepper and paprika!

La Quercia Prosciutto Americano - 2oz

La Quercia Prosciutto Americano - 2oz

$11.00

Silky, rich and sweet prosciutto made in Iowa from humanely raised family farms

Olympia Provisions Chorizo Rioja - 4oz

Olympia Provisions Chorizo Rioja - 4oz

$14.00

Spanish-style salami with both sweet and smoked paprika, garlic and oregano!

Nueske's Smoked Landjaeger - 6oz

Nueske's Smoked Landjaeger - 6oz

$14.00

Pork and beef traditional German snack stick that is Applewood smoked!

Red Bear Holy Cow Beef Sticks - 4oz

Red Bear Holy Cow Beef Sticks - 4oz

$10.00

All beef salami stick made in a evreyskaya style with garlic and black pepper

Crackers and Baguette

Apple Crisp Potters Crackers

Apple Crisp Potters Crackers

$8.00
Applewood Smoked Potters Crackers - 5oz

Applewood Smoked Potters Crackers - 5oz

$8.00

Classic White cracker slow smoked over organic applewood! Perfect for any charcuterie board!

Caramelized Onion Potters Crackers

Caramelized Onion Potters Crackers

$8.00
Classic White Potters Crackers

Classic White Potters Crackers

$8.00
Crackers - Gluten Free 3.9oz

Crackers - Gluten Free 3.9oz

$8.00

Cranberry Hazelnut Potters Crackers

$8.00
French Baguette - Zingermans BH

French Baguette - Zingermans BH

$3.00

Authentically crispy French-style baguette made fresh every morning here in Ann Arbor!

Winter Wheat Potters Crackers - 5oz

Winter Wheat Potters Crackers - 5oz

$8.00

Whole wheat and buttery cracker that makes for the best accompaniment for any cheese plate!

Wisconsin Rye Potters Crackers - 5oz

Wisconsin Rye Potters Crackers - 5oz

$8.00

Wisconsin made rye cracker perfect for our Liptauer Cheese!

Pantry

Bianco DiNapoli Whole Peeled Tomatoes

Bianco DiNapoli Whole Peeled Tomatoes

$6.00

Vine-ripened California grown whole peeled tomatoes from award-winning chef Chris Bianco and 3rd generation tomato grower Rob DiNapoli

Bianco DiNapoli Crushed Tomatoes

Bianco DiNapoli Crushed Tomatoes

$6.00

Vine-ripened organically grown California crushed tomatoes from award-winning chef Chris Bianco and 3rd generation tomato grower Rob DiNapoli