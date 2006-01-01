Zingerman's Creamery Zingerman's Southside

- Home
246 Reviews
$$
3723 Plaza Dr, Suite 2
Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Pimento Cheese
Pimento Cheese 16oz
One pound of the Southern classic made with Cabot Cheddar!
Pimento Cheese 8oz
Half pound of the Southern classic made with Cabot Cheddar!
Pimento Cheese 6oz
Six ounces of the Southern Classic made with Cabot Cheddar!
Bacon Pimento Cheese 8oz
Half pound of the Southern Classic with Nueske's Applewood Bacon mixed in!
Cow's Milk Cheese
Cream Cheese 6oz
Slow-ripened and handmade Cream Cheese!
Farm Cheese 6oz
A delicious, simple and full-flavored fresh cow's milk cheese!
Fresh Mozzarella 8oz
Hand-pulled Mozzarella made fresh each morning!
Sharon Hollow Garlic and Chives Cheese 4oz
Hand-ladled cow's milk cheese with layers of garlic and chives!
Liptauer Cheese 6oz
A traditional spicy Hungarian spread!
Burrata Cheese 12oz
A ball of stretched cow's milk mozzarella filled with even more mozzarella and heavy cream!
Zingerman's Classic Mini Brie 4oz
Small format single cream brie!
Manchester Cheese 8oz
Wrinkly-rinded cow's milk cheese with a cheesecake like texture!
Water Hill Cheese
This cheese is washed in Water Hill absinthe from Ann Arbor Distilling Co. giving it a delicate flavor with hints of licorice.
Bridgewater Log Cheese 8oz
Pepper-spiked cow's milk log with a dense crumbly paste!
Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese 6oz
Our classic Cream Cheese with lox mixed in!
Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese 6oz
Our classic Cream Cheese with garlic and herbs!
Peppered Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese 6oz
Our classic Cream Cheese with Pepper, Nueske's Bacon and Scallions!
Goat's Milk Cheese
Cervelle de Canut 6oz
French-inspired fresh goat cheese spread with shallots, chives, pepper and vinegar!
Chelsea Cheese 5oz
Ash-ripened goat cheese log!
City Goat Cheese 4oz
Fresh, hand-ladled goat cheese with an airy texture!
Detroit St. Brick 8 oz
Soft-ripened goat cheese studded with green peppercorns! 8 ounce size
Goat Cream Cheese 6oz
Fresh goat cheese made in the same style as our cream cheese!
Goat Mini Brie 4oz
Small round of goat cheese with a fluffy, white rind and big flavor!
Lincoln Log Cheese 8 oz
Inspired by French Bûcheron, this classic goat cheese has a dense, lemony paste with a smooth cream line!
Napoleon Cheese 3oz
A creamy, funky little goat cheese with a big personality!
Goat Feta 8oz.
The perfect balance between creamy and crumbly, this feta has a salty kick with a tangy finish.
Berbere Spiced City Goat Cheese
If you haven’t had Berbere spice before, think of an aromatic paprika and you’re on the right track. This Ethiopian blend combines three types of chile peppers with ginger, black and green cardamom, and more to create an altogether unique taste experience.
Alpine Cheese
Pleasant Ridge Reserve
The most-awarded cheese in American history! Zingerman's selects its wheels to be aged with amazing complexity
Grand Cru Reserve
One year aged Wisconsin made Gruyère style with a smooth, nutty finish!
Edelweiss Emmentaler
Classic copper vat made Emmentaler made in Wisconsin by Edelweiss Cheese!
Marcel Petite Comté
Classic French alpine cheese selected from Marcel Petite's Fort St. Antonie aging cave and imported by Essex St. Cheese.
Reading Raclette
Traditional melting cheese made by Spring Brook Farms in Vermont!
Hornbacher - Gourmino
“The Baked Potato Cheese” Made from rich fresh cow’s milk, handcrafted and aged by 2 Time World Cheese Champion Michael Spycher. Hornbacher tastes like a “baked potato” rind with notes of roasted nuts, umami, caramel and onions
Blue Cheese
Bohemian Blue
Crumbly sheep's milk blue with a rich and sweet finish made by Hidden Springs Creamery!
Bayley Hazen Blue
A naturally-rinded raw milk blue from the Cellars at Jasper Hill. Try this if you love Stilton!
Dunbarton Blue
Cellar-cured English-style cheddar, coupled with the subtle hint of blue flavor!
Red Rock
A cave-aged cheddar with a hint of blue!
Smokey Blue
Cold-smoked over Oregon hazelnut shells gives this creamery blue notes of vanilla and candied bacon!
1924 Blue
Lively, smooth, and significant. Not too strong, but still substantial. A bit bacony almost, with a lovely creamy texture, a bit of butterscotch, and nice long clean finish.
Rogue River Blue
As fall comes to the Rogue Valley, cooler temperatures and wet weather bring renewed growth to the pastures. This is when our cow’s milk is at its best – and it’s only during these months that we make our limited edition, seasonal Rogue River Blue – a cheese named World Champion at the 2019/20 World Cheese Awards. After 9 to 11 months of careful tending in our aging caves, our team hand-wraps each wheel in organic, biodynamic Syrah grape leaves that have soaked in pear spirits. On the Autumnal Equinox each year, we celebrate the release of the year’s new Rogue River Blue Cheese.
Cheddar and Block Style Cheese
Hook's 3 Year Cheddar
Classic, sharp open-vat Wisconsin cheddar made by Hook's Cheese Company!
Widmer's 6 Year Cheddar
Extra sharp, crumbly open-vat Wisconsin Cheddar made by Widmer's Cheese Cellars!
Cabot Sharp Cheddar
Classic Vermont cheddar great for mac and cheese or grilled cheese!
Prairie Breeze
Aged white cheddar with sweet notes and a sharp finish!
Mild Brick
Wisconsin original used in Detroit-Style Pizza!
Nor'easter Cheddar
Classic Cabot cheddar batch selected by Zingermans!
Carr Valley Smoked Pepper Jack
A Monterey Jack cheese with green and red jalapeno peppers that has a mild smoky flavor, giving it a wonderfully added punch! Melts well and easy to use in many recipes.
Bellavitano Raspberry Ale - Sartori
The notes of tart red raspberry ale combine with the nutty, creamy flavors of hazelnut and brown-butter to make this award-winning cheese. The rind is meant to be eaten and is part of the tasting experience!
Red Dragon
Creamy Cheddar is carefully blended with Wholegrain Mustard Seed and Ale providing a wonderful bite without being overpowering. Red Dragon is a great addition to any cheese board and makes for a fantastic burger topping or grilled sandwich filling. A natural drink pairing would be a Brown Ale or a full-bodied wine such as Shiraz or Zinfandel.
Parmigiano Reggiano and Other Cheeses
Parmigiano Reggiano Cravero
At two years old, its succulent, moist, nutty texture has a complex fruity, caramel sweetness that is very different to the dry and often bitter cracked cheeses matured by the large cooperatives.
Kentucky Rose
A hint of penicillium roqueforti on the rind gives this farmstead cheese delicious floral notes.
Landmark Creamery Pecora Nocciola
This Wisconsin subtly sweet sheep's milk cheese is inspired by Italian Pecorino!
Manchego 1605
1605 Manchego is an 6 month aged, naturally rinded manchego!
Sunny Ridge - Blakesville Creamery
2022 Good Food Awards Winner! Styled after the French cheese St. Nectaire. The cheese is washed with beer for the first few weeks of its life which helps break down the semi-firm paste.
Pinconning Cheese Curds 1# - Horseradish
Squeaky Pinconning mild cheese curds tossed in 100% pure horseradish! This zesty snack adds the zip of horseradish to the cool cheesy goodness of the curds. Try them deep fried as well or make some zesty poutine!
Pinconning Cheese Curds 1# - Dill
Pinconning Cheese Curds with dill weed seasoning added. A truly unique and addicting flavor!
Mountaineer
A 6 month aged, pasture-based alpine cheese with aromas of toasted bread and a deeply nutty finish from Meadow Creek Dairy!
Gabietou
Masterfully aged by Herve Mons for 4 months, this washed-rind blend of cow and sheep's milk has been a staff & customer favorite for years. The thin orange and brown rind is slightly pungent, but not overwhelming. The paste is semi-soft, smooth, and supple with occasional holes, or eyes. Gabietou delivers rich creamy flavors of fruit and earth. Great for your cheese board, it also melts wonderfully.
Snowfields
Aged Butterkäse with rich butter, hay and almond notes!
Soft Cheese
Bellwether Farms Ricotta
Whole milk ricotta made with rich Jersey cow milk
Rush Creek Reserve 12oz
Produced only in the fall, as the diet of our cows begins to change from summer pasture to the winter’s dry hay. This rich milk is perfect for a cheese like Rush Creek, so soft and decadent that it’s often referred to as savory custard. Each cheese is wrapped in spruce bark, which gives shape to the cheese and imparts a subtle woodsy flavor.
Gouda Cheese
Marieke Aged Gouda
9-12 month aged raw milk gouda with buttery finish!
L'Amuse Signature Gouda
Selected by Betty Koster of L'Amuse, this 2-year aged cheese fills your mouth with intense butterscotch and caramel flavors!
Pril Young Gouda
Aged 3-6 months with a burnt caramel flavor and nutty aroma.
Marieke Smoked Gouda
Aged on pine wood and smoked over hickory, this gouda has a delicately smokey and slightly meaty flavor.
Brabander Goat Gouda
Sweet cream and toasted nuts; creamy and dense with a smooth finish; cotton candy notes and fudgy texture
Pickles and Olives
Cornichon 4oz
These tart, mildly sweet pickles pair great with charcuterie and cheese!
Cornichon 8oz
These tart, mildly sweet pickles pair great with charcuterie and cheese!
Zingerman's New Pickles
"New" pickle is a brighter, snappier deli style pickle!
Zingerman's Old Pickles
Classic deli pickle full of garlic and dill flavor!
Cipollini Onions in Balsamic 4oz
Sweet and crunchy Cipolline onions roasted and marinated in balsamic vinegar!
Peppadew Peppers 4oz
A sweet, mildly spicy Juanita pepper from South Africa!
Kalamata Olives 4oz
Large dark purple, Greek olive with a meaty texture
Lucques Olives 4oz
Green, French olive with a buttery flavor!
Jams, Preserves and Honey
American Spoon Black & Blueberry Conserve - 9.5oz
Made with Michgian-grown blueberries, blackberries and black raspberries exclusively for Zingerman's!
American Spoon Cherry-Berry Conserve - 9.5oz
Red Raspberries are cooked down and studded with Montmorency Cherries by American Spoon exclusively for Zingerman's!
American Spoon Farmhouse Tomato Relish - 8oz
Sweet and savory chunks of tomatoes, onions, apples, green peppers and spices!
American Spoon Leelanau Apricot Preserves - 9.5oz
Brightly tart apricot preserve grown on Jelinek Farm!
American Spoon Whole-Seed Mustard - 8oz
Whole yellow and black mustard seeds soaked in vinegar and Michigan sparkling wine!
American Spoon Wildflower Honey Mustard - 8oz.
A classic Midwestern condiment made with fragrant Northern Michigan honey. Thick, creamy, and rich, this mustard is perfect for hot dogs, pretzels, and sandwiches.
Apple Butter - Botanical Pursuits - 8oz.
Thick and smooth with a bit of spice, this sweet spread is excellent on biscuits, toast, and cheese and crackers. Made with apples from Alber Orchard & Cider Mill in Manchester, MI.
Cherry Bomb Pepper Jelly
Dalmatia Fig Spread - 8.5oz
Croatian spread made with figs from the Dalmatian Coast, perfect for any cheese!
Fig & Almond Cake
Spanish figs are pressed with marcona almonds, dresses up any cheese board!
Ghost Pepper Jelly
Mike's Hot Honey - 12oz
Honey infused with chilies, amazing on pizza and cheese plates
Super Chili Pepper Jelly
Tomato Chutney - Botanical Pursuits - 8oz.
A traditional Indian chutney that is rich and spicy. Made with locally grown tomatoes and Michigan Montmorency cherries. Serve with any meat, vegetable, or egg dish.
American Spoon Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves
Raspberry Rose Preserves
Ruby raspberries sparkle in this bright preserve. Lush fruit and floral rose create notes of cherry, punch and lime.
Pear with Honey and Ginger Preserves
Fresh from the orchard, ripe pears and crisp apples luxuriate in lush honey and warm grated ginger. This preserve demands a good pastry - top a croissant, Danish or cider doughnut. Or, stir into your favorite muffin recipe. Pair with a sharp cheddar or a wedge of triple-creme Brie.
Nuts
Marcona Almonds - 4oz
Classic Spanish almond, salted then fried in olive or sunflower oil!
Marcona Almonds - 8oz
Classic Spanish almond, salted then fried in olive or sunflower oil!
Sweet Chili Peanuts - 3oz
Korean pepper flakes sourced from Spice Trekkers in Montreal give these roasted peanuts a mild kick!
Salt & Pepper Peanuts - 3oz
Freshly-ground Zingerman's Pepper Blend sets these roasted peanuts apart!
Salami, Charcuterie and Other meats
Creminelli Piccante Salami - 5.5oz
Perfectly spiced uncured salami with organic chili pepper and paprika!
La Quercia Prosciutto Americano - 2oz
Silky, rich and sweet prosciutto made in Iowa from humanely raised family farms
Olympia Provisions Chorizo Rioja - 4oz
Spanish-style salami with both sweet and smoked paprika, garlic and oregano!
Nueske's Smoked Landjaeger - 6oz
Pork and beef traditional German snack stick that is Applewood smoked!
Red Bear Holy Cow Beef Sticks - 4oz
All beef salami stick made in a evreyskaya style with garlic and black pepper
Crackers and Baguette
Apple Crisp Potters Crackers
Applewood Smoked Potters Crackers - 5oz
Classic White cracker slow smoked over organic applewood! Perfect for any charcuterie board!
Caramelized Onion Potters Crackers
Classic White Potters Crackers
Crackers - Gluten Free 3.9oz
Cranberry Hazelnut Potters Crackers
French Baguette - Zingermans BH
Authentically crispy French-style baguette made fresh every morning here in Ann Arbor!
Winter Wheat Potters Crackers - 5oz
Whole wheat and buttery cracker that makes for the best accompaniment for any cheese plate!
Wisconsin Rye Potters Crackers - 5oz
Wisconsin made rye cracker perfect for our Liptauer Cheese!
Pantry
Bianco DiNapoli Whole Peeled Tomatoes
Vine-ripened California grown whole peeled tomatoes from award-winning chef Chris Bianco and 3rd generation tomato grower Rob DiNapoli
Bianco DiNapoli Crushed Tomatoes
Vine-ripened organically grown California crushed tomatoes from award-winning chef Chris Bianco and 3rd generation tomato grower Rob DiNapoli