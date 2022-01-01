Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zingos Mediterranean- Perrysburg

No reviews yet

106 Louisiana Avenue

Perrysburg, OH 43551

Order Again

Popular Items

Mediterranean Junk Salad
Pick A Pair
Hummus

Sides

Classic Nachos (SEASONAL SPECIAL)

Classic Nachos (SEASONAL SPECIAL)

$8.50

crispy pita chips topped with ground beef sauteed with onions and pine nuts, tomatoes, lubnee and goat cheese. **This item does not travel well** **No meat substitutions**

Sampler

$11.00

Hummus, tabbouli, 3 meat stuffed and 3 veggie stuffed grape leaves , kalamata olives, and pita bread.

Hummus

$4.50+

A classic Lebanese dip of pureed chick peas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini. *Gluten Free if served with veggies *Vegan

Specialty Hummus: Caramelized Onion

$4.50+Out of stock

Feta Salsa

$5.00+

Crumbled feta, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, and parsley in a tangy lemon dressing. Served with pita chips.

6 Grape Leaves

$6.00

Your choice of beef and rice stuffed grape leaves or veggie grape leaves stuffed with rice, chick peas, tomato, onion, and parsley. *Gluten Free *Veggie are Vegan

12 Grape Leaves

$10.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.50

Seasoned and sautéed mushrooms *Gluten Free *Vegan

Rice Pilaf

$2.00+

Seasoned rice and orzo pasta mixture topped with toasted almonds and parsley *Vegan

Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa

$4.00

Mujadra

$7.00

Tender cooked lentils and rice topped with sauteed onions and a side of crisp cabbage with lemon dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

Feta and Olives

$7.00

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, and pita bread.

Pita Chips

$2.00

Fresh baked daily.

Pita Bread

$2.00

Soft pita slices.

Raw Veggies

$2.50

Side portion of raw carrots, celery, and cucumber sliced for dipping in hummus.

Soup

Three homemade options. Chicken and rice, red lentil or rotating soup of the day.

cup soup

$4.50

bowl soup

$6.50

32 oz soup

$10.00

Salads

Fig and Goat Cheese Salad (SEASONAL)

Fig and Goat Cheese Salad (SEASONAL)

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, red onion, celery, sliced pears, dried figs, toasted walnuts and creamy goat cheese atop a bed of leaf lettuce served with our from scratch fig dressing.

Mediterranean Junk Salad

$14.00

Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, chick peas, diced red pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese and crumbled pita chips. Topped with both grilled chicken and gyro meat. Served with our signature homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.

Adrea's Apricot Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, red onion, celery, toasted pine nuts, dried apricots and feta cheese. Topped with grilled chicken and served with a homemade poppy seed dressing on the side *Gluten Free

Almond Rice Salad

$9.00

Our house salad topped with a warm rice pilaf and sprinkled with toasted almonds and parsley *Vegan

Falafel Salad

$9.00

Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, lebanese pickles and parsley topped with baked falafel. Drizzled with a tahini dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan

Greek Salad

$9.00

Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red pepper, kalamata olives, and parsley with a greek vinaigrette dressing on the side *Gluten Free

Fatoosh Salad

$9.00

Crisp leaf lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion, green peppers and parsley tossed in our lemon dressing and topped with crispy baked pita chips *Vegan

Tabbouli Salad

$9.00

Chopped parsley, tomato, green onion, cucumber and bulgar wheat smothered in fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. Served on a bed of leaf lettuce with pita bread *Vegan

House Salad

$8.00

Fresh leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber and parsley. Served with a lemon-olive oil dressing and pita bread *Vegan

Quinoa Bowl

Quinoa Bowl

$7.00

Chopped cucumbers, diced red peppers, garbanzo beans and crumbled feta topped with a sprinkle of parsley all served a top a warm bowl of roasted red pepper quinoa with a side of our house made lemon dressing.

Xtra Dressing/Sauce

$0.75

Small House Salad

$4.75

Small Greek Salad

$4.75

Small Tabbouli Salad

$4.75

Small Fatoosh Salad

$4.75

Sandwiches

Ajvar Chicken Sandwich (SEASONAL SPECIAL)

Ajvar Chicken Sandwich (SEASONAL SPECIAL)

$9.00

Chicken, grilled red peppers and onion, crisp cucumbers, lettuce, creamy goat cheese and roasted red pepper sauce.

Original Gyro

$9.00

Tender slices of gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.

Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.

Vegetarian Gyro

$8.50

Thin sliced soy "gyro meat" with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and topped with our creamy cucumber sauce.

Veggie Pita

$8.50

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and green peppers with feta cheese, and drizzled with our tangy lemon dressing and topped with our creamy cucumber sauce.

Falafel Sandwich

$8.50

Toasted falafel with lettuce, tomato, red onion, lebanese pickles and tahini dressing. *Vegan

Vegetarian Trio Sandwich

$8.50

Toasted falafel, fresh tabbouli salad and hummus *Vegan

Spinach Pie Zingo

$9.00

Baked spinach, feta and egg mixture served "Zingo Style" in a thin pita and grilled with a tomato dipping sauce.

Shish Kebob Sandwich

$9.50

Seasoned chargrilled beef tenderloin with grilled red onions, green peppers and hummus.

Chicken Tawook Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onions, and lebanese pickles topped with a tangy garlic sauce.

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives and drizzled with our homemade Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Kafta Sandwich

$9.00

Baked beef kafta served with tomato, red onion, parsley and hummus.

Kafta Cheeseburger Zingo

$9.50

Our spin on a cheeseburger! Baked beef kafta, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle and american cheese topped with ketchup and mayonnaise. Served Zingo style.

Classic Zingo

$9.00

Seasoned ground beef mixed with sauteed onions and pine nuts.Served with lettuce, tomato and lubnee yogurt sauce all wrapped and grilled Zingo style.

Vegetarian Classic Zingo

$9.00

A vegetarian version of the Classic Zingo. Mujadra, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato, and lubnee yogurt sauce. Served Zingo style.

Chicken Shish Kebob Sandwich

$9.00

A chicken version of our beef shish kebob sandwich.

Xtra Dressing/Sauce

$0.75

Combos

Pick A Pair

$10.75

Choose two items. A sandwich and side or a salad and side.

Soup and Salad

$7.75

Side salad with cup of soup.

Entrees

**Make any dinner Gluten Free by subbing our red pepper quinoa

Tawook Dinner

$17.00

Grilled chicken, onions and green peppers seasoned with classic Mediterranean spices. Served with our almond rice pilaf, pita bread and garlic sauce. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*

Shish Kebob Dinner

$18.00

Chargrilled beef tenderloin, onions and peppers. Served with our almond rice pilaf, pita bread and hummus. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*

Veggie Kebob

$14.00

Seasoned and grilled mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, green pepper and tomato. Served on our almond rice pilaf with pita bread and garlic sauce *Vegan *rice pilaf is not gluten free*

Kafta Dinner

$17.00

Seasoned ground beef mixed with onion and parsley, and oven baked. Served with grilled peppers and onion on top of our almond rice pilaf with pita bread and hummus. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*

Kebob Trio

$22.00

Our kebob sampler. Chicken Tawook, Shish Kebob and Kafta served with grilled peppers and onion on top of our almond rice pilaf with pita bread and garlic sauce. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*

Feta Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken, zucchini, squash, tomato and onion on a bed of cous-cous served with a feta yogurt sauce.

Veggie Mixed Grill

$15.00

Grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onion and red peppers served on a bed of cous-cous with a roasted red pepper feta sauce.

Extra sauce

$0.75

Family Style Dinners

Family Style 2

$38.00

Your choice of two kebob entrees, one large salad and one small side.

Family Style 4-6

$70.00

Your choice of three kebob entrees, two large salads and one large side.

Family Style 6-8

$90.00

Your choice of four kebob entrees, two large salads and two large sides.

Kids

(kids 12 and under)

Kids Chicken Chunks

$6.00

Grilled chicken chunks with dipping sauce, side and a drink.

Kids Gyro Chunks

$6.00

Grilled gyro chunks with dipping sauce, side and a drink.

Kids Mini Spinach Pie

$6.00

A kid sized version of our Spinach Pie Zingo with a side and drink.

Kids Mini Gyro Zingo

$6.00

A kid sized sandwich of grilled gyro meat wrapped in our Zingo bread and grilled. Served with a sauce, side and a drink.

Kids Mini Chicken Zingo

$6.00

A kid sized sandwich of grilled chicken wrapped in our Zingo bread and grilled. Served with a sauce, side and a drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese Pita

$6.00

A piece of pita bread with american cheese, folded and grilled. Served with a side and a drink.

Kids Mini Veggie Zingo

$6.00

A kids sized sandwhich with up to three veggies inside. Served with sauce, a side, and kids drink.

Extras

Xtra Dressing/Sauce

$0.75

Pita Bread

$2.00

Soft pita slices.

Pita Chips

$2.00

Fresh baked daily.

Side meat

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Gyro Meat

$4.00

Side Falafel

$4.00

Side Beef Tenderloin

$6.00

Side Baked Kafta

$4.00

Sweets

Walnut Baklava

Walnut Baklava

$3.50

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$3.50

Vegan Chocolate Cupcake

$3.50

GCM Brownie

$3.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Specialty Cookie: Oatmeal Toffee W/ Dried Cherries And Chocolate

$3.00

Specialty Baklava: Chocolate Almond

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Moist pumpkin muffin with a creamy cheesecake center and topped with walnut streusel.

Seasonal Beverages

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.00+

Spiced pumpkin sauce (contains dairy) stirred into fresh brewed espresso and milk

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

$3.75+

Milkshake with pumpkin pie spices and real pumpkin purée.

Frozen Pumpkin Chai

$4.25+

Chai tea blended with oat milk, pumpkin purée and classic pumpkin spices

Maple Creme Chai Latte

$4.00+

Maple & white chocolate sauce mixed with chai and milk.

Gingerbread Latte

$4.00+

Traditional gingerbread spices

Eggnog Latte

Eggnog Latte

$4.00+Out of stock

A sweet and creamy blend of steamed eggnog and milk with espresso. Lightly sweetened with vanilla.

Sugar Cookie Milkshake

$3.75+

Snow Mint Mocha Latte

$4.00+

A holiday classic of peppermint and white chocolate sauce mixed with espresso and milk. Topped with whipped cream and crushed candy canes.

Candy Cane Milkshake

$3.75+Out of stock

Creamy blended vanilla and peppermint candy cane milkshake

Vegan Holiday Nog Latte

$4.50+

Creamy blend of VEGAN almond holiday nog, almond milk, espresso and vanilla.

Black Forest Latte

$4.00+

A chocolatey cherry classic

Black Forest Milkshake

$3.75+

Chocolate cherry milkshake layered and swirled with a chocolate fudge layer.

Fountain Beverages

Fountain Coke

$2.25

Fountain Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Fountain Sprite

$2.25

Fountain Lemonade

$2.25

Shaken Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.25

Shaken Flavored Iced Tea

$4.00

Bottled Beverages

Virgil's Root Beer

$2.50

Virgil's Zero Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Virgil's Cream Soda

$2.50

Virgil's Black Cherry Cream Soda

$2.50

Reed's Ginger Brew

$2.50

Santa Cruz Organic Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Izze Sparkling Fruit Juice

$2.50

Coconut Water

$2.75

Flavored San Pellegrino: Tangerine & Wild Strawberry

$2.00

Zevia Soda

$2.00

Honest Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.00

La Croix Cola

$2.00
Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00

Smoothies and Milkshakes

Classic Smoothie

$3.00+

Banana Berry

$3.50+

Wild berry, banana and yogurt.

Triple Berry Lime

$3.50+

Strawberry, raspberry, wild berry, lime and yogurt.

Razz-ma-tazz

$3.50+

Raspberry, peach, banana and yogurt.

Peach Fuzz

$3.50+

Peach, strawberry and yogurt.

Mango Tango

$3.50+

Mango, peach, and orange juice.

Tropical Storm

$3.50+

Strawberry, peach, mango, orange juice and banana

Strawberry Sunrise

$3.50+

Strawberry, mango and orange juice.

PB&J

$3.75+

Strawberry, peanut butter, banana and yogurt.

Milkshakes

$3.75+

Coffee Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Proudly serving local roasters "Maddie & Bella" and "Actual Coffee".

Plain Latte

$3.50+

Latte with Flavor

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso

$2.25+

Hot Tea

$2.25

Vanilla Tea Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Chai Latte

$4.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

DINE IN and CARRYOUT!!

Website

Location

106 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Directions

Gallery
Perrysburg : Zingos image
Perrysburg : Zingos image
Perrysburg : Zingos image
Perrysburg : Zingos image

