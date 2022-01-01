- Home
Zingos Mediterranean- Perrysburg
No reviews yet
106 Louisiana Avenue
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Popular Items
Sides
Classic Nachos (SEASONAL SPECIAL)
crispy pita chips topped with ground beef sauteed with onions and pine nuts, tomatoes, lubnee and goat cheese. **This item does not travel well** **No meat substitutions**
Sampler
Hummus, tabbouli, 3 meat stuffed and 3 veggie stuffed grape leaves , kalamata olives, and pita bread.
Hummus
A classic Lebanese dip of pureed chick peas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini. *Gluten Free if served with veggies *Vegan
Specialty Hummus: Caramelized Onion
Feta Salsa
Crumbled feta, diced tomato, cucumber, red onion, and parsley in a tangy lemon dressing. Served with pita chips.
6 Grape Leaves
Your choice of beef and rice stuffed grape leaves or veggie grape leaves stuffed with rice, chick peas, tomato, onion, and parsley. *Gluten Free *Veggie are Vegan
12 Grape Leaves
Sautéed Mushrooms
Seasoned and sautéed mushrooms *Gluten Free *Vegan
Rice Pilaf
Seasoned rice and orzo pasta mixture topped with toasted almonds and parsley *Vegan
Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa
Mujadra
Tender cooked lentils and rice topped with sauteed onions and a side of crisp cabbage with lemon dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Feta and Olives
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, and pita bread.
Pita Chips
Fresh baked daily.
Pita Bread
Soft pita slices.
Raw Veggies
Side portion of raw carrots, celery, and cucumber sliced for dipping in hummus.
Soup
Salads
Fig and Goat Cheese Salad (SEASONAL)
Grilled Chicken, red onion, celery, sliced pears, dried figs, toasted walnuts and creamy goat cheese atop a bed of leaf lettuce served with our from scratch fig dressing.
Mediterranean Junk Salad
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, chick peas, diced red pepper, kalamata olives, feta cheese and crumbled pita chips. Topped with both grilled chicken and gyro meat. Served with our signature homemade creamy balsamic vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Adrea's Apricot Salad
Lettuce, red onion, celery, toasted pine nuts, dried apricots and feta cheese. Topped with grilled chicken and served with a homemade poppy seed dressing on the side *Gluten Free
Almond Rice Salad
Our house salad topped with a warm rice pilaf and sprinkled with toasted almonds and parsley *Vegan
Falafel Salad
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, radish, lebanese pickles and parsley topped with baked falafel. Drizzled with a tahini dressing *Gluten Free *Vegan
Greek Salad
Leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, red pepper, kalamata olives, and parsley with a greek vinaigrette dressing on the side *Gluten Free
Fatoosh Salad
Crisp leaf lettuce with tomato, cucumber, onion, green peppers and parsley tossed in our lemon dressing and topped with crispy baked pita chips *Vegan
Tabbouli Salad
Chopped parsley, tomato, green onion, cucumber and bulgar wheat smothered in fresh lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil. Served on a bed of leaf lettuce with pita bread *Vegan
House Salad
Fresh leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber and parsley. Served with a lemon-olive oil dressing and pita bread *Vegan
Quinoa Bowl
Chopped cucumbers, diced red peppers, garbanzo beans and crumbled feta topped with a sprinkle of parsley all served a top a warm bowl of roasted red pepper quinoa with a side of our house made lemon dressing.
Small House Salad
Small Greek Salad
Small Tabbouli Salad
Small Fatoosh Salad
Sandwiches
Ajvar Chicken Sandwich (SEASONAL SPECIAL)
Chicken, grilled red peppers and onion, crisp cucumbers, lettuce, creamy goat cheese and roasted red pepper sauce.
Original Gyro
Tender slices of gyro meat with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.
Chicken Gyro
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and topped with a creamy cucumber sauce.
Vegetarian Gyro
Thin sliced soy "gyro meat" with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and topped with our creamy cucumber sauce.
Veggie Pita
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and green peppers with feta cheese, and drizzled with our tangy lemon dressing and topped with our creamy cucumber sauce.
Falafel Sandwich
Toasted falafel with lettuce, tomato, red onion, lebanese pickles and tahini dressing. *Vegan
Vegetarian Trio Sandwich
Toasted falafel, fresh tabbouli salad and hummus *Vegan
Spinach Pie Zingo
Baked spinach, feta and egg mixture served "Zingo Style" in a thin pita and grilled with a tomato dipping sauce.
Shish Kebob Sandwich
Seasoned chargrilled beef tenderloin with grilled red onions, green peppers and hummus.
Chicken Tawook Sandwich
Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onions, and lebanese pickles topped with a tangy garlic sauce.
Greek Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with lettuce, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, and kalamata olives and drizzled with our homemade Greek vinaigrette dressing.
Kafta Sandwich
Baked beef kafta served with tomato, red onion, parsley and hummus.
Kafta Cheeseburger Zingo
Our spin on a cheeseburger! Baked beef kafta, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle and american cheese topped with ketchup and mayonnaise. Served Zingo style.
Classic Zingo
Seasoned ground beef mixed with sauteed onions and pine nuts.Served with lettuce, tomato and lubnee yogurt sauce all wrapped and grilled Zingo style.
Vegetarian Classic Zingo
A vegetarian version of the Classic Zingo. Mujadra, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato, and lubnee yogurt sauce. Served Zingo style.
Chicken Shish Kebob Sandwich
A chicken version of our beef shish kebob sandwich.
Combos
Entrees
Tawook Dinner
Grilled chicken, onions and green peppers seasoned with classic Mediterranean spices. Served with our almond rice pilaf, pita bread and garlic sauce. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*
Shish Kebob Dinner
Chargrilled beef tenderloin, onions and peppers. Served with our almond rice pilaf, pita bread and hummus. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*
Veggie Kebob
Seasoned and grilled mushrooms, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, green pepper and tomato. Served on our almond rice pilaf with pita bread and garlic sauce *Vegan *rice pilaf is not gluten free*
Kafta Dinner
Seasoned ground beef mixed with onion and parsley, and oven baked. Served with grilled peppers and onion on top of our almond rice pilaf with pita bread and hummus. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*
Kebob Trio
Our kebob sampler. Chicken Tawook, Shish Kebob and Kafta served with grilled peppers and onion on top of our almond rice pilaf with pita bread and garlic sauce. *rice pilaf is not gluten free*
Feta Chicken
Grilled chicken, zucchini, squash, tomato and onion on a bed of cous-cous served with a feta yogurt sauce.
Veggie Mixed Grill
Grilled mushrooms, zucchini, squash, onion and red peppers served on a bed of cous-cous with a roasted red pepper feta sauce.
Family Style Dinners
Kids
Kids Chicken Chunks
Grilled chicken chunks with dipping sauce, side and a drink.
Kids Gyro Chunks
Grilled gyro chunks with dipping sauce, side and a drink.
Kids Mini Spinach Pie
A kid sized version of our Spinach Pie Zingo with a side and drink.
Kids Mini Gyro Zingo
A kid sized sandwich of grilled gyro meat wrapped in our Zingo bread and grilled. Served with a sauce, side and a drink.
Kids Mini Chicken Zingo
A kid sized sandwich of grilled chicken wrapped in our Zingo bread and grilled. Served with a sauce, side and a drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese Pita
A piece of pita bread with american cheese, folded and grilled. Served with a side and a drink.
Kids Mini Veggie Zingo
A kids sized sandwhich with up to three veggies inside. Served with sauce, a side, and kids drink.
Sweets
Walnut Baklava
Carrot Cake Cupcake
Vegan Chocolate Cupcake
GCM Brownie
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Specialty Cookie: Oatmeal Toffee W/ Dried Cherries And Chocolate
Specialty Baklava: Chocolate Almond
Pumpkin Cheesecake Muffin
Moist pumpkin muffin with a creamy cheesecake center and topped with walnut streusel.
Seasonal Beverages
Pumpkin Pie Latte
Spiced pumpkin sauce (contains dairy) stirred into fresh brewed espresso and milk
Pumpkin Pie Milkshake
Milkshake with pumpkin pie spices and real pumpkin purée.
Frozen Pumpkin Chai
Chai tea blended with oat milk, pumpkin purée and classic pumpkin spices
Maple Creme Chai Latte
Maple & white chocolate sauce mixed with chai and milk.
Gingerbread Latte
Traditional gingerbread spices
Eggnog Latte
A sweet and creamy blend of steamed eggnog and milk with espresso. Lightly sweetened with vanilla.
Sugar Cookie Milkshake
Snow Mint Mocha Latte
A holiday classic of peppermint and white chocolate sauce mixed with espresso and milk. Topped with whipped cream and crushed candy canes.
Candy Cane Milkshake
Creamy blended vanilla and peppermint candy cane milkshake
Vegan Holiday Nog Latte
Creamy blend of VEGAN almond holiday nog, almond milk, espresso and vanilla.
Black Forest Latte
A chocolatey cherry classic
Black Forest Milkshake
Chocolate cherry milkshake layered and swirled with a chocolate fudge layer.
Fountain Beverages
Bottled Beverages
Virgil's Root Beer
Virgil's Zero Root Beer
Virgil's Cream Soda
Virgil's Black Cherry Cream Soda
Reed's Ginger Brew
Santa Cruz Organic Strawberry Lemonade
Izze Sparkling Fruit Juice
Coconut Water
Flavored San Pellegrino: Tangerine & Wild Strawberry
Zevia Soda
Honest Tea
Bottled Water
Pellegrino Sparkling Water
La Croix Cola
Kombucha
Smoothies and Milkshakes
Classic Smoothie
Banana Berry
Wild berry, banana and yogurt.
Triple Berry Lime
Strawberry, raspberry, wild berry, lime and yogurt.
Razz-ma-tazz
Raspberry, peach, banana and yogurt.
Peach Fuzz
Peach, strawberry and yogurt.
Mango Tango
Mango, peach, and orange juice.
Tropical Storm
Strawberry, peach, mango, orange juice and banana
Strawberry Sunrise
Strawberry, mango and orange juice.
PB&J
Strawberry, peanut butter, banana and yogurt.
Milkshakes
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
DINE IN and CARRYOUT!!
106 Louisiana Avenue, Perrysburg, OH 43551