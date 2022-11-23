Sandwiches
Zinks Meats & Fine Wines
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Zinks is a deli, full restaurant, meat market, and wine store. May you enter as guest and leave as friends!
Location
409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Centerville
More near Centerville