Zinks Meats & Fine Wines

Popular Items

All American
Reuben
Lexi Licious

Wine Dinners

1. Polyez-Jacquemart

$56.99

2. Trione S.B

$25.99

3. Dusky Goose Rambeaux P>N

$44.99

4.Jeff Runquist Sangiovese

$39.99

5. Secret Squirrel Cabernet

$26.99

6. Law Estate Audacious

$89.99

7. Priest Ranch Snake Oil

$109.99

8. Tor Tierra Roja

$209.99

9. Collect Art Deco Brut Champagne

$54.99

10. Charles Gonnet Chignin Savoie

$19.99

11. Ponzi “laurelwood” PN

$44.99

12.

$74.99

13. Tinto de Toro Vartan

$49.99

14. Andrew Will Sorella

$104.99

15. Far Mountain Fission

$74.99

16. Perrier Joute Champagne

$59.99

17. Chalk Hill S.B.

$21.99

18. Soujourn PN Rogers

$49.99

19. Trivento Golden Malbec

$19.99

20. Simi Alexander Valley

$31.99

21. Orwin Sift 7 Years

$49.99

22. Two Hands Angels Share

$27.99

23. Brandlin Cabernet

$94.99

24.Lanson Brut Rose

$70.99

25. Salomon Riesling

$23.99

26. Borealis Pinot Noir

$15.99

27. Arnold B Grand Reserve

$29.99

28. Torbreck GSM

$34.99

29. Vermillion Red Blend

$29.99

30. Immortal Cabernet

$81.99

31. Amulet Estate AE

$84.99

32. Canard Duchene Brut

$39.99

33. Crios Torrontes

$10.99

34. Crocker & Star Cabernet Franc

$74.99

35. Chocolate Block

$35.99

36. Andrew Goeffrey

$94.99

37. Overture Red Blend

$159.99

38. Aumse Bouche Red Blend

$312.99

39. Far Mountain Fission Cabernet

$74.99

40. Reynolds Family Stags Leap RSV

$129.99

Wine Tastings

$2 Taste

$2.00

$3 Taste

$3.00

$4 Taste

$4.00

$5 Taste

$5.00

$6 Taste

$6.00

$7 Taste

$7.00

$8 Taste

$8.00

$9 Taste

$9.00

$10 Taste

$10.00

$11 Taste

$11.00

$12 Taste

$12.00

$13 Taste

$13.00

$14 Taste

$14.00

$15 Taste

$15.00

$16 Taste

$16.00

$17 Taste

$17.00

$18 Taste

$18.00

$19 Taste

$19.00

$20 Taste

$20.00

Wine by the Glass

$6 Glass

$5.00

$6 Glass

$6.00

$7 Glass

$7.00

$8 Glass

$8.00

$9 Glass

$9.00

$10 Glass

$10.00

$11 Glass

$11.00

$12 Glass

$12.00

$13 Glass

$13.00

$14 Glass

$14.00

$15 Glass

$15.00

$16 Glass

$16.00

$17 Glass

$17.00

$18 Glass

$18.00

$19 Glass

$19.00

$20 Glass

$20.00

$21 Glass

$21.00

$22 Glass

$22.00

$23 Glass

$23.00

$24 Glass

$24.00

$25 Glass

$25.00

Deli Meats

Corn Beef

$11.99

Roast Beef

$11.99

Pepperoni

$8.99

Salami

$9.99

Bologna

$4.99

Garlic Bologna

$4.99

Turkey

$9.99

Ham

$8.99

Pastrami

$14.99

All Beef Hot Dogs

$7.99

Schiacciata

$19.99

Finocchiona

$19.99

Beef

Ground Chuck

$8.99

Ground Round

$9.49

Ground Sirloin

$9.99

Chuck Roast

$8.99

Sirloin Tip Roast

$12.99

NY Strip Steak

$22.50

Ribeye Steak

$24.99

Filet Mignon

$32.99

Sirloin Steak

$16.99

Cube Steak

$8.99

Round Steak

$8.99

Stew Meat

$8.99

Whole Tenderloin

$32.99

Whole Ribeye

$19.99

Whole Strip

$16.99

BL Prime Rib

$21.99

T-Bone Steak

$19.99

Brisket Flat

$12.99

Flank Steak

$12.99

Bone In prime rib

$17.99

Small Bundle

$135.99

Large Bundle

$205.00

Steak Bundle

$245.00

All American Patties

$9.99

Bones

$4.99

Short ribs

$12.99

Meat loaf

$6.99

Whole Brisket

$8.99

Pork

Centercut Pork Chops

$6.29

Country Style Ribs

$6.99

Bonless Pork Loin

$6.29

Boneless Pork Chops

$6.29

Pork Cutlet

$6.29

Bacon

$6.99

Baby Back Ribs

$9.99

Pork Sholder Roast

$4.49

Brats

$6.29

Bulk Sausage

$3.29

Schad's Bone-In Ham

$7.99

Schad's Boneless Ham

$8.99

Pork belly

$4.99

Ham loaf

$6.49

Chicken

Whole Fryer

$3.99

BLSL Breast

$7.99

BLSL Thighs

$4.99

Bone-In Breast

$3.99

Jumbo Wings

$2.49

Cordon Blue

$6.49

Turkey

Whole Turkey

$4.59

Boneless Breast

$10.99

Bone in breast

$8.49

Turkey Roll

$9.99

Leg Quarters

$4.69

Drums

$4.69

Gravy

$5.49

Smoked turkey

$6.49

Cokkin fee

$2.00

Deli Salads

Chicken Salad

$7.29

Ham Salad

$6.29

Tapioca

$5.29

Cucumber Salad

$5.99

German Potato

$6.29

Mac Salad

$5.99

Beef N Noodles

$6.29

Pasta Salad

$5.49

Egg Salad

$5.49

Cole Slaw

$5.49

Pimento Cheese

$6.29

Sauerkrat

$5.49

Stuffed Mushroom

$6.00

Shrimp

$28.99

Baked Beans

$5.29

Green Beans

$4.99

Crab Cakes

$7.50

Potato Salad

$5.99

Sloppy Joe

$9.99

Broccoli salad

$6.99

Deli Cheeses

Swiss

$9.99

Colby

$5.99

Colby Jack

$5.99

Provolne

$6.99

Pepper Jack

$8.99

Wing Cheddar

$8.99

Meunster

$8.99

Hoffman's

$9.99

American

$4.99

NA Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$2.29

Bottle Soda

$3.29

Water

$0.25

Bottled Water

$2.49

Hot Tea

$1.25

Beer

Craft Beer

$4.50

Liquor

Standard Single 1.5 oz Shot

$5.00

Standard Double 3 oz Shot

$10.00

Premium Single 1.5 oz Shot

$9.00

Premium Double 3 oz Shot

$15.00

Whistle Pig 1.5 oz Shot

$15.00

Starters

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$10.49

Four Jumbo Shrimp served with signature cocktail sauce

Stuffed Mushroom

Stuffed Mushroom

$8.99

Four mushrooms stuffed with our spinach and red cabbage stuffing

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.49

Hand cut fries topped with our homemade chili

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$16.99

Two of our crab cakes served with our house sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.49

Basket of deep fried pickles with dipping sauce

Craisin Mixed Green Salad

Craisin Mixed Green Salad

$7.49

Baby spinach and red cabbage mix, raisins, crumbles blue cheese

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$10.49

Pulled Pork with our Poppins Sauce

Amish Chicken

Amish Chicken

$10.49

Grilled or Fried Chicken with your choice of toppings

Big Hunk o’Jelly

Big Hunk o’Jelly

$7.49

Grilled PB&J on your choice of bread

Reuben

Reuben

$11.99

Corn Beef, fresh sauerkraut, smothered in Swiss cheese and topped with our homemade sauce

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$10.49

Salami, Pepperoni and Pastrami with Provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and mayonnaise

Big ‘N’ Beefy

$11.99

Rare Roast beef, baby Swiss, lettuce, tomato and creamy horseradish

Zinks Ham Salad

$8.49

Our house made ham salad on toasted wheat bread

Kentucky Steak

Kentucky Steak

$8.49

Fried Kahn’s bologna on a toasted bun served with American cheese, Lettuce, tomato and mayo

Pork Tenderloin

$10.49

Breaded pork tenderloin deep fried and topped with choice of cheese, Poppins BBQ and coleslaw on a bun

Amish Chicken Salad

Amish Chicken Salad

$10.49

Our famous chicken salad on your choice of pretzel roll or bed of lettuce

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Three creamy cheeses on your choice of toasted bread

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Prime ribeye steak sliced perfect with grilled mushrooms, onions and banana peppers, provolone cheese and mayo on a hoagie roll with fries

Lexi Licious

Lexi Licious

$10.49

Grilled Turkey, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted marble rye

Burgers

All American

All American

$8.99

Fresh ground chuck, American cheese, topped with; ketchup, mustard, mayo, onion, tomato, lettuce and pickle

Monster

Monster

$11.49

Slice of Schad’s ham, grilled mushroom and onion, topped with Munster, mayo and mustard

Big Az burger

$12.99

¾ lb. patty topped to choice

Hunter

Hunter

$9.49

Bacon, cheddar and ground chuck together, topped with Hoffman’s cheddar and bacon, ketchup, pickle and banana pepper

Zinks Burger

Zinks Burger

$9.49

Zinks Patty topped with ketchup, mustard, mayo and lettuce

Hoffanator

Hoffanator

$11.49

⅓ lb. patty, pulled pork topped with pepper jack cheese slaw BBQ

Entrees

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.49

Hand cut and beer batteries Amish chicken fingers and fries

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$10.49+

Tender, juicy baby back ribs, smoked to perfection and topped with our house rub and homemade Poppins BBQ sauce

All Beef Hot Dog

All Beef Hot Dog

$10.49

Our old fashioned, all beef hot dog served with fries

Steak by the OZ.

$1.40+

Sides

Twice Baked Potato

$2.95

Baked Potato

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.00

Fries

$2.50

Onion Straws

$2.50

Potato Wedges

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Macaroni Salad

$2.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

German Potato Salad

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Green Beans

$2.00

Mashed Potato

$2.00
Vegetable Medley

Vegetable Medley

$2.00

Tapioca Pudding

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Cucumber Salad

$2.00

Meats

Filet

$29.99

Ribeye

$24.99

NY Strip

$21.99

Sirloin

$16.99

Chuck Roast

$8.99

G Chuck

$8.99

Pork Chop

$6.29
Pork Loin

Pork Loin

$6.29

Ribs

$8.99

Bacon

$6.99

Chicken

$5.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Zinks is a deli, full restaurant, meat market, and wine store. May you enter as guest and leave as friends!

Website

Location

409 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459

Directions

