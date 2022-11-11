Main picView gallery

Zinqué (zin-kae) Scottsdale

review star

No reviews yet

4712 N. Goldwater Blvd suite 110

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Order Again

Coffee

Affogato

Affogato

$5.00
Americano

Americano

$4.50
Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$5.00
Cafe Bonbon

Cafe Bonbon

$5.00
Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$6.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50
Cold-Brew Coffee

Cold-Brew Coffee

$6.00
Draft Latte Can

Draft Latte Can

$5.50Out of stock
Cortado

Cortado

$4.75
Espresso

Espresso

$4.00
Flat White

Flat White

$5.25
Fresh Brewed Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$4.00
Refill Coffee

Refill Coffee

$2.00
Gibraltar

Gibraltar

$4.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00
Latte

Latte

$5.50
Machiatto

Machiatto

$4.75
Matcha Green Eye

Matcha Green Eye

$7.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00
Matcha Shot

Matcha Shot

$4.00
Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$5.00

Milk Glass

$4.00
Monaco Coffee (12oz bag)

Monaco Coffee (12oz bag)

$15.00

Beverage

Pellegrino 750ml

Pellegrino 750ml

$8.00
Evian 750ml

Evian 750ml

$8.00
Limonetta

Limonetta

$4.00
Aranciata

Aranciata

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.25
Mexi Coke

Mexi Coke

$4.75
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$6.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$5.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Hot Tea

Casablanca Mint

Casablanca Mint

$5.00
Chamomille

Chamomille

$5.00
Earl Grey Imperial

Earl Grey Imperial

$5.00
Epices Imperiales Chai

Epices Imperiales Chai

$5.00
French Breakfast

French Breakfast

$5.00
Fuji-Yama The Vert

Fuji-Yama The Vert

$5.00
Jasmin Mandarin

Jasmin Mandarin

$5.00
Marco Polo

Marco Polo

$5.00
Rouge Bourbon

Rouge Bourbon

$5.00
Vert Provence

Vert Provence

$5.00

Hot Water Lemon

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Hip neighborhood restaurant with French-inspired dishes and small plates. Uniquely curated wine & beer selection in Venice's coolest outdoor patio. High-design/low-key vibe for breakfast, lunch, drinks or dinner.

Location

4712 N. Goldwater Blvd suite 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

Main pic

