Zinqué (zin-kae) Venice
1440 Lincoln BLVD
Venice, CA 90291
Popular Items
Small Tapas
Sharing
Grilled Asparagus
mustard and bacon vinaigrette, fried shallots
Roasted Cauliflower
vinegar and chili
Fried Artichokes
Crudo Tuna
Clams with Merguez
Grilled Shrimps
garlic, herbs, and spices
Beef Carpaccio Plate
arugula, parmigiano reggiano
Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, Seasonal Fruits
basil oil, grilled sourdough
Burrata & Prosciutto Plate
toasted baguette
Nems
Vegetarian Nems
Fava Bean Hummus
Pimentos
Pan Con Tomate
baguette rubbed with garlic and tomato
Pan Con Tomate w/ Prosciutto
baguette rubbed with garlic and tomato-with prosciutto
Cheese Plate
brie (Rodolphe le Meunier), 8-month aged comté, époisses
Charcuterie Plate
rosette de Lyon, coppa, pâté de campagne
Combo Plate
assortment of our curated cheeses and charcuterie
Salads & Bowls
Rice Bowl
brown rice (cauliflower rice +2), avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comté, parmesan, sriracha mayo, chicken or frittata
Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad
cilantro
Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Comté Salad
Asparagus Niçoise Salad
tuna conserva, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, olives
Caprese Salad
fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil
Lentil Salad, Shaved Fennel, Avocado, Pickled Onion
Guten Free Pasta Salad
Mains
Steak-Frites
chimichurri or peppercorn sauce
Moules-Frites
mussels, shallots, white wine, pastis, parsley-with fries
Grass Fed Beef Burger & Fries
lettuce, tomato, gruyère, pickled cucumber, sriracha "thousand island" on brioche bun or in a bowl
Leek & Gruyère Quiche
with mixed lettuces and fries
Poulet Basquaise
Half Rotisserie Chicken
Grilled Salmon Plate
brown rice, ratatouille, spicy yogurt sauce
Grilled Whole Branzino
chimichurri
Smoked Salmon Carpaccio
with potato gratin dauphinois or avocado salad
Quiche Lorraine
with mixed lettuces and fries
Ratatouille Quiche
roasted vegetables-with mixed lettuces and fries.