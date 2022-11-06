Zinqué (zin-kae) imageView gallery

Zinqué (zin-kae) Venice

1440 Lincoln BLVD

Venice, CA 90291

Rice Bowl
French Fries
Grass Fed Beef Burger & Fries

Small Tapas

Marinated Olives

$6.00
Salami Toasts

$10.00

rosette de Lyon, butter, cornichons, on Poilâne bread

Spicy Chicken Wings

$11.00
French Fries

$7.00

ketchup and mayo sriracha

Marcona Almonds

$6.00

Roasted Mussels

$9.00

Sharing

Grilled Asparagus

$14.00

mustard and bacon vinaigrette, fried shallots

Roasted Cauliflower

$13.00

vinegar and chili

Fried Artichokes

$17.00

Crudo Tuna

$18.00

Clams with Merguez

$18.00
Grilled Shrimps

$17.00

garlic, herbs, and spices

Beef Carpaccio Plate

$17.00

arugula, parmigiano reggiano

Burrata, Cherry Tomatoes, Seasonal Fruits

$16.00

basil oil, grilled sourdough

Burrata & Prosciutto Plate

$19.00

toasted baguette

Nems

$16.00
Vegetarian Nems

$18.00

Fava Bean Hummus

$13.00

Pimentos

$12.00
Pan Con Tomate

$8.00

baguette rubbed with garlic and tomato

Pan Con Tomate w/ Prosciutto

$12.00

baguette rubbed with garlic and tomato-with prosciutto

Cheese Plate

$19.00

brie (Rodolphe le Meunier), 8-month aged comté, époisses

Charcuterie Plate

$18.00

rosette de Lyon, coppa, pâté de campagne

Combo Plate

$23.00

assortment of our curated cheeses and charcuterie

Salads & Bowls

Rice Bowl

$18.00

brown rice (cauliflower rice +2), avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comté, parmesan, sriracha mayo, chicken or frittata

Quinoa, Roasted Beets, Avocado , Grated Carrots Salad

$15.00

cilantro

Avocado, Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Comté Salad

$14.00
Asparagus Niçoise Salad

$17.00

tuna conserva, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, olives

Caprese Salad

$16.00

fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil

Lentil Salad, Shaved Fennel, Avocado, Pickled Onion

$15.00

Guten Free Pasta Salad

$16.00

Mains

Steak-Frites

$32.00

chimichurri or peppercorn sauce

Moules-Frites

$24.00

mussels, shallots, white wine, pastis, parsley-with fries

Grass Fed Beef Burger & Fries

$20.00

lettuce, tomato, gruyère, pickled cucumber, sriracha "thousand island" on brioche bun or in a bowl

Leek & Gruyère Quiche

$16.00

with mixed lettuces and fries

Poulet Basquaise

$26.00
Half Rotisserie Chicken

$23.00
Grilled Salmon Plate

$28.00

brown rice, ratatouille, spicy yogurt sauce

Grilled Whole Branzino

$42.00

chimichurri

Smoked Salmon Carpaccio

$23.00

with potato gratin dauphinois or avocado salad

Quiche Lorraine

$17.00

with mixed lettuces and fries

Ratatouille Quiche

$15.00Out of stock

roasted vegetables-with mixed lettuces and fries.

Pasta

Garganelli aux Morilles

$25.00
Vegetarian Lasagna

$19.00

tomato, basil

Rigatoncini Bolognese

$24.00
Pappardelle Short Ribs

$26.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Tartines

Tomato-Avocado Tartine

$16.00
Tartar Tuna Tartine

$18.00
Smoked Salmon Tartine

$18.00
Niçoise Tartine

$15.00
Salami Tartine

$13.00

Sides

Ratatouille

$13.00

provençale roasted vegetables, toasted Poilâne bread

Potato Gratin

$12.00
Roasted Brussel Sprouts w/ Pancetta

$13.00

balsamic vinegar

Broccoli, Spinach, Green Curry Soup

$12.00
French Fries

$7.00

ketchup and mayo sriracha

Dessert

Beignet aux Pommes

$13.00