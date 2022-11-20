Main picView gallery

Zinqué (zin-kae) Melrose

review star

No reviews yet

8684 Melrose Ave

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer

Coffee

Affogato

Affogato

$5.00
Americano

Americano

$4.50
Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$5.00
Cafe Bonbon

Cafe Bonbon

$5.00
Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$6.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50
Cold-Brew Coffee

Cold-Brew Coffee

$6.00
Draft Latte Can

Draft Latte Can

$5.50
Cortado

Cortado

$4.75
Espresso

Espresso

$4.00
Flat White

Flat White

$5.25
Fresh Brewed Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$4.00
Refill Coffee

Refill Coffee

$2.00
Gibraltar

Gibraltar

$4.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00
Latte

Latte

$5.50
Machiatto

Machiatto

$4.75
Matcha Green Eye

Matcha Green Eye

$7.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00
Matcha Shot

Matcha Shot

$4.00
Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$5.00

Milk Glass

$4.00
Monaco Coffee (12oz bag)

Monaco Coffee (12oz bag)

$15.00

Beverage

Pellegrino 750ml

Pellegrino 750ml

$8.00
Evian 750ml

Evian 750ml

$8.00
Limonetta

Limonetta

$4.00
Aranciata

Aranciata

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.25
Mexi Coke

Mexi Coke

$4.75
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$6.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$5.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.50
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

Casablanca Mint

Casablanca Mint

$5.00
Chamomille

Chamomille

$5.00
Earl Grey Imperial

Earl Grey Imperial

$5.00
Epices Imperiales Chai

Epices Imperiales Chai

$5.00
French Breakfast

French Breakfast

$5.00
Fuji-Yama The Vert

Fuji-Yama The Vert

$5.00
Jasmin Mandarin

Jasmin Mandarin

$5.00
Marco Polo

Marco Polo

$5.00
Rouge Bourbon

Rouge Bourbon

$5.00
Vert Provence

Vert Provence

$5.00

Hot Water Lemon

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Hip neighborhood restaurant with French-inspired dishes and small plates. Uniquely curated wine & beer selection in West Hollywood's coolest outdoor patio. High-design/low-key vibe for breakfast, lunch, drinks or dinner.

8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Main pic

