Zinqué (zin-kae) Melrose
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Hip neighborhood restaurant with French-inspired dishes and small plates. Uniquely curated wine & beer selection in West Hollywood's coolest outdoor patio. High-design/low-key vibe for breakfast, lunch, drinks or dinner.
Location
8684 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Butcher's Daughter West Hollywood
No Reviews
8755 Melrose Avenue West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Hollywood
The Belmont - 747 N. La Cienega Blvd
5.0 • 232
747 N. La Cienega Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurant