Italian
Pizza

Zio Casual Italian

603 Reviews

$$

116 Middleton dr

CHARLOTTE, NC 28207

Popular Items

Plain
Caesar Salad
Chicken Piccata

Appetizers

Meatball Parmesan App

$9.00

Our popular house-made meatballs, baked with a 3-cheese blend.

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$7.00

Flash-fried four cheese ravioli served with a side of marinara

Whipped Ricotta

$10.00

creamy ricotta, pistachio, local honey, house marinara, grilled garlic toast

Stuffed Italian Peppers App

$12.00

three cheese blend, italian sausage, light tomato sauce

Salads

Baby Arugula

$7.00+

Baby arugula, brussel sprouts, shaved Parmesan, sugar-roasted almonds, and lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.00+
Harvest

Harvest

$7.00+

Mixed greens, sugar-roasted pecans, dried cranberries, grilled asparagus, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette dressing, balsamic glaze.

House Salad

$6.00+

House or Caesar Salad. Balsamic, Italian Vinaigrette, Ranch, Bleu Cheese (+.50), Lemon Vinaigrette, Caesar. 4.5/7.50 for small/large

Beet Salad

$12.00

warm farro, walnuts, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette, fig glaze

Chopped Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, whte beans, tomatoes, warm farro, olives, parmesan cheese, italian vinaigrette

Entrees

BREAD (2)

$1.00
Angel Hair & Meatballs

Angel Hair & Meatballs

$15.00

Homemade angel hair, traditional sauce, two meatballs

Pasta w/ Sauce

$11.00

Bolognese

$15.00

A rich meat sauce with ground pork, ground beef and tomato. Tossed in Spaghetti.

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

All natural chicken breast, breaded in house and served with homemade angel hair, mozzarella and traditional sauce.

Penne ala Vodka

Penne ala Vodka

$15.00

Tomato, garlic, proscuitto, vodka, cream, parmesan and herbs.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$17.00

Chicken, white wine sauce, capers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, butter, homemade angel hair, house vegetable.

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Breaded eggplant cutlets, cheese blend, homemade angel hair, marinara

Meat Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$17.00

Ground beef, sausage, three cheeses, traditional sauce.

Salmon Picatta

$21.00

Salmon, white wine sauce, capers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, butter, homemade angel hair, house vegetable.

Veal

$24.00

Your choice of Marsala sauce or Piccata Sauce served with homemade angel hair pasta and house vegetable

Shrimp Florentine

$21.00

large shrimp, light cream sauce, spinach, tomato, white wine, imported spaghetti

Risotto Stuffed Peppers

$17.00

Cheese Tortellini

$19.00

tomato cream sauce topped with grilled chicken and basil/arugula pesto

Grouper

$24.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Grandma G's famous Chocolate cake! A moist dark chocolate cake with light, whipped vanilla frosting

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.00

Stuffed fresh to order! Crispy cannoli shell and cinnamon-flavored mascarpone with mini-chocolate chips

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

Light and refreshing summertime treat with raspberry drizzle.

Kids

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Choice of pasta with butter or marinara

K-Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

With choice of pasta or vegetable

Kids Toasted Ravioli

$6.00

Fried four cheese ravioli, side of marinara

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Sides

BREAD (2)

$1.00

Side Meatballs

$5.50

Side Broccoli

$4.50

Side Mushrooms

$4.50

Side Spinach

$5.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Traditional Sauce

$1.00

2 oz Side of Dressing

$0.50

Blackened Chicken

$6.00

Chicken Cutlet

$6.00

Side of Blknd Salmon

$8.00

Side of Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Hot pies

Plain

$13.00

Rich tomato sauce, oregano, cheese blend

White

$13.00

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, cheese blend

Naples

$14.00

Chunky tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Romano, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil.

Pizza Special

$16.00

Spicy italian sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, 3 cheese blend on traditional crust

Grilled Pies

Margarita

$14.00

Rich tomato sauce, cheese blend, roasted garlic, fresh herbs

Goat Cheese & Prosciutto

$16.00

Goat cheese, provolone, sundried tomato, caramelized shallot, prosciutto, fresh arugula, truffle oil.

GRILLED Plain

$12.00

Palermo Pizza

$17.00

spicy sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, tomato sauce

Pesto Pizza

$15.00

fresh tomato, provolone, fresh mozzarella

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE, NC 28207

Directions

Consumer pic
Zio Casual Italian- New image
Zio Casual Italian- New image

