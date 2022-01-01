Italian
Pizza
Zio Casual Italian
603 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE, NC 28207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen - Dilworth/Charlotte
No Reviews
500 East Morehead Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurant