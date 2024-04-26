Zio Matto Gelato - Central Station
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Gelateria serving Authentic Italian handmade gelato, sorbets, and speciality desserts by Matteo Servente.
545 South Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103
