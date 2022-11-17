- Home
- /
- Oklahoma City
- /
- Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave
Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian 2035 S Meridian Ave
No reviews yet
2035 S Meridian Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPS
APP TRIO
Choose any three from Italian chicken strips, fried mozzarella, toasted ravioli, fried zucchini medallions or classic calamari. Served with marinara and homemade ranch dressing for dipping.
ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP
A blend of cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts, topped with Roma tomatoes, baked in our brick oven and served with Italian flat bread.
BRUSCHETTA
Tomatoes with garlic and sweet basil, drizzled with balsamic reduction and served with toasted crostini and fresh mozzarella cheese.
CLASSIC CALAMARI
Breaded calamari with sweet peppers and onions, served with marinara and lemon aioli.
FRIED MOZZARELLA
Creamy mozzarella rolled in seasoned breadcrumbs, fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
ITALIAN NACHOS
A bed of crispy pasta chips topped with Alfredo sauce, our four-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini and green onion, all drizzled with our balsamic reduction.
MUSHROOM CAPS
Our savory mixture of cream cheese, ricotta, Parmesan, spicy Italian sausage and crisp pepperoni, heaped onto fresh mushroom caps and baked to melted perfection.
PEPPERONI BREAD
A homemade calzone stuffed with pepperoni and three cheeses. Baked in our brick oven and served with marinara sauce.
TOASTED RAVIOLI
Our delicious cheese ravioli, lightly hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with meat sauce.
SOUPS AND SALADS
SOUP CUP
SOUP BOWL
SMALL CAESAR SIDE SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our housemade Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese and homestyle croutons.
SMALL HOUSE SIDE SALAD
Zio’s mixed greens blend, cucumber slices, diced tomato, carrots, shredded mozzarella and homestyle herb croutons served with your choice of house made dressing.
LG CAESAR DINNER SALAD
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our housemade Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese and homestyle croutons.
LG HOUSE DINNER SALAD
Zio’s mixed greens blend, cucumber slices, diced tomato, carrots, shredded mozzarella and homestyle herb croutons served with your choice of house made dressing.
STRAWBERRY FIELD SALAD
Romaine lettuce and spinach with slices of hot grilled chicken and sun-ripened strawberries. Topped with feta cheese and sugar glazed walnuts, then drizzled with homemade strawberry vinaigrette and served with grilled Italian at bread. This dish contains tree nuts (walnuts).
HARVEST APPLE SALAD
Fresh apple slices, sugared walnuts, chilled grapes and dried cranberries tossed in a light apple cider vinaigrette and placed on a bed of mixed greens, then topped with grilled chicken breast and bleu cheese crumbles.
ITALIAN CHEF SALAD
Zio's garden salad blend served with a host of fresh toppings including julienne Italian deli meats, marinated artichoke hearts, diced tomato, carrots, cucumber, Kalamata olives, pickled red onion, sliced egg, shredded mozzarella cheese and crispy pasta chips. Served with choice of house-made dressing.
DOUBLE WEDGE SALAD
Two wedges of crisp iceberg lettuce paired with fresh cucumber slices and grilled chicken breast, then capped with fresh diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, carrots, smoked bacon crumbles and house ranch dressing.
PRONTO LUNCHES
LN ARTICHOKE PASTA FLORENTINE
Our artichoke spinach dip tossed with alfredo sauce, sliced chicken breast, fresh roma tomatoes and penne pasta.
LN CANNELLONI
Pasta shells stuffed with sliced chicken and spinach filling. Topped with alfredo sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
LN CHICKEN ALFREDO
Grilled, sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms and green onions. Tossed with fettuccine in our rich alfredo sauce.
LN CHICKEN MARSALA
Grilled chicken breasts topped with a pan sauce of red onions, mushrooms, and Marsala wine. Served with your choice of one side.
LN CHICKEN PARM PASTA
A lightly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served on a bed of spaghetti.
LN CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH
Our hand-breaded chicken parmigiana topped with marinara sauce and creamy mozzarella cheese served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.
LN CHICKEN SANDWICH
Our hand-breaded chicken parmigiana topped with marinara sauce and creamy mozzarella cheese served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.
LN CLASSIC CALZONE
Sweet Italian sausage, cheddar, provolone and mozarella chesses with pepperoni, ham, red onions, green peppers and fresh mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce.
LN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fettuccine tossed with our rich and creamy alfredo sauce.
LN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO CHICKEN
Grilled, sliced chicken breast tossed with fettuccine pasta in our rich Alfredo sauce.
LN GRILLED TILAPIA
Our mild tilapia fillet grilled, then topped with a light lemon butter sauce and served on a bed of angel hair pasta or with fresh seasonal vegetables.
LN LASAGNA
A lunch portion of our famous seven-layer lasagna, topped with your choice of hearty meat or tomato sauce.
LN LEMON CHICKEN PRIMA
Tender grilled chicken sautéed with broccoli, squash, carrots, mushrooms, red bell peppers, green olives, onion, zucchini, roasted garlic and red pepper flakes. Tossed in a light lemon olive oil and finished with penne pasta and a touch of Parmesan cheese
LN LEMON VEGETABLE PRIMA
Sautéed broccoli, squash, carrots, mushrooms, red bell peppers, green olives, roasted garlic and red pepper flakes. Tossed in a light lemon olive oil and finished with penne pasta and a touch of Parmesan cheese
LN MANICOTTI
Ricotta and Romano cheese-stuffed pasta shells layered with tomato sauce, alfredo sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
LN MEATBALL SANDWICH
Zio’s classic meatballs layered with creamy mozzarella cheese and savory tomato and creamy alfredo sauce served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.
LN PEPP CHICKEN CALZONE
Sliced chicken breast, pepperoni, mozzarella chesse, caramelized mushrooms and onions. Served with marinara sauce.
LN SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
Three large meatballs served on top of spaghetti with your choice of tomato or meat sauce.
LN SPAGHETTI MEATSAUCE
A generous portion of spaghetti topped with our hearty meat sauce.
LN SPICY CHICKEN ALFREDO
Grilled, sliced chicken breast sautéed with bacon, roma tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese and spicy tomato–alfredo sauce tossed with linguine. Topped with tortilla strips and cilantro.
LN SPICY CHICKEN PRO
Grilled, sliced chicken sautéed with garlic butter and prosciutto, green onion, seasoned, then poured over bow-tie pasta in our creamy alfredo sauce.
LN SPIN CHICKEN CALZONE
Fresh spinach, sliced chicken breast, alfredo sauce, mozzarella, red pepper flakes, parsley and garlic butter, served with homemade ranch dressing.
LN SUB SANDWICH
Sliced salami, ham, pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese layered with crisp greens tossed in a garlic olive aioli and served on a toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.
HOUSE SPECIALS
CHICKEN CHEESE TORTELINI
Tri-color pasta rings filled with ricotta cheese, served on a bed of linguine and topped with rich Alfredo sauce and a sliced grilled chicken breast.
CHICKEN MILANESE
Pan-seared chicken breasts with fresh garlic, fresh mushrooms, diced Roma tomatoes and basil. Served on baby spinach with angel hair pasta in a lemon cream white wine sauce.
CHICKEN PICCATA
Pan-seared chicken breasts sautéed with fresh baby spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, and capers. Finished in a lemon cream white wine sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.
CHICKEN AMALFI
A grilled chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, red onions, and sun-dried tomatoes in a delicate lemon cream sauce. Served with angel hair pasta.
CHICKEN MARSALA
Grilled chicken breasts topped with a pan sauce of red onions, mushrooms, and Marsala wine. Served with angel hair pasta or roasted rosemary potatoes.
GRILLED SALMON
An 8-oz. wild salmon fillet grilled and served with angel hair pasta tossed with garlic butter and fresh seasonal vegetables.
GRILLED TILAPIA
Our mild tilapia fillet grilled, then topped with a light lemon butter and served on a bed of angel hair pasta and fresh seasonal vegetables.
SEAFOOD ALFREDO
Bay scallops, shrimp, and calamari sautéed in garlic butter, red pepper flakes, and white wine. Tossed with fettuccine in rich Alfredo sauce and garnished with green onions and Roma tomatoes.
SHRIMP LIMONE
Sautéed shrimp, artichoke hearts, fresh mushrooms, and tomatoes in a lemon cream sauce. Served with angel hair pasta.
STEAK ITALIANO
Seasoned and grilled steak topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with your choice of two sides: seasonal vegetables, rosemary potatoes, french fries, or pasta.
FAMILY MEAL DEAL
Four side salads and two family-sized servings of pasta. For each family sized serving, choose one pasta, sauce and protein.
CLASSIC PASTA
ARTICHOKE PASTA FLORENTINE
Our artichoke spinach dip tossed with alfredo sauce, sliced chicken breast, fresh roma tomatoes and penne pasta.
CHICKEN ALFREDO
Grilled, sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms and green onions. Tossed with fettuccine in our rich Alfredo sauce.
FETT ALFREDO
Our classic creamy Alfredo sauce served on a bed of fettuccine.
FETT W/5 CHEESE
Our five-cheese blend tossed with creamy Alfredo sauce and served on a bed of fettuccine.
PASTA MIA
You be the chef and create your own entrée! Choose a pasta and a Zio’s Signature Sauce. Pastas: spaghetti, fettuccine, angel hair, penne, linguine, farfalle (bowtie) Sauces: marinara, tomato, meat, Alfredo, spicy Alfredo. Add Chicken or Italian Sausage for $4.00. Meatballs or Shrimp for $5.00
CHICKEN PARM
A lightly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served on a bed of spaghetti.
EGGPLANT PARM
Plump slices of tender eggplant, lightly breaded and fried until crisp. Topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
Spaghetti served with four large meatballs and rich tomato or meat sauce.
SPAGHETTI MEAT SAUCE
Spaghetti served with four large meatballs and rich tomato or meat sauce.
SPAGHETTI FEAST
Our famous tomato sauce with meatballs, Italian sausage and sliced chicken breast served over spaghetti.
SPICY CHICKEN ALFREDO
Grilled, sliced chicken breast sautéed with bacon, Roma tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and spicy tomato-Alfredo sauce tossed with linguine. Topped with tortilla strips and cilantro.
SPICY SHRIMP PRO
Delicious shrimp sautéed with garlic butter and prosciutto, green onion, seasoned, then poured over bow-tie pasta in our creamy Alfredo sauce.
LMN CHICKEN PRIMA
Tender grilled chicken sautéed with broccoli, squash, carrots, mushrooms, red bell peppers, green olives, onion, zucchini, roasted garlic, and red pepper flakes. Tossed in a light lemon olive oil and finished with penne pasta and a touch of Parmesan cheese.
MAMA'S SAMPLER
Classic trio of Zio’s favorites made from scratch: seven-layer lasagna, rich fettuccine Alfredo, and our classic spaghetti with meatballs.
PEPPERONI CHICKEN
Sliced chicken, pepperoni, grilled peppers and onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and red pepper flakes sautéed, then tossed with penne pasta, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
RAVIOLI
Cheese-stuffed pasta served on a bed of linguine with your choice of tomato sauce, Alfredo sauce or half and half.
BAKED PASTA
LASAGNA
Seven layers of fresh lasagna with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced meatballs, and Italian sausage smothered in your choice of hearty meat sauce or tomato sauce.
BAKED ZITI
A blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses tossed and baked with our savory homemade meat sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
CANNELLONI
Pasta shells stuffed with sliced chicken breast and Zio’s artichoke spinach dip, then topped with creamy Alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese.
MANICOTTI
Ricotta and Romano cheeses stuffed in pasta shells, then layered with both tomato and Alfredo sauces and topped with mozzarella cheese.
CALZONES & SANDWICHES
CHICK PARM SANDWICH
Our hand-breaded chicken parmigiana topped with marinara sauce and creamy mozzarella cheese served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.
CLASSIC CALZONE
Sweet Italian sausage, cheddar, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, pepperoni, ham, red onions, green peppers and fresh mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce.
ITALIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH
Sliced grilled chicken breast sautéed with roasted peppers and onions served with creamy melted mozzarella on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.
ITALIAN SUB
Sliced salami, ham, pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese layered with crisp greens tossed in a garlic olive aioli and served on a toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.
MEATBALL SANDWICH
Zio’s classic meatballs layered with creamy mozzarella cheese and savory tomato and creamy Alfredo sauce served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.
PEP CHICK CALZONE
Sliced chicken breast, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, caramelized mushrooms and onions. Served with marinara sauce.
SPIN CHICK CALZONE
Fresh spinach, sliced chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, red pepper flakes, parsley and garlic butter, served with homemade ranch dressing.
SPIN CHICK CALZONE (Copy)
Fresh spinach, sliced chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, red pepper flakes, parsley and garlic butter, served with homemade ranch dressing.
PIZZA
ARTICHOKE CHICKEN
Zio’s artichoke spinach dip with bacon and onions, topped with sliced chicken breast, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
CALIFORNIA
Alfredo sauce, sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh mushrooms, spinach and Roma tomatoes. Topped with mozzarella.
MARGHERITA
Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil and layered with mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
PEPPERONI
A classic! Homestyle tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and loads of pepperoni.
PIZZA MIA
Create your own pizza from any of our sauces and mozzarella cheese. add veggies: artichoke hearts, black olives, fresh mushrooms, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh spinach, green olives, green onions, green bell peppers, jalapeños, pineapple, red onions, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes add .75 each add meat or cheese: anchovies, bacon, Canadian bacon, grilled chicken breast, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, cheddar cheese, feta cheese, extra mozzarella cheese add 1.50 each
VEGETARIAN
Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil and topped with red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella and feta cheese.
ZIOS COMBO
Homestyle tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, black olives and mozzarella cheese.
KIDS
ADULT UPCHARGE
KID CHK STRIPS
Tender chicken breast strips, breaded and fried golden brown. Served with fries on the side.
KID FETT ALFREDO
Fettuccine tossed with our rich and creamy Alfredo sauce. Chicken or Meatballs optional.
KID LASAGNA
Choice of tomato or meat sauce.
KID MAC&CHEESE
Chicken or Meatballs optional.
KID PIZZA
Our brick oven pizza crust topped with our homemade marinara sauce and lots of mozzarella cheese.
KID RAVIOLI
Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli served with your choice of tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce.
KID SPAG MTBLS
Our homemade tomato sauce with meatballs served over spaghetti.
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Two slices of white sandwich bread toasted golden brown with melted American cheese. Served with fries on the side.
DESSERTS
APPLE PIE
Fresh-baked deep dish apple pie served on a sizzling skillet with a scoop of premium vanilla ice cream and our signature vanilla brand sauce.
BREAD PUDDING
A delectable bread pudding studded with white chocolate chunks. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with Jack Daniel's® cinnamon sauce.
CHEESECAKE
Rich, smooth and creamy. Topped with your choice of chocolate sauce or fresh strawberry puree.
CHOCOLATE STRATA
Moist, rich chocolate cake alternating with three layers of buttercream frosting and topped with chocolate ganache. Served with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.
TIRAMISU
Espresso-soaked ladyfingers layered with rich mascarpone cream, lightly dusted with cocoa and served on a chilled plate garnished with dark and white chocolate.
WEDDING CAKE
Light and fluffy sponge cake layered with whipped cream and a hint of chocolate. Topped with a homemade vanilla cream sauce and garnished with chocolate shavings.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2035 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Photos coming soon!