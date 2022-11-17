A map showing the location of Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian 2035 S Meridian AveView gallery

Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian 2035 S Meridian Ave

No reviews yet

2035 S Meridian Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Popular Items

CHICKEN ALFREDO
FETT W/5 CHEESE
ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP

APPS

APP TRIO

$11.99

Choose any three from Italian chicken strips, fried mozzarella, toasted ravioli, fried zucchini medallions or classic calamari. Served with marinara and homemade ranch dressing for dipping.

ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP

ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP

$9.49

A blend of cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts, topped with Roma tomatoes, baked in our brick oven and served with Italian flat bread.

BRUSCHETTA

$8.99

Tomatoes with garlic and sweet basil, drizzled with balsamic reduction and served with toasted crostini and fresh mozzarella cheese.

CLASSIC CALAMARI

$9.99

Breaded calamari with sweet peppers and onions, served with marinara and lemon aioli.

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$7.99

Creamy mozzarella rolled in seasoned breadcrumbs, fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.

ITALIAN NACHOS

ITALIAN NACHOS

$11.49

A bed of crispy pasta chips topped with Alfredo sauce, our four-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini and green onion, all drizzled with our balsamic reduction.

MUSHROOM CAPS

MUSHROOM CAPS

$7.99

Our savory mixture of cream cheese, ricotta, Parmesan, spicy Italian sausage and crisp pepperoni, heaped onto fresh mushroom caps and baked to melted perfection.

PEPPERONI BREAD

PEPPERONI BREAD

$9.99

A homemade calzone stuffed with pepperoni and three cheeses. Baked in our brick oven and served with marinara sauce.

TOASTED RAVIOLI

TOASTED RAVIOLI

$7.99

Our delicious cheese ravioli, lightly hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with meat sauce.

SOUPS AND SALADS

SOUP CUP

$3.29

SOUP BOWL

$5.99

SMALL CAESAR SIDE SALAD

$3.29

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our housemade Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese and homestyle croutons.

SMALL HOUSE SIDE SALAD

$3.29

Zio’s mixed greens blend, cucumber slices, diced tomato, carrots, shredded mozzarella and homestyle herb croutons served with your choice of house made dressing.

LG CAESAR DINNER SALAD

LG CAESAR DINNER SALAD

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our housemade Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese and homestyle croutons.

LG HOUSE DINNER SALAD

$8.99

Zio’s mixed greens blend, cucumber slices, diced tomato, carrots, shredded mozzarella and homestyle herb croutons served with your choice of house made dressing.

STRAWBERRY FIELD SALAD

STRAWBERRY FIELD SALAD

$12.49

Romaine lettuce and spinach with slices of hot grilled chicken and sun-ripened strawberries. Topped with feta cheese and sugar glazed walnuts, then drizzled with homemade strawberry vinaigrette and served with grilled Italian  at bread. This dish contains tree nuts (walnuts).

HARVEST APPLE SALAD

$12.49

Fresh apple slices, sugared walnuts, chilled grapes and dried cranberries tossed in a light apple cider vinaigrette and placed on a bed of mixed greens, then topped with grilled chicken breast and bleu cheese crumbles.

ITALIAN CHEF SALAD

$11.49

Zio's garden salad blend served with a host of fresh toppings including julienne Italian deli meats, marinated artichoke hearts, diced tomato, carrots, cucumber, Kalamata olives, pickled red onion, sliced egg, shredded mozzarella cheese and crispy pasta chips. Served with choice of house-made dressing.

DOUBLE WEDGE SALAD

$9.99

Two wedges of crisp iceberg lettuce paired with fresh cucumber slices and grilled chicken breast, then capped with fresh diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, carrots, smoked bacon crumbles and house ranch dressing.

PRONTO LUNCHES

LN ARTICHOKE PASTA FLORENTINE

$10.49

Our artichoke spinach dip tossed with alfredo sauce, sliced chicken breast, fresh roma tomatoes and penne pasta.

LN CANNELLONI

LN CANNELLONI

$10.49

Pasta shells stuffed with sliced chicken and spinach filling. Topped with alfredo sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

LN CHICKEN ALFREDO

$10.49

Grilled, sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms and green onions. Tossed with fettuccine in our rich alfredo sauce.

LN CHICKEN MARSALA

$10.49

Grilled chicken breasts topped with a pan sauce of red onions, mushrooms, and Marsala wine. Served with your choice of one side.

LN CHICKEN PARM PASTA

LN CHICKEN PARM PASTA

$10.49

A lightly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served on a bed of spaghetti.

LN CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$10.49

Our hand-breaded chicken parmigiana topped with marinara sauce and creamy mozzarella cheese served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.

LN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

Our hand-breaded chicken parmigiana topped with marinara sauce and creamy mozzarella cheese served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.

LN CLASSIC CALZONE

$12.99

Sweet Italian sausage, cheddar, provolone and mozarella chesses with pepperoni, ham, red onions, green peppers and fresh mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce.

LN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$9.49

Fettuccine tossed with our rich and creamy alfredo sauce.

LN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO CHICKEN

$10.49

Grilled, sliced chicken breast tossed with fettuccine pasta in our rich Alfredo sauce.

LN GRILLED TILAPIA

LN GRILLED TILAPIA

$10.49

Our mild tilapia fillet grilled, then topped with a light lemon butter sauce and served on a bed of angel hair pasta or with fresh seasonal vegetables.

LN LASAGNA

LN LASAGNA

$10.49

A lunch portion of our famous seven-layer lasagna, topped with your choice of hearty meat or tomato sauce.

LN LEMON CHICKEN PRIMA

$11.49

Tender grilled chicken sautéed with broccoli, squash, carrots, mushrooms, red bell peppers, green olives, onion, zucchini, roasted garlic and red pepper flakes. Tossed in a light lemon olive oil and finished with penne pasta and a touch of Parmesan cheese

LN LEMON VEGETABLE PRIMA

$9.99

Sautéed broccoli, squash, carrots, mushrooms, red bell peppers, green olives, roasted garlic and red pepper flakes. Tossed in a light lemon olive oil and finished with penne pasta and a touch of Parmesan cheese

LN MANICOTTI

LN MANICOTTI

$9.49

Ricotta and Romano cheese-stuffed pasta shells layered with tomato sauce, alfredo sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

LN MEATBALL SANDWICH

$10.49

Zio’s classic meatballs layered with creamy mozzarella cheese and savory tomato and creamy alfredo sauce served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.

LN PEPP CHICKEN CALZONE

$12.99

Sliced chicken breast, pepperoni, mozzarella chesse, caramelized mushrooms and onions. Served with marinara sauce.

LN SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

LN SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$10.49

Three large meatballs served on top of spaghetti with your choice of tomato or meat sauce.

LN SPAGHETTI MEATSAUCE

LN SPAGHETTI MEATSAUCE

$9.49

A generous portion of spaghetti topped with our hearty meat sauce.

LN SPICY CHICKEN ALFREDO

$10.49

Grilled, sliced chicken breast sautéed with bacon, roma tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese and spicy tomato–alfredo sauce tossed with linguine. Topped with tortilla strips and cilantro.

LN SPICY CHICKEN PRO

$10.49

Grilled, sliced chicken sautéed with garlic butter and prosciutto, green onion, seasoned, then poured over bow-tie pasta in our creamy alfredo sauce.

LN SPIN CHICKEN CALZONE

$12.99

Fresh spinach, sliced chicken breast, alfredo sauce, mozzarella, red pepper flakes, parsley and garlic butter, served with homemade ranch dressing.

LN SUB SANDWICH

$10.49

Sliced salami, ham, pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese layered with crisp greens tossed in a garlic olive aioli and served on a toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.

HOUSE SPECIALS

CHICKEN CHEESE TORTELINI

CHICKEN CHEESE TORTELINI

$14.99

Tri-color pasta rings filled with ricotta cheese, served on a bed of linguine and topped with rich Alfredo sauce and a sliced grilled chicken breast.

CHICKEN MILANESE

$14.99

Pan-seared chicken breasts with fresh garlic, fresh mushrooms, diced Roma tomatoes and basil. Served on baby spinach with angel hair pasta in a lemon cream white wine sauce.

CHICKEN PICCATA

CHICKEN PICCATA

$15.99

Pan-seared chicken breasts sautéed with fresh baby spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, and capers. Finished in a lemon cream white wine sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.

CHICKEN AMALFI

$14.99

A grilled chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, red onions, and sun-dried tomatoes in a delicate lemon cream sauce. Served with angel hair pasta.

CHICKEN MARSALA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$16.99

Grilled chicken breasts topped with a pan sauce of red onions, mushrooms, and Marsala wine. Served with angel hair pasta or roasted rosemary potatoes.

GRILLED SALMON

$18.99

An 8-oz. wild salmon fillet grilled and served with angel hair pasta tossed with garlic butter and fresh seasonal vegetables.

GRILLED TILAPIA

GRILLED TILAPIA

$14.99

Our mild tilapia fillet grilled, then topped with a light lemon butter and served on a bed of angel hair pasta and fresh seasonal vegetables.

SEAFOOD ALFREDO

$16.99

Bay scallops, shrimp, and calamari sautéed in garlic butter, red pepper flakes, and white wine. Tossed with fettuccine in rich Alfredo sauce and garnished with green onions and Roma tomatoes.

SHRIMP LIMONE

SHRIMP LIMONE

$14.99

Sautéed shrimp, artichoke hearts, fresh mushrooms, and tomatoes in a lemon cream sauce. Served with angel hair pasta.

STEAK ITALIANO

$25.99

Seasoned and grilled steak topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Served with your choice of two sides: seasonal vegetables, rosemary potatoes, french fries, or pasta.

FAMILY MEAL DEAL

FAMILY MEAL DEAL

$29.99

Four side salads and two family-sized servings of pasta. For each family sized serving, choose one pasta, sauce and protein.

CLASSIC PASTA

ARTICHOKE PASTA FLORENTINE

$13.99

Our artichoke spinach dip tossed with alfredo sauce, sliced chicken breast, fresh roma tomatoes and penne pasta.

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$13.99

Grilled, sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh mushrooms and green onions. Tossed with fettuccine in our rich Alfredo sauce.

FETT ALFREDO

$10.59

Our classic creamy Alfredo sauce served on a bed of fettuccine.

FETT W/5 CHEESE

$12.99

Our five-cheese blend tossed with creamy Alfredo sauce and served on a bed of fettuccine.

PASTA MIA

$9.99

You be the chef and create your own entrée! Choose a pasta and a Zio’s Signature Sauce. Pastas: spaghetti, fettuccine, angel hair, penne, linguine, farfalle (bowtie) Sauces: marinara, tomato, meat, Alfredo, spicy Alfredo. Add Chicken or Italian Sausage for $4.00. Meatballs or Shrimp for $5.00

CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN PARM

$15.99

A lightly breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Served on a bed of spaghetti.

EGGPLANT PARM

EGGPLANT PARM

$12.99

Plump slices of tender eggplant, lightly breaded and fried until crisp. Topped with marinara, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS

$13.49

Spaghetti served with four large meatballs and rich tomato or meat sauce.

SPAGHETTI MEAT SAUCE

$11.99

Spaghetti served with four large meatballs and rich tomato or meat sauce.

SPAGHETTI FEAST

SPAGHETTI FEAST

$14.49

Our famous tomato sauce with meatballs, Italian sausage and sliced chicken breast served over spaghetti.

SPICY CHICKEN ALFREDO

$13.99

Grilled, sliced chicken breast sautéed with bacon, Roma tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, and spicy tomato-Alfredo sauce tossed with linguine. Topped with tortilla strips and cilantro.

SPICY SHRIMP PRO

$15.99

Delicious shrimp sautéed with garlic butter and prosciutto, green onion, seasoned, then poured over bow-tie pasta in our creamy Alfredo sauce.

LMN CHICKEN PRIMA

$15.49

Tender grilled chicken sautéed with broccoli, squash, carrots, mushrooms, red bell peppers, green olives, onion, zucchini, roasted garlic, and red pepper flakes. Tossed in a light lemon olive oil and finished with penne pasta and a touch of Parmesan cheese.

MAMA'S SAMPLER

MAMA'S SAMPLER

$16.99

Classic trio of Zio’s favorites made from scratch: seven-layer lasagna, rich fettuccine Alfredo, and our classic spaghetti with meatballs.

PEPPERONI CHICKEN

PEPPERONI CHICKEN

$13.99

Sliced chicken, pepperoni, grilled peppers and onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, and red pepper flakes sautéed, then tossed with penne pasta, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

RAVIOLI

$10.99

Cheese-stuffed pasta served on a bed of linguine with your choice of tomato sauce, Alfredo sauce or half and half.

BAKED PASTA

LASAGNA

LASAGNA

$14.99

Seven layers of fresh lasagna with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, sliced meatballs, and Italian sausage smothered in your choice of hearty meat sauce or tomato sauce.

BAKED ZITI

BAKED ZITI

$12.99

A blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheeses tossed and baked with our savory homemade meat sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.

CANNELLONI

CANNELLONI

$13.99

Pasta shells stuffed with sliced chicken breast and Zio’s artichoke spinach dip, then topped with creamy Alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese.

MANICOTTI

MANICOTTI

$12.99

Ricotta and Romano cheeses stuffed in pasta shells, then layered with both tomato and Alfredo sauces and topped with mozzarella cheese.

CALZONES & SANDWICHES

CHICK PARM SANDWICH

$10.49

Our hand-breaded chicken parmigiana topped with marinara sauce and creamy mozzarella cheese served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.

CLASSIC CALZONE

$12.49

Sweet Italian sausage, cheddar, provolone and mozzarella cheeses, pepperoni, ham, red onions, green peppers and fresh mushrooms. Served with marinara sauce.

ITALIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.49

Sliced grilled chicken breast sautéed with roasted peppers and onions served with creamy melted mozzarella on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.

ITALIAN SUB

$10.49

Sliced salami, ham, pepperoni and melted mozzarella cheese layered with crisp greens tossed in a garlic olive aioli and served on a toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$10.49

Zio’s classic meatballs layered with creamy mozzarella cheese and savory tomato and creamy Alfredo sauce served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.

PEP CHICK CALZONE

$12.49

Sliced chicken breast, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, caramelized mushrooms and onions. Served with marinara sauce.

SPIN CHICK CALZONE

$12.49

Fresh spinach, sliced chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, red pepper flakes, parsley and garlic butter, served with homemade ranch dressing.

SPIN CHICK CALZONE (Copy)

$12.49

Fresh spinach, sliced chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, red pepper flakes, parsley and garlic butter, served with homemade ranch dressing.

PIZZA

ARTICHOKE CHICKEN

$12.49

Zio’s artichoke spinach dip with bacon and onions, topped with sliced chicken breast, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts and mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

CALIFORNIA

$12.49

Alfredo sauce, sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh mushrooms, spinach and Roma tomatoes. Topped with mozzarella.

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$11.99

Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil and layered with mozzarella cheese, fresh sliced roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$11.99

A classic! Homestyle tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and loads of pepperoni.

PIZZA MIA

$9.49

Create your own pizza from any of our sauces and mozzarella cheese. add veggies: artichoke hearts, black olives, fresh mushrooms, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh spinach, green olives, green onions, green bell peppers, jalapeños, pineapple, red onions, red bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes add .75 each add meat or cheese: anchovies, bacon, Canadian bacon, grilled chicken breast, ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, cheddar cheese, feta cheese, extra mozzarella cheese add 1.50 each

VEGETARIAN

$12.49

Hand-tossed dough brushed with olive oil and topped with red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella and feta cheese.

ZIOS COMBO

$12.99

Homestyle tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions, black olives and mozzarella cheese.

KIDS

ADULT UPCHARGE

$2.99

KID CHK STRIPS

$6.99

Tender chicken breast strips, breaded and fried golden brown. Served with fries on the side.

KID FETT ALFREDO

$6.99

Fettuccine tossed with our rich and creamy Alfredo sauce. Chicken or Meatballs optional.

KID LASAGNA

$6.99

Choice of tomato or meat sauce.

KID MAC&CHEESE

$6.99

Chicken or Meatballs optional.

KID PIZZA

$6.99

Our brick oven pizza crust topped with our homemade marinara sauce and lots of mozzarella cheese.

KID RAVIOLI

$6.99

Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli served with your choice of tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce.

KID SPAG MTBLS

$6.99

Our homemade tomato sauce with meatballs served over spaghetti.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

Two slices of white sandwich bread toasted golden brown with melted American cheese. Served with fries on the side.

DESSERTS

APPLE PIE

APPLE PIE

$6.99

Fresh-baked deep dish apple pie served on a sizzling skillet with a scoop of premium vanilla ice cream and our signature vanilla brand sauce.

BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$6.99

A delectable bread pudding studded with white chocolate chunks. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with Jack Daniel's® cinnamon sauce.

CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$6.99

Rich, smooth and creamy. Topped with your choice of chocolate sauce or fresh strawberry puree.

CHOCOLATE STRATA

CHOCOLATE STRATA

$6.99

Moist, rich chocolate cake alternating with three layers of buttercream frosting and topped with chocolate ganache. Served with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$6.99

Espresso-soaked ladyfingers layered with rich mascarpone cream, lightly dusted with cocoa and served on a chilled plate garnished with dark and white chocolate.

WEDDING CAKE

$6.99

Light and fluffy sponge cake layered with whipped cream and a hint of chocolate. Topped with a homemade vanilla cream sauce and garnished with chocolate shavings.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
2035 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108

