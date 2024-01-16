This restaurant does not have any images
Zipphaus Santa Clarita Medical Office 1
27107 Tourney Road
Valencia, CA 91355
Hot Drinks.
Drip
Espresso & Milk
- Espresso
Peet's uniquely crafted espresso full of rich flavor and perfect crema.$2.85
- Americano
Peet's signature espresso with hot water$4.85
- Cappuccino
Peet's signature espresso with freshly micro-foamed milk.$5.20
- Havana Capuccino$5.85
- Latte
Peet's signature espresso with silky steamed milk.$5.35
- Vanilla Latte
Peet's signature espresso with silky steamed milk and deliciously nutty vanilla syrup.$5.95
- Hazelnut Latte
Peet's signature espresso with silky steamed milk and deliciously nutty hazelnut syrup.$5.95
- Caramel Macchiato
Concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso with a delightful mixture of vanilla and caramel.$6.30
- Mocha Latte
A rich and creamy chocolate sauce with shots of espresso and silky steamed milk.$5.80
- White Chocolate Mocha Latte
A sweet indulgent white chocolate sauce with shots of espresso and silky steamed milk.$6.30
Hot Tea
- African Nectar
Naturally caffeine free Organic African rooibos tea with tropical fruit and blossoms.$3.80
- Chamomile Citrus
Soothing chamomile flowers and subtle slices of citrus with their intoxicating aromas and sweet flavors rejuvenate the spirit.$3.80
- Green Tea Tropical
Smooth green tea flavor that mingles harmoniously with sweet tropical fruits.$3.80
- Breakfast
A classic English Breakfast tea is a bold, wide-awake organic blend that's great straight, or with milk and sugar or honey.$3.80
- Earl Grey
Classic, toasty and smooth with a citrusy taste and aroma. Made with rich, organically grown black tea and organic bergamot.$3.80
- Green Dragon
An organic Longjing Dragonwell green tea, wok-fired in the traditional fashion, with a chestnut-like flavor and a captivating aroma.$3.80
- Mint Melange
A well-rounded infusion with sweet lingering notes that captures the cool and pure essence of mint.$3.80
- Spring Jasmine
Smooth Chinese green tea leaves naturally scented by layers of jasmine buds, for a piquant yet rounded cup with intoxicating aroma.$3.80
Hot Tea Latte
Other
Cold Drinks.
Cold Brew
- Cold Brew
Freshly ground Baridi Blend steeped with cold water for 12 hours to produce a sweet, smooth, and refreshing iced coffee without acidity or bitterness.$4.80
- Cold Brew Oat Latte
Sweetened oat milk blended to frothy perfection and topped with Peet's double strength Baridi Cold Brew.$5.90
- Original Black Tie
Layered sweetened condensed milk, Cold Brew iced coffee, chicory infused simple syrup, and a float of half and half.$5.90
- Coconut Black Tie$5.90
Iced Espresso & Milk
- Iced Espresso
Taste the finest freshly iced, espresso shot in town.$2.85
- Iced Americano
Fresh, rich shots of Espresso Forte are poured with ice and cold water for a refreshing pick-me-up$4.85
- Iced Cappuccino
Fresh, chilled milk foam, rich espresso and cold milk served over ice.$5.20
- Iced Havana Capuccino$5.85
- Iced Latte
Cold milk and freshly pulled espresso create this delicious symphony, poured over ice and fresh foam.$5.35
- Iced Vanilla Latte
Madagascar Vanilla takes a refreshing turn with cold milk and freshly pulled espresso, poured fresh foam.$5.95
- Iced Hazelnut Latte
Delicious Hazelnut flavor mixed with cold milk and freshly pulled espresso, poured fresh foam.$5.95
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
Rich, buttery caramel, concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso, and hint of vanilla over ice.$6.30
- Iced Mocha Latte
Rich espresso and Chocolate Sauce are pulled, then poured over cold milk, foam and ice for true refreshment.$5.80
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha Latte
Decadent white chocolate sauce blends smoothly with fresh espresso, foam and cold milk for sweet indulgence.$6.30
Frappé
- Mocha Frappé
Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew with Peet's housemade chocolate sauce, milk, and ice blended until smooth and creamy.$6.00
- Caramel Frappé
Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew with Peet's housemade caramel sauce, milk, and ice blended until smooth and creamy.$6.00
- Matcha Frappé
Pure Japanese matcha, milk, and ice blended until smooth and creamy.$6.00
- Vanilla Frappé
A refreshing blend of Madagascar Vanilla syrup and cold milk and ice.$6.00
Iced Tea
- Iced Herbal Tea
A vibrant and sweet herbal infusion of tart hibiscus blended with a lush mix of elderberries and flavors of ripe fruits.$3.80
- Iced Herbal Tea Lemonade
A vibrant herbal infusion layered with a tart and sweet lemonade.$4.55
- Strawberry Lemon Tea Shaker
Refreshing tea, hand-shaken with slices of strawberries, real strawberry purée, and lemonade.$6.25
- Yuzu Citrus Tea Shaker
Refreshing tea, hand-shaken with refreshing yuzu puree, lemonade, and a slice of lemon.$6.25
- Lemonade
A cold cup of refreshing lemonade.$3.35
Iced Tea Latte
Seasonal.
Espresso and Milk
- Golden Caffe Latte
The Golden Caffè Latte pairs Espresso Forté with perfectly steamed milk and syrup with turmeric, honey, and ginger. Available hot or iced.$5.95
- Peppermint Mocha
Peppermint Mocha infuses espresso with rich chocolate sauce and fragrant, sweet peppermint, topped with a cloud of whipped cream. Available hot or iced.$6.30
- Honey Almond latte
Our Honey Almond Latte with Almond Milk infuses sweet and nutty flavors into rich Espresso Forte and almond milk for a delightful spring drink. Available hot or iced.$6.80
- Honey Almond Matcha Latte$7.25
Cold Brew
Sparkling Lemonade
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
27107 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355