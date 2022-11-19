Zipz Bear Lake
179 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
75 N Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, UT 84028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cody’s Gastro Garage - Garden City - 88 South Bear Lake Blvd, Suite A
No Reviews
88 South Bear Lake Blvd, Suite A Garden City, UT 84028
View restaurant
Some Beaches Food - 21 North Bear Lake Boulevard
No Reviews
21 North Bear Lake Boulevard Laketown, UT 84038
View restaurant
More near Garden City