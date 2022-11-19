Zipz imageView gallery

Zipz Bear Lake

179 Reviews

$

75 N Bear Lake Blvd

Garden City, UT 84028

Burgers

1/3 lb Hand Made Patty Never Frozen Angus Beef Toasted Brioche Bun

CHEESE BURGER

$8.00

Double Cheese Burger

$10.00

Burger

$8.00

Double Burger

$10.00

Bear lake Muenster

$9.00

Special-Cowboy

$9.00

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.00

Fried

Corn Dog

$4.50

Chicken Strips

$8.00

French Fries

$5.50

Tater Tots

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Fish & Chips

$11.00

Fried Ravioli 4 ct.

$5.50

Shrimp Basket

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Gluten Free Fries

$5.50

Green Beans

$5.50

Tempura fried green beans

Boneless Wingz

$7.00

Zipz Rollz

$5.50

Fried shrimp basket-cocktail sauce

$9.00

Sandwiches

Chipotle Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Fish Sandwich

$8.50

Zipz Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Cheesesteak

$11.00

Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Classic Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

California Chicken Grilled

$9.00

Buffalo chicken Sandwich

$8.50

California Chicken Crispy

$9.00

Sweet Buff Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Salads

Summer Salad

$9.00

Summer Salad Grilled Chicken Nuggets

$14.00

Summer Salad Hand Breaded Nuggets

$14.00

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Nuggets 8ct

Grilled Nuggets

$7.00

KIDS MEALS

Chicken Nuggets Kids Meal

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$7.00

Zipz Rollz-Eggrolls

Eggrolls

$5.50

Orange Marmalade

EXTRA SAUCE

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.25

6oz Sauce

6oz Sauce or dressing

$6.00

Coleslaw side

Coleslaw side

$3.00

Chips & Queso

Chips And Queso

$7.00

Drinks

Small Soda

$2.50

Large Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

WATER

Shake Flavors

Raspberry Shake

$4.75+

Oreo Shake

$4.75+

Reeses Shake

$4.75+

Cookie Dough Shake

$4.75+

Nutella Brownie Shake

$4.75+

Almond Roca Shake

$4.75+

Banana Cream Pie Shake

$4.75+

Butterfinger Shake

$4.75+

Cap'n Crunch Shake

$4.75+

Caramel Cashew

$4.75+

Chocolate Shake

$4.75+

CHOCO COVERED STRAWBERRY

$4.75+

COTTON CANDY

$4.75+

Double Fudge Brownie Shake

$4.75+

FRUITY PEBBLE

$4.75+

Grasshopper Shake

$4.75+

Heath Shake

$4.75+

KEY LIME PIE

$4.75+

Mint Choc Chip Shake

$4.75+

M & M Shake

$4.75+

MUDDY BUDDY

$4.75+

Nutella Shake

$4.75+

Peach Shake

$4.75+

Strawberry Shake

$4.75+

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$4.75+

Peach Cobbler

$4.75+

RASPBERRY BROWNIE

$4.75+

Raspberry Cheesecake Shake

$4.75+

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Shake

$4.75+

Rice Crispy Shake

$4.75+

RASPBERRY OREO

$4.75+

Vanilla Shake

$4.75+

S'more Shake

$4.75+

SALT CARAMEL

$4.75+

Snickers Shake

$4.75+

Raspberry Lime Shake

$4.75+

Lucky Charm

$4.75+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.75+

Raspberry lemon Cheesecake

$4.75+

Churro

$4.75+

Raspberry White Chocolate

$4.75+

Chocolate Turtle

$4.75+

Treatz

Berries N Cream

$6.50

Chiller

$4.50

Dole Whip half raspberry half pineapple

$4.00+

Dole Whip Raspberry

$4.00+

Dole Whip-Pineapple

$4.00+

Dole Whip-Pineapple Swirl

$4.00+

Dolewhip Raspberry Swirl

$4.00+

Float

$4.50

Fried Oreos

$5.00

Fried oreos 3ct.

Ice Cream Cone

$3.00

Peach Crisp

$3.00

Shiver

$3.50+

Slushee

$3.00+

Sundae

$4.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Fresh Peach

$6.50

Peach Cobbler

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markSeating
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

75 N Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, UT 84028

Directions

